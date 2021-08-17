質感品味家飾 繽紛暢遊生活

【本文由OPEN編輯部撰寫】

設計概念Design concept

座落台中精華地段的高級家具旗艦店，新澄設計 黃重蔚 設計總監 與 Eliz Furniture艾立思國際家飾 合作化用「精品飯店」的時尚形象，於建築外牆鋪設鐵件格柵，並點綴暖黃燈帶，使其不論白天夜晚，皆跳脫周圍平凡街景，以優雅大氣的風貌攫獲路人目光；內部裝潢則藉由灰、白色硬裝，襯托商品的彩度與質感，一處一景，讓步入其中的賓客，盡情暢想未來繽紛的居家生活。

The high-end furniture flagship store in Taichung's prime location has adopted the fashionable image of a "boutique hotel" by paving iron grilles on the exterior walls of the building and install warm yellow light strips, making it stand out from the ordinary street scenes around and capture the attention of passers-by with elegant and grand appearance, no matter day or night. The interior finishes of gray and white tones accentuate the color saturation and material texture of the merchandise. The various furnishing themes marvelously help the guests to picture their fascinating home life in the future.

設計手法Design techniques

修飾老屋 打造精品形象

Create the magnificent image through the excellent renovation

建築本身已有40年歷史，因此於店面外牆包覆鐵件格柵，加上不規則的燈光線條律動其中，致使豐富的視覺層次，漫溢強烈現代氣息，悄然隱沒背後老舊的磁磚牆；而一樓三面環繞的大片櫥窗內，則擺放精美的進口沙發與長型櫃臺，形塑彷若飯店接待處的雅緻畫面，讓過往行人留下深刻印象。

The building has existed for more than 40 years, the designer meticulously makes use of iron grills to overlay the exterior wall, and takes advantage of irregular dynamic light and shadow to create rich visual interesting of strong modern charm, thereupon, skillfully conceals the worn tile walls behind. Place exquisite imported sofa and a long-shaped counter beside the large three-sides window setting on the first floor; artfully shape an elegant view of a hotel-like reception desk to impress the passersby.

暖白深灰 形塑穩重質蘊

Generate the refined features via the color schemes

契合品牌精緻、客製化的高端形象，一樓外部的方形柱與落地窗外框，皆塗有金屬藝術塗料，透過灰鐵色中帶些許仿鏽的斑駁質感，表現經過時間洗禮的沉穩內斂；轉至內部空間，天壁分別施以時尚的暖白、深灰二色，巧妙搭襯各式軟裝，展現商品獨一無二的吸睛風采。

In line with the high-class brand image of advanced and customized services, apply artistic coating on the square pillars and French window frames on the first floor, the rusting variegated texture of iron-gray tinge, perfectly shows the stable and introverted features through the baptism of time. Then walk into the interior space, the ceiling and walls respectively finish with trendy warm-white and dark-gray hues, and incorporate with various furnishing, cleverly manifest the exclusive striking touches of the commodities.

環形動線 暢遊多變情景

Enjoy the various appealing layouts by way of the smooth flow

圍繞貫穿建物中央的結構柱，於每層樓安排適合展示、瀏覽家具的環形動線，並以系統板、利樂板等新興裝修建材，打造多面百搭而各具特色的背景牆，讓顧客在移步換景間，構想未來居家風貌的雛形；此外，店內也善用織布、窗簾與藝術擺件等產品，妝點每個細節角落，帶出溫暖真實的生活情境。

Arrange the smooth circular flow of each story of the building to meet the requirements of exhibiting and appreciating types of furniture and furnishing. Furthermore, exploit innovative renovation materials such as system panels and Tectan boards to set up several stunning feature walls, so that the customers can conceive the rudiment of future home style within the changing scenes. Also makes good use of interior elements like fabrics, curtains, and artistic ornaments to decorate every corner and bring out the warmth of real life.

外觀

The exterior appearance

藉由二、三樓外牆的鐵件格柵及線條燈光，拉高整體視感比例，營造三層樓建物為四層的錯覺，同時使一樓呈現挑高格局效果，讓位於十字路口轉角的店面，散發十足氣勢；為襯托如此大氣的外觀量體，騎樓原有的一對圓柱，外包木材加大尺寸，並於表面使用仿清水模塗料，使其更顯沉穩安定，店外地坪也呼應環境，重新鋪設帶灰砂岩質感的磁磚，每塊切割大小不一，拼貼出靈活多變的細膩紋理。

Take advantage of the iron grilles and light strips on the exterior walls of the second and third floors to heighten the overall visual proportion, creating the illusion that the three-story building likes four stories, while generating a high-ceiling pattern of the first floor. Thereupon, the building at the intersection sends out the splendid imposing manner. Enlarge the original round-shaped columns at the pedestrian arcade by way of stable woody feature and finishes of artificial fair-faced cement texture to work in concert with such imposing appearance. The external flooring also echoes the environment via paving the tiles of gray sandstone texture of different sizes, flexibly perform the active and delicate grains.

一樓展示區

The showroom on the first floor

一樓展示區同為店舖的門面，因此其三面外牆皆開大片落地窗，內部陳設的精美進口沙發，除展現品牌氣度外，也特別選擇不易相互遮擋的低背造型，維持畫面的通透敞亮；入口上方垂掛一排五角形吊燈，作為迎賓指引，一路導領客人至櫃檯，享受最妥貼完善的服務。

The showroom on the first floor serves as a glamorous storefront; make use of three large-scale French windows to reveal the temperament of the brand. And then, particularly select exquisite low-back imported sofas to keep the transparent and bright situation. At the entrance, install a row of pentagonal stylish light fixtures to guide the guests to the reception counter, happily enjoy the most considerate service.

考量家具需時常更換擺放位置的特性，店內照明多為易於調整、拆卸的軌道燈，天花板亦與之配合，勾畫簡約的方框造型；因單椅商品深受顧客喜愛，於是為其特設一面專屬格架牆，疏密有致的擺放經典或新穎款式。

Considering that the setting of the furniture needs to change from time to time, therefore, take advantage of the track lights that handy to adjust angles and dismantle, and set the ceiling of concise square pattern to incorporate the style. Because of the popularity of single-chair products, meticulously set an exclusive display wall of well-order feature to place either classical or novel style goods.

接待處以灰底牆配襯銅色金屬沖孔背板，奠定全店現代時尚的基調，而櫃檯則由水泥與風化枕木拼接而成，展演樸實的自然風貌，兩種截然不同的風格表現，恰好凸顯新舊元素的對比張力，象徵軟裝經過時光更迭，不斷演變的多元材質、樣式，皆匯聚於此展售。

The gray color wall of the reception area couples with a bronze metallic perforated panel brilliantly set the contemporary tonality of the store. The counter is made of cement and weathered railroad ties to bring out the rustic nature feature. The two completely different styles highlight the contrast between the new and old elements, which symbolize the diverse materials and textures of furnishings that have been constantly evolving after time changes and are all gathered here for sale.

樓梯間

The staircase

通往二樓的樓梯，第一層踏階加高、延展為一座展示台，用於擺放商品或造景；其右側牆面設計為曲折的立體層次，並加裝皮革扶手與燈帶，引領顧客上樓，參觀更加繽紛多彩的家具品項。

Elevate and broaden the first step of the staircase that leads to the second floor to fashion a display platform for placing commodities or creating a scene. The right wall is designed of a dynamic three-dimensional pattern; moreover, equip leather handrails and light strip to guide the customers to go upstairs to visit more colorful furniture items.

二、三樓展示區

The showrooms on the second and third floor

二、三樓的天花板不加裝層板，僅於表面噴白漆，保留空間原有的質樸與高度，並將牆體的深灰色漆面，以及多座立體飾板皆安排於橫樑之下，讓客人目光自然聚焦於色彩、花紋飽滿的家飾展區。

The ceilings of the second and third floors do away with laminated panels, merely sprayed with white paint to retain the raw pattern and height of the space. Arrange the deep-gray finishing wall and a few three-dimensional trim panels under the crossbeams, so that the guests naturally focus on the colorful and patterned home decor area.

從建物的眾多窗戶中，細心挑選數面採光優良的窗型，展示各色窗簾商品，其餘則以仿皮革的菱格利樂板，以及水紋織布牆遮起，讓商場畫面乾淨整齊，並搭配暖黃光源，圍塑更為安穩柔和的居家情景。

Among the many windows of the building, carefully select several windows with excellent lighting to set out various curtain products, while the rest are covered with Tectan boards of artificial-leather texture and cloth wall of flow line pattern to keep the shopping center clean and tidy. Furthermore, successfully brings about a more stable and gentle home scene via the warm yellow light fixtures.

為讓顧客體驗家具陳設家中的感覺，立面多為灰鏡、仿水磨石系統板等實際裝修建材，讓低調百搭的背景，襯托軟裝的千姿百態，同時巧用亦為商品的掛畫、擺飾妝點，讓每區畫面皆豐富生動，彷若真實家宅中的風景，為精品形象注入溫暖感受。

Make use of practical makeover materials such as gray mirrors and system boards of imitated-terrazzo texture to let the customers experience the lively home-like setting, moreover, take advantage of the low-key and adaptable background to set off the furnishings of various features. At the same time, the hanging paintings and decorations as goods also artfully cast the vivid picture of every corner, and seemly bring the refined image into a real home circumstance.

項目資訊

案名：艾立思

項目類型：商業空間

項目地址：台灣台中

設計團隊：新澄設計

項目坪數：120坪

主要建材：超耐磨地板、藝術塗料鐵件、大理石、塑合板、立樂板、織布

OPEN Design 動能開啟傳媒