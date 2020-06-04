Art Deco渲染隱蔽空間 結合東西美學的策略顧問公司！

【本文由OPEN編輯部撰寫】

設計概念 Design Concept

本案為策略顧問公司，對於客戶的隱私十分重視，「低調隱蔽」是此次設計的首要需求，基於過多的隔區會使空間顯得窄隘，在與業主協商後，十硯設計 陳逸群 設計總監、鍾馥如 總監 在一定限度裡設置隔間，使結果不致影響動線，讓場域有所區隔卻仍具備開放性，並於美式風格上，以不宣揚卻精緻的Art Deco概念，作為繆思女神，處處留跡。

A strategic consulting corporation, which attaches great importance to the privacy of the customers, therefore, "low profile and privateness" would be the principle of the design notion. Due to excessive compartment might bring about narrow and limited space, hence, LNF Design Firm Creative Director Lawrence Chen and Director Fran Jong consult with the property owner to meet the best solution of setting up the fewest partition, at the same time create the smooth flow, as well making an open yet covert space. By means of the concept of American style, just like the goddess of Muse, the unobtrusive but exquisite Art Deco leave traces everywhere.

設計手法 Design Techniques

Art Deco圖像貫穿全景

Art Deco elements reveal the layout

以客群高端的法律事務所為端景，轉化紐約黃金時期的風格，取材自Art Deco概念，運用圖騰編排的方式點綴空間，加以幾何形狀搭配，低調華麗，暗藏金色質感，使空間的風格不受侷限。

Emulating the high-end law firm as the striking end view of the space, and convert the style of the golden age of New York, draw on the concept of Art Deco. Exploit the totem arrangements to embellish the space, and go with the geometric shapes of golden texture, so as to present the low-key yet magnificent feature.

偶可見於裝飾中的金屬鐵件，亦源自其概念風格，由於是策略公司，櫃檯和自由洽談空間皆置入鐵工製作飾物，雙層交疊的鐵飾左右交錯，增添層次之餘，呈現談判間的來回意象，鋪敘溝通往來與和諧結束的畫面感。

The metal iron pieces that can be seen occasionally also come from the Art Deco concept. Since it is a strategic company, the double-layer iron art crafts of the reception counter and the consulting space, besides casting the layering vision, in the meantime presenting the atmosphere of negotiations, and brings out the picture of well communication and successful agreement.

▲空間中有許多出入口，是在隱蔽之間尋找開關平衡的最終結果。

美式深蘊潛移默化

American subtle factors exert influences unwittingly

有鑒於場域的格局限制，在盡可能讓視覺穿透的情形下，設法兼顧隱私，並透過材質變化，採用灰鏡、灰玻與茶玻，製造視覺上的錯覺，進一步起到心理暗示的作用，讓觀者視感相較實際場域來得益加寬敞。而美式風格的形制，則表現於家具上，運用軟裝佈置聚焦視覺，成為空間中的豐富剪影。

暗門滿佈，除了讓客人自由進出不受打擾外，也使得空間有開放性的視覺效果。在材料上，大量使用原木包覆，線條上則採用美國黃金時期的工業風，以細緻金屬裝飾呈現美好年代的絕美風華。

Although limited by the pattern of the space, we go all in to create an open layout, and at the same time to keep the privacy. We select grey mirror, grey glass, and tawny glass to manifest the optical illusions, further playing the role of psychological hint, so that people would lead to a spacious concept. Moreover, exploit the soft decoration of the American style to shape the stunning focal point of the space.

Set up several secret panels, which not only allows the visitors to enter and leave freely, but also makes the space with an open visual effect. The natural timber and fine metal linear texture of the Loft style that present the stylish feature of the golden age of the United States.

天地壁化整各有所依

The ceiling, floor, and wall show their exclusive texture

煙燻過的榆木豐富視覺、味覺與觸覺體驗，以特有的紋理與氣味替空間增色。除了將深色木質調作為主視覺外，形形色色的壁紙亦增添立面變化，加強層次與空間廣度；地坪部分鋪展方塊地毯，相同材質但花色各異，使每寸空間皆予人截然不同的豐富視感，涵蓋各自的深邃氣質。

除隱藏及流暢的動線設置外，尚有彈性規劃的場所。混合辦公、洽談室等功能的長方形場域，有著半包覆半裸露的天花板，在順應老屋低矮構造之餘，顯現主配角的反差景象：不加修飾的灰黑質地天花管線、梁架曝於眼前，與一旁白色及原木色的天壁，形成視覺上的衝突對比，典雅卻具備粗獷特質，兩者反差使人彷彿置身魔幻場景。

The smoked elm contains distinct texture and aroma that riches the smell and tactile sensation of the space. We make use of the solid wood tone as the accent color, and take the advantages of various wallpapers to bring about the captivating finish; and then pave the floor with square carpets of different colors, as well forming the visual intrigue of each area.

The rectangular pattern is flexibly utilized as an office or consulting area. In order to comply with the low structure of the vintage house, further to present the great difference image, we construct half ceiling of unmodified pipelines and beams, and another half part of clear white paint goes with a solid timber, consequently create the visual conflict contrast. The refined and rustic contrast ingeniously makes people feel as if they are in a magical scene.

巧思妙筆形塑雙風貌

Excellent techniques create dual themes

VIP室兼主管辦公室的天花板，更有風格突破性的幾何燈柱；在古風氤氳的處所中，以中國窗櫺為發想，融合空間主人之收藏，將幾何方框作為風格鏈結，避免感受上的直接衝突；打散的幾何形狀高低各異，創造一個媒合、兩種理念的豐富效果，使人恍如身處界線模糊的雙風格情境中。

在量體隔間眾多的情況下，追求開放的視覺感受，於場域內設計諸多暗門及出入口，另一方面兼顧公司客戶的隱私需求，使其能自由出入不受打擾，一方面亦滿足公司和設計師協調的結果。綜觀全場，原木包覆的美國黃金時期工業風，和幾何圖形的轉換，媒合調性各異的場所，妙手工筆融合中國、美式等風格於一，構建和諧而富變化的對話空間。

The ceiling of the space that serves as the VIP room and the competent office hung with several glamorous geometric lightings; the notion is inspired of the window lattice of the ancient China, furthermore, make use of square frames as the connection of different styles. The layering geometric shapes vary in height that creates the charm feature of dual situations.

Base on the concordance of the proprietor and the designer, we set up several secret entrances of the space, besides creating the smooth flow pattern, on the other hand, to achieve the privacy requirement of the customers, the layout allows them can enter and leave freely without interruption. In a comprehensive view, the Loft style of American golden age and assort with the geometric figures, which integrate various tones of each area. Excellent design techniques merge the Chinese and American styles; hence bring about a harmonious and multifarious space.

▲平面圖

項目資訊

案名：方程的總和

項目類型：辦公空間

項目地址：台灣台北

設計團隊：十硯設計

項目坪數：60坪

主要建材：文化石、進口壁紙、楓木深刻木皮、進口PVC地磚、烤漆玻璃、鐵件

