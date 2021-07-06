異境幻地相遇 同遊媚采盈暉

【本文由OPEN編輯部撰寫】

設計概念Design Concept

尊重每個居住者想法，秉持「呈現每個家人都有自己的空間，卻又匯集在同一處所」之意念，澄境設計 鄭抿丹 設計總監 揮灑設計畫筆，劃設通透開放居所，並形塑家庭成員各自私人場域，繪出大小居者期盼的夢想宅邸。

CHENG CHING INTERIOR DESIGN design director Cheng Min Dan adheres to the notion of planning the "respective domain" for each family member; in addition, the hub setting to bring the family together is also a big issue for the team. In view to achieve the plan, hence, sets up a transparent and open layout of the public area; on the other hand, construct the individual private space for everyone, eventually brings about the fancy mansion of their dream.

設計手法Design Techniques

選材暗藏亮點 低調不失格調

The selected materials of the striking feature that low-profile yet trendy

空間沉穩大氣，風格低調不張揚；公領域壁框噴漆粉金色，配以銅製燈具，輝煌卻不過度顯眼。環伺在側的家具質感且不招搖，各自在柔和燈光下熠熠生輝。

The whole space is profound and ample, which creates a modest and unshowy style. The wall frame of the public area makes use of the metallic lacquer treatment; and assorts with the copper lamp, as well as glamorous but not too conspicuous. The surrounding furnishings are stylish but not given to excesses; gently manifests the striking feature.

齊聚異境同遊 敞開嶄新世界

A captivating paradise for opening the brand-new life

外部場域褐黃的質感暖色調、華貴調性，在敞開孩童房門扉後，風格丕變。一條走道之隔，推開門便進入到孩子的夢想空間，呼應與屋主討論的想法，設計團隊將眾人的理想居所置於同一空間，不僅使家庭成員各有所歸，也透過可調光的公領域提供悠閒場合，使屋主能兼顧與家人共同生活的默契。

The design team goes all in to achieve the property owner's expectation - an ideal public space of heartwarming and highbrow tone; and the dreamed domain that meticulously set up for the children. By way of the adjustable illumination that creates the public area of the laid-back atmosphere, hence the family can enjoy the gathering time.

延展空間視覺 綻放設計元素

The design elements broaden the spatial vision effect

以清玻而非固體立面牆區隔書房和公領域，此番手法使區塊顯得寬敞，同時加大了公領域的視覺效果。由於量體本身的劃設符合需求，於是順應原有區塊來規劃空間動線，並將開放式廚房做了造型的延伸。廚房長塊吧檯的設置、塊面的調整，以及外部飾版包掩的電器櫃，加上與沙發區連貫的銀色系，使其與外部區域具一致性。

Makes use of the clear frit instead of the solid wall to divide the study and the public area, which brings about the open and roomy spatial vision effect. In view of the site configuration meets the demands, so that the design team takes the advantages of the original pattern to set up the spatial flow, furthermore enlarge the kitchen of an open layout. The setting of the kitchen bar, the matched countertop, and the concealed electric appliance cabinet of fine finishing, plus the silver color scheme to complete the consistency of the public areas.

入門端景The entrance side view

此區被劃為彈性空間，以屏風為設計概念，如墨筆揮灑的石材面和細邊鐵件相組構，用作遮蔽，使屋內全景有所遮掩，保有居者隱私，且供其自由調度，創造專屬於己的端景。

At the entrance, the stone screen of ink texture married with the fine-edged iron piece, which plays the role of partly conceal the panorama view of the house, in the meantime holds the privacy of the residents; so as to create an exclusive captivating scene.

客廳The living room

電視牆的大理石板材，以具稜線起伏的拼塊方式呈現，在化除大面積牆面的單一鋪敘可能顯得乏味的同時，形塑場域中的層次與設計感。於考量視覺輕盈效果的前提下，電視下的櫃體做出和地面的高低差，物品不落地，仿若懸浮空中。

Set up the marble TV wall of the ridge splicing pattern, hence not only solve the worry of monotonous sight of the large-scale surface, but also creates the charming space of design feature. On the premise of considering the lightweight visual effect, the design team constructs an elevated recess board under the TV, which brings an image of floating in the air.

書房The study/den

清玻將公私領域分界模糊，並且具有簡單的隔音效果；後方的展示櫃相較於採用木質材，改用鐵件做負重材，由於鐵片僅需薄狀便能達到厚木原料的承重，在整體視覺上，木質與金屬鐵相交的層櫃，予人輕盈無壓感。

The clear frit is used to separate the public and private areas, in some way also with the sound insulation effect. For the reason that the thin iron sheet can achieve the load-bearing of the thick wooden plate, hence, the design team decides to make use of the iron pieces as the load-bearing material to construct the display shelves at the rear; and then by way of timber marries with iron, the layered display shelves bring about the pressure-free perception.

餐廚區域The kitchen and the dining area

餐廚區域的天花板和客廳做出落差，劃分空間用途的同時，也妥善包藏了冷氣主機；由於廚房內備有銀色餐具，便透過顏色、塊面的劃設延伸，連結外部空間的顏色至開放式廚房，並以加上燈飾的飾板包藏電器櫃，使餐廚區裡外的陳設皆和諧而不突兀。

The ceiling of the living room and the dining area is of different height, besides identify the spatial function, as well as properly hide the air-conditioner. The design team adopts the color scheme to connect the tone of the public area. The silver tableware and the hidden electric appliance cabinet of fine finishing, so that the furnishings of the open kitchen and dining area are fancy and well matched.

孩童房The Kid’s room

弧形的桌體設置、L形的半包圍式床板，如同盈亮的場地氣質，回應父母對孩子無微不至的照護，無論是自我風格、安全感、充足照明等元素，都是家長於孩童房設置的考量。有別於公領域之溫暖休憩風，孩童房的色調鮮明，顯見孩童想法於本案的重要性，在在和同聚一室卻各有所歸的設計主軸相契合。

The setting of the arc-shaped table, the L-shaped bed, and the bright temperament of the space, all meet the parents' requirements of caring kids. Safety, sufficient illumination, and the distinctive style are the important factors of planning the kid's room. Different from the warm and laid-back feature of the public area, the design team sets the kid's room of the bright tone. Ultimately nails the focal concept of the design - a captivating paradise that fits everyone in the family.

項目資訊

案名：異境同遊

項目類型：標準格局

項目地址：台灣北部

設計團隊：澄境設計

項目坪數：37坪

主要建材：大理石、鐵件、烤漆玻璃、噴漆

OPEN Design 動能開啟傳媒