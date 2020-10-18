快訊

基隆正濱漁港旁民營造船廠新建船失火 消防灌救中

影／地震前兆？ 關子嶺溫泉頭出水量暴增10倍

聽新聞
test
0:00 / 0:00

⼤氣筆潤墨⾊雲煙 沈穩家宅遙寄閒適

聯合新聞網 / OPEN Design

【本文由OPEN編輯部撰寫】

設計概念Design Concept

本案為實品屋， 詠絮設計 在不減機能的前提下，破除公領域的隔閡，選以線條簡潔的軟裝，將天地的廣闊意象融入其中；各區塊順應使用者進行色調安排，並使用低明度的灰色為基底，令整體呈現沉靜溫潤氛圍；實木貼皮、皮革裱布、大理石等用料，以質樸木石紋理豐富空間層次，並與場域中的深淺墨色交織，形成一幅雲霧繚繞的山水畫，成為令人嚮往的 安穩宅邸

As planning the project of a model house, Yong Xu Interior Design demolishes the compartment of the public area, moreover, exploits the concise furnishings without lessens the function, hence, brings about the capacious open-plan feature. Adopt the grey hue of low brightness scheme as the focal tonality; furthermore, arrange diverse tones of each functional areas, so as to create the serene and genial atmosphere. Make use of the solid wood veneer, leather-cloth and marble, and take the advantages of the rustic and delicate texture of the stone and the wood to enrich the spatial gradation, as well as interweaving with the dark and light shades of the domain so that the landscaping layout becomes a desirable comfy residence.

設計手法Design Techniques

寬闊若曠野 簡約塑無壓

Capacious open-plan pattern / Pressureless concise finish

在格局上，客廳、書房、餐廚區等皆設計為開放式，不安排多餘的隔牆，使空間在視覺上更增寬敞感；風格定調為現代簡約，因此傢俱造型以俐落為主，飾以溫厚純樸的色調，打造輕盈無壓的舒適居所。

Plan the living area, study, kitchen, and dining area of wide-open configuration, get rid of the redundant partition wall, which makes the space more spacious visually. Set the style of contemporary and simplicity, thence choose the clear-cut furnishing and work in concert with the mild and plain tones, so as to create a concise and pressure-free cozy residence.

異材塑肌理 茶鏡呈通透

Multiple elements shape exquisite texture / Tawny-glass presents transparent feature

由於著重視覺上的色彩和諧，設計團隊以不影響主調氛圍為前提，為不同的使用空間，採用各色建材，如實木貼皮、皮革裱布、大理石等，以材質本身的細緻紋理賦予場域更多質感；各區塊中，灰鏡及茶鏡的點綴，如水面般映射室內，令環境更為澄透。

Due to pay attention to the harmony color scheme and maintain the atmosphere of the focal tonality, the design team meticulously exploits manifold materials, such as solid wood veneer, leather-cloth, and marble, furthermore, by means of the delicate texture brings out the charm feature. In addition, the element of gray mirror and tawny glass reflects the light indoors, so that creates a more transparent setting.

同色延主調 異色豐視覺

Identical hue shows focal tonality / Distinct tinge adds visual variety

在公、私領域使用灰色作為基底，塑造沉穩的居家氣息，僅於孩童房選以藍色跳色；選用相近色系為相異空間基調，延續整體視覺和諧，個別細節處運用色彩拼撞，使空間語言不顯乏味。

Adopt the grey hue as the base tone of the public and private areas, which manifest a serene homey ambience, however, select the blue tinge for the kid's bedroom to generate a touch of vitality. Make use of similar hues of different areas, which last the harmonious vision; in the meantime, exploit the distinct color scheme in the details to draw the captivating texture.

客廳

The living area

沙發背牆選用深灰色實木貼皮噴漆，與深色的大理石電視牆相對，加上不同明暗的灰色系軟裝，呈現暈染般的豐富層次。木板拼製的天花板，平衡環境中的灰冷調，更添空間紋理豐富度，成為視覺中的亮點。

The wall at the back of the sofa is constructed with the varnished solid wood veneer of deep grey tinge, which corresponds to the inky marble TV wall. Moreover, merry with grey furnishing of various shades bring about rich layering of halation. The ceiling is made of balmy wood panels to balance the chill sensation of the space, and enrich the spatial texture; thence becomes the striking feature of the site.

書房

The den

書房與客廳僅矮牆相隔，營造寬闊空間感。深色波麗板成就地面高低落差，明確區隔不同場域的使用性質；暗色大理石電視牆增塑書房的沉著，佐以淺褐色木質傢俱，呈現穩重質樸的和室氛圍；一旁以皮革繃布製成的牆面，隨光線顯露不同質地，悄然豐富空間表情。

Construct a semi-wall to divide the living area and the den slightly, as well as to create the see-through perception. Exploit dark paper and polyester overlay plywood to elevate the floor of the study, and via the height difference to tell apart the function of two areas. The inky marble TV wall, which assort with the ecru wood furniture presents the stable and rustic atmosphere of the Zen feature. The mounted leather-cloth wall reveals the glossy texture underneath the lighting and gently shows the exquisite charm.

餐廚區

The kitchen-dining area

餐廳的桌面採用深色大理石桌面，搭配較有份量感的燈具，加強形塑沉穩氛圍；步入吧檯區，黑白交錯的天花板，增添視覺的色彩變化，淺色石材的檯面，以輕巧的吊燈妝點，創造俐落輕盈感。兩個用餐區在巧妙區隔空間之餘，僅憑深淺色料及燈具造型，便展露現代簡約風格的穩重與清爽面貌。

Select dark marble to set the tabletop of the dining area, and match with the quality chandelier to bring out the steady ambience. And then, comes to the kitchen bar area, the ceiling of the black and white pattern increases the color variations, moreover, equipped with white quartz tabletop and simple-shaped pendant lights to create the neat and lightsome sensation. The design team ingeniously utilizes the stylish elements, such as the shade of contrast colors and the designed illumination, accordingly convey the stable and delightful features of the contemporary style of the two dining areas.

主臥室

The master suite

進入主臥室，米色調浸潤休息場所，予人舒緩輕鬆的視覺感受；衣帽間使用灰玻璃，除具備通透感，亦與床榻區隔鮮明，並為整體空間再添材質變化。看往梳妝台一旁，衣櫃的黑白鑲邊撞色，與化妝台的黑白大理石相互呼應，和諧中不失現代元素。

Exploit beige tone to set up the master suite, which grants soothe and relaxing feeling. The setting of grey glass in the walk-in dressing room, which not only possesses the penetrating vision, meantime shapes the captivating feature via the different elements. The white wardrobe by the side of the dressing table, the modern black trim pattern perfectly works in concert with the texture of the marble dressing table.

孩童房

The kid’s bedroom

大膽選用藍色作為孩童房的主調，除了點亮空間，更與孩童的活潑性格呼應；造型壁面崁燈、不規則的線性溝槽壁面，以及造型鐵件，不複雜又跳脫常規，為空間紋理增添趣味。

Boldly choose the blue tinge as the main theme of the kid's bedroom, in addition to light up the space, but also set off the active character of the children. The recessed wall lights, the irregular linear groove of the metope, and the modeling iron hanging all display the skillful and unique features, so that adds up the astonishing texture of the space.

▲平面圖
▲平面圖

項目資訊

案名：晨煙暮靄

項目類型：實品屋／樣品屋

項目地址：南部

設計團隊：詠絮設計

項目坪數：75坪

主要建材：大理石、實木貼皮、鐵件噴漆、皮革裱布、噴漆、灰玻璃 、訂製傢俱

OPEN Design 動能開啟傳媒

延伸閱讀

老饕必蒐 美格2020年度限量酒款曝光

殺破狼周運勢／雙子小心陷桃色糾紛 射手職場內暗潮洶湧

看好陸市場 安徽台商加碼投資

殺破狼周運勢／射手驚覺淪為小三 摩羯享受懶人旅行

相關新聞

⼤氣筆潤墨⾊雲煙 沈穩家宅遙寄閒適

本案為實品屋，詠絮設計 在不減機能的前提下，破除公領域的隔閡，選以線條簡潔的軟裝，將天地的廣闊意象融入其中；各區塊順應使用者進行色調安排，並使用低明度的灰色為基底，令整體呈現沉靜溫潤氛圍；實木貼皮、皮革裱布、大理石等用料，以質樸木石紋理豐富空間層次，並與場域中的深淺墨色交織，形成一幅雲霧繚繞的山水畫，成為令人嚮往的安穩宅邸。

傳承空間哲理 暢談生活美學！

《腕錶生活雜誌》創刊迄今已有15年歷史，是大中華區最具影響力的專業鐘錶媒體，由於讀者多為教育程度較高的群眾，雜誌內容深入淺出、精闢且富深刻洞見，對於鐘錶之於品味生活、精緻藝術的刻劃，更有動人論述。 唐林建築室內設計 執行長陳渼蓁， 近日接受《腕錶生活雜誌》專訪， 與母親郭玉蘭女士及女兒Jennifer， 在醇厚美酒和尊貴名錶的相伴下， 以母親的正向影響力開啟對話序幕， 侃侃而談關於生活美學、傳承與空間規劃的關係。

設計狂⼩姐的⼀⽇狂想曲

談及一日的生活，舒杰設計創辦人暨設計總監 陳琬婷 分享自己從早晨醒來，到獨處時分，以及對工作的體悟及態度。一日之內，能夠伸觸她的內心世界和專業的一面；從設計狂小姐的字句言語間，深切感受她細膩地感受生活周遭，延伸至對人生方向充滿智慧的感悟，而這樣的體認，也反映於她為業主著想的設計之上。

塑造永恆空間 繼往開來的美學傳承團隊

從南台灣發跡，詠絮室內設計團隊 至今已創立三十年，主張不分階層的工作模式，重視每位設計師的專業，讓團隊成員皆能盡情的發揮所長；不論是古典、現代或美式風格皆完美消化，並重新詮釋、發展出「詠絮」獨樹一幟的裝修特色。如此豐富的業界經歷，以及特殊的分工方式，讓人不禁對詠絮團隊充滿好奇，而本次他們也大方接受採訪，為我們揭開品牌背後的設計心法與故事！

撚柔冷暖氣息 紳士韻味盈盈

若說場域中的主角是居者，那麼軟裝則有重要的靈魂加乘效果。本次 御見設計 御尊 與 Eliz Furniture艾立思國際家飾 攜手合作，以沉穩的灰階木石材料，搭配柔和的特色家具飾品，呈現商務感十足的氛圍，也帶入諧趣活潑調性，打造一處格局、色彩等方面階達平衡的個性宅《GENTLE 紳士的品格》。

暖心豪邸設計秘辛 帶領日常走進高端

透過專屬的設計手法，豐聚設計 李羽芝、黃翊峰總監 將日常「家」的定義帶入作品，替業主打造華美卻不過度張揚的場域，同時讓他們回家隨即享受品質生活；本次專訪由黃總監帶領我們，一起揭開「暖心豪邸設計秘辛」！

不動產 X 室內設計：品牌創辦人的設計心願景

生命的各個階段環環相扣，該以何種心境及姿態，帶著過去，走向未來，是每個人都必須面對的課題。這次，OPEN團隊很榮幸，邀請到諾締不動產創辦人兼執行長 林大喬與 舒杰設計創辦人暨設計總監 陳琬婷，一同分享於異鄉求學、工作的際遇，以及回台創業的心路歷程，探討「設計之於自己與社會的意義」，開啟一場充滿啟發性的人生經驗談！

古色暈染自然天光 竹影襯疊一室茶香

川沃設計 謝旻軒 JASON 設計總監 秉持打造予以學生體驗、傳承文化的概念，劃設場域時，設計團隊連結戶外自然，牽引外部光線入內，增添環境表情，使不同角度乃至時間，皆能感受到光照的各異變化；佐以禪風調性軟裝，透過石皮、砂石與竹子的和諧構築，模糊室內與室外的界線，呈現一方具天然紋理的沉靜空間，呼應校方希望將閒置空間與周遭特色產業做聯繫、從人性角度切入設計的想法，同時藉由裡外部的相互連結，回歸早期社會奉茶文化中，單純互信的體貼之心。

冷色迷離灰調宅 漫走朦朧境線間

低飽和色調予人沉穩感受，現代風的陳設袒露質感時尚，本次 諾禾空間設計 張家翰 謝崇孝 與 Eliz Furniture艾立思國際家飾 攜手合作，以大氣沉著氛圍作為場域基調，選用鐵件、金屬、磁磚等冷調材質，搭配特色家具以及冷色軟裝，創造一處使人自在徜徉天地。

藝術雲集寄寓品味奇想 光影唱和交織家人心語

奧古斯丁曾經說過：「美是各部分的適當比例，再加一種悅目的顏色。」京璽國際 周彥如 設計總監 的樣板間作品《濟南旅遊路金茂府》，運用多材質的軟裝，堆疊出看似隨興的藝廊展演，將細心調配的比例原則，不著痕跡融於其中，成為支撐設計語言的精神骨幹，恪守理性卻不死板，滿溢感性而不失序。每當轉過一處牆角，原本為壁面所隱蔽的空間，便會再度於眼前豁然開朗，以通透視野開展全新的柳暗花明。

萬象肆溢流淌 鑿刻品味宅邸

將存於天地萬物之中的「道」，轉化爲安頓人們「身、心、靈」療癒的場所，仝育設計 莊媛婷、鄭瑞文 總監 此次讓自然及心靈相融在百坪宅邸內，運用北見橡木、大理石等冷暖調性石木材，貫穿於全場域，加以天壁圓融的設計手法，使整體空間予人沁心且悠然的情意、處處領會細膩純粹！

以人為本 富足心靈的雋永空間詩人

詩的載體並不限於文字。作為一名以空間為詩的創作者，莊軒誠 設計總監 及俬設計 總是能以簡練的設計語彙，重新詮釋業主的情感及生活故事，吸引眾人細細解讀箇中況味。 一日早晨，莊總監接受OPEN團隊專訪，娓娓道來於業界耕耘十餘年的心境和際遇，言談之間提供許多截然不同的觀點，讓我們重新認識人、設計與美學三者間的緊密關聯，展現新奇豐富的思考角度。

熱門新聞

石與木交織的當代禪意之所 演繹風雅寫意的日常！

旋轉姿態呈現輕盈之感 智利寧靜永恆沐光聖殿

2020 德國iF設計獎 │住宅作品《Core》

保留建築歷史痕跡 煥然重生博物館實驗室

善用電波、音波療程 打造你的完美顏值

2020 德國iF設計獎 │建築作品《ERC Autumn Village》

商品推薦

udn討論區

0 則留言
規範
發布
  • 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
  • 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
  • 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
  • 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。