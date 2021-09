當奧運馬拉松銅牌在飛機上遇到乘客指導 －－Molly Seidel

在台灣跑圈有「火雞女孩」之稱的美國跑者 Molly Seidel,以黑馬之姿在 2020 東京奧運女子馬拉松拿到了銅牌!而這位銅牌得主最近在推特上分享了一則趣事,Seidel 在搭飛機時,旁邊的乘客跟她聊到跑步,並指導她該如何訓練,他拿出了手機,上面顯示某位「職業跑者」(pro runner)的跑步分析數據。結果 Seidel 定睛一看,那位職業跑者就是她本人!

On my flight was talking to a guy next to me & it came up that I run. He starts telling me how I need to train high mileage & pulls up an analysis he’d made of a pro runner’s training on his phone.

The pro runner was me. It was my training.

Didn’t have the heart to tell him.