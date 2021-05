【動物冷知識】鯊魚卵鞘外觀太特別 被戲稱「美人魚的錢包」

Egg cases surround the eggs of oviparous sharks, skates, and chimaeras. They are made of collagen protein strands: often described as feeling rough and leathery, they are frequently translucent, allowing to see embryos inside https://t.co/9I30F0Qk2M [gif: https://t.co/QDRywNDBcb] pic.twitter.com/LSJItZbbAj