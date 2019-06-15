NBA／林書豪IG謝家人 以代表亞洲人奪冠為傲
「豪小子」林書豪在昨天多倫多暴龍拿下隊史首座總冠軍後，也成為史上首位高舉冠軍金盃的亞裔美籍球員，今天他也在個人社群網站上分享與家人，包括爸爸林繼明、媽媽吳信信與今年同樣高舉SBL冠軍金盃的弟弟林書緯，捧著歐布萊恩金盃的合照，並感謝家人一路以來的支持。
林書豪在留言中說：「第一位亞裔美國籍球員成為NBA總冠軍，我承諾永遠不會停下腳步來用盡自己的一切代表亞洲人，上帝一步一步的建構了我，讓我比我的父母高了9吋，多了70磅。如果沒有我的家人，我就不會在這裡。當其他人嘲笑我時，我的家人總是一直支持著我，感謝你們相信我並總是當我的後盾。」
First Asian-American ever to be an NBA champ!! Promise Ill never stop reppin Asians with everything I have! GOD established my step after step after step, allowing me to be 9 inches taller and over 70 lbs more than my parents. And def wouldn’t be here without my FAMILY! While others mocked, my family supported me all the way through. Thanks for believing in me and always always having my back...miss you @joshlin33 @patriciaylin #Godsplan #asianinvasion Proverbs 16:3
