鎔鑄奔騰山水意象 打造清幽美質宅邸

設計概念 Design Concept

本案是台灣少見的高樓層基地原型，且為複合性的住宅形式。依循屋主宗教信仰，引達觀禪風、大山大水進入室內，以東方禪的哲學心境，概括「小橋流水，曲徑通幽」之意境。

以視覺協調為前提，十硯設計 陳逸群 設計總監、鍾馥如 總監 將度假風與深色配置交融，加以主要考量的隱私，微妙分割公私領域，方便屋主依據需求能有不同的調度，製成隔間眾多卻又隱而不見的視覺與動線劃分。

Due to the distinctive penthouse pattern, moreover, to meet the property owner's religious beliefs, we exploit nature elements to bring about the artistic conception of "landscape views" with the philosophical mood of Oriental Zen style.

LNF Design Firm Creative Director Lawrence Chen and Director Fran Jong make use of the shade tone to achieve the privacy demand, as well vaguely divide the public and private areas, and then blend with the leisure configuration to bring about the harmonious visual sensation. Thereupon, create a well-functioned space and smooth flow.

設計手法 Design Techniques

小橋流水 曲徑通幽

Unfinished materials bring about the natural feature

全案天地壁大量使用深色木質地，搭配石磚拼貼，營造沉穩調性。為呈現大山意象，電視牆用大石皮貼合，營造山坪形象；客廳區的架高區和室外水池造景相呼應，通往具長條形水池的露臺，並有相類似的格局，生成室內之大水。

團隊在室內和室外精心設製對應點，轉換材質和色彩，將戶內木頭轉為石材，戶外白色轉為原木色調，於巧妙調度場景質材的同時，兼顧感官體驗的驚喜感受。

Take the advantages of the deep-colored timber to set the ceiling, and flooring with stone bricks to create full of power and grandeur texture. Adhered TV wall with the stone veneer to bring out the image of the mountain feature; and the elevated area in the living room echoes the view of the outdoor pool, which presents the appreciable ingenuity.

We meticulously make use of materials and the color scheme of indoors and outdoors to set up the corresponding spots. By way of utilizing the materials skillfully, hence create the captivating circumstance.

虛實相交 別有洞天

Looming intersection creates the visual intrigue

屋主相當注重生活隱私，因此在待客與自家人的活動範圍間取得平衡，是設計的一大重點。各式隱藏於空間中的暗門，連通各空間的同時，也使私領域得以被保留予家人，在他人來訪時又不遮掩得突兀。

In view of the property owner attaches great importance to the privacy of life and the hospitality character, so planning an excellent layout is the major challenge of the design. We set up several secret doors to connect each area and at the same time create private space for the family members, moreover, bring out the homogeneity without conflict vision when people visit.

大山大水 效法自然

Landscape scene forms the recreation mood

位頂樓處的水景區，以大山大水風範入住家宅；木石相銜的質感、泥石面粗糙純樸的視覺與觸覺感受，創造獨出的靜謐氛圍。水池基底為幾何圖形，由高度差別形塑層次，彷若見高人大筆揮毫，示人以高山水塘，締造山林悠閒意境。

Construct the water view on the terrace, which is made of rustic cement appearance and plain stone texture; hence create an extraordinary serene atmosphere. The design of the layering geometric figure, and shaped by the height difference to manifest a leisurely mood of the landscape.

風格多變 飾件點睛

Multiple style furnishings demonstrate the stunning factors

由於屋主不喜過多的繁複裝飾，為不被單一風格框架，設計團隊精心選配現代、後現代風家飾，於不失簡約禪意的前提，降低過度的空間東方禪味，更在低調沉穩的場域中增加亮點。實例之一的餐區，燈具為後現代北歐設計師所作，便為原本可能太過平淡的場所增色許多。

Due to the property owner is not fond of excessive decoration, even so, the design team does not want to be restricted by the sole style, therefore, we meticulously select modern and post-modern home furnishings, on the premise of simplicity and Zen texture, tempt to put some striking features into the low-key and stable space. For example, the illumination of the dining area is fashioned by the post-modern Nordic designer, which brings about a touch of charm of the plain space.

客廳The living room

客廳正後方通往含長條形水池的露台，其格局為客廳的顛倒佈局，匯入大山大水語彙於室內，以石皮貼陳的牆面、木質地的天花及架高地坪來與外部的水池景象做呼應，鍊成異材質間的相輔相生。

架高區作為簡易休憩區，右側層櫃底部內嵌照明，強化該區的層次與深邃感；櫃子不落地的形式，使架高區自成一格，線條俐落。

The layout of the living room is corresponding to the pattern of the terrace.

We laminated the wall with stone veneer, and set up the ceiling of wooden grain, moreover, lifted an area to echo the external pool scene; by way of the interaction of different materials outlines the glamorous natural characters.

The elevated area is the place to unwind; and the recessed illumination of the cabinet bottom on the right side that strengthened the depth of the area; further, the form of the wall-hung cupboard brings out the concise perception.

餐區 The dining room

雖然屋主有特別需求，但設計師選擇不以單一風格定調空間，因此細心挑選現代氛圍飾物，在回應屋主要求的簡約裝飾情況下，增設精緻飾品，如後現代北歐設計師所作燈具，可自由調整角度，為設計師悉心調配而成。

延伸客廳的大氣感並且放大空間，餐區尚暗藏傭人專用門道以及私領域暗門。鏡面大拉門後方通往隱私空間，平時不開放予外人，但也不隱藏得過分。

The designer elaborately seeks fine fittings to set up the stylish spatial configuration, in the meantime to meet the homeowner's requirement of simplification. For instance, the well-chosen lighting can freely adjust the angles, which is an ingenious art craft of the Nordic designer.

We carry on the living room's spectacular atmosphere into the dining area, and moreover bring out the spacious vision. There's a hidden pass way just for the servants. The massive glass mirror is designed as the secret door that leads to the private space. Consequently, in addition possess the privacy yet reflect the fashionable feature.

樓層交界

The transition area of the floors

樓層交接處除了仿攝影棚打光、幾何簡化的特色訂製燈，另一大特點為天花板的十字交錯呈現手法。由於此處空間狹長，採縱橫交疊方式；豎者沉澱空間、減少留白程度，橫者拉寬視覺廣度，增添莊重感。

In view of the long and narrow pattern of the transition area, we try to arrange some glamorous factors here.

First, take the concept of the studio spotlight to set a conspicuous tailor-made light; and another striking feature is the crisscross pattern ceiling, exploit the vertical and horizontal construct method, besides maximizes the capacious vision, also brings about the chic ambience.

主臥房側書房

The reading area at a side of the master bedroom

帶日式典雅美感的書房，為頂樓設計主調。帶入山林意境，面向戶外水池景觀；觀看高低層次排列的水畔，在高低起伏的次序中，伴自然韻律節奏的白色池畔，具現彈性的視覺感受，不使空間被特別定調，讓入住者自定義空間。

The reading area with elegant and refine elements of the Japanese style is the focal point of the loft.

While sitting here and face to the pool setting outdoors, the white layering view creates the natural vivid perception; as well bring about the exclusive character of the space.

頂樓陽台 The loft terrace

木石相接的質感，在建築實體樓頂重現山水景致，幾何的堆疊形塑層巒疊嶂效果，將巨觀的山水畫入，成為微觀的庭院場景。也因為屋主不特別限制設計師創作，簡化的山水感便得以在房屋中恣意奔現。

We exploit wood and stone elements to set up the pattern of the loft terrace, which presents the scene of landscaping. The geometric stacking layout draws the vista image into the homey scene. Frankly, the property owner gives the authority to the design team; therefore, we go all in to build a charm circumstance that is beyond imagination.

▲平面圖

項目資訊

案名：Elegant Mansion

項目類型：住宅空間

項目地址：台灣桃園

設計團隊：十硯設計

項目坪數：180坪

主要建材：義大利石英磚、煙燻榆木、台灣檜木、雪白銀狐、德國廚具、石頭漆、塑化木、仿韓國草、烤漆玻璃、鐵件、超耐磨地板、石皮、水流石、情控系統

