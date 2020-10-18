⼤氣筆潤墨⾊雲煙 沈穩家宅遙寄閒適

【本文由OPEN編輯部撰寫】

設計概念Design Concept

本案為實品屋， 詠絮設計 在不減機能的前提下，破除公領域的隔閡，選以線條簡潔的軟裝，將天地的廣闊意象融入其中；各區塊順應使用者進行色調安排，並使用低明度的灰色為基底，令整體呈現沉靜溫潤氛圍；實木貼皮、皮革裱布、大理石等用料，以質樸木石紋理豐富空間層次，並與場域中的深淺墨色交織，形成一幅雲霧繚繞的山水畫，成為令人嚮往的 安穩宅邸。

As planning the project of a model house, Yong Xu Interior Design demolishes the compartment of the public area, moreover, exploits the concise furnishings without lessens the function, hence, brings about the capacious open-plan feature. Adopt the grey hue of low brightness scheme as the focal tonality; furthermore, arrange diverse tones of each functional areas, so as to create the serene and genial atmosphere. Make use of the solid wood veneer, leather-cloth and marble, and take the advantages of the rustic and delicate texture of the stone and the wood to enrich the spatial gradation, as well as interweaving with the dark and light shades of the domain so that the landscaping layout becomes a desirable comfy residence.

設計手法Design Techniques

寬闊若曠野 簡約塑無壓

Capacious open-plan pattern / Pressureless concise finish

在格局上，客廳、書房、餐廚區等皆設計為開放式，不安排多餘的隔牆，使空間在視覺上更增寬敞感；風格定調為現代簡約，因此傢俱造型以俐落為主，飾以溫厚純樸的色調，打造輕盈無壓的舒適居所。

Plan the living area, study, kitchen, and dining area of wide-open configuration, get rid of the redundant partition wall, which makes the space more spacious visually. Set the style of contemporary and simplicity, thence choose the clear-cut furnishing and work in concert with the mild and plain tones, so as to create a concise and pressure-free cozy residence.

異材塑肌理 茶鏡呈通透

Multiple elements shape exquisite texture / Tawny-glass presents transparent feature

由於著重視覺上的色彩和諧，設計團隊以不影響主調氛圍為前提，為不同的使用空間，採用各色建材，如實木貼皮、皮革裱布、大理石等，以材質本身的細緻紋理賦予場域更多質感；各區塊中，灰鏡及茶鏡的點綴，如水面般映射室內，令環境更為澄透。

Due to pay attention to the harmony color scheme and maintain the atmosphere of the focal tonality, the design team meticulously exploits manifold materials, such as solid wood veneer, leather-cloth, and marble, furthermore, by means of the delicate texture brings out the charm feature. In addition, the element of gray mirror and tawny glass reflects the light indoors, so that creates a more transparent setting.

同色延主調 異色豐視覺

Identical hue shows focal tonality / Distinct tinge adds visual variety

在公、私領域使用灰色作為基底，塑造沉穩的居家氣息，僅於孩童房選以藍色跳色；選用相近色系為相異空間基調，延續整體視覺和諧，個別細節處運用色彩拼撞，使空間語言不顯乏味。

Adopt the grey hue as the base tone of the public and private areas, which manifest a serene homey ambience, however, select the blue tinge for the kid's bedroom to generate a touch of vitality. Make use of similar hues of different areas, which last the harmonious vision; in the meantime, exploit the distinct color scheme in the details to draw the captivating texture.

客廳

The living area

沙發背牆選用深灰色實木貼皮噴漆，與深色的大理石電視牆相對，加上不同明暗的灰色系軟裝，呈現暈染般的豐富層次。木板拼製的天花板，平衡環境中的灰冷調，更添空間紋理豐富度，成為視覺中的亮點。

The wall at the back of the sofa is constructed with the varnished solid wood veneer of deep grey tinge, which corresponds to the inky marble TV wall. Moreover, merry with grey furnishing of various shades bring about rich layering of halation. The ceiling is made of balmy wood panels to balance the chill sensation of the space, and enrich the spatial texture; thence becomes the striking feature of the site.

書房

The den

書房與客廳僅矮牆相隔，營造寬闊空間感。深色波麗板成就地面高低落差，明確區隔不同場域的使用性質；暗色大理石電視牆增塑書房的沉著，佐以淺褐色木質傢俱，呈現穩重質樸的和室氛圍；一旁以皮革繃布製成的牆面，隨光線顯露不同質地，悄然豐富空間表情。

Construct a semi-wall to divide the living area and the den slightly, as well as to create the see-through perception. Exploit dark paper and polyester overlay plywood to elevate the floor of the study, and via the height difference to tell apart the function of two areas. The inky marble TV wall, which assort with the ecru wood furniture presents the stable and rustic atmosphere of the Zen feature. The mounted leather-cloth wall reveals the glossy texture underneath the lighting and gently shows the exquisite charm.

餐廚區

The kitchen-dining area

餐廳的桌面採用深色大理石桌面，搭配較有份量感的燈具，加強形塑沉穩氛圍；步入吧檯區，黑白交錯的天花板，增添視覺的色彩變化，淺色石材的檯面，以輕巧的吊燈妝點，創造俐落輕盈感。兩個用餐區在巧妙區隔空間之餘，僅憑深淺色料及燈具造型，便展露現代簡約風格的穩重與清爽面貌。

Select dark marble to set the tabletop of the dining area, and match with the quality chandelier to bring out the steady ambience. And then, comes to the kitchen bar area, the ceiling of the black and white pattern increases the color variations, moreover, equipped with white quartz tabletop and simple-shaped pendant lights to create the neat and lightsome sensation. The design team ingeniously utilizes the stylish elements, such as the shade of contrast colors and the designed illumination, accordingly convey the stable and delightful features of the contemporary style of the two dining areas.

主臥室

The master suite

進入主臥室，米色調浸潤休息場所，予人舒緩輕鬆的視覺感受；衣帽間使用灰玻璃，除具備通透感，亦與床榻區隔鮮明，並為整體空間再添材質變化。看往梳妝台一旁，衣櫃的黑白鑲邊撞色，與化妝台的黑白大理石相互呼應，和諧中不失現代元素。

Exploit beige tone to set up the master suite, which grants soothe and relaxing feeling. The setting of grey glass in the walk-in dressing room, which not only possesses the penetrating vision, meantime shapes the captivating feature via the different elements. The white wardrobe by the side of the dressing table, the modern black trim pattern perfectly works in concert with the texture of the marble dressing table.

孩童房

The kid’s bedroom

大膽選用藍色作為孩童房的主調，除了點亮空間，更與孩童的活潑性格呼應；造型壁面崁燈、不規則的線性溝槽壁面，以及造型鐵件，不複雜又跳脫常規，為空間紋理增添趣味。

Boldly choose the blue tinge as the main theme of the kid's bedroom, in addition to light up the space, but also set off the active character of the children. The recessed wall lights, the irregular linear groove of the metope, and the modeling iron hanging all display the skillful and unique features, so that adds up the astonishing texture of the space.

▲平面圖

項目資訊

案名：晨煙暮靄

項目類型：實品屋／樣品屋

項目地址：南部

設計團隊：詠絮設計

項目坪數：75坪

主要建材：大理石、實木貼皮、鐵件噴漆、皮革裱布、噴漆、灰玻璃 、訂製傢俱

