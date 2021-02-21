聽新聞
澳網／澳洲才女歌手葛蒂決賽前獻唱國歌 唱錯歌詞遭批評
據《澳洲福斯新聞網》報導，澳大利亞歌手，作詞作曲家葛蒂（Gordi）在澳網男子單打決賽前，犯了一個尷尬的錯誤，因她在演唱澳洲國歌，唱錯歌詞而受到批評。
原來澳洲在新年宣布更改國歌歌詞，將第二段有一句「For we are young and free」，更改為「For we are one and free」。
這個錯誤被部分網友發現，在推特上發文，對葛蒂發出批評。同時也有不少人在澳網官方推特留言表達，「聽起來像是7歲男孩在唱歌」、「澳網難道付不起聘請專業歌手的費用？」顯然對大會安排，不少澳洲球迷並不買帳。
Last year Aria nominated @GordiMusic gave up performing to return to her career as a medical doctor, working on the frontline fighting the pandemic. Tonight she performs the Australian National Anthem at Rod Laver Arena. #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/UxGiHdkOEF— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) February 21, 2021
And that’s the old version of the anthem. We are one, not young. #AusOpen— Scott Bailey (@ScottBaileyAAP) February 21, 2021
“Young and free”? I thought we were “one and free” now. #AusOpen— Michael Bachelard (@mbachelard) February 21, 2021
