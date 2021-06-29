冷暖共敘輕巧簡約 光影相伴靜美假期

【本文由OPEN編輯部撰寫】

設計手法 Design Techniques

調配風格・兼具機能

Take advantages of style and function

本案為一度假休閒用的住所，風格主人家喜愛的現代極簡為主軸，但又要兼顧舒適的休憩感；因此 叡觀設計 黃威郡、卓玲妃 設計總監 本次的設計命題，便是如何將簡約俐落、自然人文及度假飯店的感受，相互調配、融匯在一起，讓場域機能與溫度得以平衡，照顧到每位家庭成員的需求與喜好。

This is a dwelling for vacation. The house owner is fond of modern simplicity style, as well as the leisurely comfy circumstance. Therefore, how to deploy and amalgamate the atmosphere of concise, natural, humanistic and recreation becomes the proposition of design for RUIGUAN INTERIOR DESIGN Creative Director HUANG,WEI-CHUN and Director CHO,LING-FEI, thence to correspond the spatial function and ambience, meantime guarantee to meet the demands and preferences of each family member.

轉化牆面・滿足需求

Transform the wall to meet the demands

因應女主人的收納需求，希望整體視覺乾淨清爽、便於清潔，因此我們將收納空間做得很足，並以輕量化視覺呈現；將牆面轉化為櫃體，在沉穩色調下，以材質來做變化，讓整體視感不會過於單調，也能凸顯電視主牆及起居區域的重點。而壁櫃剩餘的空間，我們則做成展示檯面，讓陳列可以更加隨興，每一個角落皆是亮點。

In response to the storage demands of the hostess, moreover to bring a neat, well-ordered perception and easy to clean at the same time, forasmuch we designed abundant storage volume and presented as lightweight as possible. We transformed the wall into cabinets; exploit the materials to bring variety changes, so that the overall sensation of sight will not be too monotonous, at the same time highlight the TV wall and living area.

And make use of the remaining space of wall cabinets as for displaying, the spontaneous style hence cause every corner becomes the bright spot.

引導動線・視覺端景

Guide the flow・Visual side view

而空間中的最大亮點，便是橫豎於公領域的大片電視主牆，古銅色的鍍鈦板，為場域添注低奢高雅氣息。為避免產生視覺上的壓迫感，我們在天頂及兩側，皆保留適當距離，並以此劃分區域。當立面質地伴隨著光影流動，亦隱約呈現分際，引導行走動線同時，也讓這篇橫幅，成為空間中的端景。

另一規劃重點，則落在地坪上，業主十分喜歡大理石材，因此我們也花了許多心思，在客廳地坪的呈現；陪同業主逐一找尋屬意的石材，最後定案為銀河灰大理石，以現代之形表現低奢的東方之藴；自此天地壁皆為大地色基底，搭佐柔和的暖灰布質沙發，整體氛圍盡顯輕盈無壓。

And the significant highlight in the space is the large-scale TV wall in the public area. The bronze titanium plate brings the low profile of elegant atmosphere into the space. To avoid the oppressive vision perception, thus keep proper distance above and aside, which divide the area accordingly. When the texture of the surface that accompanied by the flow of light and shadow, there is vaguely presented the side view of the space at the same time.

Another planning priority is flooring. The house owner is fond of marble; therefore we meticulously lay out the floor of the living room.

Accompany the house owner went around to look for the preferred stone, eventually select the marble of Milk Way Grey tinge, which is modern, low-profile yet sumptuous.

The ceiling, floor and wall are basically of Earth Tone, assort with soft grey cloth sofa, the overall atmosphere is light and pressure free.

玄關 The entry

玄關附近著實是收納機能的呈現，然而我們並不希望塑造太突兀的體塊感，所以僅用簡單的線條比例分割，界定收納的空間範圍。鞋櫃採以木料，呼應宅邸原先設定的門片貼皮，並貼心的在櫃內設置抽風扇，這樣的細節巧思，也收穫業主的心。

Set up cabinets around the entryway for storage function; simply take the advantage of concise lineal division to avoid the abrupt heavy block sensation, as well to identify the stored range.

The shoe cabinet is made of wood, which correspond to the original door panel and caring equipped with a fan, the ingenious idea gains the house owner's appreciation.

起居區域 The sitting area

在客廳規劃上，我們順應原有條件，不做遮樑處理，以爭取天花板高度。並以天花板為Y軸，電視牆為X軸，形塑尺度劃分，讓視線沿著樑柱，一路延伸至餐區。

而在立面的收納櫃體上，我們以不鏽鋼毛絲面平台，搭配間接燈源的投射，創造視覺上的變化。與之呼應的沙發，同樣是提高檯度創造空隙，讓有使用掃地機器人的屋主方便清潔，其輕量化的視感，也和具份量感的電視牆形成對比。

Adapt to the original structure condition, we decide not to conceal the beam to gain the ideal height of the ceiling of the sitting area.

Take the ceiling as the Y-axis and the TV wall as the X-axis, as to divide the sections well, thence bring out a spacious vision all the way to the dining area.

The appliance shelf is made of stainless steel hairline finish platform and assort with the indirect light projection to create visual variations. The matched sofa apparently lifts a little higher to develop enough space, so that the sweeper robot can clean conveniently. The lightweight perception forms the contrast impression to the weighty feature of the TV wall.

餐廚區域 The dining area

視線隨著天花樑柱，一路延伸至後方餐區，天花板以異材質同色系，與之作為區隔，呈顯不同空間尺度。又另外加裝鍍鈦支架，指向後方寬敞的景觀陽台，再一次堆疊層次，彰顯空間向度。

為滿足業主喜歡原木質地的需求，我們在硬體軟裝上，皆適量地置入木皮；再以跳色處理，點綴一些金屬元素及圓潤線條，使整體氛圍更顯現代簡約；伴隨日光灑入、光風流動，圍塑一幅自然的用餐情境。

View along the beam and column of the ceiling, all the way to the dining area. The ceiling makes use of different materials yet similar hue to show the distinct spatial character. In addition, retrofit titanium brackets guide to the spacious landscape balcony at the rear. Once again, stack the gradation highlighting the spatial positioning.

In order to meet the natural wooden element fond of the house owner, we properly lay out wood veneer into the furnishing; then with the color flash treatment, embellished some metal elements and smooth lines to bring about a more modern and simplify ambience of the whole space.

Introduce sunshine, natural light and breeze, set up a comfy dining situation.

多功能間 The multi-functional area

位在廊道轉角處的多功能間，以通透的玻璃門片，創造半開放式的場域連結；考量親戚來訪入住需求，因此將櫃體結合床鋪，滿足書房與客房，兩種性質的彈性運用。

在櫃體上緣，我們也不拉到頂，讓陳列收納不流於制式，或擺放藝品，或收藏公仔，隨興而巧妙的彈性劃設，為空間增添了許多變化性。

The multi-functional area at the corridor corner, make use of transparent glass door pieces to create a semi-open link with other area.

Deliberate on the demand of the visiting relatives staying, the cabinet and the bed are combined to set up a flexible space, which could be the study or the guest room as needed.

Without pulling the upper edge of the cabinet to the ceiling, the unconventional storage design holds the function of displaying artworks or placing action figures.

The casual and ingenious configuration adds a lot of inspiration to the space.

主臥房 The master bedroom

主臥房色調與起居空間遙相呼應，低調沉靜的色彩，回歸場域休憩本質。其中增設的修飾大樑，沿著天花板落地，彷彿一道景框，框塑出空間情境。床頭背板的普魯士藍，與臨窗處的暖黃單椅，也為整體氛圍增添活潑色彩。

The hue of the master bedroom echoes the living area; the low-key and tranquil tinge brings the reposeful feature into the space.

The additional decorative T girder along the ceiling way down to the floor, as framing a landscape and shapes the distinct spatial situation.

The Prussian blue of the headboard and the cozy yellow single chair near the window, both add up vivid color to the overall atmosphere.

孩童房 The children’s bedroom

孩童房延續屋主喜愛的木質語彙，以打造小孩的夢想空間為念，透過樹屋意象，及輕淺色彩，滿足孩子們的想像與童趣。並投以間接燈源，讓屋主得以在此伴讀，營造一方溫暖的小天地。

The children's bedroom also makes use of the house owner's favorite wooden element to create a dream space for their kids. With the concept of the tree house, paint bright colors, to meet the children's imagination and recreation.

Inset indirect illumination, which brings about the heartwarming ambience of the family reading time.

項目資訊

案名：Quiet and Elegant

項目類型：標準格局

項目地址：台灣台中

設計團隊：叡觀設計

項目坪數：57坪

主要建材：大理石、鐵件、玻璃、噴漆、系統櫃、繃布

OPEN Design 動能開啟傳媒