無毛貓患病雙眼被切除剩「大窟窿」 克服全盲網友超感動
美國一隻無毛貓近日成為人們關注對象，全因牠的外貌與其他貓咪不同，除了臉上滿滿的皺紋，身上更沒有毛，而且沒有雙眼。雖然獨特的外貌令人感到一點可怕，但牠背後的辛酸故事其實惹人心痛，就連網民亦高呼感動。
來自美國的無毛貓Jasper在2歲時被主人Kelli收養，Jasper當時仍是隻非常健康又活潑的貓咪，而且更擁有一雙大眼睛。但牠不幸在2013年罹患貓皰疹病毒（FHV），右眼角膜更出現潰爛，因情況越趨嚴重，最後不得不摘除右眼。
Kelli之後雖然用心照顧Jasper，更為牠準備了一個眼罩，但數年後病情又再反覆，今次到左眼出現同樣症狀，最後亦要除去保命，臉上只剩下2個「大窟窿」，從此要過着全盲的生活。
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
Mama says I am living proof that cats have nine lives. I’m feeling much better now though! Happy to be home and getting lots of extra love and cuddles, plus some yummy goo stuff that’s supposed to help me gain weight. Mama also told me all about the nice messages from all of you! It’s nice to be so loved 😻😸 ————————————————————————Shop link in the bio! For those who don’t know Jazzy’s story, he was adopted at 2 years old seemingly healthy. After a couple of years he was diagnosed with FHV (feline herpes virus), but at the time all that meant was he was a sniffly boy. Then in November 2013 he got a corneal ulcer in his right eye. It was so bad that removal was the only option. He went on being a happy, healthy, now one eyed kitty. Until September 2018 when he ended up with a corneal ulcer in his remaining eye. Again so bad that removal was the only option. As scary as the news was that Jasper would now be totally blind, he adapted super well. Finally in April 2019 he had a mild stroke. It was a terrifying experience trying to figure out what was going on, why he woke me up spinning in circles, but the diagnoses was a relief. The cause is unknown, which is unfortunately common, but it means it wasn’t caused by any of the awful things that we know can cause one. Since then he’s recovered almost 100%, he walks a bit more cautiously and occasionally is unsure of where is is and will meow for help, but otherwise he’s perfect. He’s a very happy kitty, who is otherwise extremely healthy. He’s 12 years old, but the vet says there’s no reason to think he won’t live another 10 years. #jazzypurr #blindcat #sphynx #sphynxcat #nakedkitty #sphynxlair #catsofinstagram #catstagram #instacat #cat #kitty #animals #sphynxofinstagram #sphynxstagram #thedailynude #sphynxoftheday #hairlesscat #catsdaily #oddkitty #thedodo
當以為事情已告一段落，Jasper卻禍不單行，牠在去年4月不幸中風，而且難以康復如初。但即使遇上重重厄運，Jasper與Kelli每天仍樂觀面對生命，Kelli更開設facebook與Instagram帳戶記錄Jasper的狀況。
她表示除了會幫Jasper準備漂亮衣物、美食外，更不時帶牠外出散步，甚至把Jasper的樣子變成紋身刻在身上，又多領養2隻流浪貓陪伴Jasper，其中1隻貓咪Tessa同樣是失明，更與Jasper相處不俗。Kelli稱：「即使是一隻失明的貓咪也可以活得快樂、滿足。」
不少網民得悉Jasper的遭遇亦紛紛表示感動，「牠真是一隻帥氣的貓貓」、「牠是隻珍貴的貓貓，讓我的心融化」、「我為牠着迷，牠看起來像是科幻電影會有的貓咪，超酷！」、「牠的堅強是我的榜樣」。
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
I may take my sweet time, and sometimes get distracted by sounds, but I can still make it around pretty good. I can also make it on the couch by myself just fine but don’t tell Mama that. I much prefer to be picked up. ————————————————————————Shop link in the bio! For those who don’t know Jazzy’s story, he was adopted at 2 years old seemingly healthy. After a couple of years he was diagnosed with FHV (feline herpes virus), but at the time all that meant was he was a sniffly boy. Then in November 2013 he got a corneal ulcer in his right eye. It was so bad that removal was the only option. He went on being a happy, healthy, now one eyed kitty. Until September 2018 when he ended up with a corneal ulcer in his remaining eye. Again so bad that removal was the only option. As scary as the news was that Jasper would now be totally blind, he adapted super well. Finally in April 2019 he had a mild stroke. He’s a very happy kitty, who is otherwise extremely healthy. He’s 11 years old, but the vet says there’s no reason to think he won’t live another 10 years. #jazzypurr #blindcat #sphynx #sphynxcat #nakedkitty #sphynxlair #catsofinstagram #catstagram #instacat #cat #kitty #animals #sphynxofinstagram #sphynxstagram #thedailynude #sphynxoftheday #hairlesscat #catsdaily #oddkitty #thedodo
延伸閱讀：
小老鼠瞓大麻葉堆食上癮 暖男「扣留」助戒毒 頒獎章再放歸自然
文章授權轉載自《香港01》
延伸閱讀
熱門新聞
贊助廣告
商品推薦
udn討論區
- 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
- 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
- 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
- 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
FB留言