影／泰國雜貨店闖入「超大顧客」 野生象悠哉吃起下午茶

In Thailand, a wild elephant named Plai Biang Lek strolled into a shop in Pak Chong province and raided the cracker aisle before casually moving on. Authorities say this isn’t his first snack run — he previously broke into a restaurant in Nakhon Ratchasima province, apparently drawn in by the smell of food. This time, it was the cracker shelf that took the hit. 🎥X/Nexta_TV #news #thailand #animals #elephant #snacks