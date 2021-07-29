樸實《酌藝》景緻 挹注寧寂日常

【本文由OPEN編輯部撰寫】

設計概念Design concept

簡兆芝室內設計 簡兆芝 主持設計師 以畫作挹入，讓其生活空間多元使用，以「精簡留白」為要旨，使畫家女主人陳列其中的作品躍升主角，思及業主嚴謹縝密的性格，於經典的黑白灰色塊間，簡筆勾勒工整線條，同時引渡明亮陽光入屋，共築一座簡約通透的宅邸；屋內細心鋪排的家配，於此挹注鮮明個性之餘，周圍與之和諧搭配的樸實景致，更實現業主對寧靜日常的嚮往。

INK DESIGN SPACE, chief designer Kathy Chien is skilled in exploiting paintings to create a multi-faceted living space. Considering the solemn and meticulous character of the homeowner, the designer adopts concise linear scheme and classical color themes of black, white, and gray, meantime, introduce brilliant sunlight into space, successfully bring about a sophisticated and spacious residence. The designer takes the ideas of "simplification and blank space" skillfully furnishes the interior with the hostess's charming artistic products, which become the striking features of the space. The designer carefully arranges the delicate and harmonious settings, not only draws out the distinct personality but also succeeds the homeowners' yearning for tranquil daily life.

設計手法Design techniques

開闊風景 簡約生活

Immerse amid the capacious landscape and simple life

因此案坐擁山林與城市的遼闊景觀，於是盡可能減少公領域隔間，讓其與優美窗景共創敞亮視野；而軟裝配置也在權衡實際需求後，去繁就簡，使身為退休高階主管的屋主，自繁忙的工作步調回歸單純生活，靜享舒適愜意。

We take advantage of the extensive nature landscape and city view of the foundation; moreover, reduce the solid compartments of the public areas as much as possible to create a capacious and polished ambiance. Furthermore, simplified the furniture arrangement after evaluating the essential needs, so that the homeowner can enjoy a simple and cozy life after retiring from the busy executive work.

內斂色彩 流露個性

Reveal the distinctive character via sedate color schemes

依循夫妻二人慎重的性格與藝術專業，全屋由簡潔的黑白灰三色，搭配方整線條區塊，形塑出男屋主期望中乾淨俐落的居家風貌，同時也便於作為畫家的女屋主，在家中展示、更換各類色彩的作品，讓到此欣賞的賓客，自然而然地將目光集中於畫作上，不被環境干擾感受。

Regard the prudent character and art specialty of the couple, apply clear and clean colors of black, white, and gray into the whole space, and incorporate with neat linear features to achieve a pristine and orderly homely situation expected by the host. At the same time, the hostess can exhibit and update her artworks, ingeniously attract the guests' sight to appreciating the paintings without being disturbed by the environment.

紋理疊加 豐富感官

Exploit coordinated features to enhance the captivating situation

紋理清晰的花崗岩薄板電視牆，與櫃體、門片上陳貼的木皮，恰到好處的交融冷暖感受，並為空間中純粹的色系，堆疊出不同層次的視、觸二感；在一片沉穩氛圍中，玄關壁面的金屬波音軟片，以其特殊的亮面質感脫穎而出，充分活化周圍簡樸靜謐的風景。

The clear-textured granite TV wall works in concert with the wood veneers of the cabinets and doors; finely result in the genial and breezy sensations, moreover, creates the visual and tactile gradations of the pure color scheme. The metallic Boeing film of the entryway wall stands out with its unique glossy texture, perfectly activates the plain and serene vibe of the surrounding.

客餐廳

The living-dining room

電視牆上方設有一座小型吊櫃，收納電視盒等機體線路，也與另一側的音響相互平衡視覺畫面。而考量退休的業主仍有擔任顧問等工作，偌大的餐桌除可接待眾多親友外，亦兼作書桌用，且緊鄰客廳擺放，讓筆電可連接電視螢幕，方便觀看大量資料。

The TV wall is equipped with a small wall mount rack to serve as a wire case, and couples with the speaker on the other side to bring a balanced view. Considering the retired homeowner still taking a consultant job, the large dining table in addition to entertain crowds of relatives and friends, also serves as a home office desk, and elaborately place right next to the living room, so that the laptop can connect to the TV screen to review a lot of information.

兩區主燈則置於餐廳上方，垂掛數個象徵「圓滿」的球形燈飾，藉其玻璃的通透感，於用餐氛圍注入輕巧活潑的氣息。

Set a glossy chandelier in the dining area, which is composed of a few spherical lights of "perfection" symbolization, brilliantly bring the inviting and lively charm of the dining atmosphere via the transparent glass fixture.

廚房

The kitchen

廚房中央設有吧台，滿足簡便的茶飲需求，並於側邊鏤空作展示功能，減少龐大量體的厚重感；其餘的機電和櫃體，則分別靠牆面兩側擺放，呈現整齊開放的視野，讓落地窗外的山景進駐公領域，與其對面繁華的城市街景相映成趣。

Set an island in the center of the kitchen to meet the needs of light meals, and space out a side to result in the display function, as well as to reduce the bulky sensation of the massive setting. The electric household appliances and storage cabinets are respectively set on both sides of the wall to bring about a concise and open pattern. The natural outdoor landscape excellently introduces from the French windows and cast significant contrast to the bustling city street scene opposite.

書房

The study

因屋主女兒偶爾會回家拜訪留宿，書房與餐廳之間，為可收納的玻璃隔屏與滑門，其上方裝設維護隱私的捲簾，並以沙發床取代傳統的桌椅配置，讓此處隨時可轉作客房使用。

Since the homeowner's daughter occasionally comes to visit and stay overnight, considerably set a folding glass door between the study and the dining area, moreover, equipped with roller blinds to keep the privacy. Choose a sofa bed to replace the traditional table-chair setting to freely transform into a cozy guest room at any time.

主臥

The master bedroom

配合窗外彩度較為濃重的綠景，主臥軟裝多採清淺的大地色系，與之連結呼應；為使整體動線寬敞，單椅靠牆擺放，其前方桌面向上掀開為化妝鏡，平時蓋起則可作為書桌，以單純的家具佈置滿足多元起居需求。

Adopt the plain earth color scheme to configure the furnishings of the master bedroom, which set off the breathtaking greenery outside the window. Lay a single chair beside the wall to create spacious flow, and inlaid a mirror inside the front desktop to serve as a make-up mirror, other uses as a desk in the regular days, skillfully meet a variety of living demands via the casual layout.

項目資訊

案名：酌藝

項目類型：標準格局

項目地址：台灣台北

設計團隊：簡兆芝室內設計

項目坪數：30坪

主要建材：大理石、鐵件、薄石板、金屬波音軟片、噴漆、超耐磨木地板

