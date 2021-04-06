盈靜鏡材相映成趣 《湛藍靡麗》絢爛放光

【本文由OPEN編輯部撰寫】

設計概念Design Concept

業主希望於此舉辦商用交誼、藝術新品發表等多元活動，由此需求發想，多元材質的運用，加上沉浸感十足的場景包裝，一個兼具質感與複合機能的私人會所就此誕生。愛丽設計 A’LUX Design 李翊菲 設計總監 以穩重深色為主要基調，搭配亮麗鏡面與水晶的巧妙佈置，使這座通透挑高的雙層空間，呈現典雅時尚的風格情境，於都市靜巷中，散發與眾不同的華貴氣勢。

The property owner hopes to hold various activities such as commercial social events and the novel art products release here. From this demand, we make use of multiple materials and couple with the immersive theme to bring about a private club with both high-end texture and diversified functions. For the foundation, A’LUX Design design director CoCo Lee exploits the profound scheme of black hue, further, ingeniously set up bright mirrors and crystal art-decors, hence fashion the transparent high-ceiling pattern of the two-story building present the elegant and stylish atmosphere, moreover, excellently manifests the exclusive magnificent aura alongside the tranquil urban alleyway.

設計手法Design Techniques

巧置隱性隔間 梳理人群集散

Ingeniously set up latent compartments

Skillfully guide the crowd flow

位於場域中央的衣帽間，為維繫區域間的連結互動，採用上下兩段式的藍灰色絲絨簾幔包裹，形塑劇場意象，成為活動區與吧檯區的軟性分隔島，以一動一靜為概念，分別在兩側營造走動交流，以及閒聊品酒的場所，使人群的聚集和流動更加順暢。

In the center of the domain, we separately cover the upside and downside of the cloakroom with bluish-gray velvet curtains, hence, as well as to bring out the situation of the theatre pattern. The indistinct partition that between the activity area and the bar area perfectly link up the interaction of the scopes at the same time. We hold the concept of vigor and comfort, hence plan a social intercourse site on one side, and on the other side set up an unwind space for chatting and tasting wine, hope to shape an inviting circumstance and a more smooth flow.

錯落明暗視域 幻化光影秘境

Perfectly integrate the bright and dim areas

Excellently transform the realm of light and shadow

宴會長桌、伸展檯與吧檯等重點位置，設有華美的水晶燈及造型燈飾，以搶眼白光自然聚焦眾人視線，其周圍採用光源溫和的嵌燈，使絲質壁布在照映下散發柔美光暈，模糊區域間的過渡，間或點綴的明亮畫廊燈，帶出特色藝品。明暗錯落的視覺，為環境增添神秘感，穿梭其間恍若置身幻境。

The focal settings such as the long table for banquet, the cat-walk, and the bar are equipped with gorgeous crystal lights and modeling finishing to catch people's attention with bright white-ray of lights. Moreover, make use of the mild recessed illumination of the surrounding sides, so that the silk wall covering radiates soft halo under the reflection. In addition to blur the transition among the areas, yet assort with the sheeny gallery lamps to show the character of artworks. The view of light and shadow adds up the mystery sensation of the space; and makes it feel like in the fantasy world.

揉合多元質地 平衡美學五感

Audaciously make use of the multiple materials

Meticulously balance the five sensations of aesthetics

建案本身存在巨大結構柱，為消弭壓迫感並拓展感官延伸性，採大量鏡面修飾整體，交錯使用明、黑以及茶鏡，利用深淺不一的色調與質地，避免映像重複造成繚亂的視覺畫面；室內的強烈光源及玻璃、大理石等易反光建材，則以溫潤木質與藍絲絨布調和，呈現晶瑩剔透而不冷硬的繽紛效果。

In order to eliminate the oppress sense of the original massive column, and moreover to create an open and capacious pattern, therefore, make use of a large number of mirrors for the spatial finishing. We take the advantages of the layering tone and texture of the clear, dark, and tawny glasses, thus, avoid the dizzy vision that caused by the duplicated images. And then, by means of the balmy timber and blue velvet cloth to moderate the reflective materials such as the dazzling interior illumination, glass, and marble, consequently, bring about the glamorous effect of crystal clear but not rigid.

入口外觀

The entrance appearance

外觀使用鐵件及線條，為古典與現代工業複合的風格定調，牆面壁燈網拼接雙層大理石，增加落地玻璃窗的層次感，另設有卷簾幕，可彈性調整場地隱蔽程度；周圍帶來綠意的樹籬，為室內遮擋凌亂街景，讓賓客更自在的沉浸於活動氣氛。

The entrance appearance is construct with linear steel pieces, which sets the blended style of classical and modern industry. The wall lamps work in concert with double-layered marble to increase the layered sense of the French windows. In addition, install rolling curtains, which can flexibly adjust according to the privacy demand of the site. The green hedge in the front plays the role of blocking the hustle and bustle street views, so that the guests could enjoy the activity atmosphere more leisurely.

酒吧檯區

The bar counter zone

輕化設計的Z字型大理石吧檯．搭配水晶、鐵件組成的造型燈飾，打造出區域的視覺焦點與活動中心；燈飾上方鏡面，以及黑拋光石英地磚，如水面光滑平整，一同映照軟裝的紋路與倒影，造就唯美的幻境錯覺。

The Z-shaped marble bar counter of light-weight design, assort with the modeling lighting that composed of crystal and steel pieces, at once becomes the focal point and the hub of the activity. By way of the smooth and flat texture of the mirrors above the lighting and the polished flooring of black quartz tiles, both reflect the grains of the furnishings, and perfectly create an aesthetic mirage.

多種造型座椅以區域分類，方便賓客三五成群的品酒或閒聊；凹陷設計為天花板添加深淺變化，佐以明鏡挑高視覺感受；倫敦街景牆下方，則以內嵌燈延續畫面中的水紋，並藉由地面的灰白色系跳脫原空間，渲染異國情調。

Various types of seats are function arranged to meet the needs of planning the different sections for the guests to taste wine or chat with friends. The groove pattern that adds the depth changes to the ceiling, and go with the clear mirrors to enhance the perception of the high ceiling. At the bottom of the London street view feature wall, the embedded lights continue casting the water waves of the scene; and then by means of the off-white hue of the floor to switch the situation, so as rendering an exotic atmosphere.

長餐宴會區

The banquet area equipped an imposing long table

時尚的金色流蘇造型燈，與同色系網狀鐵椅相呼應，襯托出深木色長桌的典雅氣息，共同組成古典與現代氛圍並存的貴賓區，大面積窗景映照長餐桌的綺麗景象，顯露景深效果。

The stylish golden tassel-shaped chandelier well matched the meshed iron chairs of the same tinge, which sets off the elegant feature of the solid wood long table. The large scale French window reflects the inviting scene of the long table; thereupon, a VIP area of both vintage and trendy ambience is formed.

秀檯宴會活動區

The catwalk performance area

別有氣勢的懸空伸展檯，其後方的黑鏡牆採摺扇型，拓展空間層次，並巧妙隱藏通往二樓藝品展示廳的階梯；垂墜的上下二層藍色絲絨布料，與上方大型水晶燈共同形塑劇場意象，以此提升秀檯表演的隆重感，將活動高潮與賓客目光皆聚焦於此。

The black mirror wall at the rear of the enchanting suspended catwalk adopts the folding fan pattern to expand the layering vision of the space, at the same time, skillfully conceals the stairs leading to the art exhibition hall on the second floor. The hanging blue velvet curtain and the large crystal chandelier bring out the situation of the theatre pattern, so as to enhance the splendor feature of the catwalk, furthermore to catch the guests' vision and mark the culmination of the performance event.

項目資訊

案名：湛藍靡麗

項目類型：商業空間

項目地址：台灣台北

設計團隊：愛丽設計 A’LUX Design

項目坪數：180坪

主要建材：明.黑.銅.茶.鏡、天然透光石材、天然黑雲石、黑拋光石英磚、原木、皮革、玻璃、鐵件

