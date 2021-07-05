刻畫英式古典風華 映現漫漫溫情光陰

【本文由OPEN編輯部撰寫】

設計理念 Design Concept

光鑑歲華，援引自本案光源及鏡面的巧妙運用，隱隱投射出三代同堂的幸福剪影，滿載的記憶伴隨歲月韶華，綿延流轉於室。

當 川寓設計 鍾富安 主持設計師 接收到屋主的念想——質感之家，便致力於打造一處兼及「質量」與「情感」的溫潤居室；以沉靜木質調為基底，搭襯主人家選定的復古拉扣沙發，將整體空間定調為英式古典風格；後透過木皮組構不同線面，形塑不落俗套的豐富視感，於一片寧靜祥和中，移步換景，優雅前行。

而為串連家庭成員間的情感連繫，我們打破原有格局配置，將廚房退縮至儲藏室，劃設出餐區範圍，連通一樓全區動線，使各區獨立卻又不失整體通透感，讓空間不只是棲身之所，更是裝載溫情的容器。

Aglow timeless abode - ingeniously take the advantages of the illumination and glass mirror of the space, thence imply the happiness silhouette of three generations.

As time goes by, beautiful memories would perfectly leave in care in the house.

In order to meet the house owner's expectation - an elegant home, CHUAN_YU INTERIOR DESIGN chief designer Peter Chung committed to lay out a warmth living space of " fine quality" and " natural humanity" features.

Make use of the tranquil wooden tone as the foundation, and then place a retro Chesterfield sofa selected by the house owner, so as to set the tone of British classical style of the overall space.

Then, exploit wooden veneer to form varied lines and planes, shape the unconventional, rich visual sense; as well as enjoying the views of living in the serene and peaceful surrounding.

As for to link up the affection of the family members, we transformed the original configuration. Withdraw the kitchen to the former storage room; alter to set up the dining area, so as to create a spacious open flow of each independent yet transparent zone.

Thereupon, it is not only a living space, moreover being the repository to carry family love.

客廳 The living room

客廳作為家的核心，亦是聚會的處所，於機能美感間的拿捏便至關重要，即便是素簡的櫃體收納，也得以各樣形式呈現，或鑲嵌燈源、或相間茶玻，層次恰到好處，靈動的光影流露一抹清幽淡雅，為場域蒙上一層柔和光暈。電視主牆採用絲線光澤壁布，以質為雅，以簡為美，柔化區域中的深色韻致，為家居挹注一股柔和張力。

過道處一側，以形為體，將亞洲的「亞」字，轉化至牆面形體，對映餐區的雕花門片，展現東、西方元素，交相融匯的和諧視覺。

The living room plays a role as the heart of home and also the area for family gathering, therefore it is very important to balance the function and aesthetics.

Even the simple storage cabinets might present in various forms, for instance the inlaid illumination or coupled with amber-yellow glass. The perfect layers of the excellent lightings manifest the space with soft glow; furthermore bring about a serene and elegant ambience.

The main TV wall is decorated with the glossy silk wall cloth, which is stylish and glorious in simplicity; in the meantime with the function to moderate the profound theme and pose the gentle element of furnishing.

On one sidewall of the foyer, modeled a Chinese character of "Asia" on the wall surface, which coordinate with the carved door pieces of the dining area, so as to show up the harmonious sight perception of integrating the Oriental and Western elements.

餐區 The Dining area

巧於因借，精在體宜，尋常的木質於餐區中，有了不同的詮釋。透過洗鍊線條刪繁去奢，框構出別具一格的清新雅緻，門片穿插以鏤空雕花，與精美燈飾遙相呼應，西方體裁中悄悄置入東方語彙，伴隨裊裊炊煙，感受饒富典雅韻味的味覺饗宴。

Get rid of the complex and luxury design, the ordinary wooden door pieces in the dining area merely by way of concise lines and delicate hollow carvings to frame the exclusive graceful atmosphere, moreover to echo the exquisite chandelier, thence lay out an impeccable circumstance.

Successfully put the Oriental element into the Western pattern, consequently appreciate the flavor feast of chic layout.

主臥 The Master bedroom

主臥以優雅而不失高貴的奶茶色，搭襯漆白的細緻線板，呼應溫潤木質地坪，將素淨優雅的安定氛圍鋪陳一室。柔和調性連延至床頭背板，其皮革質地交錯紋理變化，連袂窗邊的提花紗簾，一襲溫婉風光飄散而至。

The master bedroom, choose the elegant, noble apricot cream hue to assort with refined white trim, further to work in concert with balmy wooden flooring, thence bring about the serene and elegant atmosphere of the space.

The mild tonality extended to the crisscross leather texture headboard, as well as the jacquard drapery beside the window guide gentle scenery in view.

更衣間 The walk-in closet

延續主臥之雅緻調性，更衣間在溫柔語境下，跳脫既有的附屬單元，悄然劃出空間主體。門片採以噴砂，點綴透光花瓣，彷彿過濾了生活之外的紛擾，於此卸下身心，靜享私密的安然時光。

The walk-in closet lasted the elegant tone of the master bedroom, yet jump out off the normal design as an ancillary unit, which adjust to lay out an independent secret space.

The door is by way of sandblasted treatment and decorated translucent petals on the wardrobe door pieces, as if filtering the troubles out of life. No doubt, it is an excellent place to release body and mind, as well to enjoy the private and placid time.

男孩房 The son’s bedroom

自美國留學回來的兒子，欲跳脫家屋的溫煦調性，希望個人領域能以更具個性風格的樣式呈現；因此我們順應空間的斜頂架構，利用線面切割鋪排層次變化，以一種極富韻律的節奏導引空間。

床頭主牆亦保留挑空斜頂，於沈穩立面鋪排出不規則的秩序，縫隙間光帶流動熠熠生輝，仿若時光痕跡烙印其中，蒐集日常生活中的吉光片羽。

The boy, who returned from studying abroad in the United States, is hoping to possess a customized exclusive stylish layout, instead of the warmth ambience as normal design. Therefore, we cope with the sloping roof structure, make use of cutting lines and panels to bring out various gradations, thence create a rhythmic trendy space.

Still the main wall at the head of the bed keep the high slope ceiling, we pave irregular planks on the fix surface.

And the light band glows between the crevices, as like the trace of time, collecting precious moment in daily life.

項目資訊

案名：光鑑歲華

項目類型：別墅

項目地址：台灣桃園

設計團隊：川寓設計

項目坪數：82坪

主要建材：橡木鋼刷木皮、鐵件、噴漆

