引用科幻劇台詞 岸田文雄希望美日「勇敢走向前人所未至的領域」

STAR TREK STATE DINNER:



Japan PM Fumio Kishida: "Let me conclude with the line from Star Trek: To boldly go where no one has gone before. By the way, @GeorgeTakei who played Hikaru Sulu, the helmsman of the USS Enterprise, also has roots in Hiroshima ... Boldly go. Cheers!" pic.twitter.com/FJGPRdMH5K