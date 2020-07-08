快訊

快相約早起看天文奇景 隔23年再現肉眼可見大彗星

大巨蛋不符規定仍發照 林洲民：這不是我認識的柯文哲

點亮澄淨自然風光 打造旅人棲身之所

聯合新聞網 / OPEN Design

【本文由OPEN編輯部撰寫】

設計概念Design Concept

本案以民宿樣板間設計，從旅人角度出發，恆慕國際設計 吳信宏 設計總監 採用大量的原木色調形塑溫和安定氛圍，搭配中性的灰白色系以及簡約風的家具燈飾，形塑溫暖、友善親近的歸屬感，一盞明燈引導旅者在日暮星辰下，洗去一身風霜，卸下一身疲憊，找尋溫暖療癒的棲身之所

The project is a model house of the homestay. From the perspective of the tourists and the travelers, Evermore International Design Design Director HSIN HUNG WU exploit the natural texture of timber to create a mild and stable atmosphere, and assort with the neutral tone of gray-white and the simple furnishing and lighting, as well to bring about the belonging feeling of warmth and easygoing. The design team goes all in to plan a genial and unwind shelter for the guests to empty out their fatigue.

設計手法Design Techniques

木色增溫 灰白添景

The timber texture manifests the balmy sensation and the gray-white tone creates the humanistic implication

主要建材為生長快速且易取得的梧桐木鋼刷木皮，取代其他珍貴樹種資源，不僅節約稀有木料，也絲毫不減木質地的溫潤效果；另一大面積使用在公領域的材質為灰色仿石磚，相併合的石磚紋理如早晨望山，煙霧瀰漫、山影層巒疊嶂，氤氳中若隱若現。

The design team decides to make use of the Platane veneers via steel brush sanding treatment to replace the precious woods; the plan besides saves the rare woods, yet presents the warm and moist feature of the timber. In addition, take the advantages of the gray tiles of imitated stone pattern that fairly outline the scenes of the layering mountains of the mist morning.

主角放光 配角點燈

The glamorous layout works in concert with the low-key furnishings

不以風格限縮表現方式，整體空間的規劃，以單純的淺色調加上暖色的木皮作為主視覺，是故在家飾的選配上，比起華麗或者個性強烈的飾物，選配帶設計感卻不奪目的燈飾與家具，使大面向的丰姿不被配角飾物掩蓋光芒。

The design team does not restrict by the specific style, for instance, adopt the light color scheme and the genial veneers as the main elements of the overall space planning. Furthermore, meticulously select the illumination and furniture of the designed feature, so that the glamorous layout works in concert with the low-key furnishings.

動線節約 家配點睛

The open pattern and the smooth flow create flexible usages

彈性空間，導入通用設計於餐廳與吧台之間，處於彈性空間狀態，免去重複的動線空間，賦予空間複合性的使用可能；在同一個場域轉個方向，便能輕易變換眼前事物的用途——餐桌可以作為書桌，而旋過身，吧台也能成為餐桌。

The setup between the dining area and the bar counter has multiple functions; the open pattern and the smooth flow create the possibility of the flexible usage. For example, the dining table can be used as a desk for reading sometimes, and the bar counter can be the place for eating while needed.

▲清淨明亮的廊道，通往私領域及衛浴空間，引領居者在行走過程中，沉澱疲憊心脾，通往休憩處所。
▲清淨明亮的廊道，通往私領域及衛浴空間，引領居者在行走過程中，沉澱疲憊心脾，通往休憩處所。

▲自客廳角落望去，藉由簡約飾物的搭配，畫面感彷若輕拂自然草葉，發現別有洞天的溫暖境地。
▲自客廳角落望去，藉由簡約飾物的搭配，畫面感彷若輕拂自然草葉，發現別有洞天的溫暖境地。

起居空間The living area

以荒野健行的旅者行經路程為設計構想，梧桐木背牆向上延伸至天花板作收束，象徵途經大山大水，在日落之際尋找落腳之地的旅人，終將停歇於此；電視牆以密變仿石磚拼合而成，肌理曼妙多變、表情豐富。

The natural image of the landscape on the traveler's journey becomes the notion of the design. Accordingly, the design team makes use of the Platane wood to set up the back wall that upward to the ceiling; and the TV wall is spliced with the tiles of imitated stone texture. The elements of the construction that present the captivating feature perfectly, hence creates an inviting space for the passengers to stay.

位在起居空間的透空式格柵，除滿足結構所需的支撐性，也表現出另類的秩序感，在空間中添加使人感到舒心的空隙。格柵上方的懸空櫃帶有漂浮感，釋放收納以外的彈性場域，使場域更顯寬敞。

The perforated grille of the living area, besides meeting the support required of the structure, moreover brings about the concise and ordered perception and puts a charm touching of the space. The suspended cabinet above the grille creates the visual effect of spacious and craftsmanship.

主臥The primary bedroom

主臥呼應公領域的設計元素，透過重複的線條並置結構，結合門片切割線，悄然使門板藏身其中。

The primary bedroom adopts the same factors of the public area, which by way of the parallel structure of the repeated lines, and further goes with the carving pattern of the door, so as the door piece can be concealed perfectly.

臥房The second bedroom

百葉窗的設置，使室內的光線達到最立體和諧的狀態，而百葉窗透光時波浪式的光照展現，反映在床邊櫃的面板造型上，亦在單一室內呈現協調景致。

The setting of the sunblinds introduces the daylight and reflects on the panels of the bedside cabinet; and then by means of the waving light brings out the gentle and harmonious view of the unadorned space.

項目資訊

案名：藏．一盞金

項目類型：小坪數

項目地址：台灣苗栗

設計團隊：恆慕國際設計

項目坪數：28坪

主要建材：石材、仿清水模、磁磚、梧桐木皮、太格木地板、壁布

OPEN Design 動能開啟傳媒

延伸閱讀

揮灑自然寬闊意象 清朗公設綻放風光

聯發科AI技術傳捷報 入選國際頂尖CVPR會議

張聰／醋飯和魚料的完美平衡

碼頭印象刻畫清新風潮 英美格調形塑餐飲空間！

相關新聞

點亮澄淨自然風光 打造旅人棲身之所

本案以民宿樣板間設計，從旅人角度出發，恆慕國際設計 吳信宏 設計總監 採用大量的原木色調形塑溫和安定氛圍，搭配中性的灰白色系以及簡約風的家具燈飾，形塑溫暖、友善親近的歸屬感，一盞明燈引導旅者在日暮星辰下，洗去一身風霜，卸下一身疲憊，找尋溫暖療癒的棲身之所。

揮灑自然寬闊意象 清朗公設綻放風光

業主在情境上表達了對原初系色調如暖木色、自然意象的喜愛，於是 禾森設計 杜智孟 設計總監 依循其想法加以劃設，使整體景觀具渾然天成的壯闊風光；引渡山水意象進駐公設，突破日常的天地壁構圖，採用波浪符號以及相異的材質與色樣，最終鋪敘出色彩濃豔卻寬闊非凡、具流動性的量體景觀。

人生四十 平凡之路鍊就非凡人生！

人生四十，正是生命璀璨綻放之際，我們磨去生活與個性中的稜稜角角，進退得宜，且更懂得溝通之道；減去幾分少時的張揚，煉出逐漸純青的成熟。而 軒宇室內設計 戴文軒 設計總監 進入到這個年紀，對於創業之初與現今，有著變與不變的堅持，也在其中為自己注入許多人生體會，現在就讓我們踏上時空的迴廊，透過與總監的訪談一同了解他的故事吧！

巧施風水靈動手筆 描繪敞亮住宅場景

風水，為中國人蘊藏數千年的習俗，儘管萬物更迭，方位卦象、趨吉避凶的家居設計，仍是華人文化裡不可忽視的元素要件。業主對於案場的要求為「明亮」，呼應了風水中帶進好運氣的明廳概念，羽築設計 徐汎羽 設計總監 的設計手法亦著重「開敞」，以無梁柱概念增添透視的延伸感。

悠然浸散自然底蘊 清雅呼應中庸之道

生活，是一門用心端看、揣摩的藝術，享受當下、不急不徐、不多也不少。 一如瑞典的快樂哲學：「足夠就是最好（Lagom är bäst）」，在生活的每一個面向裡享受平衡，把時間花在益加重要的事情上。恰與中國儒家倡導的「中庸之道」相應，以自然融入而非突圍而出的形式，感受恰到好處的境語，及真切存在的溫度。

遊走3D空間的旅行者 洞察美學以人為本

「空間以不同樣貌，展現質與量的變化關係，設計以相同心念，創造人和場域間的互動」。羽築設計 徐汎羽 設計總監 始終秉持著對設計的熱情與專業，並滿足居住者需求的個性風格，讓每一件作品，都呈現獨一無二的樣貌。而總監在訪談中道出10多年裡，自身努力不懈的心路歷程，且話語間透露出他在初次報名國際賽事，即獲得亮眼佳績的情況下，仍然保持初心，持續朝著自我挑戰前進的心情！

碼頭印象刻畫清新風潮 英美格調形塑餐飲空間！

基地位置鄰近大龍峒及大稻埕，早先為各國洋行集散地，由此背景發想，十硯設計 陳逸群 設計總監、鍾馥如 總監 將腦中浮現的畫面——碼頭景象：工人忙碌地往來搬運、貨倉上下船艙與來去的英美人士——轉換為現實場景，引渡英美風格進入設計場域，再現早期風光的同時，也將年輕氣息帶入，形塑出活潑中帶古雅的氣質調性。

綠意漫遊縱橫軸線 天光照映灰調輪廓

設計從減築概念─「建構建築物時減少佔地面積，聚集生活機能」，回歸於虛靜底蘊，圭侯設計 洪文諒 設計總監 以虛勝實，以靜致動，達成無不為的生活目的，成就靜觀身心的智慧。

幾何律動夢想家宅 回憶童年純淨美好

「在心靈與空間親密對話時刻，帶入真正的品味，並讓這份美好深深挹注日常生活的分分秒秒」，湯鎮權室內設計 湯鎮權 執行總監 此次將頑童藝術家身分發揮得淋漓盡致，透過不同型態的立面材料與軟裝，不僅建構出讓光線流動、空間放大視覺效果的透天別墅，同時也使居者彼此間心靈緊密的結合，讓每次的歸家心境都達到安定與放鬆。

深鍊透實異色基底 空間肌理自然浮現

在大坪數的空間裡，住著三口之家，奠基於開放式的場域需求，與現代簡約調性的嚮往，我們摒除所有隔間牆，僅利用櫃體及拉門作為分界。而因應案場原有的三面採光優勢，在整體色調上我們選以沉穩基底，利用黑白木皮的交錯，鑲嵌鐵件、鍍鈦與石材，透過深淺有致的韻律，將典雅大氣鋪陳一室。

跳脫框架展現空間表情 打造暖調經典辦公領域

案場原為住宅配置，禾森設計 杜智孟 設計總監 打破格局，將之改造為自家的辦公場域；除了重新設置管線，將天壁塗以色料，更運用過往案例留存的材料，鋪排成為品牌階段性的總集；在有限的工期下，從原先毫無表情的毛胚屋，蛻變成為趣味輪廓的工作空間。

香氛品牌 X 室內設計：品味與質感生活的美學對話

不論是在味道裡找回獨特的記憶，抑或在空間中形塑內心的渴望，都是體驗美好人生的過程。今天OPEN團隊很榮幸的邀請到NAMUA那木瓦 王心恬 創辦人與 軒宇室內設計 戴文軒 設計總監，一同來分享在「設計」路上的追夢過程，透過對話開啟一趟意想不到的生活品味與質感之旅！

熱門新聞

白色主張 打造迷人的風格居所

西班牙 體現海洋純淨本質 Balcony of the Bay

點亮澄淨自然風光 打造旅人棲身之所

商品推薦

udn討論區

0 則留言
規範
發布
  • 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
  • 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
  • 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
  • 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。