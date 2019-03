賽事心得／萬金石馬拉松 永不放棄，重返初馬未竟之路

The Road Not Taken

Then took the other, as just as fair, And having perhaps the better claim, Because it was grassy and wanted wear; Had worn them really about the same, Though as for that the passing there.

未竟之路

於是我選擇了另一條路,一樣平直,也許更值得,因為青草茵茵,還未被踏過,若有過往人蹤,路的狀況會相差無幾。