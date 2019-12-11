曾經胖到走2步就放棄 40公斤米格魯瘦身有成IG爆紅
根據Inside Edition報導，美國亞利桑那州鳳凰城的動物保護設施「亞利桑那米格魯救援隊」今年五月底，安置了一隻雄性米格魯「沃夫岡」。安置時，沃夫岡的體重超過40公斤，連行走都有困難。
幸好，在救援隊的陪伴之下，沃夫岡開始了節食計畫。經過半年，沃夫岡已經成功地減去了13公斤的體重，瘦到28公斤。雄性米格魯的標準體重一般而言是11公斤，沃夫岡還有很長的一段路要走。
飼養員艾琳・麥美納斯表示，「牠的飲食是由我準備的，基本上是由火雞的瘦肉和大量的蔬菜構成。」除了節食之外，沃夫岡也積極配合運動，除了每週都會進行水中漫步以外，牠也會健走和游泳，「牠目前一個禮拜大概會瘦0.5公斤」
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
🦄 🎥 Weight Loss and TODAY Show Update 🎥🦄 . Guys, I now weigh 62 pounds down from a starting weight of 90 pounds 🦄🦄. I can’t believe it! I was worried because I indulged a little over Thanksgiving, but with the cooler temperatures in Phoenix I’m able to workout even more, so I guess it all evens out ! I’m so happy for your support! . Also, Mom got a text yesterday from the TODAY show and they are going to air my segment tomorrow (Wednesday) during the @3rdhourtoday !-🦄🦄 I’m so nervous but I’m trying to play it cool because I think Mom is nervous too ! I’m excited to show everyone that with perseverance, support, a positive attitude, and a little bit of luck, that anything is possible when you don’t give up on yourself ! I’ll post the link to my segment as soon as I can ! . . . . . . . . . . . . . #beagle #beaglesofinstagram #weight #weightlosstransformation #obesetobeast #shelterdog #dogsofinstagram #fitness #homemadedogfood #diet #instafit #arizonabeaglerescue #today #fitness #weightloss #goals #thirdhourtoday #wolfgangthebeagle #chonk #weightlossmotivation #cleaneating #adoptdontshop #cbd #cbdforpets #love #dog #mealprep #fitnessinspiration #goals #nsv #inspiration #christmas
除了節食之外，沃夫岡也因為甲狀腺的問題，目前正在服藥當中。根據艾琳所稱，沃夫岡今年約在六歲上下，剛來到保護設施時，胖到連門都進不來，走沒幾下就不行了。但現在牠已經可以連續散步二十分鐘左右。沃夫岡有一個很喜歡的玩具獨角獸，牠運動時一定會將它帶在身邊，作為牠的同伴。
艾琳也為沃夫岡開了一個Instagram帳號，來分享牠的減重歷程，「我本來想說大概只有我媽會看，但大概是牠的個性本來就比較受歡迎吧。」目前的追蹤人數已經達到四萬人以上，「大家都被牠激勵了。」
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
I’m still so excited from my birthday weekend! 🦄🦄 I had so much fun making new friends! Here are some more pictures, and I put the link to my TV interview in my bio! Although I fell a little short of my mile goal, my @fitbark went crazy!! In hindsight, I probably could have walked the entire mile if I walked without my toy, because I could have breathed through my mouth better. However, that is never going to happen because I love exercising with my toys so much !! . . Also, Dad said we’d hang my finisher medal on our Christmas tree 🎄 this year next to some of the race medals my brothers have earned (and brother Fred was a champion athlete back in the day). That made me feel really proud ! . . Finally, one of the best parts of the day (besides brunch) was doing a small part to help my rescue @arizonabeaglerescue raise some money and bring awareness. We were able to mention them in my TV interview and the rescue was one of the groups that @fourleggedrunning benefited— Mom estimates the rescue will receive over $600 dollars; it is only through the generosity of others that the rescue can continue to help save dogs looking for their forever homes. . . . . . . . . . . #beagle #beaglesofinstagram #weight. #weighhtlosstransformation #obesetobeast #shelterdog #dogsofinstagram #fitness #rescueismyfavoritebreed #diet #instafit #arizonabeaglerescue #bodypositivity #fitness #weightloss #goals #fitbark #wolfgangthebeagle #chonk #chonker #cleaneating #adoptdontshop #cbd #cbdforpets #love #dog #mealprep #todayshow #3rdhourtoday #fitbark #nsv #inspiration
留言