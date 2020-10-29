淺嚐漫照橫流光影 細品典雅家居場景

【本文由OPEN編輯部撰寫】

設計概念Design Concept

本案設計重點為精緻的硬、軟裝工藝，以及多元材質的拼接、搭配技巧；另外， 愛丽設計A’LUX Design 李翊菲 設計總監 為滿足居家環境的舒適感，於公、私領域皆引入大量的外部自然光源，結合室內的造型燈飾，形成多變的光影線條，共同營造舒適放鬆的情境氛圍，最終呈現如精品飯店般高雅細膩，又飽含業主 個性品味的居住空間。

The focal concept of the design mainly exploits the exquisite furnishing craftsmanship, as well as the splicing and matching artistry of multiple materials. In addition, A’LUX Design design director CoCo Lee introduces abundant natural lighting into the public and private spaces to bring about the comfy homey circumstance, moreover, coupled with the interior modeling lamps, hence forms the captivating light and shadow, thereupon creates the cozy and laid-back atmosphere. Ultimately, manifest an elegant and delicate residential space full of the property owner's exceptional taste.

設計手法Design Techniques

配襯多元建材 調和質地觸感

Coordinate with multiple building materials to harmonize the texture and the touching

種類繁多的建材，分作質地硬、軟的兩線，相互交織調和。硬材部分，除了用於隱藏暗門的茶鏡及烤漆面板外，以大理石牆面與白水晶地磚為主，利用其光華潔淨的表面和紋理，形塑亮麗的整體基調；軟材質為壁布、皮革製成的軟包牆面，與石材相互搭配，達到柔化冷硬質感的效果，同時陳設許多皮革、毛料軟裝，為觸覺、視覺感受添加多變性。

Divide the multiple building materials into two parts - stiff and soft texture, and then excellently integrate and balance the features. At the first regard to the stiff texture, utilize the tawny glass to conceal the hidden door, moreover, by means of the smooth and concise superficial texture of marble and white crystal tile to set up the wall and the floor, so that shapes the glamorous tone of the overall space. Furthermore, exploit the soft elements such as textile wall covering and leather to fix up the metope, which softens the frigid sense of the stone. At the same time, the leather and woolen furnishing layout brings out the attractive features of tactile and visual perceptions.

變置光源形式 塑造情境氛圍

Take advantages of different illumination to create the surrounding ambience

在餐廳與各衛浴間上方，皆有水晶吊燈的設置，匯聚區域焦點於餐桌、浴缸等重點軟裝，並以其晶瑩剔透的光芒，與牆面及地坪光滑潤澤的石材遙相輝映，營造亮眼高貴的情境；而客廳和臥室則採大面積開窗，讓外部光線進入室內，同時改用亮度較溫和的嵌燈，讓多元的軟裝質感，得以用最自然姿態展現，並隨日光移轉變化萬千。

The crystal chandelier settings in the dining area and the bathroom concentrate the vision on the custom-made dining table and the bathtub. And with the glittering and translucent luster to work in concert with the smooth and glossy stonewall and floor, hence, bring about the eye-catching and noble scenes. In addition to set up large-scale windows to introduce the natural sunlight into the living area and the bedroom, moreover, takes the advantage of the gentle recessed lights to help the diverse soft furnishings stand out the natural texture in the daylight.

巧設雕花面板 指引空間動線

Ingeniously set the captivating vaulted ceiling of carved pattern to guide the flow of the space

天花板經大量線板裝飾，不僅增添光影層次與線條，亦於現代時尚的風格中融入新古典元素。其中玄關與中央長廊上方，以鑲面、分割拼貼手法，製成菱形立體雕花面板，藉特殊的造型指引整體動線，同時做無形的區域分隔。

The ceiling is decorated with various moldings, which creates the light and shadow layering, in the meantime incorporates the neo-classical element into the modern vogue style. The ceiling of the entryway and the central corridor exploits the inlaying and collaging techniques to fashion the engraved diamond shape, which guides the flow via the unique molding, and vaguely divide the different areas at the same time.

玄關

The entryway

入口處設有一座屏風遮擋內部區域，確保屋主隱私，並避免風水中的「穿堂煞」，五片扇型設計，則帶有「五福臨門」的祝福之意；屏風面的組成為石材、銅片與鍍鈦金屬，以及因易碎而加工困難的白瑪瑙及雲母片，細緻繁複的工藝，搭配上方展覽燈打下的強烈光源，使其成為住宅中令人驚艷的第一印象。

Set up a screen at the entryway to shield the internal area and ensure the privacy of the householder, besides to skirt the issue of the "evil hallway" of geomancy taboo, the design of five fan-shaped pattern also possesses the meaning of "Five blessings in a row". The screen is composed of stone, copper, and titanium-plated metal, as well as white agate and mica flakes that are difficult to be processed due to fragility. The delicate and stylish craftsmanship coupled with the vivid light from the displaying lights above, generate the stunning first impression of the residence.

沿著上下呼應的菱形地磚與天花板方向看去，是一面玻璃端景牆，其呈現屋主喜愛的克林姆畫作，強化浪漫的藝術質感與空間個性；門口旁的衣帽間，其自動滑門由蜥蜴紋牛皮、鍍鈦金屬與線條茶玻拼接而成，並設有感應式光源，在收納功能外，增添精品展示性。

Looking along the tile floor of the diamond-figure that echoes the ceiling pattern, a glass feature wall is set to display the property owner's favorite painting of Gustav Klimt, which riches the romantic artistry and the exclusive personality. The automated sliding door of the cloakroom by the entrance is made of lizard texture cowhide, titanium-plated metal, and striped tawny glass, and equipped with the inductive illumination, which put in the exquisite displaying feature in addition to the storage function.

客廳

The living area

沙發背景牆拼接條狀茶鏡，以及寬度尺寸各異的絲布，作為牛皮沙發與大理石牆面的過渡；電視牆框線採斜切手法，並嵌入燈光襯托石材的溫潤質感。客廳的兩面主牆的大理石皆經細心挑選，其對稱的V型石紋，具有延伸整體空間感的效果，大氣包裹各種軟裝，讓多元質地皆可盡情展現個性，互相碰撞、結合，產生無盡的驚喜，供人們細心品味。

The wall at the back of the sofa is constructed with the tawny glass spliced with the silk texture cloth of different widths, which as the modification between the cowhide sofa and the marble wall. The frame of the TV wall adopts the beveled cutting technique; and embeds the light to set off the warming feature of the stone. Meticulously select the marble for two main walls of the living area, the symmetrical V-shaped texture with the effect of enlarging the space, furthermore, excellently assort with various furniture, fixtures, and equipment, and by way of integrating the multiple materials to create the astonishing layout for people to appreciate.

大片的落地玻璃窗，搭配棉麻與金屬紗製成的雙層窗簾，當陽光注入室內時，光影層次更顯加豐富多變；地面鋪設雷射雕刻的鱗狀馬毛地毯，緩和了白水晶地磚冰冷的視、觸二感，而天花板與牆面間的中音音響，則流瀉各式調性的音樂，依業主喜好或當下從事的活動性質，隨時轉換客廳的情境氛圍。

The large-scale French windows are equipped with the double -layer curtain made of cotton, linen, and metallic yarn. When the sunlight shines into the room, the light and shadow becomes more colorful. And then lay a laser engraving horsehair carpet of scaly texture on the ground to moderate the chill visual perception of the white crystal tiles. The midrange loudspeakers that set up amid the ceiling and the metope broadcast various music modes, which follows the house owner's preference or the nature of the current activity, thence perfectly convert the mood of the living area at any time.

餐廚區

The dinging area and the kitchen

餐廳與客廳的過道，於上方及兩側設置鏡面，拓展視覺邊界，而茶鏡的暗色與其低彩度的映像，也為區域的連接形塑「柳暗花明」之感；至於與廚房之間，則以印有古典花卉紋路的茶玻相隔，製成具防夾功能的電動感應門，兼顧餐廚區的安全與設計感。

The top and both sides of the corridor in between the dining area and the living area with inlaid mirrors to expand the vision. The shade tinge of the tawny glass and the reflection of low Chroma at the transition shape the metaphor of " welcoming the bright ". Moreover, set up an electric induction door of tawny glass with classical flower patterns, which possesses the anti-pinch function, both takes safety and stylish feature into account.

餐桌為訂作的皮革包足大理石桌，藉相同材質呼應客廳的主牆意象；除一般餐椅外，另增設兩座銀色桶狀的輔助椅，除滿足客人到訪時的座位需求，平時也可作為藝品擺設；後方由鏡面與兩扇線板門組成的牆面，延伸視覺空間與天花板的框線設計，並巧妙隱藏佣人房與儲藏室。

Custom-made the marble dining table with leather table legs, which echoes the image of the main wall of the living area by means of the same material. In addition to the normal dining chairs, two silver barrel-shaped stools to meet the seating needs of guests when visiting, other than can be also used as the art-decor in the ordinary days. The wall at the rear is constructed with a mirror and two molding panels, which extends the frame pattern of the ceiling, and at the same time, ingeniously conceals the maid room and the pantry room.

此牆面為餐廚區的主視覺，牆後左右分別通往為客房與書房，兩側暗門皆以義大利琉璃壁布、鍍鈦金屬、小雕刻白以及金紗夾玻璃膠合而成，藉由對稱造型與半透視的亮光材質，於劃分公、私領域的同時，滿足裝飾需求，與水晶吊燈透亮瑩潤的光芒相呼應，共創一室的絢麗風景。

As the focal vision of the dining area, the feature wall is composed of Italian glazed wall covering, titanium-plated metal, marble, and golden yarn laminated glass. The hidden doors on both sides lead to the guest room and the study respectively. With the symmetrical modeling and the semi-penetrate glossy materials, not only excellently divide the public and private areas, but also meet the finishing requirement, moreover, work in concert with the lustrous rays of the crystal chandelier, hence creates the gorgeous circumstance.

臥室

The master bedroom

有別於亮麗搶眼的公領域，臥室皆轉為溫暖安定的氛圍，以柚木板製成地坪，沉穩的深色與樸實的觸感，與床頭造型燈的柔和光源相互暈染，生成優雅靜謐之感；床頭牆拼接色調淡雅的皮革與絲質壁布，搭配細緻的車縫與線性分割工藝，隱藏建物原有的橫梁與收納空間。

Different from the bright and eye-catching public domain, the master bedroom is planned of genial and stable atmosphere. The floor is made of teak that the sedate tinge and rustic touching well matched the mild nightstand lamps of the bedside; thence bring about the elegant and tranquil feeling. The bedside wall is constructed with leather of pale tone and silk wall cloth, and by way of the delicate stitch craft and linear segmentation techniques, perfectly conceals the original beam and the storage of the building.

衛浴

The bathrooms

衛浴間皆選用白色系石材作為統一基底，再利用水晶玉、藍絲絨萊姆石與大理石特殊的自然紋理，使三間衛浴風貌各異，極具質感特色；水晶燈旁的天花板做凹陷與線板設計，強化主燈地位，同時暈染多變的光影層次線條，讓屋主在最私密的獨享區域中，同樣享有精緻尊榮的感受。

Diligently select stones of white tone as the unified tinge for the bathrooms, moreover takes the advantages of the unique natural texture of crystal jade, blue velvet limestone, and marble, thereupon bring about different styles and texture of the three bathrooms. The molding ceiling highlight the feature of the chandelier, meanwhile, cast the layering of the light and shadow. Ultimately, the householders would appreciate the exquisite and honorable sensation in the most private and exclusive space.

▲平面圖

項目資訊

案名：靚麗采瑩

項目類型：豪宅

項目地址：台灣台北

設計團隊：愛丽設計 A’LUX Design

項目坪數：106坪

主要建材：天然石材、鍍鈦金屬、白瑪瑙

