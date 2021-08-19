漫遊城市的祕密花園 沉靜饗樂新飲食殿堂

【本文由OPEN編輯部撰寫】

設計概念Design Concept

業主希望品牌定位能予人溫馨及歸屬感，創造明亮又如家舒適的溫暖空間，由此設定發想，清筑設計 許清皓 設計總監 依循量體形構，「城市中的祕密花園」概念成為設計核心畫面。予人別有洞天之感的場域，好比隱密的花園圖書館，各個角度的環境氣質皆有所不同，使人行走其中時感到移步換景。

以自然、流動的氛圍塑造為目標，沉靜的書香氣息，配以綠植點綴，透過情境的經營、拱形結構及矮隔屏的穿插，誕生使來往客人具心理隱密性的沉澱之地，將店家由先前的封閉式包廂隔間，轉型為開敞彈性、具視覺穿透感的飲食殿堂。

The proprietor wishes to set the brand of amiability and loyalty image, and bring about a bright and cozy homey space. On that account, CC Interior Design chief designer CHING HAO HSU besides to comply with the site structure; the notion of how to construct " a Secret Garden amid the City" becomes the hub of the design scheme. Looking forward to create a cave paradise that looks like a private garden library, and possesses different features of each corner, hence to provide glamorous scenes of the domain.

We aspire to bring about the nature and vivid atmosphere, moreover, to plan the serene literary setting in the meantime. In view to achieve the goal, we meticulously decorate by means of the green plants; diligently arrange the circumstance by way of the arch-shaped structure and the low screens, hence, set up a mellow space of freedom from interference. Thereupon, successfully transform the previous enclosed compartment pattern into a capacious and see-through palace of dining.

設計手法Design Techniques

善用量體形構 煥發空間本色

Take advantages of the original structure of the site to shine the spatial features

由於量體本身即為挑高空間，又具方正格局、大面積的對外落地玻璃，採光上的優勢替場域明朗增色的同時，在形塑溫室氛圍上更是相得益彰；天花板高度切齊落地窗，內部隱藏雜亂管線、阻隔建物頂層鐵皮的熱度，顧及機能以及美觀考量。

Take advantage of the open and square pattern of the structure to create the spatial feature, moreover, the large-scale French windows excellently introduce the sunlight, in addition to bright-up the space, but also bring about the vigorous ambience as well. The ceiling height is flush with the French windows, hence well conceals the disordered pipelines and obstructs the heat from the iron sheet of the roof. Consequently takes the function and aesthetic into account at the same time.

巧設弧形拱狀 落成殿堂景觀

Ingeniously set up the arch-shape pattern to present the palace view

拱形設計為古典建築中常見的語彙及意象，運用在現代場景中，使線、面生成在斜面交錯的室內，使得身在其中，宛若置身洞穴，以不完全具體的隔間方式逸散似有若無的空間氣質；靜坐用餐時能達到心理上與他人的區隔，穿梭之間則能感到當中人與人間未完全隔斷的相連性，兼具隱密性及開放性。

The arched design is the accustomed element and feature of the classical architecture, yet we exploit it for the modern layout. The interweaved curve-lines and sides, which make people, feel as if in the gallery. Further, by way of the semi-partition to bring about the one and only atmosphere, and as well to keep the privacy while dining. On the other hand, people can still enjoy the connections while in the same space. Thereupon, perfectly unite the tranquil and transparent setting.

人文書香溢室 景人相映增色

Convey abundant humanistic and literature implication amid the whole space to generate the captivating charm

位在樓梯間及餐席區的大面書櫃，使沉靜分子恬靜幽雅降臨，樓梯部分的書櫃為食客來訪時，進入眼簾的第一畫面，在初始印象便予人驚豔感，獨特的神秘感吸引觀者，使人產生一探究竟的欲望；二樓高度設置的中空景觀口，除作為用餐者與外界的軟性分隔，使空間裡外有所互動關聯性，用餐者作為窗景的一部分，享用餐點的同時又被觀看，有人景相映的奇趣，在視覺和心理上都饒富想像空間。

The large built-in bookcase is set in the stairwell and straight up to the second floor, which casts the serene and elegant factors. The bookcase shows the inviting feature of the first-sight to the space, the unique and profound perception attracts the people desire to explore. The pattern of the atrium of the second floor, which makes a distance of the diners with the exterior; on the other hand, people on the street might see the diners inside, so that the diners would become a part of the side-view, thusly form a fascinating contrast.

櫃檯

The reception counter

長條造型木料拼貼搭配人造石材，為團隊提出運用在此店面的設計，藉由木的溫潤、石的沁涼相構，搭配懸掛天花板及拱門柱體底的綠植點綴，使進入空間者第一眼便能感到自然平和。

The design team proposes to make use of long wooden bars and collage with the artificial stones to set up the reception counter. By way of the balmy sensation of timber and the cool touch of stone, furthermore, assort with the green plants hang on the ceiling and place at the bottom of the arch columns, accordingly bring about the nature and peaceful texture at the first glance.

樓梯間

The staircase

木紋磚鋪設的梯面，伴隨白色金屬鐵件烤漆帶出現代質感，引領顧客向上，進入大面書牆映入眼簾的魔幻空間。移步至二樓高度，旋身回望，又是另一番景致，經由內外連通的設計筆法，使人在尚未完全進入場域前，便先與其有所連結。

The brick staircases of wooden grain that assort with white baking steel pieces, which bring out the modern texture; leading the visitors upward into the magic space. When step up to the second floor, and then turn around to look down, you will see another attractive scene. By means of the bridge scheme of the interior and exterior, people can swag the imagination before entering the space.

客席區

The dining area

拱狀隔間手法搭配綠植及造型書櫃，塑成書香花園情境，將璞玉般的空間打磨雕琢，並充分發揮區塊個性，使其雍容綻光；龐大的弧形拱狀結構，產出如殿堂般的沉靜空氣，並以類洞穴的、軟調的阻隔方式，取代尋常的全立面硬性隔板。

The arched compartments, the green plants, and the modeling bookcase that create the garden configuration of literary texture. The design team successfully transformed the plain space into an astonishing domain. Make use of the massive arch-shape structure to present the magnificent feature of a palace; moreover, exploit the cave-like compartment layout to replace the typical solid partition.

鐵件搭配壓花玻璃的包廂區隔方式，乃自歐洲溫室型態發想，運用幾何線條造出勾勒出的包廂區塊，因玻璃的使用具備隱密及通透性；客席之間的造型矮隔屏與設計概念一致，製出相近卻相隔的人己共處方式，巧妙拿捏距離感及連結感，展露祕密花園氣象。

The design team takes the concept of the European greenhouse; hence generate an idea to make use of iron pieces and splice with the patterned glass to set up the private rooms. By way of the geometric bars and the glass that outline unclose yet covert factors of the compartment area. And the low screens between the seats that consistent with the design concept of creating an intimate yet keep distance way of being with people. Via ingeniously master the matter of range and relation, ultimately bring about the charming setting of a secret garden.

項目資訊

案名：書食．話廊（王品集團陶板屋新竹店 Tokiya-Urban Secret Garden）

項目類型：商業空間

項目地址：台灣新竹

設計團隊：清筑設計

項目坪數：115坪

主要建材：藝術玻璃、金屬烤漆、木紋磚、板岩地磚 、塑膠地磚、樂土牆面、人造大理石、塑鋁板、波麗板、美耐板

OPEN Design 動能開啟傳媒