快訊

美禁售芯片…比爾蓋茲：逼中國自給自足 真有好處嗎？

懷孕房仲帶人看房 竟遭房客男友持利剪猛刺

聽新聞
test
0:00 / 0:00

無毛貓患病雙眼被切除剩「大窟窿」 克服全盲網友超感動

香港01 / 謝茜嘉
美國無毛貓患病前有一雙美麗眼睛。圖片來源／ instagram
美國無毛貓患病前有一雙美麗眼睛。圖片來源／ instagram

美國一隻無毛貓近日成為人們關注對象，全因牠的外貌與其他貓咪不同，除了臉上滿滿的皺紋，身上更沒有毛，而且沒有雙眼。雖然獨特的外貌令人感到一點可怕，但牠背後的辛酸故事其實惹人心痛，就連網民亦高呼感動。

來自美國的無毛貓Jasper在2歲時被主人Kelli收養，Jasper當時仍是隻非常健康又活潑的貓咪，而且更擁有一雙大眼睛。但牠不幸在2013年罹患貓皰疹病毒（FHV），右眼角膜更出現潰爛，因情況越趨嚴重，最後不得不摘除右眼。

Kelli之後雖然用心照顧Jasper，更為牠準備了一個眼罩，但數年後病情又再反覆，今次到左眼出現同樣症狀，最後亦要除去保命，臉上只剩下2個「大窟窿」，從此要過着全盲的生活。

在 Instagram 查看這則貼文

Mama says I am living proof that cats have nine lives. I’m feeling much better now though! Happy to be home and getting lots of extra love and cuddles, plus some yummy goo stuff that’s supposed to help me gain weight. Mama also told me all about the nice messages from all of you! It’s nice to be so loved 😻😸 ————————————————————————Shop link in the bio! For those who don’t know Jazzy’s story, he was adopted at 2 years old seemingly healthy. After a couple of years he was diagnosed with FHV (feline herpes virus), but at the time all that meant was he was a sniffly boy. Then in November 2013 he got a corneal ulcer in his right eye. It was so bad that removal was the only option. He went on being a happy, healthy, now one eyed kitty. Until September 2018 when he ended up with a corneal ulcer in his remaining eye. Again so bad that removal was the only option. As scary as the news was that Jasper would now be totally blind, he adapted super well. Finally in April 2019 he had a mild stroke. It was a terrifying experience trying to figure out what was going on, why he woke me up spinning in circles, but the diagnoses was a relief. The cause is unknown, which is unfortunately common, but it means it wasn’t caused by any of the awful things that we know can cause one. Since then he’s recovered almost 100%, he walks a bit more cautiously and occasionally is unsure of where is is and will meow for help, but otherwise he’s perfect. He’s a very happy kitty, who is otherwise extremely healthy. He’s 12 years old, but the vet says there’s no reason to think he won’t live another 10 years. #jazzypurr #blindcat #sphynx #sphynxcat #nakedkitty #sphynxlair #catsofinstagram #catstagram #instacat #cat #kitty #animals #sphynxofinstagram #sphynxstagram #thedailynude #sphynxoftheday #hairlesscat #catsdaily #oddkitty #thedodo

Jasper（@jazzy.purrs）分享的貼文 於 張貼

當以為事情已告一段落，Jasper卻禍不單行，牠在去年4月不幸中風，而且難以康復如初。但即使遇上重重厄運，Jasper與Kelli每天仍樂觀面對生命，Kelli更開設facebook與Instagram帳戶記錄Jasper的狀況。

她表示除了會幫Jasper準備漂亮衣物、美食外，更不時帶牠外出散步，甚至把Jasper的樣子變成紋身刻在身上，又多領養2隻流浪貓陪伴Jasper，其中1隻貓咪Tessa同樣是失明，更與Jasper相處不俗。Kelli稱：「即使是一隻失明的貓咪也可以活得快樂、滿足。」

不少網民得悉Jasper的遭遇亦紛紛表示感動，「牠真是一隻帥氣的貓貓」、「牠是隻珍貴的貓貓，讓我的心融化」、「我為牠着迷，牠看起來像是科幻電影會有的貓咪，超酷！」、「牠的堅強是我的榜樣」。

在 Instagram 查看這則貼文

I may take my sweet time, and sometimes get distracted by sounds, but I can still make it around pretty good. I can also make it on the couch by myself just fine but don’t tell Mama that. I much prefer to be picked up. ————————————————————————Shop link in the bio! For those who don’t know Jazzy’s story, he was adopted at 2 years old seemingly healthy. After a couple of years he was diagnosed with FHV (feline herpes virus), but at the time all that meant was he was a sniffly boy. Then in November 2013 he got a corneal ulcer in his right eye. It was so bad that removal was the only option. He went on being a happy, healthy, now one eyed kitty. Until September 2018 when he ended up with a corneal ulcer in his remaining eye. Again so bad that removal was the only option. As scary as the news was that Jasper would now be totally blind, he adapted super well. Finally in April 2019 he had a mild stroke. He’s a very happy kitty, who is otherwise extremely healthy. He’s 11 years old, but the vet says there’s no reason to think he won’t live another 10 years. #jazzypurr #blindcat #sphynx #sphynxcat #nakedkitty #sphynxlair #catsofinstagram #catstagram #instacat #cat #kitty #animals #sphynxofinstagram #sphynxstagram #thedailynude #sphynxoftheday #hairlesscat #catsdaily #oddkitty #thedodo

Jasper（@jazzy.purrs）分享的貼文 於 張貼

延伸閱讀：

【趣一趣】日本喵星人橫臥奴才白皙雙腿 網民笑爆：好大條內褲

小老鼠瞓大麻葉堆食上癮　暖男「扣留」助戒毒　頒獎章再放歸自然

文章授權轉載自《香港01》

貓咪 失明 中風

延伸閱讀

她喊再也不吃全聯豬油 網友以為負評一看鼻酸了

他問臺北水餃霸主是哪家？ 吃貨狂推這2家「唯一信仰」

情侶出遊2天1夜！他PO明細「女友只花94元」 網傻：何必呢？

他一句「台北房子CP值低且又醜又貴」 掀網友論戰

相關新聞

無毛貓患病雙眼被切除剩「大窟窿」 克服全盲網友超感動

美國一隻無毛貓近日成為人們關注對象，全因牠的外貌與其他貓咪不同，除了臉上滿滿的皺紋，身上更沒有毛，而且沒有雙眼。雖然獨特的外貌令人感到一點可怕，但牠背後的辛酸故事其實惹人心痛，就連網民亦高呼感動。

朕不允許！喵星人阻郵差送信 網友實驗：真的會擋

當郵差送信或包裹時，總可能碰上各種無法投遞的意外狀況。近日一位日本網友就分享，郵差到他家投遞失敗，理由竟然是因為他家的貓。

小海豹跳進橡膠皮艇共划 夫妻被萌翻：牠很享受

從事野外運動若能遇到友善的動物近距離接觸，應該會讓不少民眾為之瘋狂。英國一對夫妻近期在港口划橡膠皮艇時，意外引來一隻小海豹，海豹好奇地爬上他們的皮艇上，一同划船，模樣相當可愛。夫妻兩人也感到相當驚訝，因為海豹通常會因害羞遠離人，不過這隻海豹卻樂在其中，相當享受。

幼犬遭石膏封成「木乃伊」遺棄 滲入眼致失明、多處骨折

中國大陸近日發生1宗恐怖虐狗事件，有黑心主人竟然將出生不久的小狗「加工」後遺棄路邊！日前，北京1名動物義工在天橋上發現1個紙箱，內裏有1頭用紙包裝的小狗，全身有塗上奇怪白色物料。小狗送院後證實身上被石

飼主忘開防手震拍奔跑中獵犬 「歪嘴、甩舌崩壞照」笑翻10萬人

拍照技術很重要！日本有一名毛小孩飼主，他帶著愛犬小麥到公園散步，突然心血來潮拿手機想要捕捉小麥散步的樣子，沒想到小麥跑步速度太快，加上可能沒有開到防手震功能，拍下來的畫面都是歪嘴甩舌的崩壞模樣，一系列的崩壞照放上推特爆紅，笑翻無數網友，讓飼主趕緊放上麥的萌照表示：「牠實際上是超級美少女啦！」

掌烏賊完全養殖技術 十大傑出青年海大徐德華從小愛魚

第58屆十大傑出青年昨天名單出爐，國立台灣海洋大學水產養殖學系徐德華助理教授為十大傑出青年農漁環保類當選人。海大今天表示...

熱門新聞

震撼2020！唐綺陽再警示「9、10月注意」 一切沒有轉圜餘地

天災人禍醞釀爆發...命理師曝星象：10月驚現「魔鬼大十字」

踩人往上爬！最「忘恩負義」4大星座　雙魚、天秤上榜

妥瑞症女孩搭捷運遇咆哮！ 同車乘客神救援 結局超暖心

小鬼黃鴻升猝死 醫師提醒年輕男性注意心律不整

出門務必帶傘！明晚到周日鋒面最接近 降雨熱區看這

商品推薦

udn討論區

0 則留言
規範
發布
  • 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
  • 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
  • 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
  • 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。