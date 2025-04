比人類懂吃！叢林「美食獵人」靠這招挖松露 他見照片驚：進化太快

STUDY: #Gorillas in #Congo’s Nouabalé-Ndoki National Park Scratch the Ground for Truffles, Not for Insects as Long Assumed



With these findings, Gaston Abea becomes Ndoki's first #Indigenous lead author of a peer-reviewed scientific paper.



Read more: https://t.co/RADabDlOjG pic.twitter.com/Zfon98wWTN