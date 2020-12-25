2020 台北馬全馬 Top 1000 跑鞋統計
2020 年台北馬拉松為大多數跑者珍貴創 PB 的機會，大家無不穿上最滿意的戰靴應戰，今年筆記【跑鞋研究室】再度紀錄了完賽四小時內的跑鞋，並統計了前 1000 雙完賽跑鞋的品牌、型號，以下為全部數據。
厚底、輕量的碳纖維板跑鞋已經成為現今路跑、馬拉松賽場上的趨勢，今年各家廠商爭相推出碳纖維板跑鞋，而前一千名完賽者中有超過三分之二穿有碳纖維板科技的跑鞋！
（製表統計：Bigfish）
再來是大家關心的品牌、鞋款統計，除了現在的主流趨勢，也可以看到一些有趣的選擇！
前一千雙各品牌的數量
（製表統計：Bigfish）
前一千雙唯一🐟編辨識不出來的跑鞋
前一千雙各鞋款數量
（製表統計：Bigfish）
在前一千名完賽者中，有 45 名女性跑者，以下為她們戰靴的選擇。
前一千名中女性跑者品牌的選擇
（製表統計：Bigfish）
前一千名中女性跑者鞋款的選擇
（製表統計：Bigfish）
以下為全部前一千名跑者所穿跑鞋的資料，若有錯誤敬請來信指正修改。
|1
|PAUL K. LONYANGATA
|2:09:18
|Nike
|Alphafly
|2
|ELISHA K. ROTICH
|2:13:07
|Nike
|Next %
|3
|TIIDREK NURME
|2:16:11
|Nike
|Next %
|4
|BILAL MARHOUM
|2:16:22
|Nike
|Next %
|5
|OLEKSANDR SITKOVSKYI
|2:20:40
|Nike
|Next %
|6
|陳洪龍
|2:23:13
|Nike
|Next %
|7
|周庭印
|2:23:21
|Nike
|Next %
|8
|褚孟璁
|2:27:58
|Adidas
|Adios Pro
|9
|ASKALE M. WEGI
|2:28:31
|Nike
|Next %
|10
|蔡政軒
|2:30:07
|Nike
|Next %
|11
|林秋杰
|2:30:53
|Nike
|Next %
|12
|張哲豪
|2:31:32
|Nike
|Next %
|13
|藍凱耀
|2:31:56
|Nike
|Next %
|14
|ALEMTSEHAY A. KASEGN
|2:32:00
|Nike
|Next %
|15
|陳囿任
|2:32:06
|Nike
|Alphafly
|16
|鄧新詮
|2:32:07
|Asics
|Metaracer
|17
|ZINASH M. LEMA
|2:32:24
|Nike
|Next %
|18
|張景敦
|2:32:25
|Nike
|Next %
|19
|曹純玉
|2:32:41
|Nike
|Next %
|20
|洪ㄧ仁
|2:33:53
|Asics
|Tarther
|21
|李銘勝
|2:35:20
|Nike
|Alphafly
|22
|陳維慶
|2:36:35
|Nike
|Alphafly
|23
|賴怡廷
|2:36:52
|Mizuno
|Duel Neo
|24
|陳立羣
|2:37:13
|Nike
|Alphafly
|25
|羅世杰
|2:37:20
|Brooks
|Hyperion Tempo
|26
|GLADYS L. TEJEDA PUCUHUARANGA
|2:37:23
|Nike
|Alphafly
|27
|江承鴻
|2:37:37
|Nike
|Next %
|28
|李民泓
|2:38:28
|Nike
|Next %
|29
|詹世顥
|2:38:48
|Nike
|Next %
|30
|蔡榮峻
|2:38:49
|迪卡儂
|Kiprun Race Ultralight
|31
|黃詮竹
|2:39:02
|Nike
|Next %
|32
|Peter Bergmann
|2:39:03
|Nike
|Next %
|33
|江昭寬
|2:39:24
|Nike
|Next %
|34
|林宸瑨
|2:39:28
|Nike
|Next %
|35
|陳亮臻
|2:39:46
|Nike
|Next %
|36
|李易勳
|2:39:49
|Asics
|Tarther
|37
|林志傑
|2:40:05
|Nike
|Alphafly
|38
|戴維育
|2:40:35
|Nike
|Next %
|39
|王世方
|2:40:48
|Nike
|Alphafly
|40
|胡開智
|2:41:01
|Nike
|Next %
|41
|蘇志濱
|2:42:13
|Nike
|Tempo Next %
|42
|李偉正
|2:42:15
|Nike
|Next %
|43
|曾俊凱
|2:42:25
|Nike
|Alphafly
|44
|林仲庭
|2:42:48
|Nike
|Alphafly
|45
|楊皓評
|2:43:00
|Asics
|Metaracer
|46
|程紹奇
|2:43:06
|Nike
|Alphafly
|47
|張偉紹
|2:43:10
|Mizuno
|Duel Neo
|48
|黃俊豪
|2:43:16
|Nike
|Next %
|49
|張倫華
|2:43:31
|Nike
|Next %
|50
|楊育儒
|2:43:36
|Nike
|Next %
|51
|吳昇蔚
|2:44:06
|Nike
|Alphafly
|52
|陳孟欣
|2:44:19
|Nike
|Next %
|53
|何盡平
|2:44:27
|361
|Feisu 2
|54
|黎委宣
|2:44:41
|Nike
|Next %
|55
|黃義峯
|2:45:15
|Nike
|Next %
|56
|鄭博軒
|2:45:19
|Nike
|Pegasus Turbo 2
|57
|張博堯
|2:45:33
|Nike
|Alphafly
|58
|謝茲耀
|2:45:33
|Nike
|Next %
|59
|吳忻霖
|2:45:43
|Nike
|Next %
|60
|吳承叡
|2:45:43
|Nike
|Next %
|61
|HIROKO BAINO
|2:45:53
|Adidas
|Adios 4
|62
|朱至中
|2:46:05
|Nike
|Next %
|63
|彭維昌
|2:47:03
|Nike
|Next %
|64
|李智群
|2:47:06
|Nike
|Alphafly
|65
|程中洲
|2:47:09
|Nike
|Alphafly
|66
|王俊清
|2:47:12
|Nike
|Next %
|67
|周立宸
|2:47:28
|Nike
|Alphafly
|68
|謝郭耀
|2:47:29
|Nike
|Next %
|69
|胡智雄
|2:47:51
|Nike
|Next %
|70
|高永豐
|2:48:13
|Nike
|Alphafly
|71
|廖得富
|2:48:21
|Nike
|Next %
|72
|蔣介文
|2:48:27
|Adidas
|Pro
|73
|深井亨
|2:48:28
|Nike
|Alphafly
|74
|王逸雋
|2:48:32
|Nike
|Alphafly
|75
|鄒宏傑
|2:48:32
|Nike
|Alphafly
|76
|鍾孟庭
|2:48:57
|Nike
|Alphafly
|77
|張芷瑄
|2:49:19
|New Balance
|FuelCell RC Elte
|78
|張蔭全
|2:49:41
|Nike
|Alphafly
|79
|陳俊良
|2:49:51
|Nike
|Next %
|80
|許擎天
|2:49:55
|Asics
|Tarther
|81
|林冠伯
|2:49:58
|Nike
|Next %
|82
|吳豪承
|2:49:58
|Nike
|Next %
|83
|陳建宇
|2:50:01
|Nike
|Next %
|84
|陳煒杰
|2:50:02
|Nike
|Next %
|85
|郭書瑋
|2:50:09
|Nike
|Next %
|86
|朱俊哲
|2:50:32
|Adidas
|Boston
|87
|雷哲豪
|2:50:34
|Nike
|Alphafly
|88
|吳展好
|2:50:36
|Nike
|Next %
|89
|謝漢霖
|2:51:01
|Mizuno
|Emperor 2
|90
|顏義華
|2:51:02
|Nike
|Next %
|91
|林鼎洋
|2:51:46
|Nike
|Next %
|92
|楊建鋒
|2:51:52
|Nike
|Fly 3
|93
|賴政澤
|2:52:03
|Nike
|Next %
|94
|劉孟鑫
|2:52:03
|Nike
|Next %
|95
|林聖翔
|2:52:07
|Nike
|Next %
|96
|陳正楠
|2:52:10
|Asics
|Tarther
|97
|林政宏
|2:52:12
|Nike
|Next %
|98
|陳永慶
|2:52:20
|Nike
|Pegasus Turbo 2
|99
|陳建呈
|2:52:23
|Nike
|Alphafly
|100
|劉彥儀
|2:52:23
|Nike
|Fly 3
|101
|高振倫
|2:52:36
|Nike
|Next %
|102
|羅譽寅
|2:52:38
|Nike
|Alphafly
|103
|彭子巡
|2:52:47
|Asics
|Tarther
|104
|李育仁
|2:52:48
|Nike
|Next %
|105
|簡剛弘
|2:52:53
|Nike
|Fly 3
|106
|陳裕朋
|2:52:57
|Nike
|Alphafly
|107
|劉連安
|2:52:59
|Nike
|Fly 3
|108
|森憲三
|2:53:05
|Adidas
|Adios 5
|109
|江明昌
|2:53:15
|Nike
|Next %
|110
|陳冠甫
|2:53:18
|Nike
|Fly 3
|111
|陳信良
|2:53:22
|Nike
|Next %
|112
|趙世剛
|2:53:25
|Nike
|Next %
|113
|施文棟
|2:53:32
|Adidas
|Adios 4
|114
|莊忠益
|2:53:33
|Nike
|Next %
|115
|游琦焜
|2:53:37
|Mizuno
|Emperor Japan
|116
|林忠霆
|2:53:45
|Nike
|Tempo Next %
|117
|顏煒慶
|2:53:46
|Nike
|Next %
|118
|常硯鈞
|2:53:49
|Nike
|Next %
|119
|林天一
|2:54:03
|Nike
|Next %
|120
|張志元
|2:54:10
|Nike
|Alphafly
|121
|陳世延
|2:54:10
|Adidas
|Adios 5
|122
|徐均冊
|2:54:16
|Nike
|Next %
|123
|陳宜甫
|2:54:16
|Nike
|Pegasus Turbo 2
|124
|張宇賢
|2:54:21
|Adidas
|Adios 5
|125
|馬立珏
|2:54:22
|Nike
|Pegasus Turbo 2
|126
|張智瑋
|2:54:24
|Nike
|Pegasus Turbo 1
|127
|陳易緯
|2:54:27
|Nike
|Next %
|128
|劉人睿
|2:54:31
|Nike
|Next %
|129
|游景皓
|2:54:32
|Nike
|Alphafly
|130
|王敬凱
|2:54:33
|Nike
|Next %
|131
|許富竣
|2:54:36
|Nike
|Alphafly
|132
|張振誠
|2:54:37
|Nike
|Next %
|133
|郭耀仁
|2:54:40
|Nike
|Next %
|134
|沙政亞
|2:54:43
|Asics
|Tarther
|135
|李信達
|2:54:50
|母子鱷魚
|跟上來勁速跑鞋
|136
|吳偉勝
|2:54:55
|Nike
|Next %
|137
|郭葉華
|2:54:59
|Asics
|Sortiemagic
|138
|黃亘志
|2:55:10
|Nike
|Next %
|139
|顏銘漢
|2:55:27
|Nike
|Next %
|140
|劉騏瑋
|2:55:27
|New Balance
|FuelCell RC Elte
|141
|傅顯揚
|2:55:32
|Nike
|Next %
|142
|許睿哲
|2:55:37
|Nike
|Next %
|143
|林福勝
|2:55:38
|Nike
|Next %
|144
|陳映全
|2:55:39
|Nike
|Next %
|145
|張睿森
|2:55:39
|Nike
|Next %
|146
|周逸恆
|2:55:39
|Nike
|Next %
|147
|張格碩
|2:55:45
|功夫鞋
|功夫鞋
|148
|吳嘉文
|2:55:51
|Nike
|Alphafly
|149
|周昇廉
|2:55:52
|Nike
|Next %
|150
|Lee Sing Kin
|2:56:01
|Asics
|Tarther
|151
|鍾瑋杰
|2:56:02
|Nike
|Next %
|152
|黃則原
|2:56:02
|朔溪鞋
|朔溪鞋
|153
|張恪銘
|2:56:04
|Nike
|Next %
|154
|鐘少佑
|2:56:07
|Nike
|Alphafly
|155
|江宇玄
|2:56:10
|Nike
|Next %
|156
|林武松
|2:56:18
|Nike
|Next %
|157
|張家銘
|2:56:21
|Asics
|Tarther
|158
|林季緯
|2:56:21
|Adidas
|Adios Pro
|159
|吳勝雄
|2:56:29
|Nike
|Next %
|160
|芝篤史
|2:56:32
|Nike
|Next %
|161
|陳弘晉
|2:56:32
|Nike
|Next %
|162
|李柏毅
|2:56:32
|New Balance
|FuelCell TC
|163
|余侃儒
|2:56:33
|Nike
|Alphafly
|164
|陳逸群
|2:56:36
|母子鱷魚
|超跑Y拖
|165
|楊良智
|2:56:39
|Nike
|Alphafly
|166
|蔡鴻年
|2:56:42
|Nike
|Next %
|167
|許鈞崎
|2:56:43
|Nike
|Next %
|168
|張蔭富
|2:56:45
|Nike
|Fly 3
|169
|蘇炫旭
|2:56:46
|Nike
|Alphafly
|170
|楊興順
|2:56:46
|Nike
|Next %
|171
|江文興
|2:56:47
|Nike
|Next %
|172
|陳柏勳
|2:56:48
|Asics
|Tarther
|173
|朱盈穎
|2:56:49
|Mizuno
|Emperor
|174
|涂富山
|2:56:49
|Nike
|Next %
|175
|蔡肇彥
|2:56:49
|Nike
|Next %
|176
|柯文昌
|2:56:54
|Adidas
|Adios Pro
|177
|楊隆凱
|2:56:54
|Nike
|Fly 3
|178
|闕俊堯
|2:56:55
|Nike
|Next %
|179
|劉治昀
|2:56:56
|Adidas
|Takumi Ren
|180
|陳信宏
|2:56:56
|Nike
|Next %
|181
|許竣欽
|2:56:57
|Nike
|Next %
|182
|李建城
|2:56:59
|Nike
|Next %
|183
|蔡昇孝
|2:57:05
|母子鱷魚
|超跑Y拖
|184
|詹正傑
|2:57:07
|Mizuno
|Emperor
|185
|蕭齊騰
|2:57:07
|母子鱷魚
|跟上來勁速跑鞋
|186
|楊宗陵
|2:57:08
|Asics
|Tarther
|187
|楊正宇
|2:57:09
|Nike
|Next %
|188
|林欣毅
|2:57:11
|Nike
|Next %
|189
|柯俞東
|2:57:12
|Nike
|Next %
|190
|王柏哲
|2:57:14
|Nike
|Next %
|191
|謝孝德
|2:57:15
|Nike
|Next %
|192
|王昱鈞
|2:57:19
|Mizuno
|Duel
|193
|蔡元勛
|2:57:23
|Nike
|Next %
|194
|林長義
|2:57:28
|Nike
|Next %
|195
|楊乘倍
|2:57:36
|Nike
|Pegasus 37
|196
|張育銘
|2:57:37
|Nike
|Next %
|197
|李啟經
|2:57:41
|Nike
|Next %
|198
|李世銓
|2:57:42
|Nike
|Next %
|199
|張耿豪
|2:57:45
|Nike
|Next %
|200
|李錫祥
|2:57:45
|Nike
|Next %
|201
|張謙茂
|2:57:46
|Nike
|Next %
|202
|蘇育磊
|2:57:52
|New Balance
|1400 v6
|203
|陳永勝
|2:57:54
|Nike
|Next %
|204
|高得人
|2:57:55
|Nike
|Next %
|205
|林昱至
|2:57:56
|Nike
|Next %
|206
|王煥文
|2:57:59
|New Balance
|FuelCell RC Elte
|207
|陳慶緯
|2:57:59
|Saucony
|Endorphin Pro
|208
|林志賢
|2:57:59
|Nike
|Next %
|209
|鄭智仁
|2:58:01
|Mizuno
|Emperor
|210
|何昇儒
|2:58:01
|Nike
|Fly 3
|211
|游錫恩
|2:58:02
|Nike
|Next %
|212
|Joaquin Moreno Pipo
|2:58:05
|Nike
|Pegasus Turbo 2
|213
|張景松
|2:58:06
|Nike
|Alphafly
|214
|陳威成
|2:58:10
|Nike
|Next %
|215
|潘同益
|2:58:13
|Nike
|Next %
|216
|李文智
|2:58:14
|Asics
|Tarther
|217
|莊岳樽
|2:58:16
|Nike
|Next %
|218
|謝宗舉
|2:58:18
|Nike
|Alphafly
|219
|陳逸寧
|2:58:18
|Nike
|Alphafly
|220
|楊士賢
|2:58:19
|Nike
|Next %
|221
|鄧智濃
|2:58:20
|Nike
|Alphafly
|222
|陳鳴豪
|2:58:21
|Nike
|Alphafly
|223
|陳佑銘
|2:58:22
|Nike
|Alphafly
|224
|陳輝紘
|2:58:22
|Nike
|Next %
|225
|吳柏漢
|2:58:24
|Nike
|Next %
|226
|蔡政龍
|2:58:26
|Nike
|Next %
|227
|曾作賢
|2:58:28
|Nike
|Alphafly
|228
|梁祐榮
|2:58:30
|Nike
|Next %
|229
|謝政豫
|2:58:31
|Nike
|Next %
|230
|陳俊勛
|2:58:31
|Adidas
|Adios Pro
|231
|謝佳全
|2:58:32
|Nike
|Pegasus Turbo 2
|232
|楊耀清
|2:58:33
|Nike
|Next %
|233
|陳學堯
|2:58:33
|Nike
|Next %
|234
|張家豪
|2:58:38
|Nike
|Alphafly
|235
|陳永霖
|2:58:38
|Nike
|Next %
|236
|蘇漢卿
|2:58:39
|Nike
|Next %
|237
|志賀優
|2:58:42
|Nike
|Next %
|238
|陳東飛
|2:58:43
|Nike
|Next %
|239
|劉哲宏
|2:58:51
|Asics
|Tarther
|240
|許松明
|2:58:59
|Nike
|Next %
|241
|李卿嘉
|2:58:59
|Nike
|Next %
|242
|黃達偉
|2:59:11
|母子鱷魚
|跟上來勁速跑鞋
|243
|蕭乙信
|2:59:14
|Nike
|Next %
|244
|陳昆陽
|2:59:16
|Nike
|Next %
|245
|湯智傑
|2:59:20
|Nike
|Next %
|246
|王柏勝
|2:59:21
|Nike
|Next %
|247
|周漢忠
|2:59:24
|Nike
|Next %
|248
|陳昭雄
|2:59:25
|Mizuno
|Spacer Dyna 2
|249
|楊政雄
|2:59:26
|Asics
|Tarther
|250
|楊竣善
|2:59:29
|Nike
|Pegasus Turbo 2
|251
|黃一隆
|2:59:30
|Adidas
|Pro
|252
|林韋丞
|2:59:31
|Nike
|Next %
|253
|林銘興
|2:59:32
|Nike
|Alphafly
|254
|吳洧騰
|2:59:32
|Adidas
|Takumi Sen
|255
|姜博騰
|2:59:36
|Nike
|Next %
|256
|歐陽中和
|2:59:38
|Nike
|Next %
|257
|翁啟芳
|2:59:38
|Adidas
|Adios 5
|258
|劉皓哲
|2:59:39
|Nike
|Tempo Next %
|259
|JUAN JOSE MORADEL VASQUEZ
|2:59:41
|Nike
|Next %
|260
|邱凱威
|2:59:42
|Nike
|Next %
|261
|鬼形 和馬
|2:59:42
|Descente
|Genten-EL
|262
|郭啟祥
|2:59:44
|Nike
|Next %
|263
|徐誌德
|2:59:44
|Nike
|Next %
|264
|蔡易達
|2:59:45
|Nike
|Next %
|265
|鄭京昀
|2:59:46
|Nike
|Next %
|266
|汪旭益
|2:59:47
|Nike
|Next %
|267
|黃永興
|2:59:48
|Adidas
|Boston
|268
|黃昭準
|2:59:50
|Nike
|Next %
|269
|張凱迪
|2:59:50
|Nike
|Next %
|270
|濱康孝
|2:59:51
|Adidas
|Takumi Ren
|271
|黃茂菘
|2:59:52
|Nike
|Next %
|272
|吳誠元
|2:59:52
|Nike
|Next %
|273
|蔡智遠
|2:59:53
|Adidas
|Adios 5
|274
|蔡萬科
|2:59:54
|Nike
|Tempo Next %
|275
|麥文欉
|2:59:55
|Nike
|Fly 2
|276
|林志遠
|2:59:56
|Nike
|Next %
|277
|魏麒讚
|2:59:56
|Nike
|Next %
|278
|吳家毓
|2:59:57
|Nike
|Next %
|279
|劉得凡
|2:59:59
|Nike
|Next %
|280
|高嘉宏
|3:00:00
|Asics
|Lyteracer 2
|281
|楊士賢
|3:00:02
|Nike
|Next %
|282
|邱顯金
|3:00:03
|Adidas
|Adios 5
|283
|劉丘祥
|3:00:03
|Nike
|Next %
|284
|黃重堯
|3:00:04
|Nike
|Next %
|285
|謝昀融
|3:00:04
|Adidas
|Adios 5
|286
|何政毅
|3:00:04
|Adidas
|Adios 5
|287
|林國翔
|3:00:04
|Adidas
|Adios 5
|288
|潘浩煒
|3:00:04
|Nike
|Next %
|289
|陳光陽
|3:00:04
|Adidas
|Adios 5
|290
|江孟儒
|3:00:04
|Nike
|Next %
|291
|李政綸
|3:00:04
|Nike
|Next %
|292
|施宗成
|3:00:05
|母子鱷魚
|超跑Y拖
|293
|梁家豪
|3:00:06
|Adizero
|Boston
|294
|昌毅倫
|3:00:06
|Nike
|Alphafly
|295
|徐煌祿
|3:00:07
|Nike
|Fly 2
|296
|許詔程
|3:00:08
|Nike
|Alphafly
|297
|莊智欽
|3:00:09
|Mizuno
|Duel Neo
|298
|白國尉
|3:00:10
|Asics
|Tarther
|299
|駱建廷
|3:00:10
|Nike
|Alphafly
|300
|趙士翔
|3:00:10
|Nike
|Vaporfly 4%
|301
|呂宏鐘
|3:00:12
|Nike
|Next %
|302
|吳昌榮
|3:00:15
|Adidas
|Adios 4
|303
|顏百淞
|3:00:16
|Nike
|Next %
|304
|徐英哲
|3:00:17
|Nike
|Fly 3
|305
|陳孔德
|3:00:18
|Nike
|Alphafly
|306
|張進春
|3:00:23
|Nike
|Alphafly
|307
|黃立中
|3:00:30
|Nike
|Next %
|308
|劉忠憲
|3:00:30
|母子鱷魚
|超跑Y拖
|309
|葉祐育
|3:00:35
|361
|Feisu 2
|310
|陳書瀚
|3:00:39
|Nike
|Next %
|311
|羅健銘
|3:00:42
|Asics
|Sortiemagic
|312
|李昭賢
|3:00:42
|母子鱷魚
|超跑Y拖
|313
|王柏松
|3:00:42
|Nike
|Next %
|314
|李宥森
|3:00:43
|Nike
|Next %
|315
|游旭中
|3:00:45
|Nike
|Next %
|316
|李俊賢
|3:00:45
|Nike
|Next %
|317
|鍾志清
|3:00:46
|Nike
|Next %
|318
|黃少軒
|3:00:46
|Nike
|Next %
|319
|陳爾濬
|3:00:52
|Nike
|Next %
|320
|謝致偉
|3:00:59
|Mizuno
|Duel
|321
|官坤林
|3:01:02
|Nike
|Next %
|322
|林龍茗
|3:01:03
|Nike
|Next %
|323
|高俊祺
|3:01:03
|Nike
|Next %
|324
|羅閔耀
|3:01:08
|Nike
|Tempo Next %
|325
|鄭新添
|3:01:08
|迪卡儂
|Kalenji Run Cushion
|326
|郭春國
|3:01:10
|Nike
|Fly 2
|327
|劉育政
|3:01:11
|Nike
|Next %
|328
|葉昇達
|3:01:13
|Nike
|Fly 3
|329
|劉于正
|3:01:14
|Nike
|Next %
|330
|黃彥彰
|3:01:17
|Nike
|Next %
|331
|陳海晞
|3:01:20
|Nike
|Next %
|332
|魏彰村
|3:01:30
|Nike
|Next %
|333
|李汶政
|3:01:33
|Nike
|Tempo Next %
|334
|林祐萱
|3:01:36
|Nike
|Alphafly
|335
|鄧宇志
|3:01:37
|Adidas
|Adios 4
|336
|郭劍成
|3:01:40
|Nike
|Next %
|337
|陳宏基
|3:01:47
|Nike
|Next %
|338
|宋錫錐
|3:01:52
|Nike
|Fly 3
|339
|黃建閎
|3:01:52
|Nike
|Next %
|340
|卓駿宇
|3:01:53
|Nike
|Alphafly
|341
|林展立
|3:01:58
|Nike
|Alphafly
|342
|陳建裕
|3:02:01
|Asics
|Tarther
|343
|楊宗霖
|3:02:02
|Nike
|Next %
|344
|謝建宗
|3:02:11
|Nike
|Next %
|345
|王世鴻
|3:02:15
|Nike
|Next %
|346
|黃暐盛
|3:02:21
|New Balance
|FuelCell RC Elte
|347
|陳文忠
|3:02:24
|Nike
|Next %
|348
|陳弘奇
|3:02:25
|Hoka One One
|Carbon X
|349
|許智傑
|3:02:30
|Nike
|Vaporfly 4%
|350
|蔡明霖
|3:02:31
|Adidas
|Boston
|351
|陳彥光
|3:02:36
|Nike
|Next %
|352
|楊喬筑
|3:02:37
|Nike
|Next %
|353
|廖述通
|3:02:37
|母子鱷魚
|跟上來勁速跑鞋
|354
|蕭百謙
|3:02:43
|Nike
|Fly 3
|355
|鍾宸亦
|3:02:54
|On
|Cloudboom
|356
|程義銘
|3:02:59
|Nike
|Fly 3
|357
|梁騰瑜
|3:03:04
|Nike
|Next %
|358
|吳欣璋
|3:03:10
|Nike
|Next %
|359
|黃元重
|3:03:12
|Nike
|Next %
|360
|楊鴻輝
|3:03:21
|Nike
|Alphafly
|361
|林修銘
|3:03:29
|Nike
|Next %
|362
|李仁傑
|3:03:29
|Nike
|Fly 3
|363
|劉宇哲
|3:03:34
|Nike
|Next %
|364
|張玉欣
|3:03:40
|Nike
|Next %
|365
|李育昌
|3:03:46
|Nike
|Alphafly
|366
|陳建志
|3:03:49
|Nike
|Alphafly
|367
|蔡詩豐
|3:04:10
|Nike
|Next %
|368
|康庭瑞
|3:04:12
|Hoka One One
|Carbon X
|369
|楊博奇
|3:04:13
|Nike
|Next %
|370
|陳建勛
|3:04:18
|Nike
|Next %
|371
|陳照甫
|3:04:22
|Nike
|Next %
|372
|楊富茗
|3:04:31
|Asics
|Tarther
|373
|方廷鈺
|3:04:36
|Nike
|Fly 3
|374
|林倉慶
|3:04:38
|Nike
|Next %
|375
|邱禹文
|3:04:41
|Nike
|Next %
|376
|KENICHI SANO
|3:04:51
|Nike
|Next %
|377
|莊世葦
|3:04:56
|Nike
|Next %
|378
|闕振哲
|3:05:01
|New Balance
|FuelCell TC
|379
|黃亮中
|3:05:04
|Nike
|Next %
|380
|吳亭頤
|3:05:05
|Nike
|Next %
|381
|林亞帆
|3:05:07
|Nike
|Vaporfly 4%
|382
|張家翰
|3:05:36
|Adidas
|Adios Pro
|383
|吳經緯
|3:05:49
|Nike
|Next %
|384
|王瑞國
|3:05:52
|Adidas
|Pro
|385
|蕭嘉明
|3:05:55
|Nike
|Pegasus Turbo 1
|386
|夏宏禮
|3:06:02
|Nike
|Next %
|387
|陳世武
|3:06:05
|母子鱷魚
|超跑Y拖
|388
|陳禹任
|3:06:07
|Asics
|Tarther
|389
|邱瑞榮
|3:06:08
|Nike
|Alphafly
|390
|張鵬遠
|3:06:10
|Nike
|Alphafly
|391
|梁信翔
|3:06:13
|Mizuno
|Duel
|392
|朱孟瑋
|3:06:13
|Brooks
|Hyperion Tempo
|393
|蕭勝中
|3:06:15
|Hoka One One
|Carbon X
|394
|陳明裕
|3:06:18
|Nike
|Alphafly
|395
|蘇志文
|3:06:19
|Adidas
|Adios 5
|396
|蔡明良
|3:06:21
|Nike
|Next %
|397
|楊宗杰
|3:06:23
|Saucony
|Type A9
|398
|程政穎
|3:06:24
|Nike
|Fly 3
|399
|梁維昌
|3:06:25
|Nike
|Alphafly
|400
|王志豪
|3:06:25
|Nike
|Next %
|401
|呂文生
|3:06:32
|Nike
|Next %
|402
|陳彥勳
|3:06:33
|Nike
|Next %
|403
|曹鼎
|3:06:36
|New Balance
|FuelCell RC Elte
|404
|陳弘瑋
|3:06:43
|母子鱷魚
|超跑Y拖
|405
|曾志明
|3:06:45
|Nike
|Alphafly
|406
|吳志學
|3:06:52
|Nike
|Next %
|407
|楊晁青
|3:06:53
|迪卡儂
|Kiprun Race Ultralight
|408
|張勝忠
|3:06:58
|Nike
|Next %
|409
|劉明其
|3:06:58
|Skechers
|Speed Elite Hyper
|410
|陳冠霖
|3:07:04
|Nike
|Next %
|411
|王世遠
|3:07:05
|Nike
|Next %
|412
|羅俊宏
|3:07:06
|Nike
|Next %
|413
|林建輝
|3:07:08
|Adidas
|Adios 5
|414
|李宗錫
|3:07:08
|Asics
|Tarther
|415
|賴信翰
|3:07:16
|母子鱷魚
|跟上來勁速跑鞋
|416
|李賢致
|3:07:17
|Asics
|Metaracer
|417
|陳德育
|3:07:19
|Nike
|Next %
|418
|林鼎翔
|3:07:20
|Nike
|Next %
|419
|陳寶鴻
|3:07:20
|Nike
|Next %
|420
|邱俊郎
|3:07:22
|Nike
|Tempo Next %
|421
|陳俊伊
|3:07:23
|Nike
|Next %
|422
|林世奇
|3:07:25
|Asics
|Metaracer
|423
|張元碩
|3:07:26
|Adidas
|Pro
|424
|江聰榮
|3:07:26
|Skechers
|Speed Elite Hyper
|425
|張忍堂
|3:07:29
|Nike
|Next %
|426
|徐瑞鴻
|3:07:34
|Nike
|Next %
|427
|許宏俊
|3:07:34
|Brooks
|Hyperion Tempo
|428
|張哲維
|3:07:45
|Nike
|Tempo Next %
|429
|李文志
|3:07:51
|Nike
|Fly 1
|430
|何有平
|3:07:54
|Asics
|Tarther
|431
|盧昆輝
|3:07:57
|Nike
|Next %
|432
|張宏志
|3:07:58
|Nike
|Next %
|433
|陳雅文
|3:08:04
|Nike
|Next %
|434
|林榮璋
|3:08:08
|Adidas
|SL20
|435
|黃鼎翔
|3:08:10
|Nike
|Next %
|436
|譚嘉緯
|3:08:12
|Nike
|Next %
|437
|楊士醇
|3:08:13
|Nike
|Next %
|438
|趙彥銘
|3:08:15
|Adidas
|Takumi Sen
|439
|顏進尉
|3:08:16
|Nike
|Next %
|440
|李志豪
|3:08:19
|Nike
|Next %
|441
|張嘉家
|3:08:20
|母子鱷魚
|跟上來勁速跑鞋
|442
|林宏彥
|3:08:20
|Nike
|Next %
|443
|施惠國
|3:08:21
|Nike
|Next %
|444
|高祥椿
|3:08:23
|Nike
|Next %
|445
|陳淑娟
|3:08:23
|Nike
|Next %
|446
|朱冠穎
|3:08:24
|Nike
|Next %
|447
|梁文榮
|3:08:26
|Nike
|Fly 3
|448
|蔡尚嘉
|3:08:29
|Asics
|Tarther
|449
|林進財
|3:08:30
|Mizuno
|Emperor
|450
|蔡承佐
|3:08:31
|Nike
|Next %
|451
|黃清睿
|3:08:31
|Nike
|Alphafly
|452
|謝勝隆
|3:08:35
|Nike
|Alphafly
|453
|彭子輔
|3:08:35
|Nike
|Next %
|454
|周志鴻
|3:08:40
|Nike
|Alphafly
|455
|古孟翔
|3:08:44
|Adidas
|Pro
|456
|林世聰
|3:08:48
|Nike
|Next %
|457
|蔡德甫
|3:08:48
|Nike
|Next %
|458
|蕭聖達
|3:08:49
|Nike
|Next %
|459
|鍾卓勛
|3:08:51
|Nike
|Alphafly
|460
|楊馥菁
|3:08:52
|Nike
|Next %
|461
|范綱傑
|3:08:53
|Asics
|Sortiemagic
|462
|何俊賢
|3:08:54
|Asics
|Sortiemagic
|463
|曾詠鉦
|3:09:01
|Adidas
|SL20
|464
|呂理山
|3:09:09
|Nike
|Alphafly
|465
|徐佑昇
|3:09:12
|Adidas
|SL20
|466
|蘇國華
|3:09:12
|Nike
|Next %
|467
|林冠良
|3:09:13
|Nike
|Vaporfly 4%
|468
|吳良村
|3:09:14
|Hoka One One
|Rocket X
|469
|劉明哲
|3:09:15
|Adidas
|Adios Pro
|470
|朱健賓
|3:09:18
|Nike
|Next %
|471
|陳文祥
|3:09:19
|母子鱷魚
|跟上來勁速跑鞋
|472
|林聖哲
|3:09:21
|Nike
|Fly 3
|473
|張國忠
|3:09:22
|母子鱷魚
|超跑Y拖
|474
|CHEN PIN-HSUN
|3:09:23
|Nike
|Next %
|475
|黃俊勝
|3:09:24
|Adidas
|Adios 4
|476
|許斐盛
|3:09:25
|Nike
|Next %
|477
|許家豪
|3:09:28
|Nike
|Next %
|478
|姚卿華
|3:09:33
|Nike
|Next %
|479
|廖崇憲
|3:09:35
|Nike
|Next %
|480
|陳芳傑
|3:09:35
|Adidas
|Adios 3
|481
|吳佳昇
|3:09:37
|Nike
|Next %
|482
|許秀鳳
|3:09:38
|Nike
|Next %
|483
|黃致融
|3:09:38
|Nike
|Next %
|484
|黃成旺
|3:09:39
|Adidas
|Adios 4
|485
|蔡明宏
|3:09:40
|Nike
|Next %
|486
|羅天豪
|3:09:42
|Asics
|Tarther
|487
|梁泰興
|3:09:46
|Adidas
|Boston
|488
|陳世民
|3:09:46
|Adidas
|Takumi Sen
|489
|洪宜聖
|3:09:47
|Nike
|Next %
|490
|施文欽
|3:09:48
|Nike
|Alphafly
|491
|徐堯年
|3:09:53
|Nike
|Alphafly
|492
|王嘉彬
|3:09:54
|Nike
|Tempo Next %
|493
|吳金樹
|3:09:55
|Nike
|Fly 2
|494
|劉昌傑
|3:09:56
|Nike
|Next %
|495
|吳柏勳
|3:09:57
|Nike
|Fly 2
|496
|廖榮緯
|3:09:57
|Nike
|Tempo Next %
|497
|謝承融
|3:09:57
|Nike
|Vaporfly 4%
|498
|林憲釧
|3:10:01
|Nike
|Next %
|499
|谷 英毅
|3:10:01
|Nike
|Fly 3
|500
|鍾易霖
|3:10:03
|Salomon
|S-Lab Sense
|501
|黃育庭
|3:10:05
|Nike
|Next %
|502
|曾良榮
|3:10:10
|Nike
|Fly 2
|503
|林坤宏
|3:10:13
|Nike
|Next %
|504
|蘇頂立
|3:10:14
|Nike
|Next %
|505
|鄭家軒
|3:10:15
|Nike
|Next %
|506
|黃丞谷
|3:10:16
|Saucony
|Endorphin Speed
|507
|曾宏洋
|3:10:17
|Nike
|Next %
|508
|梁世承
|3:10:19
|Asics
|Tarther
|509
|陳泰誠
|3:10:21
|Nike
|Fly 2
|510
|黃志銘
|3:10:24
|Nike
|Pegasus Turbo 2
|511
|張世穎
|3:10:27
|Nike
|Fly 3
|512
|賴朝中
|3:10:29
|Nike
|Tempo Next %
|513
|柳青谷
|3:10:33
|Nike
|Next %
|514
|彭見和
|3:10:35
|Nike
|Next %
|515
|陳俊葦
|3:10:36
|New Balance
|FuelCell RC Elte
|516
|唐惠政
|3:10:41
|Asics
|Tarther
|517
|邱志賢
|3:10:42
|Nike
|Next %
|518
|李漢威
|3:10:42
|Asics
|Tarther
|519
|陳國輝
|3:10:49
|Zepro
|雲豹
|520
|鄭隼
|3:10:51
|Nike
|Flyknit Racer
|521
|陳勇吉
|3:10:52
|Nike
|Next %
|522
|李振億
|3:10:52
|On
|Cloudboom
|523
|徐銘良
|3:10:53
|Nike
|Alphafly
|524
|詹智欽
|3:10:55
|Asics
|Tarther
|525
|蘇仁亮
|3:10:56
|Nike
|Fly 3
|526
|謝宗翰
|3:10:58
|Nike
|Next %
|527
|趙昱翔
|3:10:58
|Nike
|Next %
|528
|施家興
|3:10:58
|Nike
|Next %
|529
|王禎毅
|3:10:59
|Nike
|Next %
|530
|林仁傑
|3:11:08
|Nike
|Next %
|531
|黃順德
|3:11:08
|Nike
|Next %
|532
|蔡易瑾
|3:11:11
|Adidas
|Pro
|533
|張國俊
|3:11:15
|Nike
|Next %
|534
|莊義賢
|3:11:16
|Nike
|Next %
|535
|林炳宏
|3:11:18
|Nike
|Tempo Next %
|536
|蔡璥祥
|3:11:20
|Nike
|Next %
|537
|楊長生
|3:11:23
|Nike
|Tempo Next %
|538
|黃彥樵
|3:11:25
|Asics
|Novablast
|539
|謝和龍
|3:11:27
|Nike
|Alphafly
|540
|劉錫山
|3:11:28
|Hoka One One
|Carbon Rocket
|541
|謝宜勝
|3:11:30
|Adidas
|Adios Pro
|542
|江晏慶
|3:11:30
|Asics
|Tarther
|543
|魏雋浩
|3:11:32
|Hoka One One
|Clifton
|544
|張錫銘
|3:11:33
|Adidas
|Takumi Sen
|545
|柯博芳
|3:11:33
|Nike
|Next %
|546
|涂崇誠
|3:11:46
|Nike
|Next %
|547
|Dylan Meyer
|3:11:47
|Mizuno
|Duel
|548
|張沐沂
|3:11:49
|Adidas
|Adios 4
|549
|洪暉恒
|3:11:50
|Nike
|Next %
|550
|長田 哲
|3:11:58
|Asics
|Metaracer
|551
|陳佳隆
|3:12:02
|Nike
|Next %
|552
|李金聰
|3:12:05
|Nike
|Alphafly
|553
|江哲宇
|3:12:07
|Nike
|Fly 3
|554
|謝悟鋒
|3:12:09
|Nike
|Free Trainer
|555
|李永秋
|3:12:10
|Asics
|Tarther
|556
|林詞鴻
|3:12:12
|Nike
|Next %
|557
|胡智強
|3:12:14
|Nike
|Next %
|558
|黃祖文
|3:12:17
|Nike
|Next %
|559
|吳昊翰
|3:12:17
|Nike
|Next %
|560
|余奕旻
|3:12:18
|Nike
|Fly 3
|561
|蕭朝仁
|3:12:22
|Nike
|Fly 2
|562
|周威任
|3:12:23
|Nike
|Vaporfly 4%
|563
|張鴻升
|3:12:23
|Nike
|Streak
|564
|蔡世謙
|3:12:23
|Nike
|Alphafly
|565
|陳俊見
|3:12:25
|Nike
|Next %
|566
|王君揚
|3:12:25
|Nike
|Next %
|567
|陳在琮
|3:12:26
|Nike
|Next %
|568
|黃堅元
|3:12:27
|Mizuno
|Duel Neo
|569
|呂秀鴻
|3:12:32
|Nike
|Fly 3
|570
|陳柳福
|3:12:35
|Nike
|Next %
|571
|邱斯宇
|3:12:36
|Nike
|Next %
|572
|劉生壽
|3:12:38
|Nike
|Next %
|573
|劉聰懷
|3:12:42
|Nike
|Alphafly
|574
|鍾杰呈
|3:12:43
|Nike
|Next %
|575
|高祥騰
|3:12:46
|New Balance
|FuelCell RC Elte
|576
|葉志凡
|3:12:49
|Nike
|Next %
|577
|高文義
|3:12:51
|母子鱷魚
|超跑Y拖
|578
|簡政浩
|3:12:55
|Nike
|Vaporfly 4%
|579
|游弘偉
|3:13:02
|Asics
|Tarther
|580
|李正雄
|3:13:05
|Asics
|Tarther
|581
|朱子建
|3:13:07
|Adidas
|Adios 5
|582
|王威凱
|3:13:09
|Mizuno
|Duel Neo
|583
|林雋翎
|3:13:09
|Nike
|Next %
|584
|吳宗霖
|3:13:09
|Nike
|Next %
|585
|林萬欽
|3:13:11
|Nike
|Fly 3
|586
|官振良
|3:13:13
|Nike
|Infinity
|587
|邱維乾
|3:13:13
|Nike
|Next %
|588
|呂啟申
|3:13:14
|Nike
|Next %
|589
|林子瑋
|3:13:17
|Nike
|Fly 3
|590
|林毓翔
|3:13:20
|Nike
|Next %
|591
|王丕泉
|3:13:20
|母子鱷魚
|跟上來勁速跑鞋
|592
|吳璧璽
|3:13:26
|Mizuno
|Emperor
|593
|王建智
|3:13:28
|Asics
|Tarther
|594
|何晁嘉
|3:13:29
|Nike
|Next %
|595
|呂家富
|3:13:30
|Nike
|Next %
|596
|張國益
|3:13:34
|Asics
|Tarther
|597
|陳名鉌
|3:13:35
|Nike
|Next %
|598
|張啟章
|3:13:37
|Asics
|Sortiemagic
|599
|周尚緯
|3:13:39
|Nike
|Next %
|600
|鄭詠憲
|3:13:41
|Asics
|Tarther
|601
|郭芩妤
|3:13:43
|Nike
|Next %
|602
|謝宗霖
|3:13:46
|Asics
|Tarther
|603
|林仲章
|3:13:47
|Nike
|Next %
|604
|三木 健司
|3:13:48
|Nike
|Tempo Next %
|605
|李翔祺
|3:13:48
|Skechers
|Speed Elite Hyper
|606
|藤憲司
|3:13:50
|Nike
|Tempo Next %
|607
|小原 圭司
|3:13:51
|Nike
|Next %
|608
|江志達
|3:13:51
|Nike
|Next %
|609
|洪志明
|3:13:52
|Nike
|Next %
|610
|郭金鳳
|3:13:52
|Nike
|Next %
|611
|楊曜宗
|3:13:56
|Mizuno
|Spark 5
|612
|林孝光
|3:13:56
|Nike
|Next %
|613
|許程凱
|3:13:59
|Nike
|Next %
|614
|王世慶
|3:13:59
|Nike
|Next %
|615
|孫弘
|3:14:01
|Nike
|Fly 3
|616
|劉健民
|3:14:03
|Nike
|Alphafly
|617
|林志偉
|3:14:03
|Nike
|Next %
|618
|林柏宇
|3:14:05
|Nike
|Tempo Next %
|619
|黃素娥
|3:14:07
|Nike
|Next %
|620
|張立羣
|3:14:09
|Nike
|Pegasus Turbo 2
|621
|劉青樺
|3:14:09
|Skechers
|Razor 3
|622
|曾玟萁
|3:14:10
|Nike
|Next %
|623
|黃富祥
|3:14:10
|Nike
|Fly 3
|624
|方巧玲
|3:14:11
|Nike
|Alphafly
|625
|許淳竣
|3:14:11
|Nike
|Next %
|626
|張閔超
|3:14:13
|Nike
|Fly 3
|627
|莊鼎豐
|3:14:14
|Nike
|Pegasus 37
|628
|劉志彥
|3:14:16
|Nike
|Next %
|629
|金必煌
|3:14:18
|Brooks
|Hyperion Tempo
|630
|蔡順龍
|3:14:19
|Nike
|Fly 3
|631
|盧文記
|3:14:20
|Nike
|Next %
|632
|鄭硯豪
|3:14:21
|Nike
|Next %
|633
|張煥昌
|3:14:23
|Nike
|Next %
|634
|郭兆倫
|3:14:25
|Nike
|Fly 3
|635
|盧彥宇
|3:14:25
|Zepro
|Q-Run Feeling
|636
|高方揚
|3:14:26
|Nike
|Alphafly
|637
|林清山
|3:14:28
|Asics
|Tarther
|638
|吳承璋
|3:14:30
|Adidas
|Boston
|639
|游輝業
|3:14:30
|Nike
|Pegasus Turbo 2
|640
|王頌文 SUNG WEN KEVIN WANG
|3:14:30
|Nike
|Next %
|641
|CHIN HAN LIN
|3:14:31
|Nike
|Alphafly
|642
|邱奕洋
|3:14:31
|Nike
|Fly 3
|643
|黃柏翰
|3:14:33
|Mizuno
|Duel
|644
|游明樺
|3:14:33
|Hoka One One
|Carbon X
|645
|劉傳仁
|3:14:33
|母子鱷魚
|超跑Y拖
|646
|江百宏
|3:14:33
|Nike
|Next %
|647
|周兆龍
|3:14:34
|Nike
|Next %
|648
|蕭彬材
|3:14:34
|Nike
|Alphafly
|649
|李俊孟
|3:14:35
|Nike
|Fly 3
|650
|高志明
|3:14:36
|母子鱷魚
|跟上來勁速跑鞋
|651
|李宸鳳
|3:14:36
|Adidas
|Boston
|652
|林昭佑
|3:14:44
|Nike
|Next %
|653
|張哲文
|3:14:45
|Adidas
|Boston
|654
|YU SHU KAO
|3:14:47
|Nike
|Pegasus 36
|655
|王楷敬
|3:14:50
|Nike
|Next %
|656
|張嘉元
|3:14:51
|Nike
|Next %
|657
|張明哲
|3:14:52
|Nike
|Pegasus Turbo 2
|658
|范綱宏
|3:14:54
|Nike
|Next %
|659
|邱天化
|3:14:54
|Nike
|Alphafly
|660
|吳宛玲
|3:14:57
|Nike
|Next %
|661
|洪鼎傑
|3:14:59
|Mizuno
|Duel Neo
|662
|賴瑞裕
|3:15:05
|Nike
|Next %
|663
|謝宏明
|3:15:05
|Nike
|Alphafly
|664
|鄭世杰
|3:15:07
|Nike
|Fly 3
|665
|陳昭良
|3:15:09
|Nike
|Next %
|666
|羅吉言
|3:15:09
|Nike
|Next %
|667
|陳清賢
|3:15:10
|Mizuno
|Maximizer
|668
|黃鵬益
|3:15:11
|母子鱷魚
|超跑Y拖
|669
|陳家浩
|3:15:13
|Asics
|Tarther
|670
|林加達
|3:15:16
|Nike
|Next %
|671
|潘綱凌
|3:15:21
|Nike
|Next %
|672
|莊文松
|3:15:21
|Nike
|Fly 3
|673
|林望隆
|3:15:26
|Nike
|Next %
|674
|楊玉良
|3:15:28
|Nike
|Fly 3
|675
|呂學鍊
|3:15:30
|Asics
|Tarther
|676
|周書銘
|3:15:30
|Asics
|Tarther
|677
|蘇興
|3:15:31
|Asics
|Tarther
|678
|彭昭憲
|3:15:31
|Asics
|Tarther
|679
|郭育良
|3:15:33
|Nike
|Next %
|680
|曾于書
|3:15:34
|Asics
|Novablast
|681
|陳盟祺
|3:15:34
|Mizuno
|Duel
|682
|林文國
|3:15:38
|Nike
|Vaporfly 4%
|683
|翁裕程
|3:15:39
|Nike
|Next %
|684
|張偉俊
|3:15:39
|母子鱷魚
|跟上來勁速跑鞋
|685
|陳育霆
|3:15:41
|New Balance
|FuelCell TC
|686
|施秋茹
|3:15:44
|Nike
|Next %
|687
|郭士賢
|3:15:46
|Nike
|Fly 3
|688
|嚴雅馨
|3:15:47
|Nike
|Next %
|689
|蔡孟學
|3:15:48
|Nike
|Fly 3
|690
|邱瑞清
|3:15:53
|Nike
|Next %
|691
|林培初
|3:15:53
|Asics
|Tarther
|692
|劉奕新
|3:15:56
|Hoka One One
|Carbon X
|693
|黃國維
|3:15:58
|Nike
|Pegasus Turbo 1
|694
|鍾瑞騰
|3:15:58
|Adidas
|Adios 5
|695
|呂紹鵬
|3:15:59
|Nike
|Next %
|696
|蔡昀甫
|3:16:01
|Nike
|Next %
|697
|陳堯治
|3:16:03
|Asics
|Tarther
|698
|李智銘
|3:16:05
|Nike
|Fly 3
|699
|許永茂
|3:16:07
|Asics
|Tarther
|700
|陳明照
|3:16:08
|Nike
|Next %
|701
|沈文再
|3:16:09
|Adidas
|Takumi Sen
|702
|王嘉昇
|3:16:09
|Nike
|Next %
|703
|楊志偉
|3:16:09
|母子鱷魚
|跟上來勁速跑鞋
|704
|何翊彣
|3:16:11
|Nike
|Next %
|705
|洪醒漢
|3:16:12
|Nike
|Next %
|706
|張霖釗
|3:16:12
|母子鱷魚
|跟上來勁速跑鞋
|707
|蕭峰凱
|3:16:14
|Nike
|Next %
|708
|劉山福
|3:16:16
|Diadora
|DA9AMR7706
|709
|林柏志
|3:16:20
|Adidas
|Boston
|710
|段明廷
|3:16:20
|Saucony
|Kinvara
|711
|李雲龍
|3:16:21
|Nike
|Next %
|712
|柯宗佑
|3:16:25
|Nike
|Alphafly
|713
|徐笙崴
|3:16:29
|Adidas
|Adios 4
|714
|李讚耿
|3:16:30
|Nike
|Fly 3
|715
|章世然
|3:16:35
|Nike
|Alphafly
|716
|邱欣隆
|3:16:39
|Nike
|Downshifter 10
|717
|陳致嘉
|3:16:39
|Nike
|Next %
|718
|張智雄
|3:16:44
|Asics
|Tarther
|719
|李國賢
|3:16:46
|Nike
|Vaporfly 4%
|720
|戴文俊
|3:16:47
|Adidas
|Adios 4
|721
|劉素雅
|3:16:49
|Nike
|Next %
|722
|游世豪
|3:16:51
|Nike
|Next %
|723
|林鈺涵
|3:16:52
|母子鱷魚
|超跑Y拖
|724
|蘇芝正
|3:16:53
|Nike
|Next %
|725
|吳叡樺
|3:16:53
|Nike
|Next %
|726
|丁政豪
|3:16:54
|Nike
|Next %
|727
|吳青霖
|3:16:55
|Saucony
|Kinvara
|728
|范楊龍
|3:16:56
|Asics
|Tarther
|729
|曾士嘉
|3:16:57
|Nike
|Next %
|730
|李志鴻
|3:16:57
|Nike
|Next %
|731
|李志浩
|3:16:59
|母子鱷魚
|超跑Y拖
|731
|陳志彬
|3:17:02
|Mizuno
|Emperor
|732
|蘇尹淋
|3:17:03
|Nike
|Fly 3
|733
|劉尚修
|3:17:04
|Nike
|Next %
|734
|黃坤池
|3:17:05
|母子鱷魚
|跟上來勁速跑鞋
|735
|何政穎
|3:17:08
|Nike
|Next %
|736
|陳賜益
|3:17:13
|Adidas
|Adios 5
|737
|葛吉優
|3:17:19
|Nike
|Next %
|738
|張郁文
|3:17:21
|Nike
|Alphafly
|739
|林家誼
|3:17:23
|Nike
|Tempo Next %
|740
|程彥綾
|3:17:23
|Nike
|Fly 2
|741
|張震平
|3:17:24
|Asics
|Tarther
|742
|蔡幸翰
|3:17:25
|Nike
|Next %
|743
|呂希言
|3:17:26
|Nike
|Next %
|744
|陳邱平
|3:17:27
|Asics
|Tarther
|745
|陳錦屏
|3:17:29
|Nike
|Next %
|746
|吳政倫
|3:17:30
|Nike
|Tempo Next %
|747
|王智賢
|3:17:38
|Nike
|Next %
|748
|李俊毅
|3:17:40
|母子鱷魚
|超跑Y拖
|749
|劉家全
|3:17:42
|母子鱷魚
|超跑Y拖
|750
|黃秉信
|3:17:43
|Nike
|Fly 2
|751
|鄭嘉銘
|3:17:43
|Nike
|Next %
|752
|呂啟維
|3:17:44
|迪卡儂
|Kalenji Run Cushion
|753
|陳敏麟
|3:17:44
|Nike
|Tempo Next %
|754
|趙勁翔
|3:17:45
|Nike
|Next %
|755
|李坤河
|3:17:48
|Nike
|Fly SP
|756
|詹翔諭
|3:17:48
|Nike
|Next %
|757
|謝志村
|3:17:50
|Nike
|Pegasus Turbo 2
|758
|莊順統
|3:17:51
|Nike
|Next %
|759
|劉冠佑
|3:17:54
|Nike
|Pegasus Turbo 2
|760
|川口博重
|3:17:58
|Nike
|Next %
|761
|林志明
|3:18:00
|Asics
|Tarther
|762
|廖國棟
|3:18:00
|Mizuno
|Duel Neo
|763
|王莉
|3:18:01
|Nike
|Next %
|764
|余子明
|3:18:02
|Nike
|Next %
|765
|王集祥
|3:18:03
|Nike
|Next %
|766
|張玄明
|3:18:04
|Asics
|Tarther
|767
|張東白
|3:18:07
|Nike
|Next %
|768
|吳語喬
|3:18:07
|Nike
|Alphafly
|769
|林慶華
|3:18:08
|母子鱷魚
|超跑Y拖
|770
|邱宗聖
|3:18:08
|Adidas
|Pro
|771
|凌國引
|3:18:08
|Asics
|Tarther
|772
|連倩立
|3:18:08
|Nike
|Next %
|773
|劉哲宇
|3:18:09
|Nike
|Next %
|774
|吳敏
|3:18:09
|Nike
|Next %
|775
|林科宏
|3:18:10
|Nike
|Next %
|776
|CARLO JOSE PALACIOS MONTERROSA
|3:18:10
|Nike
|Next %
|777
|楊焜堯
|3:18:10
|Adidas
|Takemi Sen
|778
|翁明全
|3:18:10
|Nike
|Fly SP
|779
|廖佳虔
|3:18:17
|Adidas
|Adios 5
|780
|林建寬
|3:18:17
|Nike
|Next %
|781
|楊仕豪
|3:18:19
|Nike
|Next %
|782
|徐勝榮
|3:18:21
|Nike
|Next %
|783
|林宜汝
|3:18:21
|Nike
|Next %
|784
|黃炫銘
|3:18:22
|Asics
|Tarther
|785
|林佩宜
|3:18:25
|Nike
|Tempo Next %
|786
|鄭榮新
|3:18:28
|Nike
|Fly 3
|787
|陳柏仲
|3:18:28
|Nike
|Next %
|788
|陳昱凱
|3:18:29
|Nike
|Pegasus Turbo 2
|789
|袁華亮
|3:18:29
|Nike
|Alphafly
|790
|李穎儒
|3:18:32
|Nike
|Fly 3
|791
|簡勝輝
|3:18:33
|Nike
|Winflo
|792
|洪存義
|3:18:34
|Nike
|Vaporfly 4%
|793
|許哲源
|3:18:34
|Mizuno
|Amulet
|794
|孫雷銘
|3:18:35
|Nike
|Fly 3
|795
|曾燦傑
|3:18:35
|Adidas
|Boston
|796
|曾夙靖
|3:18:36
|Nike
|Next %
|797
|吳維元
|3:18:38
|Nike
|Tempo Next %
|798
|陳登揚
|3:18:40
|Nike
|Next %
|799
|張景皓
|3:18:44
|Nike
|Next %
|800
|蔡昆岳
|3:18:45
|Nike
|Next %
|801
|蕭穎碩
|3:18:47
|Nike
|Alphafly
|802
|廖啟宏
|3:18:47
|New Balance
|FuelCell RC Elite
|803
|詹志仁
|3:18:49
|Nike
|Alphafly
|804
|李宗春
|3:18:50
|Nike
|Pegasus Turbo 2
|805
|劉康運
|3:18:50
|Nike
|Next %
|806
|李建龍
|3:18:51
|Nike
|Next %
|807
|劉一力
|3:18:53
|Nike
|Alphafly
|808
|馬良睿
|3:18:53
|Nike
|Fly 3
|809
|秦嘉舜
|3:18:57
|母子鱷魚
|跟上來勁速跑鞋
|810
|呂昇聰
|3:19:00
|Nike
|Next %
|811
|林燕凌
|3:19:00
|Nike
|Next %
|812
|武英傑
|3:19:01
|Nike
|Next %
|813
|姚志成
|3:19:02
|Adidas
|Takumi Sen
|814
|劉立謙
|3:19:02
|Adidas
|Takumi Sen
|815
|邱亞康
|3:19:03
|Nike
|Next %
|816
|陳連壎
|3:19:04
|Nike
|Fly 2
|817
|王寶慶
|3:19:06
|Mizuno
|Duel Neo
|818
|李萬和
|3:19:08
|Skechers
|Max Cushioning
|819
|張雅欣
|3:19:09
|Nike
|Fly 2
|820
|姚博瀚
|3:19:13
|Nike
|Vaporfly 4%
|821
|林悟齊
|3:19:18
|Asics
|Tarther
|822
|李銘益
|3:19:19
|Nike
|Fly 3
|823
|蔡英傑
|3:19:20
|Asics
|Tarther
|824
|脇本欽吾
|3:19:20
|Nike
|Next %
|825
|呂理彬
|3:19:22
|Nike
|Next %
|826
|顏智明
|3:19:22
|Nike
|Vaporfly 4%
|827
|林松杉
|3:19:22
|Adidas
|Ultraboost
|828
|張宏睿
|3:19:23
|Nike
|Alphafly
|829
|葉達隆
|3:19:24
|Nike
|Next %
|830
|王禎祥
|3:19:25
|Nike
|Fly 3
|831
|林裕仁
|3:19:27
|Hoka One One
|Rincon
|832
|王鶴森
|3:19:28
|Nike
|Vaporfly 4%
|833
|邱紳旭
|3:19:30
|Asics
|Tarther
|834
|梁森榮
|3:19:30
|Nike
|Next %
|835
|汪道遠
|3:19:30
|母子鱷魚
|超跑Y拖
|836
|莊宇陞
|3:19:31
|Nike
|Next %
|837
|鄧旭敦
|3:19:32
|Nike
|Next %
|838
|李建輝
|3:19:33
|Nike
|Next %
|839
|郭耀宗
|3:19:34
|Nike
|Next %
|840
|許睿富
|3:19:35
|Asics
|Tarther
|841
|施志慶
|3:19:39
|母子鱷魚
|跟上來勁速跑鞋
|842
|范哲豪
|3:19:44
|Nike
|Fly 3
|843
|張郡方
|3:19:44
|New Balance
|FuelCell Prism
|844
|李成杰
|3:19:45
|母子鱷魚
|超跑Y拖
|845
|徐子軒
|3:19:48
|Nike
|Next %
|846
|謝昌哲
|3:19:49
|Nike
|Next %
|847
|許靜怡
|3:19:50
|Nike
|Next %
|848
|許家豪
|3:19:50
|Asics
|Tarther
|849
|許庭誌
|3:19:50
|Asics
|Metaracer
|850
|黃建峰
|3:19:56
|Saucony
|Kinvara
|851
|許明峰
|3:19:57
|Nike
|Tempo Next %
|852
|褚伊哲
|3:19:58
|New Balance
|FuelCell Prism
|853
|李志忠
|3:19:59
|母子鱷魚
|超跑Y拖
|854
|洪健彰
|3:20:04
|Nike
|Next %
|855
|楊世全
|3:20:04
|Nike
|Tempo Next %
|856
|田育綺
|3:20:08
|Nike
|Next %
|857
|廖文興
|3:20:09
|母子鱷魚
|超跑Y拖
|858
|洪正凡
|3:20:10
|Nike
|Next %
|859
|曹彰麟
|3:20:12
|Asics
|Tarther
|860
|李育儒
|3:20:12
|Nike
|Next %
|861
|陳啟明
|3:20:15
|Nike
|Fly 3
|862
|黃建祥
|3:20:18
|Nike
|Next %
|863
|洪義郎
|3:20:20
|Asics
|Tarther
|864
|李哲偉
|3:20:23
|Nike
|Alphafly
|865
|黃聖峰
|3:20:25
|Nike
|Alphafly
|866
|馬松華
|3:20:28
|Adidas
|SL20
|867
|郭俊杰
|3:20:29
|Adidas
|Takumi Ren
|868
|陳建豪
|3:20:29
|Adidas
|Adios 4
|869
|楊士賢
|3:20:31
|Asics
|Tarther
|870
|潘守平
|3:20:34
|Nike
|Next %
|871
|林春福
|3:20:34
|Nike
|Vaporfly 4%
|872
|謝宏濤
|3:20:37
|Nike
|Next %
|873
|林文強
|3:20:38
|Adidas
|Ultraboost
|874
|濱崎 淳子
|3:20:42
|Nike
|Next %
|875
|李忠諭
|3:20:44
|Asics
|Tarther
|876
|林秤揮
|3:20:49
|Nike
|Next %
|877
|陳德源
|3:20:50
|Asics
|Tarther
|878
|林孟鋒
|3:20:51
|Nike
|Next %
|879
|洪尚銘
|3:20:56
|Nike
|Pegasus Turbo 2
|880
|張國基
|3:20:58
|Adidas
|Adios 5
|881
|蔡依龍
|3:20:59
|Nike
|Fly 3
|882
|陳文輝
|3:21:00
|Asics
|Tarther
|883
|湯永昌
|3:21:02
|Nike
|Free
|884
|張峻瑋
|3:21:03
|Nike
|Pegasus Turbo 2
|885
|江瑞庭
|3:21:08
|Nike
|Pegasus Turbo 2
|886
|江豪
|3:21:10
|Nike
|Streak
|887
|陳俊雄
|3:21:11
|Asics
|Tarther
|888
|彭正賢
|3:21:11
|Nike
|Next %
|889
|曾永丞
|3:21:12
|Asics
|Tarther
|890
|侯政宏
|3:21:13
|無法辨識
|無法辨識
|891
|李瑞衡
|3:21:13
|Nike
|Next %
|892
|黃建堯
|3:21:14
|Nike
|Next %
|893
|陳宜億
|3:21:15
|母子鱷魚
|跟上來勁速跑鞋
|894
|謝雅玲
|3:21:15
|Nike
|Next %
|895
|許哲魁
|3:21:18
|Nike
|Next %
|896
|羅明中
|3:21:19
|母子鱷魚
|跟上來勁速跑鞋
|897
|簡憲璋
|3:21:21
|Nike
|Next %
|898
|吳仁傑
|3:21:21
|Adidas
|Adios 5
|899
|簡銓緯
|3:21:22
|Nike
|Next %
|900
|洪堯輝
|3:21:23
|Nike
|Next %
|901
|余育禎
|3:21:26
|Nike
|Next %
|902
|劉俊緯
|3:21:28
|Nike
|Next %
|903
|胡瑋翰
|3:21:29
|Nike
|Next %
|904
|黃永杞
|3:21:30
|Asics
|Tarther
|905
|邱品諭
|3:21:31
|Asics
|Tarther
|906
|顏子淦
|3:21:32
|Nike
|Next %
|907
|葉茂青
|3:21:34
|Nike
|Vaporfly 4%
|908
|何崇賢
|3:21:34
|Asics
|Tarther
|909
|張添富
|3:21:35
|母子鱷魚
|超跑Y拖
|910
|王明輝
|3:21:36
|母子鱷魚
|跟上來勁速跑鞋
|910
|胡賜韡
|3:21:36
|Nike
|Flex Experience Run
|911
|陳逸哲
|3:21:36
|Nike
|Next %
|912
|黃進來
|3:21:36
|Asics
|Tarther
|913
|蕭智遠
|3:21:40
|Asics
|Tarther
|914
|許元棟
|3:21:41
|Nike
|Alphafly
|915
|李盈春
|3:21:43
|Adidas
|Takumi Sen
|916
|彭元懋
|3:21:43
|Nike
|Fly 3
|917
|陳柏碩
|3:21:45
|Asics
|Novablast
|918
|邱奕嘉
|3:21:45
|Nike
|Alphafly
|919
|陳健仕
|3:21:45
|Adidas
|Adios 3
|920
|賴明得
|3:21:46
|母子鱷魚
|超跑Y拖
|921
|羅彥士
|3:21:47
|Nike
|Next %
|922
|黃友財
|3:21:49
|Mizuno
|Spark
|923
|楊耀東
|3:21:52
|Nike
|Alphafly
|924
|郭政毅
|3:21:54
|Adidas
|Adios 5
|925
|詹志傑
|3:21:55
|361
|Feisu 2
|926
|劉邦志
|3:21:56
|Nike
|Fly 2
|927
|林文源
|3:21:56
|Brooks
|Hyperion Tempo
|928
|呂鑫邦
|3:21:56
|Asics
|Tarther
|929
|張紘綸
|3:21:57
|Nike
|Tempo Next %
|930
|AKETA YUICHIRO
|3:21:59
|Nike
|Infinity
|931
|吳書凡
|3:22:01
|Asics
|GT-2000
|932
|程奕嘉
|3:22:09
|Asics
|Tarther
|933
|Angel
|3:22:09
|Nike
|Alphafly
|934
|黃意堅
|3:22:10
|迪卡儂
|Kelenji Run Support
|935
|吳嘉銘
|3:22:10
|Nike
|Next %
|936
|林星豪
|3:22:11
|Asics
|GlideRide
|937
|王德琳
|3:22:12
|Nike
|Next %
|938
|林銘達
|3:22:13
|Adidas
|SL20
|939
|陳湧
|3:22:16
|Nike
|Alphafly
|940
|郭祖訓
|3:22:16
|Nike
|Structure
|941
|謝掄才
|3:22:16
|Zepro
|雲豹
|942
|簡忠信
|3:22:18
|Adidas
|Pro
|943
|莊漢宗
|3:22:19
|Nike
|Alphafly
|944
|賴義昌
|3:22:20
|Mizuno
|Cruise
|945
|蔡小明
|3:22:21
|Nike
|Next %
|946
|杜香蘭
|3:22:24
|Hoka One One
|Carbon X
|947
|高子閔
|3:22:25
|Nike
|Alphafly
|948
|張淯騰
|3:22:27
|Hoka One One
|Clifton
|949
|李正棠
|3:22:27
|Asics
|Tarther
|950
|陳宗宏
|3:22:28
|Mizuno
|Rider
|951
|蕭朝文
|3:22:29
|Nike
|Fly 2
|952
|吳專吉
|3:22:30
|母子鱷魚
|超跑Y拖
|953
|鄭直亮
|3:22:30
|Nike
|Next %
|954
|陳啟顯
|3:22:30
|New Balance
|1400 v6
|955
|郭欣瑋
|3:22:30
|Nike
|Next %
|956
|林慧娟
|3:22:31
|Nike
|Next %
|957
|劉榮洲
|3:22:32
|Nike
|Fly 3
|958
|曾劭暉
|3:22:38
|Saucony
|Endorphin Pro
|959
|朱緯駿
|3:22:40
|Asics
|Tarther
|960
|馮文豪
|3:22:43
|Nike
|Next %
|961
|鄭竹芳
|3:22:43
|Mizuno
|Sonic
|962
|藍振綱
|3:22:44
|Nike
|Tempo Next %
|963
|JEFFREY SANTARLASCI
|3:22:52
|Saucony
|Kinvara
|964
|陳世奇
|3:22:52
|Nike
|Next %
|965
|洪安正
|3:22:54
|Nike
|Fly 3
|966
|林青茂
|3:22:55
|Nike
|Tempo Next %
|967
|簡忠豪
|3:22:56
|Nike
|Next %
|968
|楊淵博
|3:22:57
|Nike
|Next %
|969
|陳昭銘
|3:22:58
|母子鱷魚
|跟上來勁速跑鞋
|970
|楊政達
|3:22:59
|Asics
|Tarther
|971
|鄒明志
|3:22:59
|Nike
|Fly 1
|972
|王宗仁
|3:23:00
|Hoka One One
|Rocket X
|973
|龔之愷
|3:23:02
|Nike
|Next %
|974
|吳敘禎
|3:23:04
|Nike
|Fly SP
|975
|陳之麟
|3:23:05
|Nike
|Fly 2
|976
|林政佟
|3:23:05
|Mizuno
|Emperor
|977
|梁俊正
|3:23:07
|Nike
|Alphafly
|978
|邱泉樺
|3:23:08
|Nike
|Next %
|979
|徐繼鴻
|3:23:11
|Nike
|Next %
|980
|謝英傑
|3:23:11
|Nike
|Pegasus Turbo 2
|981
|蕭建嘉
|3:23:12
|母子鱷魚
|超跑Y拖
|982
|吳建昇
|3:23:13
|Nike
|Next %
|983
|王哲明
|3:23:15
|Hoka One One
|Rincon
|984
|郭志昌
|3:23:16
|Nike
|Next %
|985
|游國君
|3:23:18
|母子鱷魚
|跟上來勁速跑鞋
|986
|陳彥合
|3:23:22
|Nike
|Fly 3
|987
|曾堂垚
|3:23:23
|Nike
|Next %
|988
|吳育政
|3:23:26
|Nike
|Fly 2
|989
|羅凱鴻
|3:23:27
|Nike
|Tempo Next %
|990
|高明元
|3:23:27
|Nike
|Next %
|991
|張修豪
|3:23:28
|Nike
|Alphafly
|992
|宋佳明
|3:23:33
|Asics
|Tarther
|993
|梁秋欽
|3:23:34
|母子鱷魚
|超跑Y拖
|994
|陳敏彥
|3:23:36
|Nike
|Alphafly
|995
|張珉瑋
|3:23:40
|Nike
|Next %
|996
|陳浩維
|3:23:40
|Nike
|Next %
|997
|楊鴻彬
|3:23:40
|Nike
|Pegasus 37
|998
|劉榮翔
|3:21:43
|Nike
|Next %
|999
|謝明益
|3:23:05
|Nike
|Alphafly
|1000
|鄭貞妮
|3:21:45
|Nike
|Next %
（製表統計：Bigfish）
延伸閱讀
熱門新聞
贊助廣告
商品推薦
udn討論區
- 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
- 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
- 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
- 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
FB留言