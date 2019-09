焦點人物／71歲Jeannie Rice 半馬97分寫紀錄

Congratulations to 71-year-old Jeannie Rice of Mentor who unofficially set a new age group world record during the @Goodyear_News Half Marathon yesterday, running the 13.1 miles in 1:37:07!Jeannie is pictured with @AkronMarathon Board Chairman, Bret Treier.

— Akron Marathon (@AkronMarathon) August 12, 2019