澳網／澳洲才女歌手葛蒂決賽前獻唱國歌 唱錯歌詞遭批評

聯合新聞網 / 綜合報導
澳洲才女歌手葛蒂在男單決賽前獻唱國歌，卻因唱錯歌詞被罵翻。 歐新社

據《澳洲福斯新聞網》報導，澳大利亞歌手，作詞作曲家葛蒂（Gordi）在澳網男子單打決賽前，犯了一個尷尬的錯誤，因她在演唱澳洲國歌，唱錯歌詞而受到批評。

原來澳洲在新年宣布更改國歌歌詞，將第二段有一句「For we are young and free」，更改為「For we are one and free」。

這個錯誤被部分網友發現，在推特上發文，對葛蒂發出批評。同時也有不少人在澳網官方推特留言表達，「聽起來像是7歲男孩在唱歌」、「澳網難道付不起聘請專業歌手的費用？」顯然對大會安排，不少澳洲球迷並不買帳。

