快訊

大同公司派大勝！9席董事全拿守住經營權 黃國昌無緣獨董

評／心臟按摩沒比腳底按摩便宜，但健保給付卻顯廉價

悠然浸散自然底蘊 清雅呼應中庸之道

聯合新聞網 / OPEN Design

【本文由OPEN編輯部撰寫】

設計理念Design Concept

生活，是一門用心端看、揣摩的藝術，享受當下、不急不徐、不多也不少。

一如瑞典的快樂哲學：「足夠就是最好（Lagom är bäst）」，在生活的每一個面向裡享受平衡，把時間花在益加重要的事情上。恰與中國儒家倡導的「中庸之道」相應，以自然融入而非突圍而出的形式，感受恰到好處的境語，及真切存在的溫度。

Life is an art of observing and interpreting with the whole heart.

Enjoying every moment, never in rush, and always believe that neither more, nor less.

"Enough is the best " (Lagom är bäst) that identical to the philosophy of happiness in Sweden. Adequately enjoy every aspect of life, and spend time on the more important things.

Also corresponding to the "Golden Mean" of the Chinese Confucianism, which takes the form of natural integration rather than breakthrough. Just as the saying - “Moderation is the key to a happy life."

｜形‧不豐｜

｜Pattern‧Non-complex｜

適度拿捏，鬆弛有度，依循這樣的主題，詮釋出可觀可翫的明快節奏。不著意添加擺設，不繁複堆疊層次，在流佈的空間線條當中，以量少質精、形隨機能而易，示現「不多不少、剛好就好」的平衡之道，達至回歸本質、永續生活的設計目的。

卸除30載光陰的厚重舊貌，重釐居宅架構，以簡潔形構、明亮調性，呈顯空間原始樣貌 。大量自然質材挹注其中，材料色相及家具陳設，隨時序推移光影流轉，幻化自在平和的姿影，使居者靜心感受——簡而美、靜而穩的生活臻境。

Comply with the theme of moderate handling and flexible designing, which interpret a freely appreciable rhythm of the space.

Do not deliberately add excessive ornaments, nor complicated arrangement phases.

To exploit fine quality materials and function elements of the space to bring about the moderate specialty of logam, which of "neither more, nor less; enough is the best".

Accordingly, achieved the design purpose of backward to the nature and a perpetual living surrounding.

Eliminate the dated dim appearance and transform the structure of the residence.

By way of the concise configuration and bright tonality, which presents the original mode of the space.

As time goes by, the abundant number of natural materials of the furnishing and display that emit the tranquil and peaceful ambience in the light and shadow.

Thence, bring out a simple, elegant, calm and stable living circumstance for the residents.

｜質‧不減｜

｜Quality‧Non-decreasing｜

近年來的設計文化，逐漸不以風格表徵，取而代之的，是在少量元素裡追求良質，以反璞歸真的生活態度，反饋環境、珍視當下。

重新分割區域屬性，設定界限，預想好整以暇的陽光從空間四方湧入，透過通透開放或依存介質的關係，以或延伸、或連續的語彙傳遞景深。

恰如其分地設計個別單元機能，探索生活模式的各種可能性，兼得視覺與軸線上的開敞及延續，舒適且不著痕跡，適情適性、宜家宜居。

In recent years, the design culture gradually not characterized with stylish; instead, of pursuing exquisite quality in a small number of elements. Revert to simplicity of life attitude, backtracking the nature environment and cherish the present.

Re-divide the area properties and set boundaries. Introduce the sunshine from each side of the space, and by mean of the penetrating and open flow to convey the spatial depth with the extending or sustained elements.

Design the functions of each individual area appropriately; explore various possibilities of life mode. Consequently, possess a comfy and smooth perfect residence.

木質格柵悄然地分割動線，闢出過道處，使區域間保有流動感及隱私性。為白牆增添立面表情之餘，也以恰好的留白，構築出玄關的一道風景。

The wooden grille vaguely splits the flow of the passage, which brings the dynamic sense of movement and privacy of the area.

In addition to build up the feature, and by mean of the fitting blank space that also creates a scene of the hallway.

不慍不火的色澤，不增不減的光源，為生活挹注不多不少的溫度。光暈投射在木質的序列，若隱若現的光氛，聚焦而安定。 減去繁複的材料層疊，僅以木料平均錯置其中，於水平垂直之間，輪廓漸變、層次分明，聯袂空間的溫度，與生活的溫潤。

The pleasurable hue and moderate light that balance the warmth of life appropriately.

The light projects through the wooden grille, and the vaguely glow brings out the gentle and stable atmosphere.

Diminish the complex piles of materials, and merely exploit timber to arrange evenly in the space. Between the horizontal and vertical, the outline gradually changed and the gradation is clear that brings about the spatial temperature and the warmth of life.

櫃體採以簡化線面，讓減法從收納起始，明快的張力，凝聚了視線的焦點，空間的留白，寓示了生活的哲理。

The cabinets adopt simplified linear surface, which with bright effect and then brings the vision focus. The blank space also indicates the philosophy of simple life.

餐廚區域的白，透過材質紋理、立面線條，構成空間的層次美學。素淨且柔和，一改紛呈零瑣的既定印象，光的置入，巧妙而溫柔，隱約串連一種獨特韻律。

Via the white texture of the material and the façade lineal of the kitchen and dining areas, which construct the layering aesthetics of the space.

The pure and mild circumstance modified the established impression of messy minutiae.

The tender light that vaguely link up the unique layout.

設計賦予家庭成員間，互動的秩序，開放的空間尺度，引入室外風景，也讓場域間，有聲有色的活絡起來，建構一幅簡單而溫暖的日常風景。

The design provides well interaction for the family members. The open pattern not only introduce the outdoors scenery, and also makes the zone lively, thence construct a plain and cozy daily landscape.

僅以線構變化搭建的起居空間，保留大量地休憩機能，不做過多地裝飾，而讓家具成為空間的主角，量少質精、色系對比，區域的劃分不言而喻。

The sitting area is built with various lineal configurations, which takes on well resting function. Does not do excessive decoration, as well as letting the furniture become the main role of the space. By mean of a couple of fine quality furnishing and contrast tinge, faintly divide the area.

一桌一椅，安放而置，在光線的游移裡，靜緩對話、互動…微妙的光影變化，在這裡發酵。

Lay a table and a chair, which seems to have the conversation and interact quietly in the subtle changes of light and shadow.

將機能隱於線面的細節裡，簡化陳設，收束齊整，櫃體牆面，融為一體，包容性展現在空間、生活裡。

Hide the circuit function into the fixed cabinets to bring out a neat and tidy perception, also simplify the furnishing.

The cabinet body amalgamate with the wall into a whole that presents harmonize details in the space and life.

量體介質，藉由半穿透的方式，聯繫視覺與光的脈絡，時序推移，光影流轉，形成緩靜的軸線…

By means of semi penetrating, the medium of the space links up the vision and light.

With time sequence, in the light and shadow, form a serene axis...

牆體以不同形式出現在空間裡，界定場域性質，抑或產生互動，如臥室隱約通透、隔而不分，砌出明暗層次，流光靜謐、適得其所。

Walls appear in different forms in the space, either defining the zone character or generating interaction.

Such as the wall in the bedroom is semi-penetrate, seems partition but not divided.

Moderately bring about the light and shade layering.

簡化設計的過程中，為讓場域性質有所區隔，便透過材質肌理與色相明暗變化，呈顯不同機能性質，同時轉述一種——生活品味的極致。

In the process of the simplify design, in order to distinguish the nature of each area, therefore via the texture of the materials and the changes of hue to bring out the different functional properties.

At the same time, interprets a kind of - the ultimate taste of life.

▲平面圖
▲平面圖

項目資訊

案名：22號‧不多不少

項目類型：住宅空間

項目地址：台灣新北市

設計團隊：圭侯設計 洪文諒 設計總監

項目坪數：71坪

主要建材：檜木、橡木

OPEN Design 動能開啟傳媒

延伸閱讀

牙醫黃菁菁高專歸化 活髓研究連貓熊團團都受用

2019高被引學者黃信銘 1年半內榮登三大世界權威期刊

黃信銘物理跨國研究 一年半內榮登三大權威期刊

經典Honda S2000只開了1,600公里！限時拍賣中

相關新聞

悠然浸散自然底蘊 清雅呼應中庸之道

生活，是一門用心端看、揣摩的藝術，享受當下、不急不徐、不多也不少。 一如瑞典的快樂哲學：「足夠就是最好（Lagom är bäst）」，在生活的每一個面向裡享受平衡，把時間花在益加重要的事情上。恰與中國儒家倡導的「中庸之道」相應，以自然融入而非突圍而出的形式，感受恰到好處的境語，及真切存在的溫度。

遊走3D空間的旅行者 洞察美學以人為本

「空間以不同樣貌，展現質與量的變化關係，設計以相同心念，創造人和場域間的互動」。羽築設計 徐汎羽 設計總監 始終秉持著對設計的熱情與專業，並滿足居住者需求的個性風格，讓每一件作品，都呈現獨一無二的樣貌。而總監在訪談中道出10多年裡，自身努力不懈的心路歷程，且話語間透露出他在初次報名國際賽事，即獲得亮眼佳績的情況下，仍然保持初心，持續朝著自我挑戰前進的心情！

碼頭印象刻畫清新風潮 英美格調形塑餐飲空間！

基地位置鄰近大龍峒及大稻埕，早先為各國洋行集散地，由此背景發想，十硯設計 陳逸群 設計總監、鍾馥如 總監 將腦中浮現的畫面——碼頭景象：工人忙碌地往來搬運、貨倉上下船艙與來去的英美人士——轉換為現實場景，引渡英美風格進入設計場域，再現早期風光的同時，也將年輕氣息帶入，形塑出活潑中帶古雅的氣質調性。

綠意漫遊縱橫軸線 天光照映灰調輪廓

設計從減築概念─「建構建築物時減少佔地面積，聚集生活機能」，回歸於虛靜底蘊，圭侯設計 洪文諒 設計總監 以虛勝實，以靜致動，達成無不為的生活目的，成就靜觀身心的智慧。

幾何律動夢想家宅 回憶童年純淨美好

「在心靈與空間親密對話時刻，帶入真正的品味，並讓這份美好深深挹注日常生活的分分秒秒」，湯鎮權室內設計 湯鎮權 執行總監 此次將頑童藝術家身分發揮得淋漓盡致，透過不同型態的立面材料與軟裝，不僅建構出讓光線流動、空間放大視覺效果的透天別墅，同時也使居者彼此間心靈緊密的結合，讓每次的歸家心境都達到安定與放鬆。

深鍊透實異色基底 空間肌理自然浮現

在大坪數的空間裡，住著三口之家，奠基於開放式的場域需求，與現代簡約調性的嚮往，我們摒除所有隔間牆，僅利用櫃體及拉門作為分界。而因應案場原有的三面採光優勢，在整體色調上我們選以沉穩基底，利用黑白木皮的交錯，鑲嵌鐵件、鍍鈦與石材，透過深淺有致的韻律，將典雅大氣鋪陳一室。

跳脫框架展現空間表情 打造暖調經典辦公領域

案場原為住宅配置，禾森設計 杜智孟 設計總監 打破格局，將之改造為自家的辦公場域；除了重新設置管線，將天壁塗以色料，更運用過往案例留存的材料，鋪排成為品牌階段性的總集；在有限的工期下，從原先毫無表情的毛胚屋，蛻變成為趣味輪廓的工作空間。

香氛品牌 X 室內設計：品味與質感生活的美學對話

不論是在味道裡找回獨特的記憶，抑或在空間中形塑內心的渴望，都是體驗美好人生的過程。今天OPEN團隊很榮幸的邀請到NAMUA那木瓦 王心恬 創辦人與 軒宇室內設計 戴文軒 設計總監，一同來分享在「設計」路上的追夢過程，透過對話開啟一趟意想不到的生活品味與質感之旅！

墨色浸染空間大氣 燈品點綴一室藏金

將「體現屋主飽讀詩書，屋中內藏文化藝境，於中挖掘出金色寶庫」作為設計主旨，響應作品名稱、回應身為高端技術人員屋主的內斂深蘊性格，簡兆芝室內設計 簡兆芝 主持設計師 以墨色渲染的灰黑色調作為房屋基底，點綴微金燈飾及精心挑配軟件作為空間亮點，透過色調、材質的組合，創造一彼此相融、消散於沉穩灰調氤氳中的獨居雅尚宅。

鎔鑄奔騰山水意象 打造清幽美質宅邸

本案是台灣少見的高樓層基地原型，且為複合性的住宅形式。依循屋主宗教信仰，引達觀禪風、大山大水進入室內，以東方禪的哲學心境，概括「小橋流水，曲徑通幽」之意境。以視覺協調為前提，十硯設計 陳逸群 設計總監、鍾馥如 總監 將度假風與深色配置交融，加以主要考量的隱私，微妙分割公私領域，方便屋主依據需求能有不同的調度，製成隔間眾多卻又隱而不見的視覺與動線劃分。

室內設計師投身教育界 沉澱心態整合產學模式！

在設計界累積實戰經驗後，不少設計師或應邀、或主動成為學院講師。好比新鮮人踏入社會受到的震撼教育，進入學院轉換身分為教師的設計師們，往往感受到不同衝擊與感思，本次龍雲設計 龍世運 設計總監 便將帶來他由學生轉為教師的省思。

Art Deco渲染隱蔽空間 結合東西美學的策略顧問公司！

本案為策略顧問公司，對於客戶的隱私十分重視，「低調隱蔽」是此次設計的首要需求，基於過多的隔區會使空間顯得窄隘，在與業主協商後，十硯設計 陳逸群 設計總監、鍾馥如 總監 在一定限度裡設置隔間，使結果不致影響動線，讓場域有所區隔卻仍具備開放性，並於美式風格上，以不宣揚卻精緻的Art Deco概念，作為繆思女神，處處留跡。

熱門新聞

是什麼找回膠原蛋白的方法 讓女人們一試成主顧

全新動態型玻尿酸登場 擠爆醫美諮詢診間

悠然浸散自然底蘊 清雅呼應中庸之道

量身訂做客製化的宅居環境 以人為本解構自在能量

最夯長效拉提補凹 悄悄變精緻盛世美顏

商品推薦

udn討論區

0 則留言
規範
發布
  • 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
  • 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
  • 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
  • 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。