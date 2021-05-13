法式浪漫甜點店 療癒尋寶甜覓客

【本文由OPEN編輯部撰寫】

抽絲剝繭 形塑空間張力

By pursuing the clues; creates spatial wandering

一間座落於熱鬧街區的法式甜點店，散發著優雅浪漫氣息，業主為日本東京藍帶甜點學校畢業，對產品及品牌有著格外嚴謹的要求；川寓設計 鍾富安 主持設計師 依循其質感細節，從中抽絲剝繭，將物件表徵在空間裡，以品牌代表色皇室藍及香檳金鋪底，搭襯由產品特點衍生而出的特色軟裝，於簡約中表現質感張力，滿足「甜覓客」對法式浪漫的一切囈想。

A French dessert boutique located on the lively streets, gently shows the elegant and romantic atmosphere.

The pastry chef is graduated from Le Cordon Bleu, Tokyo Japan, so as with high standard to the sweet products and the brand.

CHUAN_YU INTERIOR DESIGN chief designer Peter Chung complies with the fine texture details, pursue the clues, and then outline the space with selected items. Set the foundation with royal blue and champagne gold that as the representative color of the brand, and match the exclusive furnishing that pick from the distinguishing element of the desserts, show high quality texture within simplicity, further meet the sweets seekers' dream of French romance.

物件表徵 場域虛實相映

Crafts display; cast visual intrigue of the space

人類有80%的感官經驗來自雙眼，因此我們希望來訪的人，不只滿足味蕾，更驚豔視覺；透過色彩線條與器物表徵，揉合細膩精神及用餐感受，使空間內的具象形體和抽象情境產生鏈結，搭載出打破常規的餐食體驗。

挑空天花板刻鏤以造型，鑿切出宛如花瓣層疊的玫瑰蛋糕樣式，順勢延伸至一樓植生牆架，串連立面整體性。鏽化層架搭佐綠意植栽，靈感發想自巧克力抹茶千層，點綴垂掛的乾燥花，自然氣息瀰漫而至。

櫃台上方以攪拌棒為造型的燈飾，呼應二樓桿麵棍支架，調理出空橋貼面的白巧克力拼磚，為場域連貫互動。信步至餐區過道處，面向樓梯口的大面藍牆，鑿以一片巴黎鐵塔的城市意象，外露紅磚流淌一絲樸質韻味，於投影燈變換投射下，交織出古典與現代相和相融的文藝氛圍。

In view of 80% perceptive experience comes from sight, therefore, hope that the patrons will not only satisfy with the taste, moreover feel amazed with the stunning layout.

By way of the representation of colors, lines and utensils and merge the delicate essence and the tasting mood, so as to link up the tangible aspects and the conceptual situation of the space, thence bring about the captivating savor experience.

The high lifting ceiling is engraved to form the rose petal cake pattern, assort with the erected garden wall on the first floor, as well setting the unification of the overall facade.

Plant greenery on the rusted shelves, which inspired by the chocolate matcha mille crepe cake, at meantime decorate with hanging dry flowers, hence express the natural atmosphere.

The whisk shaped lightings above the counter and the rolling pin shaped supports on the second floor that both add excellent finishing of the space.

Step to the aisle of the seating area, the chiseled Paris tower city image on the metope of the blue wall, and the exposed red bricks bring out the rustic charm. By way of casting from the projection lamps, perfectly marry the classical and modern artistic ambience.

一樓餐區過道處，以曲面門框寄喻奶油塗抹蛋糕時所呈現的手感，將各段尺寸近似值標示清楚，交付工班施作，線條拿捏得宜，以一種未完成卻近似自然的姿態引領空間動線。

餐區天頂的方形掛件，源自羅浮宮裡的畫作意象，精巧俐落的線構漸變層次，與曲面門框形塑對比意趣，空間裡憑添幾許詩意浪漫。

Frame a door of curving shape right on the pass way of the eating area of the ground floor that appears to the shape of the smear cream on the cake. Clearly marked the proportion and properly shaped by the professional constructor, consequently create the smooth flow with an unfinished touch yet nature feature.

The square ornaments on the ceiling of the eating area, take the notion of the painting image in the Louvre.

The delicate and concise lineal shape create varied layering, which form a delightful contrast with the curve modeling door, at the same time put a touch of poetic romance into the space.

三維空間 賦予豐富表情

Three-dimensional space; emerge rich expression

為跳脫既定的空間印象，營造開闊尺度，打通一二樓天頂，形構空橋連接場域。樓棟在日光浸沐下，感受微風徐徐，餐食間的交談笑語，串連一室。

鏤空而設的大理石紋薄磚牆面，與天頂層次造型，為立面增添豐富表情。我們重視三維空間的細節構劃，天地壁間份量相足，各自獨立卻相偕相融，

不緊不慢，時光悠然。

In order to get rid of the conventional impression of space, and further to create a spacious configuration, thus elevate the ceiling. In addition, construct a passage in the air to link up the separate eating areas on the second floor. Once come into this amazing space, not only appreciate the sunlight and gentle breeze, moreover, happily enjoy the laughter and chatting in savoring time.

The thin ceramic tile wall of marble texture and the layering ceiling, add rich expression to the facade.

We attach great importance to the construction details of three-dimensional space. The ceiling, walls and flooring are perfectly balanced, which compatible with each other. Accordingly bring about the comfy surrounding of the leisure time.

移步換景 引導人流動線

Scenes changed steps by steps; the layout leads the flow of the consumers

考慮人流進出及座位安排，將空間屬性予以區隔，立足消費者心理目光所及的優先順序；由櫃檯起始，以不規則造型呈現，拓延視覺動線，依循柔和燈光，過道之後，來到通透敞亮的餐食區域，面向戶外綠意，迎納日光和風，心神嚮往平靜悠遠。

旋身至二樓，樓梯扶手以內嵌光源引導，不同紋理的磁磚地坪，劃設場域分區，相異的燈飾造型亦隱約指引。座位相間，留有餘裕，身心安然，嚐一口美好時光。

Considering the flow of people and the arrangement of seats, hence designed well-functioned space to attract the consumer's vision. First, the irregular shape counter bring out the vivid visual perception; after the passageway, comes to the transparent and bright dining area, welcome the outdoor greenery, meantime embracing the sunlight and breeze, as well enjoying the cozy and serene circumstance.

The stair handrail with embedded lighting leads the footsteps to the second floor. The tile flooring of different texture and the varied shape lamps vaguely separate the sections. Spacious seats leave comfortable distance, truly let people happily savor the dessert in such beautiful atmosphere.

項目資訊

案名：法藍金點

項目類型：商業空間

項目地址：台灣桃園

設計團隊：川寓設計

項目坪數：80坪

主要建材：鐵件、優的鋼石、義大利薄板、特殊塗料

OPEN Design 動能開啟傳媒