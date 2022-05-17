Sony在台推新版PlayStation Plus 5月24日起可以玩的遊戲有這些
日前預告將在美國西岸時間5月23日 (台灣時間5月24日)正式推出的新版PlayStation Plus服務，稍早由Sony公布初期預計提供遊戲內容。
其中，基本方案提供服務內容與現階段的PlayStation Plus服務完全相同，而PlayStation Plus Extra (升級方案)，以及PlayStation Plus Premium (尊貴方案)，或是針對尚未提供雲端串流服務地區提供的PlayStation Plus Deluxe (高級方案)，將可下載多款PlayStation 4和PlayStation 5遊戲。
另外，PlayStation Plus Premium (尊貴方案)也提供期間限定的遊戲試玩服務，以及藉由雲端串流形式遊玩的遊戲內容，甚至還包含可下載遊玩初代PlayStation、PlayStation 2與PlayStation Portable的經典遊戲。
可下載遊玩的PlayStation 4與PlayStation 5遊戲內容
以下為PlayStation Studios提供下載遊玩的PlayStation 4與PlayStation 5遊戲內容，可透過PlayStation Plus Extra (升級方案)、PlayStation Plus Premium (尊貴方案)使用。
• 《Alienation》 | Housemarque，PS4
• 《Bloodborne》 | FromSoftware，PS4
• 《Concrete Genie》 | Pixelopus，PS4
• 《Days Gone》 | Bend Studio，PS4
• 《Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition》 | Housemarque，PS4
• 《Death Stranding》和《Death Stranding Director’s Cut》 | Kojima Productions，PS4/PS5
• 《Demon’s Souls》 | Bluepoint Games，PS5
• 《Destruction AllStars》 | Lucid Games，PS5
• 《Everybody’s Golf》 | Japan Studio，PS4
• 《Ghost Of Tsushima導演剪輯版》 | Sucker Punch，PS4/ PS5
• 《God of War》 | Santa Monica Studio，PS4
• 《Gravity Rush 2/重力異想世界完結篇》 | Japan Studio，PS4
• 《Gravity Rush/重力異想世界重製版》 | Japan Studio，PS4
• 《Horizon Zero Dawn》 | Guerrilla Games，PS4
• 《Infamous First Light》 | Sucker Punch，PS4
• 《Infamous Second Son》 | Sucker Punch，PS4
• 《Knack》 | Japan Studio，PS4
• 《小小大星球3》 | Sumo Digital，PS4
• 《LocoRoco Remastered》 | Japan Studio，PS4
• 《LocoRoco 2 Remastered》 | Japan Studio，PS4
• 《Marvel’s Spider-Man》 | Insomniac Games，PS4
•《Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales》 | Insomniac Games，PS4/PS5
• 《Matterfall》 |Housemarque，PS4
• 《MediEvil》 | Other Ocean，PS4
• 《Patapon Remastered》 | Japan Studio，PS4
• 《Patapon 2 Remastered》 | Japan Studio，PS4
• 《Resogun》 | Housemarque，PS4
• 《Returnal》 | Housemarque，PS5
• 《SHADOW OF THE COLOSSUS™ 汪達與巨像》 | Japan Studio，PS4
• 《Tearaway Unfolded》 |Media Molecule，PS4
• 《The Last Guardian》 | Japan Studio，PS4
• 《The Last of Us Remastered》 | Naughty Dog，PS4
• 《The Last of Us: Left Behind》 | Naughty Dog，PS4
• 《Until Dawn》 | Supermassive Games，PS4
• 《Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection》 |Naughty Dog，PS4
• 《Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End》 | Naughty Dog，PS4
• 《Uncharted: The Lost Legacy》 | Naughty Dog，PS4
• 《WipEout Omega Collection》 | Clever Beans & Creative Vault Studios，PS4
以下為Sony第三方合作夥伴提供下載遊戲內容，同樣可透過PlayStation Plus Extra (升級方案)、PlayStation Plus Premium (尊貴方案)使用。
• 《Ashen》 | Annapurna Interactive， PS4
• 《刺客教條：維京紀元》*** | Ubisoft，PS4/PS5
• 《Cities: Skylines》 | Paradox Interactive，PS4
• 《Control: Ultimate Edition》 | 505 Games，PS4/PS5
• 《死亡細胞》| Motion Twin，PS4
• 《Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition》 | Square Enix Co.LTD，PS4
• 《Hollow Knight》 | Team Cherry，PS4
• 《漫威星際異攻隊》 | Square Enix Co.LTD.，PS4/PS5
• 《Naruto shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4》 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.，PS4
• 《NBA 2K22》 | 2K Games，PS4/PS5
• 《Outer Wilds》 | Annapurna Interactive，PS4
• 《Red Dead Redemption 2》 | Rockstar Games，PS4
• 《Resident Evil》 | Capcom Co., Ltd，PS4
• 《Soulcalibur VI》 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.，PS4
• 《The Artful Escape》 | Annapurna Interactive，PS4/PS5
• 《飆酷車神2》*** | Ubisoft，PS4
可下載遊玩的經典遊戲目錄：初代PlayStation和PlayStation Portable
以下為PlayStation Studios提供下載遊玩的初代PlayStation和PlayStation Portable經典遊戲內容，可透過PlayStation Plus Extra (升級方案)、PlayStation Plus Premium (尊貴方案)使用。
• 《Ape Escape》 | Japan Studio，初代Playstation
• 《Everybody’s Golf》 | Japan Studio，初代Playstation
• 《Kurushi (I.Q. Intelligent Qube)》 | Japan Studio，初代PlayStation
• 《Jumping Flash!》| Japan Studio，初代PlayStation
• 《Syphon Filter》 | Bend Studio，初代PlayStation
• 《Star Strike Portable》 | Housemarque，PSP
以下為第三方合作夥伴提供下載遊玩的初代PlayStation和PlayStation Portable經典遊戲內容，可透過PlayStation Plus Extra (升級方案)、PlayStation Plus Premium (尊貴方案)使用。
• 《Mr. Driller》 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.，初代PlayStation
• 《Tekken 2》 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.，初代PlayStation
• 《Worms World Party》 | Team 17，初代PlayStation
• 《Worms Armageddon》 | Team17，初代PlayStation
可下載遊玩的經典遊戲目錄：重製版
以下為PlayStation Studios提供下載遊玩的重製版遊戲內容，可透過PlayStation Plus Extra (升級方案)、PlayStation Plus Premium (尊貴方案)使用。
• 《Ape Escape 2》 | Japan Studio，PS4
• 《Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits》 | Japan Studio，PS4
• 《Dark Cloud》 | Japan Studio，PS4
• 《Dark Chronicle》 | Japan Studio，PS4
• 《FantaVision》 | SIE，PS4
• 《Everybody’s Tennis》 | Japan Studio，PS4
• 《Jak II》 | Naughty Dog，PS4
• 《Jak 3》 | Naughty Dog，PS4
• 《Jak X: Combat Racing》 | Naughty Dog，PS4
• 《Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy》 | Naughty Dog，PS4
• 《Rogue Galaxy》 | Japan Studio，PS4
• 《Forbidden Siren》 | Japan Studio，PS4
• 《Wild Arms 3》 | SIE，PS4
以下為第三方合作夥伴提供下載遊玩的重製版遊戲內容，可透過PlayStation Plus Extra (升級方案)、PlayStation Plus Premium (尊貴方案)使用。
• 《生化奇兵重製版》 | 2K Games，PS4
• 《Borderlands The Handsome Collection》 | 2K Games，PS4
• 《Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning》 | THQ Nordic，PS4
• 《Lego Harry Potter 收藏版》 | WB Games，PS4
透過雲端串流遊玩的PlayStation 3遊戲
以下為PlayStation Studios提供透過雲端串流遊玩的PlayStation 3遊戲內容，僅可透過PlayStation Plus Premium (尊貴方案)使用。
• 《Crash Commando》 | Creative Vault Studios，PS3
• 《Demon’s Souls》 | From Software，PS3
• 《echochrome無限回廊》 | Japan Studio，PS3
• 《Everybody’s Golf: Out of Bounds》 | Japan Studio，PS3
• 《Everybody’s Golf: World Invitational》 | Japan Studio，PS3
• 《Ico》 | Japan Studio，PS3
• 《Infamous》 | Sucker Punch，PS3
• 《Infamous 2》 | Sucker Punch，PS3
• 《Infamous: Festival of Blood》 | Sucker Punch，PS3
• 《LocoRoco Cocoreccho!》| Japan Studio，PS3
• 《MotorStorm Apocalypse》 | Evolution Studios，PS3
• 《MotorStorm RC》 | Evolution Studios，PS3
• 《Puppeteer》 | Japan Studio，PS3
• 《rain》 | Japan Studio，PS3
• 《Ratchet & Clank: Quest For Booty》 | Insomniac Games，PS3
• 《Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time》 |Insomniac Games，PS3
• 《Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus》 | Insomniac Games，PS3
• 《Resistance 3》 | Insomniac Games，PS3
• 《Super Stardust HD》 | Housemarque，PS3
• 《Tokyo Jungle》 | Japan Studio，PS3
• 《When Vikings Attack》 | Clever Beans，PS3
以下為第三方合作夥伴提供透過雲端串流遊玩的PlayStation 3遊戲內容，僅可透過PlayStation Plus Premium (尊貴方案)使用。
• 《Asura’s Wrath》 | Capcom Co., Ltd.，PS3
• 《Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2》 | Konami，PS3
• 《Devil May Cry HD Collection》 | Capcom Co., Ltd.，PS3
• 《Enslaved: Odyssey to the West》 | Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc.，PS3
• 《F.E.A.R.》| WB Games，PS3
• 《Lost Planet 2》 | Capcom Co., Ltd.，PS3
• 《Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2》 | Koei Tecmo，PS3
• 《Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare》 |Rockstar Games，PS3
限時遊戲試玩內容
以下為PlayStation Studios提供下載遊玩的限時遊戲試玩內容，可透過PlayStation Plus Extra (升級方案)、PlayStation Plus Premium (尊貴方案)使用。
• 《Uncharted：盜賊傳奇合輯》 | Naughty Dog，PS5
• 《地平線西域禁地》 | Guerrilla Games，PS4/PS5
以下為第三方合作夥伴提供下載遊玩的限時遊戲試玩內容，可透過PlayStation Plus Extra (升級方案)、PlayStation Plus Premium (尊貴方案)使用。
• 《電馭叛客2077》 | CD Projekt，PS5
• 《Farming Simulator 22》 | Giants Software GmBH，PS4/PS5
• 《小蒂娜的奇幻樂園》 | 2K Games，PS4/PS5
• 《WWE 2K22》 | 2K Games，PS4/PS5
《原文刊登於合作媒體mashdigi，聯合新聞網獲授權轉載。》
▪ 不只明年iPhone 15推USB Type-C 蘋果還有5產品將掰了Lightning接孔
▪ 【周報】iPod我們懷念你…看21年進化史！iPhone 14 Pro長大掰了妹妹頭、Google手錶對決蘋果
▪ M2版iPad Pro修修臉？瀏海螢幕「長在腰上」 概念圖撞臉敵隊平板
▪ 【教學】小資族算每月花費卡關Excel 關鍵在做錯這動作
▪ 【開箱】Sony Xperia 1 IV運動拍照直播神器 3顆鏡頭全支援對焦連拍、拍好動毛小孩沒問題
延伸閱讀
贊助廣告
商品推薦
udn討論區
- 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
- 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
- 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
- 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
FB留言