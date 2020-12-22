2020台北馬全馬 Top 100 跑鞋統計

快訊

運動筆記 / Bigfish

一年一度的台北馬拉松，運動筆記【跑鞋研究室】按照慣例紀錄了完賽時間四小時內完賽者的跑鞋，在完整統計出爐前，先來看看 Top 100 名（2:52:23內）跑鞋統計吧！

2020 年台北馬拉松前 100 名完賽者跑鞋品牌統計（統計/製表 Bigfish）

2020 年台北馬拉松前 100 名完賽者跑鞋鞋款統計（統計/製表 Bigfish）

以下為各名次跑鞋，若有錯誤敬請來信指正修改。

1Nike Alphafly
2Nike Next %
3Nike Next %
4Nike Next %
5Nike Next %
6Nike Next %
7Nike Next %
8AdidasAdios Pro
9Nike Next %
10Nike Next %
11Nike Next %
12Nike Next %
13Nike Next %
14Nike Next %
15Nike Alphafly
16AsicsMetaracer
17Nike Next %
18Nike Next %
19Nike Next %
20AsicsTarheredge 2
21Nike Alphafly
22Nike Alphafly
23MizunoDuel Neo
24Nike Alphafly
25BrooksHyperion Tempo
26Nike Alphafly
27Nike Next %
28Nike Next %
29Nike Next %
30迪卡儂Kiprun Race Ultralight
31Nike Next %
32Nike Next %
33Nike Next %
34Nike Next %
35Nike Next %
36AsicsTarheredge 2
37Nike Alphafly
38Nike Next %
39Nike Alphafly
40Nike Next %
41NikeTempo Next %
42Nike Next %
43Nike Alphafly
44Nike Alphafly
45AsicsMetaracer
46Nike Alphafly
47MizunoDuel Neo
48Nike Next %
49Nike Next %
50Nike Next %
51Nike Alphafly
52Nike Next %
53361Feisu 2
54Nike Next %
55Nike Next %
56Nike Pegasus Turbo 2
57Nike Alphafly
58Nike Next %
59Nike Next %
60Nike Next %
61AdidasAdios 4
62Nike Next %
63Nike Next %
64Nike Alphafly
65Nike Alphafly
66Nike Next %
67Nike Alphafly
68Nike Next %
69Nike Next %
70Nike Alphafly
71Nike Next %
72AdidasPro
73Nike Alphafly
74Nike Alphafly
75Nike Alphafly
76Nike Alphafly
77New BalanceFuelCell RC Elte
78Nike Alphafly
79Nike Next %
80AsicsTarheredge 2
81Nike Next %
82Nike Next %
83Nike Next %
84Nike Next %
85Nike Next %
86AdidasBoston 9
87Nike Alphafly
88Nike Next %
89MizunoEmperor 2
90Nike Next %
91Nike Next %
92NikeFly 3
93Nike Next %
94Nike Next %
95Nike Next %
96AsicsTarheredge 2
97Nike Next %
98Nike Pegasus Turbo 2
99Nike Alphafly
100Nike Fly 3

