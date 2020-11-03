灰調氣韻漫流室 共編廓落沐光屋

【本文由OPEN編輯部撰寫】

設計概念 Design Concept

透過低飽和度灰色的採用，佐以鮮明色彩，形塑居家的沉著舒適感，在成就低調氣韻的同時，創造豐富的設計感，使得屋中不乏令人眼睛為之一亮之處；除此之外，詠絮設計 在異材質的使用上，亦有所劃設追求，綜合用料細節以及房屋基調的設定，灰調氤氳的室內，石材以及各式軟裝共織而成氣派的實品屋景緻。

By way of adopting the low-Chroma scheme of the grey hue, additionally decorates with some bright elements, so that brings about the composed and comfy texture of home. The stylish design and the charm of low profile generate many eye-catching settings all over the space. In addition, the YUNG HSU INTERIOR DESIGN team makes efforts to deal with the details of exploiting multiple materials, and focuses on the key tone of the house setting, meticulously select stones and varied furnishing to form the magnificent configuration of the show house.

設計手法 Design Techniques

順應樓層 頂層沐光

By way of fitting the distinguished feature of each floor to plan the layout

因應各樓層空間格局，搭配日常起居用途，五層樓分別劃設為小起居室、客餐廳、主臥及更衣間、孩童房、書房，各自擁有接待客人、兼顧隱私性、獨立衛浴等效用；其中尤其別具特色的區位，為因應斜屋頂結構的書房，其具備天光自然灑落優勢，做為藏書閱讀規劃，使人備覺愜意自適。

In accordance with the spatial pattern of each floor and the daily living demands, thence plans the five floors of the living room, the kitchen, the dining area, the master suite, the kid bedroom, and the study. Respectively set up the domain for guest reception and some exclusive private space. Besides, in view of the pitched roof structure and the advantage of introducing the natural sunlight, hence plan the layout of a study for reading and collecting books, which becomes a cozy space of distinguished feature.

場域開放 區間流通

By means of the open-floor pattern to create the smooth flow

方正大氣的室內構造，不僅降低閒置空間，也使得坪效利用最佳化，因此設計時便順勢而為，在區與區之間不做明顯隔斷，除使得連結方式顯得透明直接，也創造出連通、連接處不設限的自由場所。

The capacious plane configuration efficiently optimizes the utilization of the feet square without waste any space. Therefore, adapts the good points, the designer plans blur partition layout of the domains, so that creates the transparent and open feature of each area.

異材相構 視感豐實

Make use of multiple materials to shape the diverse features

選擇單一灰調作為視覺主軸前提下，經由材質組構的變化、異材質的組合，不同的區位間皆被賦予了自己的視覺特質；孩童房的趣味性，公共領域的安穩，都以同一基礎做發揮，在細節以及色彩的調度上做出變化。

With the premise of exploiting the gray tone as the accent color, moreover, by way of the transformation and combination of varied materials, consequently brings about the distinguished character of each domain. The fascinating touch of the kid bedroom and the sedate texture of the public area are all based on the same tinge, yet shapes the different features through the treatments of details and color matching.

客廳

The living room

天花板上以不規則線條修飾出風口，並做造型裝飾，清水模沙發背牆與克羅帝大理石並陳，同時和具備鮮明輪廓、條紋的普羅旺斯大理石相對應，在材質間自在翻玩，創造跳脫框架的飽滿空間肌理；沙發左右，清水模牆面與克羅帝大理石的接縫中，安排高低疊合設計來修飾柱體，並於壁面內嵌LED燈條，點綴柔和燈光於廳內。

The irregular linear pattern of the molding ceiling embellishes the air conditioner vent. The wall at the back of the sofa is constructed of fair-faced concrete and Crodi marble, and then, simultaneously corresponds to the opposite Provence marble wall of distinct stripe texture and figure. The designers ingeniously make use of the building materials to bring about the glamorous layout depart from the conventional pattern. Besides, on the left and right sides of the sofa, arrange the high and low overlap pattern in the joints between the fair-faced concrete and marble wall to modify the column, further embed the LED illumination to generate the mild light of the living area.

面對沙發的牆面部分做鏤空設計，且在前方放置藝術品，使梯間擁有通透感及另類的框景效果，層次感多變，也將入屋的賓客聚焦於視覺中心。環顧室內，自然天光通過調光遮簾，映出俐落光影，使得家中地板成為天然畫布。

Hollow out a part of the wall across from the sofa and display an artwork in front of it, so that makes the staircase at the rear becomes a captivating landscape of penetrating feature. The interesting gradation attracts the guests' vision on the striking focal point. Looking around, the natural sunlight reflects various light and shadow via the sunblind, making the floor as if a natural painting canvas.

廚房

The kitchen

於一片全白色的廚具，與噴漆造型白牆的環繞下，深色實木皮天花的運用，營造區位中的溫潤感，也使得空間表情不致單一乏味；廚具收納櫃頂上方，以灰玻做拼接，利用鏡面效果打造廣闊空間感，並與淨白廚具相應，延伸現代感。

The kitchen is set up of white tone - white cabinets, white kitchen island, and white walls; in addition, exploit the dark-toned solid wood veneer ceiling to create the mellow sensation of the space, moreover, makes the spatial situation not monotonous. And the top of the cabinets is spliced with the tawny glass to bring about the capacious feeling via the mirror effect, and perfectly match the white kitchen, in the meantime forms the stylish setting.

餐區

The dining area

餐區正上方以灰鏡與噴漆木板做搭配，在吊燈輝映之下，更凸顯出空間的延伸感；樓梯口牆面，使用實木貼皮與具原始風的仿板岩石板，進入餐區左側的壁面為鏡面造型拼貼牆面，最後則為同樣陳貼灰鏡的電梯牆，風格上兼具樸質、現代的多樣氛圍。

The ceiling above the dining table is constructed with the gray mirror and finishing panels, and assort with the shining chandelier brings out the spacious feature. The walls in the dining area present various textures of rustic and modern. For example, make use of solid wood veneers and imitated slate boards to set up the wall at the entrance of the staircase, the wall on the left side is constructed of molding mirrors, and for the wall of the elevator is laminated of gray mirrors.

主臥室

The master bedroom

縱橫交錯的天花梁柱修飾原有結構梁，並且更添當中視覺變化，床頭背板使用異色塊拼貼的皮革裱布，而床鋪對面為實木貼皮木板，搭配薄面皮革裱布，齊整縫線更顯質感；在睡床一旁，角落的柱狀修飾建築原結構，並為床頭背牆做出對稱及和諧感。

The criss-cross pattern of the ceiling embellishes the crossbeam of the original structure and attaches the visual artifice. The designer makes use of the leather of matching colors as the covering for the headboard; the wall on the opposite side of the bed is made of the solid wood veneer panels coupled with the thin leather surface, which creates high-quality texture by way of the concise seam lines. Beside the bed, the column-shape fixtures adorn the awkward spot of the building and meantime present the symmetry and harmony touch of the wall behind the bed.

孩童房

The kid’s bedroom

孩童房正對床頭的牆面，上為仿舊感處理木板拼貼，下為面貼壁紙，以多元材質的選配、有別於他室沈穩大氣的淡色木質調，顯出不同他人的風格，帶出小孩房的趣味性。

In the kid's bedroom, the wall at the opposite side of the bed, the upper part is made up of the planks with vintage texture, and the lower part is pasted with wallpaper. By way of exploiting the varied materials show the distinguished style of the rustic timber tone that different from the other spaces of magnificent feature, hence, brings out the fascinating touch of the kid's bedroom.

床頭背板採實木貼皮噴漆不規則溝縫處理，正中央鏤空，面貼黑鏡，呼應仿舊木板拼貼的對面牆，也藉由淺色的木皮，呈現淡雅質地，在同一場域內牽引各式調性。

The headboard is made of the polished solid wood veneers with irregular grooves. And then, hollow the central part and stick with a black mirror, which echoes the vintage planks of the opposite wall. At the same time, by means of the wooden veneer of pale tone presents the plain and elegant texture, which brings about various captivating features of the same space.

書房

The study

書房天花順應建築斜屋頂，做斜拼造型；實木直紋貼皮的壁面，與棉麻料遮簾的陳設，顯得全室通透清爽；不規則展示櫃面對的牆面，化除結構梁橫亙中央的阻礙，將上下壁凹處面貼壁紙，形成由底至頂延伸完整牆面的視感。

In view to comply with the pitched roof structure of the building, hence, set up the study ceiling of the oblique pattern. The straight-grain wooden wall surface and the setting of the linen sunblind bring the transparent and refreshing texture. The recessed inward parts of the wall across from the built-in display cabinets are pasted with wallpapers, which besides eliminate the cut off sense of the crossbeam, moreover, forms the side-view of the finishing wall.

室內一隅的空間，特意安設舒適座椅，搭上棉麻料吊頂布幔，成為舒適角落。在起居室、客餐廳以及私領域之外，樓頂的書房作為沐浴在自然天光下的塊位，瀰漫著悠閒快意氣氛；在簡約精美的擺設下，不多加修飾、本為挑高設置的量體，也讓區域更顯寬敞明亮。

Meticulously set some comfortable seats, and assort with the floor-to-ceiling linen curtain produce the laid-back circumstance. Besides the living area, dining area, and the private areas, the study at the top of the floor enjoy the natural sunlight all the time, which carries out the leisure and happy atmosphere. With the simple and exquisite furnishings, do away with the superfluous decorations; thence creates the spacious and well-lit layout of the high-ceiling volume.

項目資訊

案名：泝流光

項目類型：實品屋／樣品屋

項目地址：台灣台南

設計團隊：詠絮設計

項目坪數：75坪

主要建材：大理石材、實木貼皮、鐵件、灰玻璃、超耐磨地板

