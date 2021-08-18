和煦柔光暖迎新生 綻放恬靜圓滿意蘊

【本文由OPEN編輯部撰寫】

設計概念 Design concept

生命交織，共舞綻放

In bringing hope and vitality to newborn life

彷若花朵含苞待放，新生的氣息由線、面帶領，敞開大門而入；知曉醫學中心的本質，簡兆芝室內設計 簡兆芝 主持設計師 以淡雅的質材、軟裝，譜奏柔美且令人安心的設計篇章，使醫療人員得以順利執行任務，展開雙臂，引導女性踏上成為母親的旅途。

溫暖如春陽，廣闊如汪洋，是幼孩出生的寧靜所在，明亮、溫馨，呼應新生兒來到母親的懷抱，吐納最初的新鮮氣息；輕柔奔放的圓弧，將女性孕育生命的身形曲線，形塑於空間的舞動，擁抱每位心懷迎接生命的到訪者。

於圓滿豐實的線條之中，勾勒出迎接生命的盼望，根據酒紅點以粉紅的商標，與溫柔清新的專業形象，佐以木質紋理，融合天然環境，在自然與人工交織共舞之下，表露初生的氣息，創造柔美恬靜的舞動綻放畫面。

INK DESIGN SPACE presiding designer Kathy Chien exploits elegant elements and furnishings to fulfill a gentle and reassuring design that meets the essence of the medical center. The newly born ambiance as if the flowers revealing the new growth. Hoping the agreeable configuration can help the medical staff to accompany with women on their journey of becoming a mother.

A bright, cozy, tranquil circumstance warmheartedly receives the newborn baby comes to the mother's embrace. We borrow the pregnant women figures and transform them into gentle and unrestrained arc lines to finish the interior setting marvelously bring about the lively vibe of the space to greet people who welcome the just born baby with heart.

The logo of burgundy-pink colors on the natural wood veneer wall skillfully manifests the gentle, refresh, and professional image also creates a soft and peaceful appealing scene of welcoming new life.

設計手法 Design Techniques

序列手法 妥善引景

Adopt the sequential approach to configure each functional area

為使就診者得以安心諮訪，空間以序列性手法規劃延伸，將等待、諮詢與問診的區域劃分為敞亮、隱蔽，再到開放的形影交錯形式，由溫馨的粉色系軟裝、外部自然景觀和光線的連結，創造戶外區的悠閒景緻，而當場景過渡到相對私密的就診場所，則不做對外採光；與之對比，問診處引入外部燈光，離開原先的封閉感受，在區域的切換之間，細心考量到訪者的心境。

We adopt a sequential approach to plan the space, where carefully divides into a bright open-patterned waiting area and a secluded consultation area so that people can feel at ease. For instance, we arrange cozy pastel furnishings and introduce natural sunlight to create a comfy relaxing situation in the waiting area. Then, in the relatively private consultation space, we charily plan an enclosed layout to soothe the clientele's worries.

遵循醫用 便利操作

Comply with the medical conditions to plan trouble-free settings

因為此處屬醫療場所，為使實驗室中的培養箱及周遭環境，具備高度潔淨性，在醫療區天花板與牆面，使用環保無甲醛的波音軟片取代油漆，並顧及醫療人員使用便利性，採用腳踩感應的自動門片，即使手上持有物品，也能便利進出。

We meticulously make use of PVC films of eco-friendly and formaldehyde-free features instead of paint to set the ceiling and walls of the medical center to create a highly clean environment for the incubators in the laboratory. And in consideration of the convenience of medical personnel, we equip foot-operated, sensor-activated automatic doors to facilitate entry and exit even with objects in hands.

延續風格 恆久維護

Exploit well-qualified elements to meet the long-term maintenance demand

由於場域需每日以漂白水消毒，室內廣泛鋪設以塑膠高溫壓縮製成表面材質、木紋質感的石塑木地板，搭配耐久性優於壁紙、好擦拭，具有紋理的壁布，和採用在等待區的繃皮革加上泡棉，不易受損，也可維持整潔度；此外，桌面使用較環保的薄板作為材料，其耐酸鹼度的特性，也符合醫療用途，兼及長久利用與維護的效用。

Since the whole circumstance needs to be disinfected daily with bleach, we take advantage of the veiny laminated flooring, durable wall cloth of excellent wiping features, and not easily damaged leather foam to uphold the standard of cleanness. In addition, exploit eco-friendly stone slabs for the countertops, which are resistant to acid-base and meet the medical utility of long-term performance and maintenance.

活化診所 平衡空間

Coordinated layout and illumination arrangement excellently activate the clinic vibe

除天花板與櫃台邊角，以女性懷有新生兒的肚腹輪廓線條勾勒，依循生殖中心結合自然與人工，進而創造孕育出新生命的本質，交錯呈現自然天光與人造燈光，活化場域氛圍，避免醫療場所的冰冷氣息。

涵蓋於曲線、燈光的設計之中，秉持設計長久以來的「平衡」設計理念，「勻稱」的視覺感被帶入空間，憑藉軟裝、硬體色彩的安排，呈現粉色與灰色的中和、材質的交相輝映，表露澄澈舒適的畫面。

As per the nature of the fertility center of combining the natural and artificial methods to nurture new life, we introduce natural sunlight and crafted lighting fixtures to energize the atmosphere of the domain, further, abstain from the frosty clinic ambiance.

We adhere to the long-held design concept of "balance" and ingeniously bring the "symmetrical" visual sensation into space through the wavy linear pattern and lighting design. The neutral pastel interior furnishings and selected materials brilliantly accomplish an airy and homely circumstance.

入口外觀

The featured entrance

入口處呼應迎接新生命到來的氣氛，結合商標的木皮，溢散出帶著暖意的溫馨感；基於安全考量，門片採灰色玻璃，使人能清楚看見診所櫃台，又能清楚辨識自動門。

The featured entrance utilizes wooden panels to reveal a warmhearted feeling that responds to the delightful atmosphere of welcoming newborn babies. For safety reasons, we make use of transparent gray glass to set the automatic door, so that people can clearly see the reception counter.

接待／批價櫃台

The reception/cashier counter

天花板、櫃台，皆以弧形收尾，呈現出無銳角的柔和視覺。櫃台檯面與立面，使用灰白流紋的大理石，觀感純粹大方，在長條狀的空間中有放大場域的效果。

The ceiling and reception counter is trimmed arc-shaped instead of sharp-edged to give out a smooth perception. And, the imposing veiny marble countertop and facade artfully enlarge the linear-pattern space.

等候區

General waiting area

圓角矩形的天花板造型，將長條狀場域自然分為入口櫃台、等候區、進入實驗室區；依據企業予人的溫和形象，此處使用粉嫩色系的軟裝搭配，並加之灰米色調，佐以木質材紋理，創造具層次感的視覺效果。

而在長廊盡頭，亦將商標的花朵與點形象，簡約轉化做天花板上點綴的圓形造型，對應下方座椅為花瓣，並且不同座位之間的距離更拉開，維護客戶的隱私，窗邊百葉拉簾的運用，則允許陽光自然灑入，並藉由角度的自由調整，減緩此處西曬。

The rounded rectangular ceiling skillfully separates the linear-pattern space into three sections of reception counter, waiting area, and the entrance to the laboratory. As per the gentle image of the enterprise, we exploit delicate pastel-colored furnishings, mild gray-beige hues, and balmy timber texture to create the layered visual effect.

At the end of the corridor, we borrow the flower and dot features of the clinic logo to shape the ceiling, and space out the petaling chairs below to maintain the privacy of clientele. Furthermore, take advantage of the blinds to introduce sunshine naturally, and the openness degree can freely adjust to mitigate the worry of the western sun.

諮詢、問診等候區

Consultation waiting area

進入諮詢等候區，線形燈光以舒緩又亮眼的效果，闡述人體曲線舞台，抬頭上望，天花板的樣態，更表達懷胎的圓潤肚腹形象，讓此地盈滿積極的期盼氣氛。

The gentle yet bright wavy lighting effect of the consultation waiting area artfully depicts the shape of the human body. And then, we finish the ceiling of a rounded pattern to represent the belly when pregnant, actively bring about the bliss atmosphere full of hope.

呼應入口櫃台天花板，此處照明亦作圓弧邊角；左側領藥口一旁，與其斜對面的木皮材質相互平衡映襯，使兩面牆的設計，跳脫單純的對稱形態，環繞於空間中相互勻稱對應。

Here, the ceiling also works in concert with the reception counter at the entrance through the rounded rectangular pattern. Moreover, we make use of wood panels to set the walls in an asymmetric pattern, which gets rid of the monotonous symmetrical form, as well as bringing a harmonious situation.

接待／批價櫃台

The down stair reception/cashier counter

位於上方西醫診所下層的中醫診所櫃台，因時常需取用中藥粉末和藥水，檯面改採不易染色的人造石，而其後方壁面，則使用金屬條鑲嵌，做不等比例的直線切割，創造視覺的豐富感。

領藥處相鄰以簾幕遮蓋的抽血區，為做兩個不同用途處的區域界定，同時不使場所顯得封閉，因此以半通透的格柵形式，做為穿透與區隔交錯於兩者之間，展露具開放感的空間效果。

The Chinese medicine clinic is located on the lower floor of the Western medicine clinic, we use an artificial stone slab to set the countertop that does not stain easily, eventually overcome the residue problem of Chinese medicine powder and liquid medicine. Then, inlaid the metallic strips unequal proportionately on the back wall to create rich visual interest.

The dispensary is adjacent to the blood drawing area, we take advantage of the semi-transparent feature of the grill settings to define the two different areas, which also generates the seemly enclosed but open situation.

候診廊道

Corridor of reception area

抽血區曲線的木皮外牆，讓外部候診空間顯得更有生氣、柔和等待的氣氛，同時呼應牆壁和天花板的造型，而空調出風口的曲折樣態，亦與整體設計概念一致。

The blood drawing area wall of wavy pattern brings a lively vibe and soothes the anxiety mood of the exterior waiting area. And, consistent with the overall design concept, the air conditioning outlet is arranged on the ceiling in a curvy pattern.

項目資訊

案名：煦光蘊玉

項目類型：商業空間

項目地址：台灣台北

設計團隊：簡兆芝室內設計

項目坪數：288坪

主要建材：木皮、鍍鈦板、大理石、石塑木地板、壁布、皮革、小冰柱玻璃

