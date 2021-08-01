Hey Buddy！Let's Eat！ 醇厚美式憶往風情年華

【本文由OPEN編輯部撰寫】

位在熱鬧街區的美墨餐廳，散發醇厚的工業風氣息，因應業主的喜好，以廢棄倉庫的概念，融匯鐵皮、水泥、紅磚、木料等元素，圍塑粗獷不羈的空間情境。

川寓設計 鍾富安 主持設計師

在相似色調、相異材料搭配下，以質材原有特性陳述本質，蘊生不盡相同的視覺感受，同時為立面創造豐富鮮明的表情。

The restaurant located in the bustling block exudes a mellow industrial atmosphere. The design concept inspired of the proprietor's preference, take the advantage of an abandoned warehouse, which integrates the elements such as iron sheet, cement, red brick, wood, etc., bringing about a rough and uninhibited spatial circumstance.

CHUAN_YU INTERIOR DESIGN chief designer Peter Chung by way of the collocation of similar color hue and varied materials, moreover with the original texture of the materials to state the essence, thence create various visual sensations; at the same time bring out abundant and distinct implication of the space.

餐區左右兩側設置沙發，搭配廊道可彈性移動的餐桌椅，以一種非制式且隨性的座位劃分，使空間動線達到自由的流動。

不論是一個人、兩個人或一群人，皆能以最自在且自適的用餐方式，形成對話交流，實現空間中的Freestyle！

Set up sofas at both sides of the dining area, and adjustable tables and chairs are on the aisle. Consequently, with non-standard and casual seating division, so as to achieve the free flow of the space.

No matter one person, two people or groups of people, all can talk freely and being around the most comfortable dining atmosphere, thus to enjoy the free style of such comfy space!

餐廳位在大樓一樓，受限先天的畸零格局，我們利用材質立面，建構隱形界線，喻示區域的轉換。如鄰近吧台的廊道牆面，以鮮明的銅鏽色調區隔，並轉化為公布欄及展示牆面，使等待結帳的顧客，也能在此視覺停留，排解等候時光。

斑駁的紅磚牆鑲以舊木，搭襯外露的管線、灰泥地坪，形構一處濃厚的工業風氛圍。偌大的木條為廠房樑架之意象，在視覺協調同時亦指引動向。

鏤空的鐵件燈飾，與鏽蝕的軟條鐵鍊，為空間增添些許輕盈語彙。餐桌以木棧板造型染色打磨，呈現經過歷史風化的舊木樣貌。

The restaurant is located on the first floor of the building. Restricted by the built-in abnormal pattern, we make use of materials to construct the faint boundary to manifest the transformation of different function areas. For example, the corridor wall adjacent to the bar with a distinctive patina color hue partition, and converted into a bulletin board and display wall, so that while the customers waiting here for checkout would not feel bored.

Mounted old timbers on the mottled red brick wall and assort with exposed line-pipes and the stucco flooring, shaped into a strong industry style atmosphere.The jumbo wooden strips are the image of the factory building beams, which plays a role of guiding the direction and as well as in visual coordination.

The hollowed iron lightings and rusty iron chains both add a little weightless element to the space. The wooden plank dining tables are dyed and polished, which presenting the dated-wood appearance that has been weathered by history.

空間中的亮點之一，為客製的街頭塗鴉牆，我們請到專門的繪師，復刻美國紐約布魯克林街頭意象，貼以色塊參差的舊木，構築一道Street Culture景致！

One of the highlights of the space is the custom street graffiti wall. We invite a professional painter to reproduce the street image of Brooklyn, New York, USA. And collage with dated timber of uneven color lumps; thence bring about a street culture landscape.

為避免挑高的天花板顯得過於空曠，我們特別設計長條狀燈飾降低視覺，其邊框透過燈光折射，形成由上至下的延伸效果。吧台桌面以松木板廢物利用，串連斑紋面的鍍鋅鐵板活動門，延展至上方網狀金屬格柵，將金屬、焊接、裸露等工業風特性，發揮地淋漓盡致！

In order to avoid the high ceiling appearing too empty, we especially designed long strip lightings to lower the vision. By way of the light reflection, thence outline a top-down extension effect.

The table top of the bar is utilized with recycled pine board, which coordinate with galvanized iron plate movable door of streak surface, and extended to the upper mesh metal grid, so as to give full play of the specific industrial design characteristics such as hardware, welding and open layout.

漆黑的天花板，連貫無包覆處理的裸露管線，對應以木棧板遮蔽的舊鋁窗，濃厚的廠房情境油然而生。窗邊小吧台採鋼刷木皮染灰，連接水泥空心磚牆面，與餐區整體刷淡空間調性。入口門片為日據時代，舊廳舍所拆下的台灣檜木，使舊物煥發新生！

The varnishing black ceiling, the bare pipelines without cladding treatment and the old aluminum windows that obscured with wooden pallets, all above bring about a rich industrial situation.

The mini bar by the window is made of steel brushwood peel dyed grey, and connected with the hollow concrete brick wall, thence create the simple tone of the whole space.

The wooden door of the entrance is Taiwan hinoki, which was taken down from an old hall of the Japanese era, as well to bring the aged object alive!

項目資訊

案名：Hey Buddy！Let's Eat！

項目類型：商業空間

項目地址：台灣桃園

設計團隊：川寓設計

項目坪數：32坪

主要建材：鐵件、鏽鐵、舊木、水泥粉光

OPEN Design 動能開啟傳媒