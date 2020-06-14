快訊

墨色浸染空間大氣 燈品點綴一室藏金

聯合新聞網 / OPEN Design

【本文由OPEN編輯部撰寫】

設計概念Design Concept

將「體現屋主飽讀詩書，屋中內藏文化藝境，於中挖掘出金色寶庫」作為設計主旨，響應作品名稱、回應身為高端技術人員屋主的內斂深蘊性格，簡兆芝室內設計 簡兆芝 主持設計師 以墨色渲染的灰黑色調作為房屋基底，點綴微金燈飾及精心挑配軟件作為空間亮點，透過色調、材質的組合，創造一彼此相融、消散於沉穩灰調氤氳中的獨居雅尚宅

The design team sets the theme of the layout of "a well-educated proprietor and a golden treasury of fine arts". In order to present the homeowner's resolute and modest character as a high-end technician, INK DESIGN SPACE chief designer Kathy Chien makes use of the grey and black color scheme as the base of the house, and meticulously select the golden lightings and home furnishings to embellish and highlight the space. By way of the integration of the hue and materials, hence brings about an elegant and stylish residence.

設計手法Design Techniques

灰黑相染 家配點睛

The selected color scheme and furnishing creates striking features

灰與黑為屋主喜愛的色彩，因此被採為空間基調。以此色浸染全域，必須考量不會使場域變得過於晦暗的搭配方式，於是選用不過度張揚的微金色燈飾，用以點亮環境；於此之外，在餐廚區亦有家具的特別選配，使各區塊雖然皆以深色為底，仍不顯沉重。

Adopt the house owner's favorite colors of grey and black as the accent colors of the space. However avoiding the dim situation, we choose the lightings of slight gold that will brighten up the surrounding. In addition, the furniture in the kitchen area is also well selected. The special selections make each area not too dull, even on the fundament of deep color.

板材含光 浸蘊美質

The slate reflects light and hand out the finishing touch

除木頭、皮革外，深色且含礦類金屬的薄石板在電視牆被大面積運用，當燈光打下，石材的肌理晶亮顯現，彷彿蘊藏在地底的寶石，於燈光下展現璀璨奪目的一面；而有底蘊的一面，也正呼應屋主個性，使得居者與居所的氛圍同調。

In addition to the wood and leather, set up the TV wall of the Polybasite thin slate of deep tinge. The texture of the stone shines beneath the light seems like the gem hidden in the ground; and the cultured element replies an exclusive character of the homeowner.

領域相交 視覺通透

The open spatial configuration generates a transparent vision

大體相互連通的空間區塊，唯獨私領域以木格柵相隔，一方面使走廊空間不幽暗，也使公共場域和臥房在視覺上互通，串連公、私領域，而當獨身於住所寢室，屋主可以選擇闔起木格柵，靜心享受個人空間。

Besides planning an open layout of the public areas, the private domain is separated by the wooden gratings. Take the advantages of the roomy space to create a brighter and more smooth flow perception. Whenever the homeowner shuts down the wood grating, it will become a place to unwind and enjoy the personal happy time.

客廳、書房區

The sitting area and the den

電視牆板材在燈光照映下熠熠生輝，灰黑調的薄石板與周遭的燈源交織成一和諧畫面，微明中帶晶瑩紋理，橫亙攀附於牆面。沙發椅選用陽橙皮革做外觀修飾，在空間中劃出鮮明色調。

源自屋主獨身的居住型態與需求，書房採開放的設計方式，便於彈性利用空間，無論想要潛心鑽研讀物，抑或觀看電視放鬆休憩，都能在此做利用。

The grey-black thin slate TV wall shins beneath the light and harmoniously marry with the lightings, with crystal texture that reflects on the wall. And the selected sofa of bright orange leather becomes the focal point of the space.

Due to the house owner lives alone, hence plan an open pattern of the den for the flexible usage. It will be a perfect place for reading, watching TV or reposing.

餐廚區

The kitchen and the dining area

藉由和屋主溝通後的結果，餐廚區一隅精心設立帶有現代紐約風的調酒區，黑白花磚拼貼木質材所構築的牆面，形成公領域的一抹吸睛風景，提供三五好友聚會的準備區域，也替該區塊增添質感氛圍。

富設計感的燈具為空間進行完美增色，響應「藏金」概念，在染上墨色的場域中增添明亮氣息；使用石紋板材的桌子，除以淺色對立暗面，形塑懸浮之感，更增加空間視覺，避免場域的組構成分過暗。

Meticulously set up a mini bar of modern New York style at a side of the kitchen. Black and white tiles splice with panels shows up the stunning feature wall of the public area. It is suitable to prepare food for friends gathering, as well as putting a touch of trendy texture of the space.

The specially designed table lamp is the eye catch element of the space, perfectly echoes the design concept of "auric treasure", and bright up the dim area at the same time. The pale facade of the stone table shapes the sense of suspension, slightly eliminates the dark feeling, further to bring about the captivating atmosphere.

主臥室

The master bedroom

具朦朧輪廓效用的木格柵，將寢室與外部空間的採光做相連，使得通透的光線得以在廊道與臥室內穿梭無礙，同時切割公私領域的隔界。

The wooden grating introduces the daylight from the external area to the bedroom, so that the light can pass through freely. And at the same time, the contour faintly divide the public and private sections, consequently, create an exclusive charm living space.

▲平面圖
▲平面圖

項目資訊

案名：墨藝藏金

項目類型：住宅空間

項目地址：台灣台北

設計團隊：簡兆芝室內設計

項目坪數：30坪

主要建材：木皮、薄石材、花磚、超耐磨木地板、皮革、烤漆玻璃、壁布、木頭格柵

OPEN Design 動能開啟傳媒

