受傷了，我該全部停練嗎？前十字韌帶術後復健指南
跑步知識／拉菲指數 衡量跑者有氧能力的另一項指標

2019-06-13 09:38運動筆記 RunBetter_藍藍

這次上海Pose Method Lv.2的進修，當中有提到拉菲指數(Ruffier Index)用來衡量有氧狀況，如果用在跑者身上，建議是在週一（排定的休息日當天）進行測試，可用來評估跑者恢復狀況。

IR指數=P1+P2+P3-200/10

P1:保持5min坐姿休息，然後記錄心率。

P2:30秒做30個深蹲(留意動作要正確避免傷害）後，立即記錄此時站姿心率。

P3:1min坐姿休息後記錄心率。

The Ruffier-Dickson is a test to measure aerobic fitness level.To calculate it, the following measurements are made:

- P0: Heart rate right before the exercise begins. It should be near to the resting heart rate.

- P1: Heart rate just after 30 squats made in 45 seconds

- P2: Heart rate after one minute recovery

Two indexes can then be calculated:

- The Dickson-Ruffier index is the ( (P1−70)+2*(P2−P0) ) / 10. A value near to 0 is excellent and near to 10 for a person totally unfit.

- The Ruffier index is (P0 + P1 + P2 - 200) / 10. A value near to 0 is excellent and greater than 15 for a person totally unfit.

Note: for a correct computing a HRM band is necessary. The integrated optical HR is too imprecise due to its latency.

評估標準：<0，非常棒0~5，良好5~10，一般/基本滿意10~15，弱>15，不理想

P.S：（國峰教練的補充說明）1.IR其實是心率變異度(HRV)的概念，如果學員有高階穿戴裝置可以量HRV的手錶(例如Apple Watch或Garmin的高階錶)，用同一隻手錶量測，其實可以取代這種做深蹲的量測方式。

2.在訓練營裡統一都是用「30秒做30個深蹲」，連續四個月，每週一休息日做完回報給該組教練。我個人認為只要統一，差別不大。至於做30秒還是45秒，我還是偏好30秒，因為「比較好算」，一秒一個，45秒做30個比較難操作 (比較難統一標準)。

參考資料：https://danipindado.github.io/evaluate-your-aerobic-capacit…

