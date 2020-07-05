快訊

揮灑自然寬闊意象 清朗公設綻放風光

【本文由OPEN編輯部撰寫】

設計概念Design Concept

業主在情境上表達了對原初系色調如暖木色、自然意象的喜愛，於是 禾森設計 杜智孟 設計總監 依循其想法加以劃設，使整體景觀具渾然天成的壯闊風光；引渡山水意象進駐公設，突破日常的天地壁構圖，採用波浪符號以及相異的材質與色樣，最終鋪敘出色彩濃豔卻寬闊非凡、具流動性的量體景觀

The property owner is keen about raw colors such as the balmy wooden hue and nature scenes; therefore HOE-SEN INTERIOR DESIGN design director ZHI MENG DU planned the panorama space of a magnificent natural layout to comply with the idea. Set up the public domain of landscape factors, for example, get rid of the conventional patterns of the ceiling, floor, and walls, further, make use of different materials and colors and then transform into waving texture, eventually construct an extraordinary dynamic views of the building site.

設計手法Design Techniques

脫出風格框架 重現自然大氣

Depart from the style limitation and construct an enormous natural scene

在風格上，並無多做定位，大量混用木石質材，使自然元素徜徉於空間內，不被單一形式束縛。山水景致重現於入門處天花壁面，以及光線錯落灑至的格柵區，大面積的敘事手筆，展現業主理想的自然原木本色設計。

There is no specific style of the configuration. The design team exploits abundant timber and stone to layout the space. Both the ceiling and the wall at the entrance are constructed of nature images, and assort with the wooden grilles, hence present the rustic texture of the property owner's ideal design.

木石邊界相交 完美轉換場景

Wood works in concert with stone that perfectly touch up the scenes of different areas

除了如同大廳天花板銜接面的材質變換，室內擺設也經過細心的考量；如位在接待處結尾的休憩區交界，擺放了長塊原木，用以揭示畫面的結束與再啟。由內而外看是景，單純在該區觀賞亦別有滋味。

而在向內的廊道內，也有使用不同元素的構築手法，消除走道本身偏窄的視覺感受，增添寬敞且豐富的畫面感。

In addition to the selected materials of the hall, the design team has meticulously picked out the interior furnishings. For example, place a giant log in the leisure area, which becomes a captivating feature of the space.

And the corridor is built with the craftsmanship technique, not only to eliminate the narrow vision, moreover to create a spacious and vivid perception.

各色燈源爭豔 點亮特色區塊

The multifarious illumination brings about the finish touching feature

無論燈具或方或圓，甚至具不規則型態，皆是透過團隊的靈感，結合努力不懈的調整而成。在各個區域皆有亮眼差異的光源，順應空間用途形塑不同調性與場域氛圍，可調配明暗的光源，使居者得以彈性設計場合氣氛。

The design team ingeniously lays the lights of square, round, and irregular shapes in each area, which conform to the space function and shape different spatial tones. The adjustable lights can be freely deployed to bring out the charming atmosphere of different situations.

電梯廊道、接待櫃檯

The elevator hallway and the reception counter

進入大廳，搶眼的酒紅與珠光藍迎面而來，予人強烈的視覺感受，進口材質的紅、藍皮雕版，分別在櫃檯後方以及廊道防火門做出造型。此外，團隊更在製作櫃檯背板時，以泡棉的佔比製造面板的厚薄差異，展現拼貼面的趣味；在此之上，更細心呈現散發貴氣的牡丹模樣，增添場域格調。

While entering the hall, the eye-catching colors of deep wine and pearlescent aqua grabs the sight, which manifests the stunning texture. The wall at the back of the reception counter and the elevator hallway fireproof door respectively make use of the imported blue and red leather crafts. The design team particularly takes the advantage of the thickness difference of panels to display the interest of the wall surface, and the peony figure that gives out the elegant spirit in the meantime puts a glamorous finish touching into the space.

和外部接待大廳做出區別的電梯廊道，在形塑視覺3D效果的地板導引至終點後，是展演遼闊意象的鈦金屬端景，藉由窗櫺景致聯想的造景，伴以擺設品身後採特殊塗裝作法的藍與金，將筆直通道的空間感延伸向前。

Construct the elevator hallway floor of three - dimensional effect, which is tell apart from the reception hall. And making use of the window mullion image to guide the vision forward to the end of the hallway, well assort with the selected decoration and the special titanium coating treatment of blue and golden hue that excellently brings out the whimsical end view.

大廳The reception hall

空間佔面廣闊，考慮設置遮簾會隱蔽外頭風光，設想避免日曬的其他途徑，最終決議在與天花板接點處配設格柵，具備山巒意象的模樣，在使陽光翩翩散落室內的同時，延續建築外觀的綠意景觀，內外設計相輔相成。

石材以自然質感呈現，藉表面的紋路顯出大海奔流的視覺效果，而天花板在數次調整後也與之呼應，引渡流水畫面、埋藏管線動態，並以黑色線條做切割，以流線型的割線增加空間亮點。

Considering that the setting of the sunblinds will conceal the outdoor scenery, thus the design team decides to make up the wooden gratings along the ceiling sides, which brings out the landscape feature of the vast space. The ingenious design not only introduces the outdoor sunlight, moreover works in concert with the exterior green views.

The stone wall is presented with its natural factor, which by means of the surface texture to bring about the visual effect of waves. And the ceiling has modified several times to create the dynamic outline, at the same time perfectly hide the pipelines. Furthermore, the black streamlined secants of the ceiling then become one of the striking features of the space.

健身房The fitness centre

健身房中使用大量茶玻板塊，結合金屬條的不規則切割，使空間表情更加豐富，除了有視覺延伸效果，更映照出健身者的身姿。

獨樹一格的區塊照明臉譜，在此揭開序幕，團隊成功克服弧形面框的做工難度，將木質地搭配暖色系漆面，在玻璃左右環伺的區域中，渲染溫柔的自然因子。

The fitness centre exploits tawny glass mirrors that go with the irregular metal lines, which enriches the spatial situation. Besides create the roomy perception, thus reflects the posture of the exercisers as well.

The design team successfully overcomes the difficulty of the arc frame pattern illumination, and then set up the extraordinary lights of the space. The wooden floor and the warm paint finishing of the ceiling that generate the mild texture of the refreshing circumstance.

廚藝教室The cookery classroom

面積不一的九宮格配有往上照明的燈源，而在格狀外框中，尚有向下的LED光源；除去上述兩種光照方式，塊體中央更設有四處照明，兼顧環境氛圍和機能性，供使用者自由設定場地氣氛。

和健身房相同，廚藝教室牆面為義大利塗裝漆，珠光色的漆面隨著光影和觀看角度變化畫面，晶瑩綠光映於眼中，釋出原初純真感。

The ceiling of the square grid pattern is equipped with the illumination of upward and downward lighting sources, as well as the recessed lights. Take the advantages of the multifarious functional lights that can be freely adjusted to bring about the spatial atmosphere of different situations.

The wall surface of the cookery classroom makes use of the Italian paint the same as the fitness center. The pearlescent paint changes with the light and shadow and the viewing angles, and the crystal green luster reflects the pure plain texture.

將工作區和中島相結合的餐廚區，佔面最大的黑色塊處包藏了抽油煙機和其管路，配上左右具高低與寬細差別的鐵件，顯出動感波浪造型。看往吧檯中島處，不僅有用做區隔的石材，更有使用義大利進口奈米智慧材FENIX的素色檯面，面對廚房工作造成的輕微刮損有修復效果，便於長久使用。

The preparing area is combined with the kitchen island, the above set up the kitchen ventilator and the pipelines, further equipped with black iron pieces of different height and width, which creates the dynamic feature of waves. The kitchen island is divided into two parts with a stone board and the imported FENIX countertop from Italy. The intelligent material is convenient to maintain and durable for usage.

視聽室The audio-visual room

樓梯間佔比三分之一的視聽室，必須在兩米餘內設計出必須的造型與配備，設想視聽室需要的燈光氣氛，採懸掛式的多彩木作圓盤多數往下，且可調光，部分往上照明，兼顧沙發區所需的休憩情調，以及區外移動所需的燈光。

Due to the small plot of the audio-visual room, which is partly underneath the staircases. The design team hopes to meet the specific requirements of the lighting atmosphere, audio equipment, and the layout within around two square meters, therefore, hang up several colorful wooden round lights, hence constructs an unwind area of lounge charm; and the adjustable lights give out sufficient brightness for moving while needed.

▲平面圖
▲平面圖

項目資訊

案名：山瀾暮嶼

項目類型：公共空間

項目地址：台灣高雄

設計團隊：禾森設計

項目坪數：105坪

主要建材：鍍鈦金屬、鐵件、石材、木皮、平條玻璃、茶鏡、塗裝、皮雕皮格、地毯、耐磨地板、木紋磚

OPEN Design 動能開啟傳媒

