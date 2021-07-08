漫溢明媚《璨光》 悠遊幸福靜美

【本文由OPEN編輯部撰寫】

設計概念Design Concept

設想輕緩無壓的居家辦公環境，艾美幸福設計 許捷甯 設計總監 以使用者的訴求作為規劃前提，飄逸溫馨感的場域中，適當配置寬敞的處所，輕巧做出區分用途的空間，營造出幸福滿溢的生活感，使得在專注工作之餘，仍能享受家宅一般的安閒氣氛，在複合風格和材質的選配下，沉浸一室靜美。

Amy Studio design director Amy Hsu base on the demands of the users as the premise to plan a bright and pressure-free home-office environment. Appropriately configure the spacious, elegant, and cozy circumstance; furthermore, ingeniously exploit various elements and features to zoning the layout for different purposes. Abiding by the design concept, excellently bring about brilliant homey ambiance for enjoying unwinds leisure time while hard working.

設計手法Design Techniques

精劃格局 風格染室

Accurate layout & Multiplex style

由於希望各區位的劃分無隔間，於是從地板做主要設計區分——架高地坪處設為工作及睡臥區，其餘場所則做公領域利用。地面以外，櫃體的擺設也經過精心規劃，使各區位相依相生。在此之上，整體更以淺色、日式及禪風調性開展，搭配低矮家具，渲染全室的簡約恬淡氛圍。

Since we hope that there are no compartments of the whole space; thus, zoning each area via floor setting. The elevated flooring domain serves as the private working and sleeping area; the rest utilize for the public activities. We also carefully plan the configuration of cabinets to meet the demands. Beyond, adopt pale tonality and Japanese Zen style, couple with semi-height furniture; finely bring about the simplicity and serene ambiance.

燈具點映 硬體柔化

Striking light fixtures & Converted structure

進門處的鹿角燈飾、工作區流線形的吊燈，以及客餐區上方的藤球燈，分別有著逗趣的引人注目之處、太極意象的流動，還有日式風格的表現，於地坪之外進一步捏塑格局用途變化。除家配之外，硬體結構中，善加利用可包藏電器線路者，並且做出一處弧形光源層板，使其與工作區燈源的線條相呼應，柔美修飾之餘，也讓方正梁柱更添功能。

The amusing antler molding light at the entrance, the curvy chandelier with Tai Chi image in the working area, and the Japanese rattan circular lamp in the living-dining field possess striking features of each one. Furthermore, set up a laminate panel of arc-shaped pattern with indirect lighting, which not only conceals the electrical circuit but also matches the soft lighting in the working area. Besides, expand the function of the beam and column while giving a gentle finishing touch.

多元選材 視觸兼具

Diversified materials of balanced texture

溫和質感的乳膠漆觸感柔密，鋪抹一室，色樣輕柔，溫煦撫過視、觸二感；好保養不易刮傷的杜邦人造石使用於餐桌，便於烘焙等操作，配上黑鐵件桌腳，石與鐵件的呈現，複合異材質，與室內的雅緻木作產生協調又柔靜的視感。

Tint the whole space with emulsion paint of mild texture and soft touch. Then, choose the artificial stone dining table that is easy to maintain and free from scratch to meet baking demand. Further, equipped with black iron legs, the compound elements generate a harmonious and peaceful situation with the elegant wooden circumstance.

工作區The home-office area

鞋櫃上方，中空的鐵件木質架形塑穿透感，垂墜綠色植栽，展現濃濃和風；鹿角吊燈帶巧思俏皮，黑鐵與木質的結合，承載複合材質的趣味。完善收納功效之時，秉持最大化空間、使視域一目瞭然的情況下，延展至牆面的書桌，銜接開放式書櫃，以及衣物的封閉收納，滿足機能要求、豐富視覺變化。書桌與睡臥區之間，輕鋼架做底的隔間，以溫柔沉靜的灰藍色系包藏各式線路，其厚度留有日後加裝框架的空間，也使睡臥區具備安心倚靠的部分。

Above the shoe cabinet, the pendant iron-wooden shelf creates a see-through feature, and the hang down green plant shows rich Japanese flavor. The antler molding light of playful ingenuity feature carries the interest of composite materials via the combination of black iron and wood. Uphold to create spacious space to receive the clear view, hence, set up a long desk extend to the wall. The open pattern bookcase and built-in wardrobe not only improves the storage function but also enriches changeable vision. After that, make use of a lightweight bar joist as the partition between the desk and the sleeping area, the thickness well-pack the circuits and leaves adequate room for the additional setting in the future, in the meantime, provides a safety fixture to lean on.

睡臥區The laid-back area

木質架高區雖作休憩，實則可彈性利用、設有桌椅、臥榻等休閒機能，作為私人的安身之所，或是朋友來訪時的另一聚會場所，辦公疲累，便可到此小做休憩，平時更能在此泡茶談天，沉思一天下來所經歷的種種、坐臥窗邊，拿起下方所置藏書，細細品味。

The elevated wooden flooring area equips a coffee table, seat, and a bed-couch for flexible usages. On ordinary days, here is an excellent private repose space for sipping tea and meditation; sometimes, sit by the window and pick up a book to enjoy the reading atmosphere; however, it can also serve as a delightful gathering area to chat with visiting friends.

客餐區The living-dining area

客餐區天花板，設有夾層燈源隱藏廁所風管，其下背牆使用繽紛舒心的日曬、灰綠色跳色，闡釋北歐簡約風範，展露慢活步伐，寄寓步步高升心願的圖樣，並在其中點綴一盞壁燈，讓牆面沒有過多留白；目光落於鮮黃色沙發，活潑明亮的軟裝配置展演生活充滿活力的一面，搭配前方古銅金金屬腳、石紋面板質茶几，顯出多元化的選材氣質。

Exploit the indirect light fixture of the living-dining area ceiling to hide the bathroom exhaust duct. The back wall behind the sofa adopts hopping-color theme of gray-green tinge to manifest the Scandinavian minimalist style, and finish with a wall lamp to embellish the plane wall. The vibrant bright yellow sofa shows the dynamic feature, go with the marble coffee table of stone texture and bronze metal support marvelously displays the multiplex selected elements.

軌道燈修飾大梁線條，分別暈亮客餐區不同角落，圓球藤狀包覆燈，帶日式風尚，投注靜謐沉穩光源，照映下方兩椅一凳；凳子方便挪移，也使位於對面的使用者能直接觀看窗外景緻。由於電器櫃體積突出窗邊落地門，為不阻擋門窗，故將其向室內擺放，接頂天花板，並在一旁畸零處增設層板，用以放置長型掃具及拉簾，顧及視覺的和諧，且適度利用空間。

The track light garnishes the crossbeam and light up the corner of the dining area. The round rattan pendant lamp of Japanese charm gently emits soft lighting. Taking the visual concordance and appropriate spatial usage into account, erect the electric apparatus cabinet from floor to ceiling, and set up a shelf at the awkward corner to place sweeping tools and curtain closing.

項目資訊

案名：璨光

項目類型：實品屋／樣品屋

項目地址：台灣新北市

設計團隊：艾美幸福設計

項目坪數：12坪

主要建材：進口人造石/架高型超耐磨地板/系統板材/鐵件/烤玻/茶玻/乳膠漆/大理石/鑄鐵桌

