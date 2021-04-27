醉心珀影之時 沉浸時髦氣息

【本文由OPEN編輯部撰寫】

設計概念 Design concept

除特定隔間要求外，屋主沒有給設計團隊太多限制，因此在劃設場域後，整體的視覺與裝配有許多自由發揮空間。儘管佔面有其限制，透過 澄境設計 鄭抿丹 設計總監 通透的處理手法，仍形塑出了溫馨且視覺效果不窄隘的空間；經由稜角的轉化，大量鍍鈦、清玻的運用，一個溫暖時髦的家居場景就此誕生。

The property owner throws trust to the design team, so that we can freely plan the layout. In addition to the specific domain, CHENG CHING INTERIOR DESIGN design director Cheng Min Dan exploit non-partition configuration for the overall space, as well to bring about a cozy and spacious vision. Take the advantages of the transformation of edges and corners, and make use of titanium plating and clear glass, hence set up a stylish and comfy home.

設計手法Design Techniques

破除隔間限制 清玻弧角照應

Get rid of the partition limits and take the advantages of the clear glass

捨去一般公領域與私領域的不透明立面阻隔方式，選擇用玻璃方式製作隔面，使臥室在沒有客人來訪的情況下呈通透狀態，並在必要時可以利用設置的捲簾隔絕私人空間。

弧形的轉角設計，柔化房屋原本可能給人的銳利感；在整體呈現上，除去公私領域稜角、化用澄澈隔間，予人確實的通透感，同時藉由貼心的設置保有隱私與開放空間的模糊地帶。

The design team does away with the opaque partition pattern that normally plans between the public and the private areas, makes alterations to set up the separation of clear glass. In the ordinary days without visitors, the whole space is transparent; however, the roller shades can create the private space whenever the visitor comes.。

The curve corner design softens the sharp visual sensation of the space; the designer modifies the edges and corners of the public and the private areas; and makes use of the see-through layout to cast the sense of transparency, while by way of the attentive furnishes to create the subtle zone of the private and the open space.

鍍鈦形塑美學 低調華麗兼備

The titanium plating treatment manifests the aesthetic appreciation that low-profile yet gorgeous

大量的鍍鈦元素鋪敘空間故事，散發貴氣氛圍；伴以灰白清雅的軟裝，緩和了自身的冷調。不只與鍍鈦相結合，中性色調的家具配色，同樣也溫和了石材的冷硬感，形塑出暖心的居家景致。

The designer makes use of plenty number titanium plating elements that set up the noble feature of the space; further assorts with the elegant furnishing of neutral color scheme, which soothes the cold and rigid feeling of stone, accordingly brings about an amiable charm of home.

衛浴隱匿設計 打造明快動線

The hidden bathroom layout creates the bright and smooth flow

衛浴空間的門扉使用電光玻璃，平時為透明狀，顯見屋內清透的隔間動態，符合屋主對於住宅視覺敞亮的期盼，也和拉下遮簾的臥室相同，顧及主人的自由以及隱私度，供屋主隨心決定生活亮相程度。

The designer chooses the smart glass for setting up the bathroom door that is transparent in ordinary days, so as to meet the homeowner's expectation of brightness and roomy. Taking into account the privacy, hang up the roller shades, so that the master can decide to share life upon the mood.

客廳

The living area

電視牆使用天然石材的雕刻白，順應樓高採拼貼方式，避免在較高的立面上鋪排形式分界明顯、接縫過度不自然。人字拼木質地板為特製顏色的煙燻橡木，如同灰白色調軟裝，溫潤石材與鍍鈦的冰冷、散發親切悠閒的氣息。

Set up the TV wall of white marble, which reaches to the top of the ceiling, in view to avoid the clear division and the unnatural joints at the higher position. The tailor-made smoke oak floor of herringbone pattern works in concert with the neutral furnishing and the genial stone, which gives off a texture of laid-back atmosphere.

主臥室及更衣室

The Master bedroom and the walk-in closet

綜觀全室，時尚、設計感和質感、溫馨的情境被同時考量。鍍鈦面板和金屬件相合，與去除泡綿的繃布相拼接；鏡子上方的梁柱呼應繃布鋪排，做弧形造型，形成居家場景中的亮點區塊。室內架設投影機，用來遮蔽私領域的捲簾拉下，小型的電影院即刻誕生。

The shiny metal panels are well spliced with the bind-cloth without Styrofoam, further, construct the curve tray ceiling that not only perfectly modified the beam, but also achieved the homogeneity of the space, and then becomes the striking feature of the home scene. Set up a projector and when the roller shades are pulled down, hence the exclusive cinema is ready to show. Consequently, the designer has planned a contemporary trendy and cozy circumstance.

更衣室地坪可放置行李箱，暗藏掀起式收納空間，且高低差的視覺，在不使空間感到矮窄的前提下，除了內嵌式的燈源方式，鏡子亦被鑲嵌其中，延展空間的高低之感；於此同時，冷氣主機被妥當地藏放於天花板當中，藉鏡子之效化解低天花可能帶來的沉重感。

Set up a hidden storage space of the walk-in closet floor, and take advantage of the height difference to place baggage perfectly. In order to avoid low-narrow pattern, brilliantly exploit recessed illumination and embedded mirrors of the ceiling to create a more capacious space. In the meantime, the air-conditioning is also well hidden on the ceiling. Via the mirrors above would solve the heavy perception of the low ceiling.

衛浴

The master bathroom

衛浴空間由潔白與鍍鈦的結合顯出典雅質地，全進口的設備，伴隨仿大理石材的大片磁磚、明暗可調整的燈源，低調中兀自瀰漫質感雲煙，回應沉靜中卻自帶華麗的設計手筆。

The master bathroom manifests the classic and elegant texture of pure white and titanium plating treatment. The imported bathroom fixtures work in concert with the imitating marble tiles, further, by way of the adjustable lighting, thereupon outline the soothing yet glamorous art craft details of design.

廚房

The kitchen area

無擺飾的廚房顯得質樸，為了寬敞化衛浴空間，收納了原在廁間的白色面盆；整體的選材偏冷調，並且和浴室一致，以進口材質為主。配以黑、灰、白的呈現方式，與臥室相同有著時尚風格，響應各式格調，同時凸顯空間尊貴不俗氣場。

The kitchen of non-excessive decor layout looks plain and neat. And in view to create a spacious bathroom, therefore place the white vanity that normally in the bathroom to the kitchen area. Select import appliances of cool color scheme, the black, grey, and white tinge demonstrate the stylish ambience that co-response to the bedroom tone, eventually highlight the noble acme of the space.

項目資訊

案名：珀・影

項目類型：豪宅

項目地址：香港

設計團隊：澄境設計

項目坪數：15坪

主要建材：鍍鈦/木皮/噴漆/實木地板/電光玻璃/石材/布/鐵件

