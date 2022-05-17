Sony在台推新版PlayStation Plus 5月24日起可以玩的遊戲有這些

日前預告將在美國西岸時間5月23日 (台灣時間5月24日)正式推出的新版PlayStation Plus服務，稍早由Sony公布初期預計提供遊戲內容。

其中，基本方案提供服務內容與現階段的PlayStation Plus服務完全相同，而PlayStation Plus Extra (升級方案)，以及PlayStation Plus Premium (尊貴方案)，或是針對尚未提供雲端串流服務地區提供的PlayStation Plus Deluxe (高級方案)，將可下載多款PlayStation 4和PlayStation 5遊戲。

另外，PlayStation Plus Premium (尊貴方案)也提供期間限定的遊戲試玩服務，以及藉由雲端串流形式遊玩的遊戲內容，甚至還包含可下載遊玩初代PlayStation、PlayStation 2與PlayStation Portable的經典遊戲。

可下載遊玩的PlayStation 4與PlayStation 5遊戲內容

以下為PlayStation Studios提供下載遊玩的PlayStation 4與PlayStation 5遊戲內容，可透過PlayStation Plus Extra (升級方案)、PlayStation Plus Premium (尊貴方案)使用。

• 《Alienation》 | Housemarque，PS4 • 《Bloodborne》 | FromSoftware，PS4 • 《Concrete Genie》 | Pixelopus，PS4 • 《Days Gone》 | Bend Studio，PS4 • 《Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition》 | Housemarque，PS4 • 《Death Stranding》和《Death Stranding Director’s Cut》 | Kojima Productions，PS4/PS5 • 《Demon’s Souls》 | Bluepoint Games，PS5 • 《Destruction AllStars》 | Lucid Games，PS5 • 《Everybody’s Golf》 | Japan Studio，PS4 • 《Ghost Of Tsushima導演剪輯版》 | Sucker Punch，PS4/ PS5 • 《God of War》 | Santa Monica Studio，PS4 • 《Gravity Rush 2/重力異想世界完結篇》 | Japan Studio，PS4 • 《Gravity Rush/重力異想世界重製版》 | Japan Studio，PS4 • 《Horizon Zero Dawn》 | Guerrilla Games，PS4 • 《Infamous First Light》 | Sucker Punch，PS4 • 《Infamous Second Son》 | Sucker Punch，PS4 • 《Knack》 | Japan Studio，PS4 • 《小小大星球3》 | Sumo Digital，PS4 • 《LocoRoco Remastered》 | Japan Studio，PS4 • 《LocoRoco 2 Remastered》 | Japan Studio，PS4 • 《Marvel’s Spider-Man》 | Insomniac Games，PS4 •《Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales》 | Insomniac Games，PS4/PS5 • 《Matterfall》 |Housemarque，PS4 • 《MediEvil》 | Other Ocean，PS4 • 《Patapon Remastered》 | Japan Studio，PS4 • 《Patapon 2 Remastered》 | Japan Studio，PS4 • 《Resogun》 | Housemarque，PS4 • 《Returnal》 | Housemarque，PS5 • 《SHADOW OF THE COLOSSUS™ 汪達與巨像》 | Japan Studio，PS4 • 《Tearaway Unfolded》 |Media Molecule，PS4 • 《The Last Guardian》 | Japan Studio，PS4 • 《The Last of Us Remastered》 | Naughty Dog，PS4 • 《The Last of Us: Left Behind》 | Naughty Dog，PS4 • 《Until Dawn》 | Supermassive Games，PS4 • 《Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection》 |Naughty Dog，PS4 • 《Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End》 | Naughty Dog，PS4 • 《Uncharted: The Lost Legacy》 | Naughty Dog，PS4 • 《WipEout Omega Collection》 | Clever Beans & Creative Vault Studios，PS4

以下為Sony第三方合作夥伴提供下載遊戲內容，同樣可透過PlayStation Plus Extra (升級方案)、PlayStation Plus Premium (尊貴方案)使用。

• 《Ashen》 | Annapurna Interactive， PS4 • 《刺客教條：維京紀元》*** | Ubisoft，PS4/PS5 • 《Cities: Skylines》 | Paradox Interactive，PS4 • 《Control: Ultimate Edition》 | 505 Games，PS4/PS5 • 《死亡細胞》| Motion Twin，PS4 • 《Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition》 | Square Enix Co.LTD，PS4 • 《Hollow Knight》 | Team Cherry，PS4 • 《漫威星際異攻隊》 | Square Enix Co.LTD.，PS4/PS5 • 《Naruto shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4》 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.，PS4 • 《NBA 2K22》 | 2K Games，PS4/PS5 • 《Outer Wilds》 | Annapurna Interactive，PS4 • 《Red Dead Redemption 2》 | Rockstar Games，PS4 • 《Resident Evil》 | Capcom Co., Ltd，PS4 • 《Soulcalibur VI》 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.，PS4 • 《The Artful Escape》 | Annapurna Interactive，PS4/PS5 • 《飆酷車神2》*** | Ubisoft，PS4

可下載遊玩的經典遊戲目錄：初代PlayStation和PlayStation Portable

以下為PlayStation Studios提供下載遊玩的初代PlayStation和PlayStation Portable經典遊戲內容，可透過PlayStation Plus Extra (升級方案)、PlayStation Plus Premium (尊貴方案)使用。

• 《Ape Escape》 | Japan Studio，初代Playstation • 《Everybody’s Golf》 | Japan Studio，初代Playstation • 《Kurushi (I.Q. Intelligent Qube)》 | Japan Studio，初代PlayStation • 《Jumping Flash!》| Japan Studio，初代PlayStation • 《Syphon Filter》 | Bend Studio，初代PlayStation • 《Star Strike Portable》 | Housemarque，PSP

以下為第三方合作夥伴提供下載遊玩的初代PlayStation和PlayStation Portable經典遊戲內容，可透過PlayStation Plus Extra (升級方案)、PlayStation Plus Premium (尊貴方案)使用。

• 《Mr. Driller》 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.，初代PlayStation • 《Tekken 2》 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.，初代PlayStation • 《Worms World Party》 | Team 17，初代PlayStation • 《Worms Armageddon》 | Team17，初代PlayStation

可下載遊玩的經典遊戲目錄：重製版

以下為PlayStation Studios提供下載遊玩的重製版遊戲內容，可透過PlayStation Plus Extra (升級方案)、PlayStation Plus Premium (尊貴方案)使用。

• 《Ape Escape 2》 | Japan Studio，PS4 • 《Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits》 | Japan Studio，PS4 • 《Dark Cloud》 | Japan Studio，PS4 • 《Dark Chronicle》 | Japan Studio，PS4 • 《FantaVision》 | SIE，PS4 • 《Everybody’s Tennis》 | Japan Studio，PS4 • 《Jak II》 | Naughty Dog，PS4 • 《Jak 3》 | Naughty Dog，PS4 • 《Jak X: Combat Racing》 | Naughty Dog，PS4 • 《Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy》 | Naughty Dog，PS4 • 《Rogue Galaxy》 | Japan Studio，PS4 • 《Forbidden Siren》 | Japan Studio，PS4 • 《Wild Arms 3》 | SIE，PS4

以下為第三方合作夥伴提供下載遊玩的重製版遊戲內容，可透過PlayStation Plus Extra (升級方案)、PlayStation Plus Premium (尊貴方案)使用。

• 《生化奇兵重製版》 | 2K Games，PS4 • 《Borderlands The Handsome Collection》 | 2K Games，PS4 • 《Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning》 | THQ Nordic，PS4 • 《Lego Harry Potter 收藏版》 | WB Games，PS4

透過雲端串流遊玩的PlayStation 3遊戲

以下為PlayStation Studios提供透過雲端串流遊玩的PlayStation 3遊戲內容，僅可透過PlayStation Plus Premium (尊貴方案)使用。

• 《Crash Commando》 | Creative Vault Studios，PS3 • 《Demon’s Souls》 | From Software，PS3 • 《echochrome無限回廊》 | Japan Studio，PS3 • 《Everybody’s Golf: Out of Bounds》 | Japan Studio，PS3 • 《Everybody’s Golf: World Invitational》 | Japan Studio，PS3 • 《Ico》 | Japan Studio，PS3 • 《Infamous》 | Sucker Punch，PS3 • 《Infamous 2》 | Sucker Punch，PS3 • 《Infamous: Festival of Blood》 | Sucker Punch，PS3 • 《LocoRoco Cocoreccho!》| Japan Studio，PS3 • 《MotorStorm Apocalypse》 | Evolution Studios，PS3 • 《MotorStorm RC》 | Evolution Studios，PS3 • 《Puppeteer》 | Japan Studio，PS3 • 《rain》 | Japan Studio，PS3 • 《Ratchet & Clank: Quest For Booty》 | Insomniac Games，PS3 • 《Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time》 |Insomniac Games，PS3 • 《Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus》 | Insomniac Games，PS3 • 《Resistance 3》 | Insomniac Games，PS3 • 《Super Stardust HD》 | Housemarque，PS3 • 《Tokyo Jungle》 | Japan Studio，PS3 • 《When Vikings Attack》 | Clever Beans，PS3

以下為第三方合作夥伴提供透過雲端串流遊玩的PlayStation 3遊戲內容，僅可透過PlayStation Plus Premium (尊貴方案)使用。

• 《Asura’s Wrath》 | Capcom Co., Ltd.，PS3 • 《Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2》 | Konami，PS3 • 《Devil May Cry HD Collection》 | Capcom Co., Ltd.，PS3 • 《Enslaved: Odyssey to the West》 | Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc.，PS3 • 《F.E.A.R.》| WB Games，PS3 • 《Lost Planet 2》 | Capcom Co., Ltd.，PS3 • 《Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2》 | Koei Tecmo，PS3 • 《Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare》 |Rockstar Games，PS3

限時遊戲試玩內容

以下為PlayStation Studios提供下載遊玩的限時遊戲試玩內容，可透過PlayStation Plus Extra (升級方案)、PlayStation Plus Premium (尊貴方案)使用。

• 《Uncharted：盜賊傳奇合輯》 | Naughty Dog，PS5 • 《地平線西域禁地》 | Guerrilla Games，PS4/PS5

以下為第三方合作夥伴提供下載遊玩的限時遊戲試玩內容，可透過PlayStation Plus Extra (升級方案)、PlayStation Plus Premium (尊貴方案)使用。

• 《電馭叛客2077》 | CD Projekt，PS5 • 《Farming Simulator 22》 | Giants Software GmBH，PS4/PS5 • 《小蒂娜的奇幻樂園》 | 2K Games，PS4/PS5 • 《WWE 2K22》 | 2K Games，PS4/PS5

