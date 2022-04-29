盈光灰映展大氣 沉香冉升綻柔韻

【本文由OPEN編輯部撰寫】

設計概念 Design Concept

高聳的玻璃帷幕，與未經修飾的鋼骨結構，令人彷若置身於一部巨大的機械內，環顧身畔，一片敞亮的大氣畫面中，質感溫潤的特殊塗料、亮面的皮革沙發，恰到好處地平衡粗獷與細緻，共組別具個性的工業風景色。

呼應傳統產業重整出發的全新氣象，詠絮室內設計 以造型鐵件，搭配穩重的木質與紅磚牆，勾畫俐落精簡的現代格調，並隱隱散發歲月積累的沉香，象徵企業帶著前人的經驗傳承，迎向未來展望，持續創造無限可能。

The towering glass curtain wall and the unpolished steel structure make people as if inside a giant machine. And, the warm-textured artificial coating and glossy leather sofa moderately set each other of the rustic and refined features of the spacious and transparent space marvelously create an exceptional Industrial style situation.

YUNG HSU INTERIOR DESIGN exploit processed metal works, solid wood elements, and red brick walls to draw out the sleek modern style, excellently create a brand new surrounding that agrees with the refurbishment of a traditional industry. The accumulated fruits overages signify that the enterprise inherits predecessors' experiences, looks forward to the future, and creates infinite possibilities constantly.

設計手法 Design Techniques

工業機械 凸顯企業特色

Industrial design style highlights the characteristics of the enterprise

配合機械相關的企業背景，因此依循建築原有的鋼骨結構，適度裸露管線與梁柱，強化剛健的線條感設計，並使用大量的造型鐵件、皮革軟裝與紋理鮮明的義大利塗料，形塑契合品牌形象的工業風辦公室。

Following the original steel structure of the building, moderately exposes raw pipes, beams, and columns, boldly design rustic linear features to be in concert with the mechanical-related background of the enterprise. And then, exploit a large number of processed metal works, leather soft furnishings, and distinctive Italian coatings to shape industrial style spaces that agree with the brand's image.

善用樓層 因應各式需求

Well-configured scheme meets multi-purpose requirements

此案共計五層樓，整體的區域配置，隨樓層上升，逐漸遞增隱私性，確保各項工作互不干擾：一樓設置櫃台與會議室，方便接待外賓，一同進行學術研討，二樓為挑高夾層空間，其走道規劃作活動展示區，供賓客於此交流、參觀產品發表，三至五樓皆是員工專用，依序安排辦公區、研究室與主管室。

The project is a five-story building. We meticulously plan the layout to gradually improve the privacy of each floor and ensure no interference with each other's work. Set up a reception counter and conference rooms on the first floor convenient for receiving foreign guests and conducting academic discussions. The second floor is a mezzanine design; we utilize the U-shaped corridors to hold exhibition events so that the guests can interact and participate in the new product release freely. Then, configure the third to fifth floors into an open office area, a professional laboratory, and a decent supervisor office.

挑高格局 形塑大氣景緻

High ceiling pattern shapes spectacular situation

善用入口大廳高達七米的挑高格局，於櫃台前加裝大面積的鐵件屏風，作為視覺焦點，場域盡頭則鋪設實木牆面，藉其溫和調性襯底，柔化周圍裸露梁柱的生硬感，並連結左右兩側的紅磚牆，共組豐富的畫面層次，賦予企業氣勢十足的嶄新面貌。

Taking advantage of the seven-meter-high ceiling of the entrance hall, ingeniously fix up a sizeable wrought iron screen in front of the reception counter as a visual focal point. Also, set up balmy solid wood walls at the bottom of the space excellently softens the rigid feature of the surrounding exposed beams and columns. Then assort with red brick walls on both sides create glamorous finishing touch marvelously bring about a brand new imposing manner of the enterprise.

入口大廳

Grand entrance

為緩解櫃台與等待區的光源不足，其前方裝設鐵件沖孔板，打造一座引導光線灑落的屏風，同時以曲折的塊面，呼應建築的鋼骨結構與樓梯造型，融入空間粗獷的工業風調性。

We erect an iron perforated panel screen in front of the reception counter and waiting area to introduce supplement lighting. The crooked shape is in concert with the steel structure and staircases of the building, ingeniously enhances the industrial roughness feature.

接待區天花板拼接木皮與黑鏡，柔和環境的冷硬氛圍，並展現多樣紋路肌理，下方櫃台由木質底座、特殊塗料與人造石打造而成，呈現不規則的外觀，加上間接照明襯托，成為方正空間中的吸睛亮點；一旁的沙發區，選用造型圓潤的軟裝及吊燈，搭配仿擬星空的嵌燈，營造靜心等待的放鬆氛圍。

We utilize wood veneers and dark mirrors to set up the ceiling of the reception area, gently soften the cool-toned ambiance, and show up various textures. The irregular-shaped reception counter is made of a wooden base and finishes with artificial coating and stone; moreover, install indirect lighting, which becomes a striking feature of the square layout. Then, we select sleek-shaped furnishings and a bubble chandelier, together with the ceiling lights that imitate stars, bring about a serene, relaxed vibe of the waiting area.

會議室

Adjustable conference rooms

會議室的天花板，採高低相間的木紋與層板，巧妙修飾梁線，並藏起投影、空調等機電設備；考量公司部門多元，因此以推門隔出三間會議空間，方便隨時調整場域大小，因應不同的人數與活動場合，而與入口大廳相隔木作牆，則嵌入細長的灰玻，讓外部人員了解開會情況，避免不慎打擾。

We exploit veiny wooden panels and laminate boards to set the ceiling of the conference room in uneven patterns. Skillfully adorns the cross beams and conceals electromechanical devices such as projection and air conditioning. Considering the diversity of the company's departments, we take advantage of sliding doors to separate the three conference rooms, which are flexible to adjust the space according to different numbers of people and activity necessities. And, inlay a clear glass on the wooden wall between the entrance and the conference room to allow the personnel outside to find out the situation of the meeting, avoid inadvertent disturbance.

辦公區

Open office area

與其他區域豐富的建材紋理不同，辦公區以淺灰與純白二色，營造明亮、清爽的工作環境；配合未經修飾的裸露管線，天花板懸吊鐵件方框及LED燈條，使照明機能成為線性設計的元素之一，而休息區一側的牆面，則善用其內凹結構設置收納櫃，供員工存放大量資料。

Unlike the diversified texture areas, we adopt the light gray and pure white color schemes to set the office area to create a bright and cheerful working environment. Then, we present feature elements of linear design with the original exposed ductwork, square-shaped ironworks, and LED strips on the ceiling. After that, take advantage of the concave structure of the sidewall at the rest area, set up built-in shelving so that the employees can pile up lots of documents.

實驗室休息區

Professional laboratory

實驗室外牆，施作花紋變化豐富的礦物漆，予人充滿創造力的意象感受；外部走道設有擺放公司DM的櫃體，以及皮革沙發，作為參訪貴賓的臨時休憩區。

We coat the exterior wall of the laboratory with textured mineral paint skillfully effect a talented, creative image through vivid patterns. And, on one side of the corridor, we arrange sling bookcases to display the company's flyers and catalogs. Moreover, attentively place a set of leather sofas for the visiting VIPs to sit down for a while.

項目資訊

案名：驀色香沉

項目類型：辦公空間

項目地址：台灣南部

設計團隊：詠絮設計

項目坪數：530坪

主要建材：實木貼皮、鐵件烤漆、人造石、大理石、義大利特殊塗料

