快訊

台南長榮女大生命案 兇嫌梁育誌性侵殺人棄屍今被起訴

下周寒流要來了！彭啟明：台灣自2005年以來最冷跨年

2020 台北馬全馬 Top 1000 跑鞋統計

運動筆記 / Bigfish

2020 年台北馬拉松為大多數跑者珍貴創 PB 的機會，大家無不穿上最滿意的戰靴應戰，今年筆記【跑鞋研究室】再度紀錄了完賽四小時內的跑鞋，並統計了前 1000 雙完賽跑鞋的品牌、型號，以下為全部數據。

厚底、輕量的碳纖維板跑鞋已經成為現今路跑、馬拉松賽場上的趨勢，今年各家廠商爭相推出碳纖維板跑鞋，而前一千名完賽者中有超過三分之二穿有碳纖維板科技的跑鞋！

（製表統計：Bigfish）

再來是大家關心的品牌、鞋款統計，除了現在的主流趨勢，也可以看到一些有趣的選擇！

前一千雙品牌的數量

（製表統計：Bigfish）

前一千雙唯一🐟編辨識不出來的跑鞋

前一千雙各鞋款數量

（製表統計：Bigfish）

在前一千名完賽者中，有 45 名女性跑者，以下為她們戰靴的選擇。

前一千名中女性跑者品牌的選擇

（製表統計：Bigfish）

前一千名中女性跑者鞋款的選擇

（製表統計：Bigfish）

以下為全部前一千名跑者所穿跑鞋的資料，若有錯誤敬請來信指正修改。

1PAUL K. LONYANGATA2:09:18Nike Alphafly
2ELISHA K. ROTICH2:13:07Nike Next %
3TIIDREK NURME2:16:11Nike Next %
4BILAL MARHOUM2:16:22Nike Next %
5OLEKSANDR SITKOVSKYI2:20:40Nike Next %
6陳洪龍2:23:13Nike Next %
7周庭印2:23:21Nike Next %
8褚孟璁2:27:58AdidasAdios Pro
9ASKALE M. WEGI2:28:31Nike Next %
10蔡政軒2:30:07Nike Next %
11林秋杰2:30:53Nike Next %
12張哲豪2:31:32Nike Next %
13藍凱耀2:31:56Nike Next %
14ALEMTSEHAY A. KASEGN2:32:00Nike Next %
15陳囿任2:32:06Nike Alphafly
16鄧新詮2:32:07AsicsMetaracer
17ZINASH M. LEMA2:32:24Nike Next %
18張景敦2:32:25Nike Next %
19曹純玉2:32:41Nike Next %
20洪ㄧ仁2:33:53AsicsTarther
21李銘勝2:35:20Nike Alphafly
22陳維慶2:36:35Nike Alphafly
23賴怡廷2:36:52MizunoDuel Neo
24陳立羣2:37:13Nike Alphafly
25羅世杰2:37:20BrooksHyperion Tempo
26GLADYS L. TEJEDA PUCUHUARANGA2:37:23Nike Alphafly
27江承鴻2:37:37Nike Next %
28李民泓2:38:28Nike Next %
29詹世顥2:38:48Nike Next %
30蔡榮峻2:38:49迪卡儂Kiprun Race Ultralight
31黃詮竹2:39:02Nike Next %
32Peter Bergmann2:39:03Nike Next %
33江昭寬2:39:24Nike Next %
34林宸瑨2:39:28Nike Next %
35陳亮臻2:39:46Nike Next %
36李易勳2:39:49AsicsTarther
37林志傑2:40:05Nike Alphafly
38戴維育2:40:35Nike Next %
39王世方2:40:48Nike Alphafly
40胡開智2:41:01Nike Next %
41蘇志濱2:42:13NikeTempo Next %
42李偉正2:42:15Nike Next %
43曾俊凱2:42:25Nike Alphafly
44林仲庭2:42:48Nike Alphafly
45楊皓評2:43:00AsicsMetaracer
46程紹奇2:43:06Nike Alphafly
47張偉紹2:43:10MizunoDuel Neo
48黃俊豪2:43:16Nike Next %
49張倫華2:43:31Nike Next %
50楊育儒2:43:36Nike Next %
51吳昇蔚2:44:06Nike Alphafly
52陳孟欣2:44:19Nike Next %
53何盡平2:44:27361Feisu 2
54黎委宣2:44:41Nike Next %
55黃義峯2:45:15Nike Next %
56鄭博軒2:45:19Nike Pegasus Turbo 2
57張博堯2:45:33Nike Alphafly
58謝茲耀2:45:33Nike Next %
59吳忻霖2:45:43Nike Next %
60吳承叡2:45:43Nike Next %
61HIROKO BAINO2:45:53AdidasAdios 4
62朱至中2:46:05Nike Next %
63彭維昌2:47:03Nike Next %
64李智群2:47:06Nike Alphafly
65程中洲2:47:09Nike Alphafly
66王俊清2:47:12Nike Next %
67周立宸2:47:28Nike Alphafly
68謝郭耀2:47:29Nike Next %
69胡智雄2:47:51Nike Next %
70高永豐2:48:13Nike Alphafly
71廖得富2:48:21Nike Next %
72蔣介文2:48:27AdidasPro
73深井亨2:48:28Nike Alphafly
74王逸雋2:48:32Nike Alphafly
75鄒宏傑2:48:32Nike Alphafly
76鍾孟庭2:48:57Nike Alphafly
77張芷瑄2:49:19New BalanceFuelCell RC Elte
78張蔭全2:49:41Nike Alphafly
79陳俊良2:49:51Nike Next %
80許擎天2:49:55AsicsTarther
81林冠伯2:49:58Nike Next %
82吳豪承2:49:58Nike Next %
83陳建宇2:50:01Nike Next %
84陳煒杰2:50:02Nike Next %
85郭書瑋2:50:09Nike Next %
86朱俊哲2:50:32AdidasBoston
87雷哲豪2:50:34Nike Alphafly
88吳展好2:50:36Nike Next %
89謝漢霖2:51:01MizunoEmperor 2
90顏義華2:51:02Nike Next %
91林鼎洋2:51:46Nike Next %
92楊建鋒2:51:52NikeFly 3
93賴政澤2:52:03Nike Next %
94劉孟鑫2:52:03Nike Next %
95林聖翔2:52:07Nike Next %
96陳正楠2:52:10AsicsTarther
97林政宏2:52:12Nike Next %
98陳永慶2:52:20Nike Pegasus Turbo 2
99陳建呈2:52:23Nike Alphafly
100劉彥儀2:52:23Nike Fly 3
101高振倫2:52:36Nike Next %
102羅譽寅2:52:38Nike Alphafly
103彭子巡2:52:47AsicsTarther
104李育仁2:52:48Nike Next %
105簡剛弘2:52:53Nike Fly 3
106陳裕朋2:52:57Nike Alphafly
107劉連安2:52:59Nike Fly 3
108森憲三2:53:05AdidasAdios 5
109江明昌2:53:15Nike Next %
110陳冠甫2:53:18Nike Fly 3
111陳信良2:53:22Nike Next %
112趙世剛2:53:25Nike Next %
113施文棟2:53:32AdidasAdios 4
114莊忠益2:53:33Nike Next %
115游琦焜2:53:37MizunoEmperor Japan
116林忠霆2:53:45NikeTempo Next %
117顏煒慶2:53:46Nike Next %
118常硯鈞2:53:49Nike Next %
119林天一2:54:03Nike Next %
120張志元2:54:10Nike Alphafly
121陳世延2:54:10AdidasAdios 5
122徐均冊2:54:16Nike Next %
123陳宜甫2:54:16Nike Pegasus Turbo 2
124張宇賢2:54:21AdidasAdios 5
125馬立珏2:54:22Nike Pegasus Turbo 2
126張智瑋2:54:24Nike Pegasus Turbo 1
127陳易緯2:54:27Nike Next %
128劉人睿2:54:31Nike Next %
129游景皓2:54:32Nike Alphafly
130王敬凱2:54:33Nike Next %
131許富竣2:54:36Nike Alphafly
132張振誠2:54:37Nike Next %
133郭耀仁2:54:40Nike Next %
134沙政亞2:54:43AsicsTarther
135李信達2:54:50母子鱷魚跟上來勁速跑鞋
136吳偉勝2:54:55Nike Next %
137郭葉華2:54:59AsicsSortiemagic
138黃亘志2:55:10Nike Next %
139顏銘漢2:55:27Nike Next %
140劉騏瑋2:55:27New BalanceFuelCell RC Elte
141傅顯揚2:55:32Nike Next %
142許睿哲2:55:37Nike Next %
143林福勝2:55:38Nike Next %
144陳映全2:55:39Nike Next %
145張睿森2:55:39Nike Next %
146周逸恆2:55:39Nike Next %
147張格碩2:55:45功夫鞋功夫鞋
148吳嘉文2:55:51Nike Alphafly
149周昇廉2:55:52Nike Next %
150Lee Sing Kin2:56:01AsicsTarther
151鍾瑋杰2:56:02Nike Next %
152黃則原2:56:02朔溪鞋朔溪鞋
153張恪銘2:56:04Nike Next %
154鐘少佑2:56:07Nike Alphafly
155江宇玄2:56:10Nike Next %
156林武松2:56:18Nike Next %
157張家銘2:56:21AsicsTarther
158林季緯2:56:21AdidasAdios Pro
159吳勝雄2:56:29Nike Next %
160芝篤史2:56:32Nike Next %
161陳弘晉2:56:32Nike Next %
162李柏毅2:56:32New BalanceFuelCell TC
163余侃儒2:56:33Nike Alphafly
164陳逸群2:56:36母子鱷魚超跑Y拖
165楊良智2:56:39Nike Alphafly
166蔡鴻年2:56:42Nike Next %
167許鈞崎2:56:43Nike Next %
168張蔭富2:56:45Nike Fly 3
169蘇炫旭2:56:46Nike Alphafly
170楊興順2:56:46Nike Next %
171江文興2:56:47Nike Next %
172陳柏勳2:56:48AsicsTarther
173朱盈穎2:56:49MizunoEmperor
174涂富山2:56:49Nike Next %
175蔡肇彥2:56:49Nike Next %
176柯文昌2:56:54AdidasAdios Pro
177楊隆凱2:56:54Nike Fly 3
178闕俊堯2:56:55Nike Next %
179劉治昀2:56:56AdidasTakumi Ren
180陳信宏2:56:56Nike Next %
181許竣欽2:56:57Nike Next %
182李建城2:56:59Nike Next %
183蔡昇孝2:57:05母子鱷魚超跑Y拖
184詹正傑2:57:07MizunoEmperor
185蕭齊騰2:57:07母子鱷魚跟上來勁速跑鞋
186楊宗陵2:57:08AsicsTarther
187楊正宇2:57:09Nike Next %
188林欣毅2:57:11Nike Next %
189柯俞東2:57:12Nike Next %
190王柏哲2:57:14Nike Next %
191謝孝德2:57:15Nike Next %
192王昱鈞2:57:19MizunoDuel
193蔡元勛2:57:23Nike Next %
194林長義2:57:28Nike Next %
195楊乘倍2:57:36NikePegasus 37
196張育銘2:57:37Nike Next %
197李啟經2:57:41Nike Next %
198李世銓2:57:42Nike Next %
199張耿豪2:57:45Nike Next %
200李錫祥2:57:45Nike Next %
201張謙茂2:57:46Nike Next %
202蘇育磊2:57:52New Balance1400 v6
203陳永勝2:57:54Nike Next %
204高得人2:57:55Nike Next %
205林昱至2:57:56Nike Next %
206王煥文2:57:59New BalanceFuelCell RC Elte
207陳慶緯2:57:59SauconyEndorphin Pro
208林志賢2:57:59Nike Next %
209鄭智仁2:58:01MizunoEmperor
210何昇儒2:58:01Nike Fly 3
211游錫恩2:58:02Nike Next %
212Joaquin Moreno Pipo2:58:05NikePegasus Turbo 2
213張景松2:58:06NikeAlphafly
214陳威成2:58:10Nike Next %
215潘同益2:58:13Nike Next %
216李文智2:58:14AsicsTarther
217莊岳樽2:58:16Nike Next %
218謝宗舉2:58:18NikeAlphafly
219陳逸寧2:58:18NikeAlphafly
220楊士賢2:58:19Nike Next %
221鄧智濃2:58:20NikeAlphafly
222陳鳴豪2:58:21NikeAlphafly
223陳佑銘2:58:22NikeAlphafly
224陳輝紘2:58:22Nike Next %
225吳柏漢2:58:24Nike Next %
226蔡政龍2:58:26Nike Next %
227曾作賢2:58:28NikeAlphafly
228梁祐榮2:58:30Nike Next %
229謝政豫2:58:31Nike Next %
230陳俊勛2:58:31AdidasAdios Pro
231謝佳全2:58:32NikePegasus Turbo 2
232楊耀清2:58:33Nike Next %
233陳學堯2:58:33Nike Next %
234張家豪2:58:38NikeAlphafly
235陳永霖2:58:38Nike Next %
236蘇漢卿2:58:39Nike Next %
237志賀優2:58:42Nike Next %
238陳東飛2:58:43Nike Next %
239劉哲宏2:58:51AsicsTarther
240許松明2:58:59Nike Next %
241李卿嘉2:58:59Nike Next %
242黃達偉2:59:11母子鱷魚跟上來勁速跑鞋
243蕭乙信2:59:14Nike Next %
244陳昆陽2:59:16Nike Next %
245湯智傑2:59:20Nike Next %
246王柏勝2:59:21Nike Next %
247周漢忠2:59:24Nike Next %
248陳昭雄2:59:25MizunoSpacer Dyna 2
249楊政雄2:59:26AsicsTarther
250楊竣善2:59:29NikePegasus Turbo 2
251黃一隆2:59:30AdidasPro
252林韋丞2:59:31Nike Next %
253林銘興2:59:32NikeAlphafly
254吳洧騰2:59:32AdidasTakumi Sen
255姜博騰2:59:36Nike Next %
256歐陽中和2:59:38Nike Next %
257翁啟芳2:59:38AdidasAdios 5
258劉皓哲2:59:39NikeTempo Next %
259JUAN JOSE MORADEL VASQUEZ2:59:41Nike Next %
260邱凱威2:59:42Nike Next %
261鬼形 和馬2:59:42DescenteGenten-EL
262郭啟祥2:59:44Nike Next %
263徐誌德2:59:44Nike Next %
264蔡易達2:59:45Nike Next %
265鄭京昀2:59:46Nike Next %
266汪旭益2:59:47Nike Next %
267黃永興2:59:48AdidasBoston
268黃昭準2:59:50Nike Next %
269張凱迪2:59:50Nike Next %
270濱康孝2:59:51AdidasTakumi Ren
271黃茂菘2:59:52Nike Next %
272吳誠元2:59:52Nike Next %
273蔡智遠2:59:53AdidasAdios 5
274蔡萬科2:59:54NikeTempo Next %
275麥文欉2:59:55NikeFly 2
276林志遠2:59:56Nike Next %
277魏麒讚2:59:56Nike Next %
278吳家毓2:59:57Nike Next %
279劉得凡2:59:59Nike Next %
280高嘉宏3:00:00AsicsLyteracer 2
281楊士賢3:00:02Nike Next %
282邱顯金3:00:03AdidasAdios 5
283劉丘祥3:00:03Nike Next %
284黃重堯3:00:04Nike Next %
285謝昀融3:00:04AdidasAdios 5
286何政毅3:00:04AdidasAdios 5
287林國翔3:00:04AdidasAdios 5
288潘浩煒3:00:04Nike Next %
289陳光陽3:00:04AdidasAdios 5
290江孟儒3:00:04Nike Next %
291李政綸3:00:04Nike Next %
292施宗成3:00:05母子鱷魚超跑Y拖
293梁家豪3:00:06AdizeroBoston
294昌毅倫3:00:06NikeAlphafly
295徐煌祿3:00:07NikeFly 2
296許詔程3:00:08NikeAlphafly
297莊智欽3:00:09MizunoDuel Neo
298白國尉3:00:10AsicsTarther
299駱建廷3:00:10NikeAlphafly
300趙士翔3:00:10NikeVaporfly 4%
301呂宏鐘3:00:12Nike Next %
302吳昌榮3:00:15AdidasAdios 4
303顏百淞3:00:16Nike Next %
304徐英哲3:00:17NikeFly 3
305陳孔德3:00:18NikeAlphafly
306張進春3:00:23NikeAlphafly
307黃立中3:00:30Nike Next %
308劉忠憲3:00:30母子鱷魚超跑Y拖
309葉祐育3:00:35361Feisu 2
310陳書瀚3:00:39Nike Next %
311羅健銘3:00:42AsicsSortiemagic
312李昭賢3:00:42母子鱷魚超跑Y拖
313王柏松3:00:42Nike Next %
314李宥森3:00:43Nike Next %
315游旭中3:00:45Nike Next %
316李俊賢3:00:45Nike Next %
317鍾志清3:00:46Nike Next %
318黃少軒3:00:46Nike Next %
319陳爾濬3:00:52Nike Next %
320謝致偉3:00:59MizunoDuel
321官坤林3:01:02Nike Next %
322林龍茗3:01:03Nike Next %
323高俊祺3:01:03Nike Next %
324羅閔耀3:01:08Nike Tempo Next %
325鄭新添3:01:08迪卡儂Kalenji Run Cushion
326郭春國3:01:10Nike Fly 2
327劉育政3:01:11Nike Next %
328葉昇達3:01:13NikeFly 3
329劉于正3:01:14Nike Next %
330黃彥彰3:01:17Nike Next %
331陳海晞3:01:20Nike Next %
332魏彰村3:01:30Nike Next %
333李汶政3:01:33Nike Tempo Next %
334林祐萱3:01:36NikeAlphafly
335鄧宇志3:01:37AdidasAdios 4
336郭劍成3:01:40Nike Next %
337陳宏基3:01:47Nike Next %
338宋錫錐3:01:52NikeFly 3
339黃建閎3:01:52Nike Next %
340卓駿宇3:01:53NikeAlphafly
341林展立3:01:58NikeAlphafly
342陳建裕3:02:01AsicsTarther
343楊宗霖3:02:02Nike Next %
344謝建宗3:02:11Nike Next %
345王世鴻3:02:15Nike Next %
346黃暐盛3:02:21New BalanceFuelCell RC Elte
347陳文忠3:02:24Nike Next %
348陳弘奇3:02:25Hoka One OneCarbon X
349許智傑3:02:30NikeVaporfly 4%
350蔡明霖3:02:31AdidasBoston
351陳彥光3:02:36Nike Next %
352楊喬筑3:02:37Nike Next %
353廖述通3:02:37母子鱷魚跟上來勁速跑鞋
354蕭百謙3:02:43NikeFly 3
355鍾宸亦3:02:54OnCloudboom
356程義銘3:02:59NikeFly 3
357梁騰瑜3:03:04Nike Next %
358吳欣璋3:03:10Nike Next %
359黃元重3:03:12Nike Next %
360楊鴻輝3:03:21NikeAlphafly
361林修銘3:03:29Nike Next %
362李仁傑3:03:29NikeFly 3
363劉宇哲3:03:34Nike Next %
364張玉欣3:03:40Nike Next %
365李育昌3:03:46NikeAlphafly
366陳建志3:03:49NikeAlphafly
367蔡詩豐3:04:10Nike Next %
368康庭瑞3:04:12Hoka One OneCarbon X
369楊博奇3:04:13Nike Next %
370陳建勛3:04:18Nike Next %
371陳照甫3:04:22Nike Next %
372楊富茗3:04:31AsicsTarther
373方廷鈺3:04:36NikeFly 3
374林倉慶3:04:38Nike Next %
375邱禹文3:04:41Nike Next %
376KENICHI SANO3:04:51Nike Next %
377莊世葦3:04:56Nike Next %
378闕振哲3:05:01New BalanceFuelCell TC
379黃亮中3:05:04Nike Next %
380吳亭頤3:05:05Nike Next %
381林亞帆3:05:07NikeVaporfly 4%
382張家翰3:05:36AdidasAdios Pro
383吳經緯3:05:49Nike Next %
384王瑞國3:05:52AdidasPro
385蕭嘉明3:05:55NikePegasus Turbo 1
386夏宏禮3:06:02Nike Next %
387陳世武3:06:05母子鱷魚超跑Y拖
388陳禹任3:06:07AsicsTarther
389邱瑞榮3:06:08NikeAlphafly
390張鵬遠3:06:10NikeAlphafly
391梁信翔3:06:13MizunoDuel
392朱孟瑋3:06:13BrooksHyperion Tempo
393蕭勝中3:06:15Hoka One OneCarbon X
394陳明裕3:06:18NikeAlphafly
395蘇志文3:06:19AdidasAdios 5
396蔡明良3:06:21Nike Next %
397楊宗杰3:06:23SauconyType A9
398程政穎3:06:24NikeFly 3
399梁維昌3:06:25NikeAlphafly
400王志豪3:06:25Nike Next %
401呂文生3:06:32Nike Next %
402陳彥勳3:06:33Nike Next %
403曹鼎3:06:36New BalanceFuelCell RC Elte
404陳弘瑋3:06:43母子鱷魚超跑Y拖
405曾志明3:06:45NikeAlphafly
406吳志學3:06:52Nike Next %
407楊晁青3:06:53迪卡儂Kiprun Race Ultralight
408張勝忠3:06:58Nike Next %
409劉明其3:06:58SkechersSpeed Elite Hyper
410陳冠霖3:07:04Nike Next %
411王世遠3:07:05Nike Next %
412羅俊宏3:07:06Nike Next %
413林建輝3:07:08AdidasAdios 5
414李宗錫3:07:08AsicsTarther
415賴信翰3:07:16母子鱷魚跟上來勁速跑鞋
416李賢致3:07:17AsicsMetaracer
417陳德育3:07:19Nike Next %
418林鼎翔3:07:20Nike Next %
419陳寶鴻3:07:20Nike Next %
420邱俊郎3:07:22NikeTempo Next %
421陳俊伊3:07:23Nike Next %
422林世奇3:07:25AsicsMetaracer
423張元碩3:07:26AdidasPro
424江聰榮3:07:26SkechersSpeed Elite Hyper
425張忍堂3:07:29Nike Next %
426徐瑞鴻3:07:34Nike Next %
427許宏俊3:07:34BrooksHyperion Tempo
428張哲維3:07:45NikeTempo Next %
429李文志3:07:51NikeFly 1
430何有平3:07:54AsicsTarther
431盧昆輝3:07:57Nike Next %
432張宏志3:07:58Nike Next %
433陳雅文3:08:04Nike Next %
434林榮璋3:08:08AdidasSL20
435黃鼎翔3:08:10Nike Next %
436譚嘉緯3:08:12Nike Next %
437楊士醇3:08:13Nike Next %
438趙彥銘3:08:15AdidasTakumi Sen
439顏進尉3:08:16Nike Next %
440李志豪3:08:19Nike Next %
441張嘉家3:08:20母子鱷魚跟上來勁速跑鞋
442林宏彥3:08:20Nike Next %
443施惠國3:08:21Nike Next %
444高祥椿3:08:23Nike Next %
445陳淑娟3:08:23Nike Next %
446朱冠穎3:08:24Nike Next %
447梁文榮3:08:26NikeFly 3
448蔡尚嘉3:08:29AsicsTarther
449林進財3:08:30MizunoEmperor
450蔡承佐3:08:31Nike Next %
451黃清睿3:08:31NikeAlphafly
452謝勝隆3:08:35NikeAlphafly
453彭子輔3:08:35Nike Next %
454周志鴻3:08:40NikeAlphafly
455古孟翔3:08:44AdidasPro
456林世聰3:08:48Nike Next %
457蔡德甫3:08:48Nike Next %
458蕭聖達3:08:49Nike Next %
459鍾卓勛3:08:51NikeAlphafly
460楊馥菁3:08:52Nike Next %
461范綱傑3:08:53AsicsSortiemagic
462何俊賢3:08:54AsicsSortiemagic
463曾詠鉦3:09:01AdidasSL20
464呂理山3:09:09NikeAlphafly
465徐佑昇3:09:12AdidasSL20
466蘇國華3:09:12Nike Next %
467林冠良3:09:13NikeVaporfly 4%
468吳良村3:09:14Hoka One OneRocket X
469劉明哲3:09:15AdidasAdios Pro
470朱健賓3:09:18Nike Next %
471陳文祥3:09:19母子鱷魚跟上來勁速跑鞋
472林聖哲3:09:21NikeFly 3
473張國忠3:09:22母子鱷魚超跑Y拖
474CHEN PIN-HSUN3:09:23Nike Next %
475黃俊勝3:09:24AdidasAdios 4
476許斐盛3:09:25Nike Next %
477許家豪3:09:28Nike Next %
478姚卿華3:09:33Nike Next %
479廖崇憲3:09:35Nike Next %
480陳芳傑3:09:35AdidasAdios 3
481吳佳昇3:09:37Nike Next %
482許秀鳳3:09:38Nike Next %
483黃致融3:09:38Nike Next %
484黃成旺3:09:39AdidasAdios 4
485蔡明宏3:09:40Nike Next %
486羅天豪3:09:42AsicsTarther
487梁泰興3:09:46AdidasBoston
488陳世民3:09:46AdidasTakumi Sen
489洪宜聖3:09:47Nike Next %
490施文欽3:09:48Nike Alphafly
491徐堯年3:09:53Nike Alphafly
492王嘉彬3:09:54NikeTempo Next %
493吳金樹3:09:55NikeFly 2
494劉昌傑3:09:56Nike Next %
495吳柏勳3:09:57NikeFly 2
496廖榮緯3:09:57NikeTempo Next %
497謝承融3:09:57NikeVaporfly 4%
498林憲釧3:10:01Nike Next %
499谷 英毅3:10:01NikeFly 3
500鍾易霖3:10:03SalomonS-Lab Sense
501黃育庭3:10:05Nike Next %
502曾良榮3:10:10NikeFly 2
503林坤宏3:10:13Nike Next %
504蘇頂立3:10:14Nike Next %
505鄭家軒3:10:15Nike Next %
506黃丞谷3:10:16SauconyEndorphin Speed
507曾宏洋3:10:17Nike Next %
508梁世承3:10:19AsicsTarther
509陳泰誠3:10:21Nike Fly 2
510黃志銘3:10:24Nike Pegasus Turbo 2
511張世穎3:10:27NikeFly 3
512賴朝中3:10:29NikeTempo Next %
513柳青谷3:10:33Nike Next %
514彭見和3:10:35Nike Next %
515陳俊葦3:10:36New BalanceFuelCell RC Elte
516唐惠政3:10:41AsicsTarther
517邱志賢3:10:42Nike Next %
518李漢威3:10:42AsicsTarther
519陳國輝3:10:49Zepro雲豹
520鄭隼3:10:51NikeFlyknit Racer
521陳勇吉3:10:52Nike Next %
522李振億3:10:52OnCloudboom
523徐銘良3:10:53NikeAlphafly
524詹智欽3:10:55AsicsTarther
525蘇仁亮3:10:56NikeFly 3
526謝宗翰3:10:58Nike Next %
527趙昱翔3:10:58Nike Next %
528施家興3:10:58Nike Next %
529王禎毅3:10:59Nike Next %
530林仁傑3:11:08Nike Next %
531黃順德3:11:08Nike Next %
532蔡易瑾3:11:11AdidasPro
533張國俊3:11:15Nike Next %
534莊義賢3:11:16Nike Next %
535林炳宏3:11:18NikeTempo Next %
536蔡璥祥3:11:20Nike Next %
537楊長生3:11:23NikeTempo Next %
538黃彥樵3:11:25AsicsNovablast
539謝和龍3:11:27NikeAlphafly
540劉錫山3:11:28Hoka One OneCarbon Rocket
541謝宜勝3:11:30AdidasAdios Pro
542江晏慶3:11:30AsicsTarther
543魏雋浩3:11:32Hoka One OneClifton
544張錫銘3:11:33AdidasTakumi Sen
545柯博芳3:11:33NikeNext %
546涂崇誠3:11:46NikeNext %
547Dylan Meyer3:11:47MizunoDuel
548張沐沂3:11:49AdidasAdios 4
549洪暉恒3:11:50NikeNext %
550長田 哲3:11:58AsicsMetaracer
551陳佳隆3:12:02NikeNext %
552李金聰3:12:05NikeAlphafly
553江哲宇3:12:07NikeFly 3
554謝悟鋒3:12:09NikeFree Trainer
555李永秋3:12:10AsicsTarther
556林詞鴻3:12:12NikeNext %
557胡智強3:12:14NikeNext %
558黃祖文3:12:17NikeNext %
559吳昊翰3:12:17NikeNext %
560余奕旻3:12:18NikeFly 3
561蕭朝仁3:12:22NikeFly 2
562周威任3:12:23NikeVaporfly 4%
563張鴻升3:12:23NikeStreak
564蔡世謙3:12:23NikeAlphafly
565陳俊見3:12:25NikeNext %
566王君揚3:12:25NikeNext %
567陳在琮3:12:26NikeNext %
568黃堅元3:12:27MizunoDuel Neo
569呂秀鴻3:12:32NikeFly 3
570陳柳福3:12:35NikeNext %
571邱斯宇3:12:36NikeNext %
572劉生壽3:12:38NikeNext %
573劉聰懷3:12:42NikeAlphafly
574鍾杰呈3:12:43NikeNext %
575高祥騰3:12:46New BalanceFuelCell RC Elte
576葉志凡3:12:49NikeNext %
577高文義3:12:51母子鱷魚超跑Y拖
578簡政浩3:12:55NikeVaporfly 4%
579游弘偉3:13:02AsicsTarther
580李正雄3:13:05AsicsTarther
581朱子建3:13:07AdidasAdios 5
582王威凱3:13:09MizunoDuel Neo
583林雋翎3:13:09NikeNext %
584吳宗霖3:13:09NikeNext %
585林萬欽3:13:11NikeFly 3
586官振良3:13:13NikeInfinity
587邱維乾3:13:13NikeNext %
588呂啟申3:13:14NikeNext %
589林子瑋3:13:17NikeFly 3
590林毓翔3:13:20NikeNext %
591王丕泉3:13:20母子鱷魚跟上來勁速跑鞋
592吳璧璽3:13:26MizunoEmperor
593王建智3:13:28AsicsTarther
594何晁嘉3:13:29NikeNext %
595呂家富3:13:30NikeNext %
596張國益3:13:34AsicsTarther
597陳名鉌3:13:35NikeNext %
598張啟章3:13:37AsicsSortiemagic
599周尚緯3:13:39NikeNext %
600鄭詠憲3:13:41AsicsTarther
601郭芩妤3:13:43NikeNext %
602謝宗霖3:13:46AsicsTarther
603林仲章3:13:47NikeNext %
604三木 健司3:13:48NikeTempo Next %
605李翔祺3:13:48SkechersSpeed Elite Hyper
606藤憲司3:13:50NikeTempo Next %
607小原 圭司3:13:51NikeNext %
608江志達3:13:51NikeNext %
609洪志明3:13:52NikeNext %
610郭金鳳3:13:52NikeNext %
611楊曜宗3:13:56MizunoSpark 5
612林孝光3:13:56NikeNext %
613許程凱3:13:59NikeNext %
614王世慶3:13:59NikeNext %
615孫弘3:14:01NikeFly 3
616劉健民3:14:03NikeAlphafly
617林志偉3:14:03NikeNext %
618林柏宇3:14:05NikeTempo Next %
619黃素娥3:14:07NikeNext %
620張立羣3:14:09NikePegasus Turbo 2
621劉青樺3:14:09SkechersRazor 3
622曾玟萁3:14:10NikeNext %
623黃富祥3:14:10NikeFly 3
624方巧玲3:14:11NikeAlphafly
625許淳竣3:14:11NikeNext %
626張閔超3:14:13NikeFly 3
627莊鼎豐3:14:14NikePegasus 37
628劉志彥3:14:16NikeNext %
629金必煌3:14:18BrooksHyperion Tempo
630蔡順龍3:14:19NikeFly 3
631盧文記3:14:20NikeNext %
632鄭硯豪3:14:21NikeNext %
633張煥昌3:14:23NikeNext %
634郭兆倫3:14:25NikeFly 3
635盧彥宇3:14:25ZeproQ-Run Feeling
636高方揚3:14:26NikeAlphafly
637林清山3:14:28AsicsTarther
638吳承璋3:14:30AdidasBoston
639游輝業3:14:30NikePegasus Turbo 2
640王頌文 SUNG WEN KEVIN WANG3:14:30NikeNext %
641CHIN HAN LIN3:14:31NikeAlphafly
642邱奕洋3:14:31NikeFly 3
643黃柏翰3:14:33MizunoDuel
644游明樺3:14:33Hoka One OneCarbon X
645劉傳仁3:14:33母子鱷魚超跑Y拖
646江百宏3:14:33NikeNext %
647周兆龍3:14:34NikeNext %
648蕭彬材3:14:34NikeAlphafly
649李俊孟3:14:35NikeFly 3
650高志明3:14:36母子鱷魚跟上來勁速跑鞋
651李宸鳳3:14:36AdidasBoston
652林昭佑3:14:44NikeNext %
653張哲文3:14:45AdidasBoston
654YU SHU KAO3:14:47NikePegasus 36
655王楷敬3:14:50NikeNext %
656張嘉元3:14:51NikeNext %
657張明哲3:14:52NikePegasus Turbo 2
658范綱宏3:14:54NikeNext %
659邱天化3:14:54NikeAlphafly
660吳宛玲3:14:57NikeNext %
661洪鼎傑3:14:59MizunoDuel Neo
662賴瑞裕3:15:05NikeNext %
663謝宏明3:15:05NikeAlphafly
664鄭世杰3:15:07NikeFly 3
665陳昭良3:15:09NikeNext %
666羅吉言3:15:09NikeNext %
667陳清賢3:15:10MizunoMaximizer
668黃鵬益3:15:11母子鱷魚超跑Y拖
669陳家浩3:15:13AsicsTarther
670林加達3:15:16NikeNext %
671潘綱凌3:15:21NikeNext %
672莊文松3:15:21NikeFly 3
673林望隆3:15:26NikeNext %
674楊玉良3:15:28NikeFly 3
675呂學鍊3:15:30AsicsTarther
676周書銘3:15:30AsicsTarther
677蘇興3:15:31AsicsTarther
678彭昭憲3:15:31AsicsTarther
679郭育良3:15:33NikeNext %
680曾于書3:15:34AsicsNovablast
681陳盟祺3:15:34MizunoDuel
682林文國3:15:38NikeVaporfly 4%
683翁裕程3:15:39NikeNext %
684張偉俊3:15:39母子鱷魚跟上來勁速跑鞋
685陳育霆3:15:41New BalanceFuelCell TC
686施秋茹3:15:44NikeNext %
687郭士賢3:15:46NikeFly 3
688嚴雅馨3:15:47NikeNext %
689蔡孟學3:15:48NikeFly 3
690邱瑞清3:15:53NikeNext %
691林培初3:15:53AsicsTarther
692劉奕新3:15:56Hoka One OneCarbon X
693黃國維3:15:58NikePegasus Turbo 1
694鍾瑞騰3:15:58AdidasAdios 5
695呂紹鵬3:15:59NikeNext %
696蔡昀甫3:16:01NikeNext %
697陳堯治3:16:03AsicsTarther
698李智銘3:16:05NikeFly 3
699許永茂3:16:07AsicsTarther
700陳明照3:16:08NikeNext %
701沈文再3:16:09AdidasTakumi Sen
702王嘉昇3:16:09NikeNext %
703楊志偉3:16:09母子鱷魚跟上來勁速跑鞋
704何翊彣3:16:11NikeNext %
705洪醒漢3:16:12NikeNext %
706張霖釗3:16:12母子鱷魚跟上來勁速跑鞋
707蕭峰凱3:16:14NikeNext %
708劉山福3:16:16DiadoraDA9AMR7706
709林柏志3:16:20AdidasBoston
710段明廷3:16:20SauconyKinvara
711李雲龍3:16:21NikeNext %
712柯宗佑3:16:25NikeAlphafly
713徐笙崴3:16:29AdidasAdios 4
714李讚耿3:16:30NikeFly 3
715章世然3:16:35NikeAlphafly
716邱欣隆3:16:39NikeDownshifter 10
717陳致嘉3:16:39NikeNext %
718張智雄3:16:44AsicsTarther
719李國賢3:16:46NikeVaporfly 4%
720戴文俊3:16:47AdidasAdios 4
721劉素雅3:16:49NikeNext %
722游世豪3:16:51NikeNext %
723林鈺涵3:16:52母子鱷魚超跑Y拖
724蘇芝正3:16:53NikeNext %
725吳叡樺3:16:53NikeNext %
726丁政豪3:16:54NikeNext %
727吳青霖3:16:55SauconyKinvara
728范楊龍3:16:56AsicsTarther
729曾士嘉3:16:57NikeNext %
730李志鴻3:16:57NikeNext %
731李志浩3:16:59母子鱷魚超跑Y拖
731陳志彬3:17:02MizunoEmperor
732蘇尹淋3:17:03NikeFly 3
733劉尚修3:17:04NikeNext %
734黃坤池3:17:05母子鱷魚跟上來勁速跑鞋
735何政穎3:17:08NikeNext %
736陳賜益3:17:13AdidasAdios 5
737葛吉優3:17:19NikeNext %
738張郁文3:17:21NikeAlphafly
739林家誼3:17:23NikeTempo Next %
740程彥綾3:17:23NikeFly 2
741張震平3:17:24AsicsTarther
742蔡幸翰3:17:25NikeNext %
743呂希言3:17:26NikeNext %
744陳邱平3:17:27AsicsTarther
745陳錦屏3:17:29NikeNext %
746吳政倫3:17:30NikeTempo Next %
747王智賢3:17:38NikeNext %
748李俊毅3:17:40母子鱷魚超跑Y拖
749劉家全3:17:42母子鱷魚超跑Y拖
750黃秉信3:17:43NikeFly 2
751鄭嘉銘3:17:43NikeNext %
752呂啟維3:17:44迪卡儂Kalenji Run Cushion
753陳敏麟3:17:44NikeTempo Next %
754趙勁翔3:17:45NikeNext %
755李坤河3:17:48NikeFly SP
756詹翔諭3:17:48NikeNext %
757謝志村3:17:50NikePegasus Turbo 2
758莊順統3:17:51NikeNext %
759劉冠佑3:17:54NikePegasus Turbo 2
760川口博重3:17:58NikeNext %
761林志明3:18:00AsicsTarther
762廖國棟3:18:00MizunoDuel Neo
763王莉3:18:01NikeNext %
764余子明3:18:02NikeNext %
765王集祥3:18:03NikeNext %
766張玄明3:18:04AsicsTarther
767張東白3:18:07NikeNext %
768吳語喬3:18:07NikeAlphafly
769林慶華3:18:08母子鱷魚超跑Y拖
770邱宗聖3:18:08AdidasPro
771凌國引3:18:08AsicsTarther
772連倩立3:18:08NikeNext %
773劉哲宇3:18:09NikeNext %
774吳敏3:18:09NikeNext %
775林科宏3:18:10NikeNext %
776CARLO JOSE PALACIOS MONTERROSA3:18:10NikeNext %
777楊焜堯3:18:10AdidasTakemi Sen
778翁明全3:18:10NikeFly SP
779廖佳虔3:18:17AdidasAdios 5
780林建寬3:18:17NikeNext %
781楊仕豪3:18:19NikeNext %
782徐勝榮3:18:21NikeNext %
783林宜汝3:18:21NikeNext %
784黃炫銘3:18:22AsicsTarther
785林佩宜3:18:25NikeTempo Next %
786鄭榮新3:18:28NikeFly 3
787陳柏仲3:18:28NikeNext %
788陳昱凱3:18:29NikePegasus Turbo 2
789袁華亮3:18:29NikeAlphafly
790李穎儒3:18:32NikeFly 3
791簡勝輝3:18:33NikeWinflo
792洪存義3:18:34NikeVaporfly 4%
793許哲源3:18:34MizunoAmulet
794孫雷銘3:18:35NikeFly 3
795曾燦傑3:18:35AdidasBoston
796曾夙靖3:18:36NikeNext %
797吳維元3:18:38NikeTempo Next %
798陳登揚3:18:40NikeNext %
799張景皓3:18:44NikeNext %
800蔡昆岳3:18:45NikeNext %
801蕭穎碩3:18:47NikeAlphafly
802廖啟宏3:18:47New BalanceFuelCell RC Elite
803詹志仁3:18:49NikeAlphafly
804李宗春3:18:50NikePegasus Turbo 2
805劉康運3:18:50NikeNext %
806李建龍3:18:51NikeNext %
807劉一力3:18:53NikeAlphafly
808馬良睿3:18:53NikeFly 3
809秦嘉舜3:18:57母子鱷魚跟上來勁速跑鞋
810呂昇聰3:19:00NikeNext %
811林燕凌3:19:00NikeNext %
812武英傑3:19:01NikeNext %
813姚志成3:19:02AdidasTakumi Sen
814劉立謙3:19:02AdidasTakumi Sen
815邱亞康3:19:03NikeNext %
816陳連壎3:19:04NikeFly 2
817王寶慶3:19:06MizunoDuel Neo
818李萬和3:19:08SkechersMax Cushioning
819張雅欣3:19:09NikeFly 2
820姚博瀚3:19:13NikeVaporfly 4%
821林悟齊3:19:18AsicsTarther
822李銘益3:19:19NikeFly 3
823蔡英傑3:19:20AsicsTarther
824脇本欽吾3:19:20NikeNext %
825呂理彬3:19:22NikeNext %
826顏智明3:19:22NikeVaporfly 4%
827林松杉3:19:22AdidasUltraboost
828張宏睿3:19:23NikeAlphafly
829葉達隆3:19:24NikeNext %
830王禎祥3:19:25NikeFly 3
831林裕仁3:19:27Hoka One OneRincon
832王鶴森3:19:28NikeVaporfly 4%
833邱紳旭3:19:30AsicsTarther
834梁森榮3:19:30NikeNext %
835汪道遠3:19:30母子鱷魚超跑Y拖
836莊宇陞3:19:31NikeNext %
837鄧旭敦3:19:32NikeNext %
838李建輝3:19:33NikeNext %
839郭耀宗3:19:34NikeNext %
840許睿富3:19:35AsicsTarther
841施志慶3:19:39母子鱷魚跟上來勁速跑鞋
842范哲豪3:19:44NikeFly 3
843張郡方3:19:44New BalanceFuelCell Prism
844李成杰3:19:45母子鱷魚超跑Y拖
845徐子軒3:19:48NikeNext %
846謝昌哲3:19:49NikeNext %
847許靜怡3:19:50NikeNext %
848許家豪3:19:50AsicsTarther
849許庭誌3:19:50AsicsMetaracer
850黃建峰3:19:56SauconyKinvara
851許明峰3:19:57NikeTempo Next %
852褚伊哲3:19:58New BalanceFuelCell Prism
853李志忠3:19:59母子鱷魚超跑Y拖
854洪健彰3:20:04NikeNext %
855楊世全3:20:04NikeTempo Next %
856田育綺3:20:08NikeNext %
857廖文興3:20:09母子鱷魚超跑Y拖
858洪正凡3:20:10NikeNext %
859曹彰麟3:20:12AsicsTarther
860李育儒3:20:12NikeNext %
861陳啟明3:20:15NikeFly 3
862黃建祥3:20:18NikeNext %
863洪義郎3:20:20AsicsTarther
864李哲偉3:20:23NikeAlphafly
865黃聖峰3:20:25NikeAlphafly
866馬松華3:20:28AdidasSL20
867郭俊杰3:20:29AdidasTakumi Ren
868陳建豪3:20:29AdidasAdios 4
869楊士賢3:20:31AsicsTarther
870潘守平3:20:34NikeNext %
871林春福3:20:34NikeVaporfly 4%
872謝宏濤3:20:37NikeNext %
873林文強3:20:38AdidasUltraboost
874濱崎 淳子3:20:42NikeNext %
875李忠諭3:20:44AsicsTarther
876林秤揮3:20:49NikeNext %
877陳德源3:20:50AsicsTarther
878林孟鋒3:20:51NikeNext %
879洪尚銘3:20:56NikePegasus Turbo 2
880張國基3:20:58AdidasAdios 5
881蔡依龍3:20:59NikeFly 3
882陳文輝3:21:00AsicsTarther
883湯永昌3:21:02NikeFree
884張峻瑋3:21:03NikePegasus Turbo 2
885江瑞庭3:21:08NikePegasus Turbo 2
886江豪3:21:10NikeStreak
887陳俊雄3:21:11AsicsTarther
888彭正賢3:21:11NikeNext %
889曾永丞3:21:12AsicsTarther
890侯政宏3:21:13無法辨識無法辨識
891李瑞衡3:21:13NikeNext %
892黃建堯3:21:14NikeNext %
893陳宜億3:21:15母子鱷魚跟上來勁速跑鞋
894謝雅玲3:21:15NikeNext %
895許哲魁3:21:18NikeNext %
896羅明中3:21:19母子鱷魚跟上來勁速跑鞋
897簡憲璋3:21:21NikeNext %
898吳仁傑3:21:21AdidasAdios 5
899簡銓緯3:21:22NikeNext %
900洪堯輝3:21:23NikeNext %
901余育禎3:21:26NikeNext %
902劉俊緯3:21:28NikeNext %
903胡瑋翰3:21:29NikeNext %
904黃永杞3:21:30AsicsTarther
905邱品諭3:21:31AsicsTarther
906顏子淦3:21:32NikeNext %
907葉茂青3:21:34NikeVaporfly 4%
908何崇賢3:21:34AsicsTarther
909張添富3:21:35母子鱷魚超跑Y拖
910王明輝3:21:36母子鱷魚跟上來勁速跑鞋
910胡賜韡3:21:36NikeFlex Experience Run
911陳逸哲3:21:36NikeNext %
912黃進來3:21:36AsicsTarther
913蕭智遠3:21:40AsicsTarther
914許元棟3:21:41NikeAlphafly
915李盈春3:21:43AdidasTakumi Sen
916彭元懋3:21:43NikeFly 3
917陳柏碩3:21:45AsicsNovablast
918邱奕嘉3:21:45NikeAlphafly
919陳健仕3:21:45AdidasAdios 3
920賴明得3:21:46母子鱷魚超跑Y拖
921羅彥士3:21:47NikeNext %
922黃友財3:21:49MizunoSpark
923楊耀東3:21:52NikeAlphafly
924郭政毅3:21:54AdidasAdios 5
925詹志傑3:21:55361Feisu 2
926劉邦志3:21:56NikeFly 2
927林文源3:21:56BrooksHyperion Tempo
928呂鑫邦3:21:56AsicsTarther
929張紘綸3:21:57NikeTempo Next %
930AKETA YUICHIRO3:21:59NikeInfinity
931吳書凡3:22:01AsicsGT-2000
932程奕嘉3:22:09AsicsTarther
933Angel3:22:09NikeAlphafly
934黃意堅3:22:10迪卡儂Kelenji Run Support
935吳嘉銘3:22:10NikeNext %
936林星豪3:22:11AsicsGlideRide
937王德琳3:22:12NikeNext %
938林銘達3:22:13AdidasSL20
939陳湧3:22:16NikeAlphafly
940郭祖訓3:22:16NikeStructure
941謝掄才3:22:16Zepro雲豹
942簡忠信3:22:18AdidasPro
943莊漢宗3:22:19NikeAlphafly
944賴義昌3:22:20MizunoCruise
945蔡小明3:22:21NikeNext %
946杜香蘭3:22:24Hoka One OneCarbon X
947高子閔3:22:25NikeAlphafly
948張淯騰3:22:27Hoka One OneClifton
949李正棠3:22:27AsicsTarther
950陳宗宏3:22:28MizunoRider
951蕭朝文3:22:29NikeFly 2
952吳專吉3:22:30母子鱷魚超跑Y拖
953鄭直亮3:22:30NikeNext %
954陳啟顯3:22:30New Balance1400 v6
955郭欣瑋3:22:30NikeNext %
956林慧娟3:22:31NikeNext %
957劉榮洲3:22:32NikeFly 3
958曾劭暉3:22:38SauconyEndorphin Pro
959朱緯駿3:22:40AsicsTarther
960馮文豪3:22:43NikeNext %
961鄭竹芳3:22:43MizunoSonic
962藍振綱3:22:44NikeTempo Next %
963JEFFREY SANTARLASCI3:22:52SauconyKinvara
964陳世奇3:22:52NikeNext %
965洪安正3:22:54NikeFly 3
966林青茂3:22:55NikeTempo Next %
967簡忠豪3:22:56NikeNext %
968楊淵博3:22:57NikeNext %
969陳昭銘3:22:58母子鱷魚跟上來勁速跑鞋
970楊政達3:22:59AsicsTarther
971鄒明志3:22:59NikeFly 1
972王宗仁3:23:00Hoka One OneRocket X
973龔之愷3:23:02NikeNext %
974吳敘禎3:23:04NikeFly SP
975陳之麟3:23:05NikeFly 2
976林政佟3:23:05MizunoEmperor
977梁俊正3:23:07NikeAlphafly
978邱泉樺3:23:08NikeNext %
979徐繼鴻3:23:11NikeNext %
980謝英傑3:23:11NikePegasus Turbo 2
981蕭建嘉3:23:12母子鱷魚超跑Y拖
982吳建昇3:23:13NikeNext %
983王哲明3:23:15Hoka One OneRincon
984郭志昌3:23:16NikeNext %
985游國君3:23:18母子鱷魚跟上來勁速跑鞋
986陳彥合3:23:22NikeFly 3
987曾堂垚3:23:23NikeNext %
988吳育政3:23:26NikeFly 2
989羅凱鴻3:23:27NikeTempo Next %
990高明元3:23:27NikeNext %
991張修豪3:23:28NikeAlphafly
992宋佳明3:23:33AsicsTarther
993梁秋欽3:23:34母子鱷魚超跑Y拖
994陳敏彥3:23:36NikeAlphafly
995張珉瑋3:23:40NikeNext %
996陳浩維3:23:40NikeNext %
997楊鴻彬3:23:40NikePegasus 37
998劉榮翔3:21:43NikeNext %
999謝明益3:23:05NikeAlphafly
1000鄭貞妮3:21:45NikeNext %

（製表統計：Bigfish）

延伸閱讀

球后小威廉絲、潮牌Fear Of God接連和Nike分手

搶不到 Stussy x Nike 換搶這雙！

2020台北馬全馬 Top 100 跑鞋統計

病毒變異挫低史指 Nike、銀行股推升道指

相關新聞

2020 台北馬全馬 Top 1000 跑鞋統計

2020 年台北馬拉松為大多數跑者珍貴創 PB 的機會，大家無不穿上最滿意的戰靴應戰，今年筆記【跑鞋研究室】再度紀錄了完賽四小時內的跑鞋，並統計了前 1000 雙完賽跑鞋的品牌、型號，以下為全部數據。

賽事心得／台北馬拉松 汶哥最終的感動、讓人淚流不止

相信不管有無參加台北馬的朋友已經都看到這一幕，許多人跟我一樣都不禁感動的淚流滿面。 身為汶哥的好友實在不知如何下筆寫這篇。我想就以第三者朋友的角度來呈現。 跟汶政結緣其實是2018年底，2019萬

賽事心得／台北馬拉松 初馬成為一場感人的友誼見證之旅！

2020.12.20，我終於完成我的初馬。 編號11287 安全下崗 吃了近20週的課表，在這天劃上了句點。那個幻想多次的終點線，終於踩到了。除了跑到快解體、魂不守舍、飄飄然之外，從外觀看，

賽事心得／台北馬拉松 差點被絆倒還是帥氣完賽

這場本來沒打算報名抽籤，吸引我是因為路線改了終點在北田，就狠狠的給它抽下去，幸運就中籤。賽前11月份跑了兩場全馬當作賽前訓練，阿拖台北場跑05：44：33 山林馬跑04：41：0712月份就自煮練半馬

賽事心得／台北馬拉松 第一次嘗試五趾襪

我跑得很慢，很享受慢慢突破自己速度的每一次。然後，開始試試可以跑多遠，可以多看哪些賽道的美麗景色。 嘗試半程馬拉松一年了，參加五場比賽，長距離讓腳掌趾縫的水泡來來去去，好像成為一種必然。聽到跑友建議

賽事心得／台北馬拉松 初半馬後的微厭世......為何而跑？

【入定後的沉思，我為何而跑？】 繼上一篇熱血無比發下豪語要跑全馬後，我也很驚訝自己對跑步的微厭世竟然來得那麼快。 事情就發生在上週日完成我的(台北馬)初半馬後。 我跑得不好嗎？不，我跑得挺好，搭

賽事心得／台北馬拉松 痛苦到快哭了之326BQ到手！

「為什麼妳能一直跑？你追求的是什麼？」 記得當時我被問了這題，跑步當減肥的他，似乎很好奇為什麼我要花這麼多時間在跑步。 「因為喜歡啊！」我答。 你的努力要配得上你的野心 賽季還沒開始，我就

賽事心得／台北馬拉松 挑戰430只差10分鐘了！

2020的台北馬終於落幕，今年因為聽說是新路線，所以早早就決定要報名抽籤，也很幸運地中籤。賽前一直很擔心天氣，寒流來不是問題，最擔心的還是雨下太大影響到鞋子跟腳。還好天公作美，給了一個超級適合跑馬的天

賽事心得／台北馬拉松 將最好的自己留在這裏

一、前言 連續五年參加臺北馬全馬，身為傷系跑者的我不免俗的又受傷了：右腳脛後肌發炎。小傷但恢復速度慢於醫生的預期，除了完全休跑40天，加上增生療法、針灸、徒手、震波、滾筒，多管齊下後，終於在11

賽事心得／台北馬拉松 整體規畫提升有感

因為朋友有事不能跑，所以轉讓給我 而我這次就當玩賽，跑步，拍照，吃補給 只是拍照、找人、排隊吃特色補給很花時間 但不能否認，今年的台北馬進步有感 凌晨四點起床吃早餐，然後著裝五點準時出門，

賽事心得／台北馬拉松 雖不如意，但已盡力

感謝所有防疫人員的努力與每個人的齊心協力共同抗疫，讓台灣在後疫情時代仍能保持規模舉辦大型賽事，亦讓每位跑者都能無後顧之憂的享受步伐、追求速度。 然後感謝支持我的家人以、朋友，以及訓練夥伴，激勵我

賽事心得／台北馬拉松 醫鐵出任務2020最後一站

去年的台北馬是我第一個任務賽，今年則是用台北馬當作我2020最後一個任務賽，任務賽事的當中最重要的除了助人以外還要能不被關門順利完賽；在一周前夥伴們就在討論台北馬可能整路都在下雨，雖然是跑半馬，但是加

熱門新聞

中職／昔日同袍招手 米蘭達出走兄弟可能另有其因

影／摩托車手終點前放油門慶祝 遭超車痛失冠軍成笑柄

中職／陳江和與體能教練爭執對簿公堂 球團：已懲處

NBA／絕殺後衝休息室衝太快 希爾德：丹佛海拔高吃不消

NBA／安戴托昆波錯失罰球 泰托姆神奇打板三分氣走公鹿

NBA／獨行俠唐西奇32分作白工 布克聯手保羅率太陽摘首勝

商品推薦

udn討論區

0 則留言
規範
發布
  • 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
  • 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
  • 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
  • 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。