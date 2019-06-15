NBA／林書豪IG謝家人 以代表亞洲人奪冠為傲

親愛的網友：
2019-06-15 11:35聯合報 記者劉肇育╱即時報導

林書豪奪冠後(左二)與家人合影。 取自林書豪IG。
林書豪奪冠後(左二)與家人合影。 取自林書豪IG。
「豪小子」林書豪在昨天多倫多暴龍拿下隊史首座總冠軍後，也成為史上首位高舉冠軍金盃的亞裔美籍球員，今天他也在個人社群網站上分享與家人，包括爸爸林繼明、媽媽吳信信與今年同樣高舉SBL冠軍金盃的弟弟林書緯，捧著歐布萊恩金盃的合照，並感謝家人一路以來的支持。

林書豪在留言中說：「第一位亞裔美國籍球員成為NBA總冠軍，我承諾永遠不會停下腳步來用盡自己的一切代表亞洲人，上帝一步一步的建構了我，讓我比我的父母高了9吋，多了70磅。如果沒有我的家人，我就不會在這裡。當其他人嘲笑我時，我的家人總是一直支持著我，感謝你們相信我並總是當我的後盾。」

林書豪歐布萊恩林書緯
