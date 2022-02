胖嘟嘟金魚套上「專屬輪椅」努力復健 對抗病魔曝最新近況

世上所有生靈都值得被用心對待!美國德州有條金魚因為得了「魚鰾病」無法正常活動,只能病懨懨、歪斜的橫躺在水底。水族館員工不忍小金魚受苦,自製「專屬漂浮輪椅」助牠保持平衡,能夠再次在水裡自在悠遊。

畫面中可以看到,這隻胖嘟嘟的小金魚身上裝有符合身形的「專屬輪椅」,上頭還有輔助漂浮的保麗龍塊,不只能協助維持平衡,更能穩定魚身不再歪斜傾倒。

just wanted to remind y’all of the time my friend made a literal wheelchair for a goldfish dying from a swim bladder disorder that made him unable to swim upright. The wheelchair worked well enough that he lived many more years in a tank I donated before succumbing to his illness pic.twitter.com/BWyQ8S9t0X