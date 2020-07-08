點亮澄淨自然風光 打造旅人棲身之所

【本文由OPEN編輯部撰寫】

設計概念Design Concept

本案以民宿樣板間設計，從旅人角度出發，恆慕國際設計 吳信宏 設計總監 採用大量的原木色調形塑溫和安定氛圍，搭配中性的灰白色系以及簡約風的家具燈飾，形塑溫暖、友善親近的歸屬感，一盞明燈引導旅者在日暮星辰下，洗去一身風霜，卸下一身疲憊，找尋溫暖療癒的棲身之所。

The project is a model house of the homestay. From the perspective of the tourists and the travelers, Evermore International Design Design Director HSIN HUNG WU exploit the natural texture of timber to create a mild and stable atmosphere, and assort with the neutral tone of gray-white and the simple furnishing and lighting, as well to bring about the belonging feeling of warmth and easygoing. The design team goes all in to plan a genial and unwind shelter for the guests to empty out their fatigue.

設計手法Design Techniques

木色增溫 灰白添景

The timber texture manifests the balmy sensation and the gray-white tone creates the humanistic implication

主要建材為生長快速且易取得的梧桐木鋼刷木皮，取代其他珍貴樹種資源，不僅節約稀有木料，也絲毫不減木質地的溫潤效果；另一大面積使用在公領域的材質為灰色仿石磚，相併合的石磚紋理如早晨望山，煙霧瀰漫、山影層巒疊嶂，氤氳中若隱若現。

The design team decides to make use of the Platane veneers via steel brush sanding treatment to replace the precious woods; the plan besides saves the rare woods, yet presents the warm and moist feature of the timber. In addition, take the advantages of the gray tiles of imitated stone pattern that fairly outline the scenes of the layering mountains of the mist morning.

主角放光 配角點燈

The glamorous layout works in concert with the low-key furnishings

不以風格限縮表現方式，整體空間的規劃，以單純的淺色調加上暖色的木皮作為主視覺，是故在家飾的選配上，比起華麗或者個性強烈的飾物，選配帶設計感卻不奪目的燈飾與家具，使大面向的丰姿不被配角飾物掩蓋光芒。

The design team does not restrict by the specific style, for instance, adopt the light color scheme and the genial veneers as the main elements of the overall space planning. Furthermore, meticulously select the illumination and furniture of the designed feature, so that the glamorous layout works in concert with the low-key furnishings.

動線節約 家配點睛

The open pattern and the smooth flow create flexible usages

彈性空間，導入通用設計於餐廳與吧台之間，處於彈性空間狀態，免去重複的動線空間，賦予空間複合性的使用可能；在同一個場域轉個方向，便能輕易變換眼前事物的用途——餐桌可以作為書桌，而旋過身，吧台也能成為餐桌。

The setup between the dining area and the bar counter has multiple functions; the open pattern and the smooth flow create the possibility of the flexible usage. For example, the dining table can be used as a desk for reading sometimes, and the bar counter can be the place for eating while needed.

▲清淨明亮的廊道，通往私領域及衛浴空間，引領居者在行走過程中，沉澱疲憊心脾，通往休憩處所。

▲自客廳角落望去，藉由簡約飾物的搭配，畫面感彷若輕拂自然草葉，發現別有洞天的溫暖境地。

起居空間The living area

以荒野健行的旅者行經路程為設計構想，梧桐木背牆向上延伸至天花板作收束，象徵途經大山大水，在日落之際尋找落腳之地的旅人，終將停歇於此；電視牆以密變仿石磚拼合而成，肌理曼妙多變、表情豐富。

The natural image of the landscape on the traveler's journey becomes the notion of the design. Accordingly, the design team makes use of the Platane wood to set up the back wall that upward to the ceiling; and the TV wall is spliced with the tiles of imitated stone texture. The elements of the construction that present the captivating feature perfectly, hence creates an inviting space for the passengers to stay.

位在起居空間的透空式格柵，除滿足結構所需的支撐性，也表現出另類的秩序感，在空間中添加使人感到舒心的空隙。格柵上方的懸空櫃帶有漂浮感，釋放收納以外的彈性場域，使場域更顯寬敞。

The perforated grille of the living area, besides meeting the support required of the structure, moreover brings about the concise and ordered perception and puts a charm touching of the space. The suspended cabinet above the grille creates the visual effect of spacious and craftsmanship.

主臥The primary bedroom

主臥呼應公領域的設計元素，透過重複的線條並置結構，結合門片切割線，悄然使門板藏身其中。

The primary bedroom adopts the same factors of the public area, which by way of the parallel structure of the repeated lines, and further goes with the carving pattern of the door, so as the door piece can be concealed perfectly.

臥房The second bedroom

百葉窗的設置，使室內的光線達到最立體和諧的狀態，而百葉窗透光時波浪式的光照展現，反映在床邊櫃的面板造型上，亦在單一室內呈現協調景致。

The setting of the sunblinds introduces the daylight and reflects on the panels of the bedside cabinet; and then by means of the waving light brings out the gentle and harmonious view of the unadorned space.

項目資訊

案名：藏．一盞金

項目類型：小坪數

項目地址：台灣苗栗

設計團隊：恆慕國際設計

項目坪數：28坪

主要建材：石材、仿清水模、磁磚、梧桐木皮、太格木地板、壁布

OPEN Design 動能開啟傳媒