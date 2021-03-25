2021 APDC空間魔法師大賽 陳逸群、鍾馥如獲邀擔任評審

【本文由OPEN編輯部撰寫】

全球籠罩於疫情蔓延的當下，空間設計在此之中，發揮越來越重要的作用。而新的一年，亞太區指標獎項機構「APDC亞太設計中心」，透過創始主席、國際設計界權威人物Claude Bérubé先生，發起「APDC空間魔法師大賽」的國際賽事，其定義未來為競技場，冀望藉由空間設計影響更多事物，並成為社會的典範轉移。

近期不斷獲得國際獎項肯定的 十硯設計 陳逸群 設計總監、鍾馥如 總監 ，此次便將擔任「APDC空間魔法師大賽」的評審，同時以金獎設計師的身分，與知名設計師組成專業團隊，在歷時一年的時間內，以嚴謹、高標準評選出亮眼的作品，就讓我們拭目以待最終結果吧！

現在，先讓我們搶先看兩位總監的精采歷程！陳總監及鍾總監具備超過20年的設計資歷，並藉由舊金山藝術大學室內建築設計碩士的學術背景，大量吸收美式奔放文化，在空間打造獨特的環境氛圍，新鮮豐富的作品面貌不僅得到業主喜愛，也榮獲許多設計賽事評審的青睞，包括美國MUSE Design Awards兩座金獎，於國際大放異彩！

（圖）作品《Elegant Mansion》幽靜大氣的禪風家宅風範，使兩位總監得到2019/20 APDC亞太室內設計精英邀請賽的「評審團特別獎」殊榮。

（圖）陳總監及鍾總監在作品《漫想・慢享》中，運用多種建材豐富空間表情，打造獨一無二的商業空間，並獲得MUSE Design Awards金獎！

2019/20 APDC亞太室內設計精英邀請賽 獲獎作品《Elegant Mansion》

The living room

The layout of the living room is corresponding to the pattern of the terrace. We laminated the wall with stone veneer, and set up the ceiling of wooden grain, moreover, lifted an area to echo the external pool scene; by way of the interaction of different materials outlines the glamorous natural characters.

The dining room

The designer elaborately seeks fine fittings to set up the stylish spatial configuration, in the meantime to meet the homeowner's requirement of simplification. For instance, the well-chosen lighting can freely adjust the angles, which is an ingenious art craft of the Nordic designer.

The loft terrace

We exploit wood and stone elements to set up the pattern of the loft terrace, which presents the scene of landscaping. The geometric stacking layout draws the vista image into the homey scene. Frankly, the property owner gives the authority to the design team; therefore, we go all in to build a charm circumstance that is beyond imagination.

「APDC空間魔法師大賽」以國際高標準規格，每年向全球設計者發布公開徵選，全程採用線上進行的賽事，吸引各家好手爭相角逐。 十硯設計 陳逸群 設計總監、鍾馥如 總監 此次受邀擔任評審，將拿出最專業的視野，評選至高的榮耀勝者！

