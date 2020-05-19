光影顯映仿擬自然 隱匿城市中的原始穴居

設計起源 Design genesis

業主以「樹島陽台╳四季合院╳垂直森林」的概念出發，

呼應緊鄰公園的基地位置，企圖打造隱身都市中的宜居建築——

讓樹景進駐家戶陽台，讓綠意融入宅邸空間，

每個家屋皆享有一片綠蔭，層疊錯落為一座森林。

而本次 恆慕國際設計 吳信宏 設計總監 經手銷售中心規劃，

便思考如何從具象及意象的角度，

與建案理念相應；使建築量體不只是流於「形」的展現，

更是承載人文情感與自然綠意的詩意體裁。

The proprietor intends to take the concept of "hanging garden ╳ seasonal terrace ╳ vertical forest", and take the advantage of the site location which adjacent to the park, in an attempt to construct a livable greenery building. ——

Plant a tree on the balcony of each abode;

introduce the greenery into the living space,

Every dwelling flat could enjoy under the green shade;

and layer on layer that brings into being a forest.

As Evermore International Design Hsin-Hung Wu design director holds the chance of planning the marketing reception center, the cogitation about how to correspond to the concept of construction from the perspective of figuration and imagery, so that the building volume would not shape as an icy concrete mass, but rather to bring about the humanistic implication and natural green of the space.

▲不只於量體形貌上有所展現，由設計概念的角度反思切割，在感性與理性呼應的情況下，設計團隊憑藉形塑巨岩量體削切概念，導引觀者回歸原初之心。

設計概念 Design Concept

以「擁抱自然．享受自然」的心念出發，

我們將時空拉回與自然共居的生活型態，

回歸現代人所需的單純狀態。

Initiate from the inspiration of "embracing and enjoying the nature".

The designer pulls space-time back to the lifestyle when people live with the nature, which get back to the simple state that requires by modern people.

▲藉由單純的形構，引領觀者進入純簡美好生活，在設計師構築的劇本之下，建築量體本為展演的劇場，大自然透過光影，依時序變化和諧演出，美不勝收；當進一步吸引人進入穴中，也能化為直接感受，產生一連串的設計感動。

建物設計發想自澳洲的烏魯魯（艾爾斯岩），

其巨大的單體岩石意象，

一如我們所形構的洞穴外觀——

堅實可靠，象徵著家的穩固，

它就這麼靜靜地躺臥在林間，

鋪展一片和諧靜謐。

The notion of the design is originated from Uluru (Ayers Rock) in Australia.

The figuration of the gigantic rock, which like the constructed appearance of caves that, symbolized the stability and reliability of home. Gently situated in the plantation of harmony and serenity.

除此之外，我們也援引了烏魯魯的地貌樣態——

其依循不同的季節及氣候條件，將會呈現各異色彩，

甚至在一天中的不同時間裡，伴隨光線作出變化。

因此，投影蝕刻，鑲嵌金屬框格，

當日光灑落、雲影徘徊，便自成一道風景。

In addition, reference to the land features and weather of Uluru, it would present different scenes s of depending on different seasons and climatic conditions, even at different times of a day, changing with the light.

Accordingly, we chiseling the hexagonal holes and inlaying the metal frame, while the sunlight shins and the clouds roam, and then it becomes a landscape of its own.

仿生結構．回歸原始穴居

Bionic structure・Back to the primitive cave living.

建物外觀以水泥纖維板包覆，

形構巨石塊體，穴居意象躍然紙上；

並漆以陶瓷漆，仿岩石粗糙面，

同時兼具耐候抗污之效用。

量體大片純白一如畫布，其作畫者則為大自然，

透過日光投射，細膩刻畫斑駁光影。

The appearance of the building is clad with fiber cement board, and construct a huge stone shape, thence emit an image of living in the cave; painted with ceramic paint, which imitates the rough surface of rocks, and as well as having the affection of weather resistance and anti-fouling.

The large-scale volume of pure white is just like a canvas, and the nature is its painter. By way of sunlight projection, delicately depicted light and shadow.

數位模組．形構樹冠光影

Digital module・Bring about the lighting effect of a crown.

量體立面以數位分割模組化，

切分成六角菱格去做組構，

其金屬材質在日照之下耀眼透光，

如同樹冠參差錯落、疏密有致。

而其中的困難點，則在於執行模組化的過程中，

需反覆地嘗試，進行誤差的控管，為每一個掛件預留空隙；

最終才形塑出一片具生命力的動態風景。

每當時序推移、光影漫步，

彷彿身在遠山青藍、近山翠綠的視覺情境裡。

The facade of the volume is assembled with rhombus lattice, which modularized via digital die cutting segmentation approach.

The metal material glaring in the sunshine, which generate the delineation of staggered crown.

Whenever the time goes by, just like being in a leisurely circumstance of green surrounding.

There’s a challenge of module processing, which has to repeatedly test in order to control the deviation, and reserve enough space for each metal hanger, so as to create a vivid dynamic landscape.

▲看往天花，聳立於頂的黑色基底以燈光襯托，有如浩瀚星空、極光幻彩。

Y字動線．呼應枝葉結構

Y-shaped flow・Imitates the hierarchical chart.

如同樹枝開展的Y字形動線，由入口處向內延伸，

與仿擬樹冠光影的建築外觀，作一體性的結合，

同時跳脫形制的格局規劃，創造引人入勝的行走路徑——

想像置身在森林間，夜幕低垂，抬頭仰望，

一片星空閃爍著光芒，指引著歸途方向。

The Y-shaped flow as like the open up twig, which extends inward from the entrance, it is integrated with the building appearance of the imitating crown shade.

At the same time, the configuration, which jumps off the conventional pattern, brings about a captivating path——

Imagine being in the forest, while the nightfall and look up the shining starry sky, there's the direction of leading way back home.

▲平面圖

項目資訊

案名：森の穴居

項目類型：售樓中心

項目位置：台灣台中

設計團隊：恆慕設計

項目坪數：150坪

主要建材：熟鐵、中空PC板、雕刻白大理石、鏽化漆、水泥板

