2021 APDC空間魔法師大賽 黃威郡、卓玲妃受邀擔任評審

聯合新聞網 / OPEN Design

【本文由OPEN編輯部撰寫】

全球籠罩於疫情蔓延的當下，空間設計在此之中，發揮越來越重要的作用。而新的一年，亞太區指標獎項機構「APDC亞太設計中心」，透過創始主席、國際設計界權威人物Claude Bérubé先生，發起「APDC空間魔法師大賽」的國際賽事，其定義未來為競技場，冀望藉由空間設計影響更多事物，並成為社會的典範轉移。

近期屢屢於國際賽事締造佳績的 叡觀設計 黃威郡、卓玲妃 設計總監，此次獲邀成為「APDC空間魔法師大賽」評審，相信藉由兩位總監的敏銳美學視角，加上由知名設計師組成的專業團隊，於歷時一年賽事評選出的作品，絕對令人件件驚呼！

黃總監及卓總監擁有豐富的設計歷程，著重於「空間」、「人」與「環境」間的生活連結，一筆一畫形塑得宜處所，而在如此心念下所創作的作品，於去年收穫許多國際大獎，包括美國 Muse Design Award、法國 Novum Design Award等，讓品牌名譽躍登世界高峰！

（圖）叡觀設計的作品《Infinite Creativity》於動力美學演繹空間時尚的概念下，獲得2019/20 APDC亞太室內設計精英邀請賽「金獎」殊榮。
（圖）叡觀設計的作品《Infinite Creativity》於動力美學演繹空間時尚的概念下，獲得2019/20 APDC亞太室內設計精英邀請賽「金獎」殊榮。

（圖）作品《Infinite Creativity》透過建築美學尺度，建構空間大氣的氛圍，充分展現辦公室的無限可能性，並榮獲2020 DUBAI Competition「銀獎」。
（圖）作品《Infinite Creativity》透過建築美學尺度，建構空間大氣的氛圍，充分展現辦公室的無限可能性，並榮獲2020 DUBAI Competition「銀獎」。

2019/20 APDC亞太室內設計精英邀請賽 獲獎作品《Infinite Creativity》

The Hall Reception Area

While entering, two rows of A-type columns pop into sight, which constructed of titanium-plated metal assort with illumination. Consequently, brings about the visual effect of lighting from the outside, and seems walk into a palace in the outer space.

The President's Office

Imagine the headquarters of the enterprise as an aircraft carrier, and then the president's office would be the command module. Exploit marble of galaxy texture to construct the ceiling, and assort with the surrounding illumination and mirror reflection to present the infinity ambience of the universe.

The VIP Lounge

As a VIP reception space for audio and video entertainment, it keeps the notion of the space capsule ——

Octagonal ceiling and wall mixed and match with different materials. The reflection effect of the flooring material sets off more mysterious and fantastic visually.

「APDC空間魔法師大賽」以國際高標準規格，每年向全球設計者發布公開徵選，全程採用線上進行的賽事，吸引各家好手爭相角逐。就讓我們透過 叡觀設計 黃威郡、卓玲妃 設計總監 的高標準視野，一起期待最終評選結果吧！

OPEN Design 動能開啟傳媒

