2020台北馬全馬 Top 100 跑鞋統計
一年一度的台北馬拉松，運動筆記【跑鞋研究室】按照慣例紀錄了完賽時間四小時內完賽者的跑鞋，在完整統計出爐前，先來看看 Top 100 名（2:52:23內）跑鞋統計吧！
2020 年台北馬拉松前 100 名完賽者跑鞋品牌統計（統計/製表 Bigfish）
2020 年台北馬拉松前 100 名完賽者跑鞋鞋款統計（統計/製表 Bigfish）
以下為各名次跑鞋，若有錯誤敬請來信指正修改。
|1
|Nike
|Alphafly
|2
|Nike
|Next %
|3
|Nike
|Next %
|4
|Nike
|Next %
|5
|Nike
|Next %
|6
|Nike
|Next %
|7
|Nike
|Next %
|8
|Adidas
|Adios Pro
|9
|Nike
|Next %
|10
|Nike
|Next %
|11
|Nike
|Next %
|12
|Nike
|Next %
|13
|Nike
|Next %
|14
|Nike
|Next %
|15
|Nike
|Alphafly
|16
|Asics
|Metaracer
|17
|Nike
|Next %
|18
|Nike
|Next %
|19
|Nike
|Next %
|20
|Asics
|Tarheredge 2
|21
|Nike
|Alphafly
|22
|Nike
|Alphafly
|23
|Mizuno
|Duel Neo
|24
|Nike
|Alphafly
|25
|Brooks
|Hyperion Tempo
|26
|Nike
|Alphafly
|27
|Nike
|Next %
|28
|Nike
|Next %
|29
|Nike
|Next %
|30
|迪卡儂
|Kiprun Race Ultralight
|31
|Nike
|Next %
|32
|Nike
|Next %
|33
|Nike
|Next %
|34
|Nike
|Next %
|35
|Nike
|Next %
|36
|Asics
|Tarheredge 2
|37
|Nike
|Alphafly
|38
|Nike
|Next %
|39
|Nike
|Alphafly
|40
|Nike
|Next %
|41
|Nike
|Tempo Next %
|42
|Nike
|Next %
|43
|Nike
|Alphafly
|44
|Nike
|Alphafly
|45
|Asics
|Metaracer
|46
|Nike
|Alphafly
|47
|Mizuno
|Duel Neo
|48
|Nike
|Next %
|49
|Nike
|Next %
|50
|Nike
|Next %
|51
|Nike
|Alphafly
|52
|Nike
|Next %
|53
|361
|Feisu 2
|54
|Nike
|Next %
|55
|Nike
|Next %
|56
|Nike
|Pegasus Turbo 2
|57
|Nike
|Alphafly
|58
|Nike
|Next %
|59
|Nike
|Next %
|60
|Nike
|Next %
|61
|Adidas
|Adios 4
|62
|Nike
|Next %
|63
|Nike
|Next %
|64
|Nike
|Alphafly
|65
|Nike
|Alphafly
|66
|Nike
|Next %
|67
|Nike
|Alphafly
|68
|Nike
|Next %
|69
|Nike
|Next %
|70
|Nike
|Alphafly
|71
|Nike
|Next %
|72
|Adidas
|Pro
|73
|Nike
|Alphafly
|74
|Nike
|Alphafly
|75
|Nike
|Alphafly
|76
|Nike
|Alphafly
|77
|New Balance
|FuelCell RC Elte
|78
|Nike
|Alphafly
|79
|Nike
|Next %
|80
|Asics
|Tarheredge 2
|81
|Nike
|Next %
|82
|Nike
|Next %
|83
|Nike
|Next %
|84
|Nike
|Next %
|85
|Nike
|Next %
|86
|Adidas
|Boston 9
|87
|Nike
|Alphafly
|88
|Nike
|Next %
|89
|Mizuno
|Emperor 2
|90
|Nike
|Next %
|91
|Nike
|Next %
|92
|Nike
|Fly 3
|93
|Nike
|Next %
|94
|Nike
|Next %
|95
|Nike
|Next %
|96
|Asics
|Tarheredge 2
|97
|Nike
|Next %
|98
|Nike
|Pegasus Turbo 2
|99
|Nike
|Alphafly
|100
|Nike
|Fly 3
