快訊

敦睦支隊長遭國防部切割 致信全體官兵「抱歉，但以各位為榮」

屢獲國際大獎！藏身都市叢林中的咖啡店——SMILE COFFEE

聯合新聞網 / OPEN Design

【本文由OPEN編輯部撰寫】

這是一間藏身都市喧囂中的咖啡店，業主希望呼應品牌理念，將丹麥的生活哲學「Hygge」置入其中，創造簡約舒適、溫暖樸實的情境氛圍。除此之外，它也是回歸自然、講究質感的代名詞，因此，易寬設計 張華騫 設計總監 連結建物外觀的豐富綠景及木紋清水模牆面，以最低限度的裝修呈現空間本質，搭造一處安放日常的美好寓所，讓前來覓食的訪客於此共享溫馨時光，感受平凡日常中的韶光暖意。

The low-profile coffee shop situated in the hustle and bustle city, which the shop owner expects to indicate the Danish living philosophy of "Hygge" into it that also echoes the brand concept, as well bring about a concise, comfy and heartwarming ambience. The designers merely exploit minimal modify to present the intrinsic quality of the space, so that not only lays out pristine but also delicate texture circumstance, thence shows up a charming environment for the daily life.

For the exterior, lead the plentiful green landscapes that conduce with the wood grain fair-faced concrete wall. Accordingly wish to grant the visitors who come for meals would having a warmth and delightful time.

Hygge是一種日常即可感受到幸福的狀態，無需刻意安排，而是用心營造。延續這樣的意念，我們保留基地原有的水泥質感，並利用回收的舊木料加工，透過大面採光及挑空形體，達到場域間的連結和流動，形塑都市叢林中的自然寫意。而作為企業代表色的普魯士藍，也隱約注入其中——從室外的雨遮、牆面LOGO，及至室內的沙發、塗漆，皆點綴一抹朝氣，空間於有形無形間，靜靜的流淌品牌意念。

"Hygge" is a state in which happiness can be felt in the ordinary days, there is no need to arrange deliberately but to create a cozy space with heart. Follow the ideology; we retain the original cement texture of the building, and processing with exploiting the recycled wood. By way of the large area lighting and the hollow pattern, thence construct excellent connection and flowing, as well shapes the natural implication in the urban jungle. Prussian blue as the representative color of the enterprise, which apply on the outdoors canopy, the LOGO on the metope and the indoor sofa. All above embellished with a touch of vivacity in the whole space, moreover lightly emits the notion of the brand.

因應基地原有的挑高優勢，我們在天花板上劃設了挑空形體，再利用樓梯串聯三個不同高程的空間，營造出場域間的連結性。

Take the advantage of the hollowed high ceiling pattern of the original building, and then make use of stairs to connect three different elevations of the space.

一樓櫃台銜接入口處的長桌，組合而成空間中的軸線，扮演著服務及互動的角色；馬蹄型的吧台設計，亦在收放之間呼應了共享的生活態度。而特別劃設出來的平台閣樓，以穿透的玻璃隔間作為過度區域，連接至二樓餐區；於此的座位配置，應合空間動線做了方向性的轉折，並輔以天花板的斜拼木料，增添視覺上的豐富層次。

Then pay attention to the especially constructed platform loft is connected to the dining area on the second floor with the penetrating glass compartment as the transitional area. The seats here make a directional turning to cooperate the flow of the space. The oblique splice wood plates of the ceiling that add rich layering of vision. Additionally set up the to-go window and exterior seating area, thence coordinate each region to acquire the unique spatial experience, moreover keeps the interaction, and spreads the original intention of the brand to every corner of the space.

空間基底上則保留樓板拆模後的原有樣貌，及砌磚後的手磨質感，透過回收加工的舊木料及吧檯的水泥漫光、木板上的手工噴字，賦予建材新的生命，將「Hygge」拒絕過多鋪張及浪費的精神象徵挹注其中，擁抱生活本質，放慢步調，感受片刻美好。

By way of processing the recycled used wood; the diffusing light of the bar; the manual spraying words on the planks; endow the building materials a new life. Further to spread the "Hygge" spirit such like refusing excessive extravagance and waste in the whole space. In here, attempt to embrace the essence of life, slow down and readjust yourself as for to own a comfy leisure time.

漫長的冬日讓丹麥人待在家的時間相對地長，因應氣候所帶來的陰鬱寒冷，他們更加講求居家佈置的燈光及氛圍營造。於是，我們在一樓樓面除了利用大面積的自然採光，也特別揀選了形似燭火的環狀燈飾，與閣樓平台的白色格窗和二樓雪地壁畫，串連而成「Hygge」的風格情境。

The long--term winter in North Europe relatively keep people to stay at home, for the purpose of conquer the gloomy and icy perception that caused by the climate, they are much more concerned about the home furnishing lighting and heartwarming ambience. Besides the large area of natural sunlight on the first floor, in particular, arranged the annular lightings of candle shape on the second floor that coordinate with the white loft terrace and the snow mural, which bring about a series of "Hygge" situations. After the removal of shuttering, retained the original appearance and the brick laid hand-grinding texture.

我們另外在戶外增設了外帶窗口及座位區，希望讓每一個區域都擁有獨特的空間體驗，卻又同時保有互動性，將品牌初衷散佈至空間各角落。

Additionally set up the to-go window and exterior seating area, thence coordinate each region to acquire the unique spatial experience, moreover keeps the interaction, and spreads the original intention of the brand to every corner of the space.

OPEN Design 動能開啟傳媒

延伸閱讀

奧地利5月中旬將擴大解封 荷蘭新增729例確診

林榮基疑遭預謀潑漆 警鎖定兩嫌追緝

Beats總裁Luke Wood將離開蘋果 轉由Apple Music負責接手其職位

需求不振油價探低 全球電動車銷量恐減43%！

相關新聞

屢獲國際大獎！藏身都市叢林中的咖啡店——SMILE COFFEE

這是一間藏身都市喧囂中的咖啡店，業主希望呼應品牌理念，將丹麥的生活哲學「Hygge」置入其中，創造簡約舒適、溫暖樸實的情境氛圍。除此之外，它也是回歸自然、講究質感的代名詞，因此，易寬設計 張華騫 設計總監 連結建物外觀的豐富綠景及木紋清水模牆面，以最低限度的裝修呈現空間本質，搭造一處安放日常的美好寓所，讓前來覓食的訪客於此共享溫馨時光，感受平凡日常中的韶光暖意。

黑白呢喃漫家宅 遠離城外喧囂

「讓每次到家後，轉動鑰匙時，都充滿喜悅與期待」，豐聚設計 李羽芝、黃翊峰 設計總監 總是用心傾聽客戶需求，在每個作品中將細節到整體緊密結合，完成心中的理想藍圖。此次案件中，呼應屋主身份，嚴選水準之上的建材，讓色調及空間氛圍都達到昇華美感，百坪豪宅裡選搭木紋質地綴以些許金色色澤，結合其要求的黑白灰主調，給予整室柔美和諧的溫度，讓居住者擁有「」的生活模式！

擺脫線性束縛 可攜式燈具引領潮流！

嚴選世界知名設計師品牌，強調忠於原味的品質與最佳品味，在親自走訪歐洲各國等地、觀摩不同工作室與多元文化的藝術創作後，培育出厚植26年的鑑賞力，為台灣使用者代理引進最好的歐洲原創品牌，提供給所有講究空間品味與愛好獨特設計的你。

女性視角下的設計思維 追隨本心肩負使命！

引言：普立茲克建築獎被稱為「建築界的諾貝爾獎」，而今年的殊榮由兩名愛爾蘭建築師——伊馮・法雷爾和謝莉・麥克納馬拉拿下，本次獲獎除了是肯定女性建築師在男性當道的建築界中脫穎而出，同時也視建築為集體的努力，而非單一個人的成就。

疫情延燒省思生活 療癒宅推手的領悟！

引言：2019年末，新冠狀病毒猝不及防的出現，影響了民生日常，為了降低更多的接觸傳染機會，許多人選擇待在家中，原先對「家」的需求轉為強烈，變成依賴的迫切需要。面對突如其來的疫情到來，不僅打亂原有日常節奏，大家也靜下心去審視生活本質……

以東方工業風 打造個性家宅

回應喜愛獨特工業風的屋主，龍雲設計 龍世運 設計總監 以此為基底進行組合變化，發展出書畫墨色的東方元素概念，揉合基調冷冽的工業風，形塑出獨特寂靜感，兩者交織下，跳脫傳統硬派風格的嶄新風貌應運而生；墨色渲染的宅邸，猶如一卷極具古韻的宣紙，在鐵件、原木等素材交融下，染出一方飽含中西意藴的天地。

大腕風範橫掃全球 空間設計舵手得獎紀實！

近期捷報頻傳的 圭侯設計 洪文諒 設計總監，從在地出發走向世界，先後獲得——APSDA亞太空間設計年度評選 空間藝術大師獎、設計本年度盛典 最佳別墅豪宅設計獎及Asia Design Prize亞洲設計大賞殊榮；厚積薄發的洪總監，更在今年躍登國際殿堂，攬獲世界四大國際設計競賽之中的——德國iF設計大獎及Red Dot產品設計大獎，短短幾年已囊括全球35項獎銜，為品牌質量及個人實力倍添榮光！

美國ID雜誌「台灣唯一」登封 空間靈魂教父獲獎心路！

踏遍7個國家、包攬40多座國際設計大獎，更是美國《室內設計》雜誌INTERIOR DESIGN中文版——台灣地區唯一獲選的封面人物；「空間靈魂教父」格綸設計 虞國綸 設計總監 憑藉著獨特的「美學DNA」，多年來在美感形塑與經驗砥礪下，攬獲一次次精采絕倫的佳績，正是回應過去談及遠景時說到的目標，「希望能突破現有的舒適圈，將觸角延伸至國際舞臺，藉此將台灣的設計發揚光大」，其獨特的靈魂之作至今亦名留國際！

綠樹環抱托嬰中心 照蔭美好純真寄憶

成長至托育階段的幼兒，逐步脫離嗷嗷待哺的階段，開始累積自身的經驗以投身繽紛絢爛的世界。在實際步入幼稚園生活前，他們仍在懵懂地學習，而托嬰中心便成為學齡前的孕育環境。無框設計者 龍雲設計 龍世運 設計總監 此次接手托嬰中心案件，以「自然、茁壯、無憂」為設計核心；設綠樹為主軸，染淨白為配色，創造純白潔淨的空間，寄寓孩童健康成長之深意，開展雙臂擁抱新生兒，讓綠樹環抱其中，照蔭美好純真記憶。

精湛手藝雕琢璞石 內在美質含光待放

生活的日常進行式，是除卻鎮日奔波在外的風風雨雨，回到家後不受制約的自在活動。開門的剎那，甩一甩浸染紛擾的外衣，便完成了返家的儀式，打開心神遨遊的開關。

精巧留白藝術美 靈巧展現北歐風

「我們想創造的空間，是當人們身處其中，便能感到自適且與眾不同。」不論是住宅或商業空間，R10 spatiallab｜瑞天空間製研所 林靖太 總監 總能以擅長的俐落手法，為客戶打造專屬的個性氛圍。本次屋主對於典型的北歐風格有強烈喜好，因此林總監採白色基底為鋪墊，灰質調為第二主視覺，搭配綠建材，打造出令屋主一家讚不絕口的Restful Forest，並展現出瑞天空間製研所追求的簡潔、透明風貌。

零隔間的開場敘事 輕盈無壓凝聚情感

以「豐富空間故事、聚焦情感溫度」為設計理念，豐聚設計 李羽芝、黃翊峰 設計總監 充分利用百坪空間，將簡約要素添加精心巧思，攜手打造出五口之家的暖心住宅。和年輕屋主相呼應，設計師以低調奢華、不失活力為出發點，以諸如金屬、鐵件等冷調材料，搭配雕刻白大理石等進口家具，在凸顯現代感的同時，也透過細心的布置添加家庭溫馨氣氛，創造有如劉禹錫詩詞「潔白凝秋暉」的家居風貌。

熱門新聞

商品推薦

udn討論區

0 則留言
規範
發布
  • 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
  • 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
  • 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
  • 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。