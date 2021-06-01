浸膩《輕思·享漫》 暢遊舒心景色

【本文由OPEN編輯部撰寫】

設計概念Design Concept

由年輕夫妻與寵物貓組成的三口之家，在滿足收納需求之餘，更希望能讓愛貓自在活動，艾美幸福設計 許捷甯 設計總監 經充分考量人、貓的生活型態後，結合智能科技應用，劃設雙方皆能自適共處的硬軟裝樣式，同時融入清新色系及柔和暖光，讓完善機能與舒緩的居家氛圍，成就活潑溫馨日常。

A young couple and a pet cat establish a family of three. Besides meeting the storage demands, what more is to set up a smooth flow for the cat to move around freely. Amy Studio design director Amy Hsu take the living habits of people and cat into account, and then incorporate with the intelligent technology application; ingeniously configure a comfy and accommodating circumstance for the whole family. And apply the fresh color theme and gentle warm lighting to perfect the function. Ultimately, bring about a lively, cozy, and homey ambiance.

設計方法Design Techniques

寵物友善 智能家配

Pet-friendly Smart Home

配合貓咪攀爬穿梭的習性，臥室門片皆設有貓洞，客廳電視牆亦與貓道結合，加裝可自由拆卸、移動的木質層板，以及位於制高點的貓窩；另外因其體質怕熱，櫃體和臥榻檯面，以質地清涼的人造石製成，搭配自動調節溫、濕度的智能家電，讓屋主即便不在家中，也不必擔心愛貓的舒適健康。

In view to suffice the cats' habit of climbing and maneuvering around, set a cat flap on the bedroom door, a cat nest at the top of the TV wall in the living area, and a path on the metope that can freely tear down. Because the cat can't stand heat, therefore, exploit artificial stone of chill texture on the cabinet and the bed couch countertops. Furthermore, employ intelligent appliances that can automatically regulate the temperature and humidity. So, there's no need to worry about the cat's comfort and health even the homeowner is away from home.

動線寬敞 迎接暖陽

Capacious Bright Layout

因應業主好客的個性，除於地坪鋪設降噪軟墊，避免眾人腳步驚擾毛孩外，敞亮的待客環境尤為設計要點，兩間臥室的門片，自窗邊改至鄰近餐廳處，讓客廳場域整體內移，不僅貼近窗外陽光，公領域的走道也更加寬敞舒適；基於此一改建，主臥床鋪亦可靠窗擺放，並用衣櫃補足另一側的畸零角落，使其格局更加完整方正。

In response to the homeowner's hospitable personality, meticulously pave noise-canceling comfort pads on the floor to void the crowds' footsteps disturbing the fur kids. Reset the two bedrooms' doors from the window side to the nearby living area, so that the site of the living area moves inward to introduce sunlight excellently, the passage of the public domain is also more spacious. As the result of the renovation, the bed of the master bedroom can place by the window; and the wardrobe perfectly beautifies the awkward corner, as well as to create a neat and founder pattern.

木質清新 舒緩視感

Pet-friendly Smart Home

由於家中使用許多堅固、造型多變的木作家具與貓跳台，櫃體的系統板材，表面亦帶木料紋理，讓淡雅溫潤的調性，在黃光映照下煦暖的環繞全屋，而曲折的貓道與燈帶點綴，則可引導多變視線方向，即便設有大量收納櫃體，亦不顯室內擠迫。

Take advantage of system cabinet panel boards of timber grain to couple with the vary-shaped solid wooden furniture. The elegant and mild tone gently spread all over the space via the warm lighting. The winding cat path works in concert with the light bars that appeal to the vision in several directions. Even if there are a large number of stow cabinets, the space will not feel congested.

玄關

The foyer

懸空的玄關鞋櫃，底部設計透氣裝置，下方空間除可放置室內鞋與掃地機器人外，也在燈光襯托下更顯櫃體輕盈；其門片貼有兩面茶鏡，藉金色的暖調映像拉伸視域，並以多角造型，呼應客廳貓爬架的上下起落，在簡約設計中加入活潑變化。

The suspended shoe cabinet at the foyer with air-permeable feature at the bottom, the underneath space can place slippers and robot vacuum, and the recessed illumination makes the cabinet looks lightweight. Adhere two tawny mirrors of champagne-colored tone and warm effect to create the expanded vision. Moreover, the polygon shape echoes the living area fixed shelves for the cat to climb up and down freely. The setting brings the dynamic feature of the chic and simple design.

餐廳

The dining area

為方便客人走動，靠牆的餐櫃，可收納旋轉餐桌與多張椅凳，並將近門一側的櫃角斜切，使量體不會過於方正笨重，其上方由溫潤木質與暖系燈帶組成的吊櫃，則供屋主擺放各式名酒，大小適中的護欄隔間，既兼有展示功能，亦可避免好動的毛孩碰撞。

A swivel table and chairs can store in the tableside cabinet to make smooth flow for the guests, and shape the side close to the door of beveled pattern to make the cabinet body not too squarely and bulky. The hanging cabinet above is composed of balmy timber and warm light bars, which for the homeowner display his fine wine collections. The decent-sized guardrail not only helps to show off but also prevents the collision from the fur kid.

客廳

The living area

為修飾建物大樑，天花板多做一層弧形層板燈，將業主夫妻溫和圓融的個性注入家宅，並流暢導引視線至電視牆，彰顯特殊的石紋肌理；對面的沙發背牆上，掛有女屋主喜愛的金屬壁飾，其亮眼的藍綠與金色，也分別轉作牆面淺藍灰，以及沙發大地色，藉色彩飽和度的差異，相互襯托、融合。至於窗前邊桌，則兼有電器櫃功能，加上一旁調光窗簾引入的陽光，更使此處成為貓咪的溫暖臥榻，讓其陪伴屋主兩人於客廳品酒、啜飲咖啡，一家共享悠閒溫馨的時光。

Set up the ceiling of an arc-shaped pattern and laminate indirect light to embellish the structural girder. The setting delicately shows the gentle and tact personality of the home couples, in the meantime, guide the sight to the TV wall of unique stone texture successfully. There is a hostess favorite stylish finishing decoration on the metope behind the sofa. The striking blue-green and aureate tone harmoniously marries the light blue-gray wall and the earth-colored sofa while set off each other. The side table in front of the window also serves as an electrical apparatus cabinet. And the zebra shades excellently introduce the sunlight, where makes it a warm and cozy couch for the cat. The home couples prefer tasting wine and drinking coffee in the living area, happily enjoy unwind and comfy atmosphere of the company of three.

主臥

The master bedroom

上下設置的床頭櫃，免去壓樑風水忌諱，並在增添儲物空間的需求下，設置一路延伸至牆面的櫃體；化妝鏡藏入中間櫃門內側，讓梳妝台平時可作為書桌使用，而其透明的檯面與格狀抽屜，則方便女主人挑選、欣賞首飾收藏，同時為厚實的木質基調，增添通透視感。

The floor-ceiling headboard ingeniously settles the geomancy taboo of the pressure beam, also meets the storage demands. Inlaid a mirror inside the hanging cabinet above the dressing table. The transparent tabletop and checkered pattern drawer facilitate for the hostess to appreciate and pick her cherished jewelry while creating the see-through feature of the stable wooden fixture.

項目資訊

案名：輕思·享漫

項目類型：標準格局

項目地址：台灣新北

設計團隊：艾美幸福設計

項目坪數：20坪

主要建材：進口人造石、義大利伸展桌五金、礦物漆、超耐磨地板、系統板材、鐵件、烤玻、茶玻、金屬圖騰掛飾、智慧家電Homekit

OPEN Design 動能開啟傳媒