林書豪IG親自證實 興奮加入北京首鋼
林書豪日前受訪表示，任何他下一步去向，一切以他自己發布為準。而今日傳出林書豪加盟CBA北京首鋼，均無林書豪本人發布任何訊息，直到晚間他才正式在IG發布穿上北京首鋼球衣的照片，證實這項消息。
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
All I can say is THANK YOU to the NBA, my family, inner circle, every fan who came to watch or rooted for me during these 9 years! The journey and privilege to rep Asians at the NBA level has been amazing and Im overwhelmed with gratitude for each person who has been with me each step of the way. Equally excited for this next step with the Beijing Ducks! I always knew my path would go through the CBA solely bc I knew how much of an honor it would be to hoop in front of all my Chinese fans. Im here now and there is more history to be made! Also congrats to @joe_linstagram on a contract extension fresh off a championship with the @fubon_braves ... you're a beast and to be able to sign our contracts on the same day is something Ill forever cherish. Love you lil bro! #linstanation #farfromdone
留言