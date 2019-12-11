親愛的網友：
為確保您享有最佳的瀏覽體驗，建議您提升您的 IE 瀏覽器至最新版本，感謝您的配合。
生活新聞
星座運勢
家庭兩性
動物星球
職場觀測
流行消費
時尚美妝

雪梨「黑色海灘」？空汙染黑澳洲海洋的氣候危機

金鑛咖啡暫緩收店危機 「富士康廣告」接全台13家門市

曾經胖到走2步就放棄 40公斤米格魯瘦身有成IG爆紅

2019-12-11 09:09聯合新聞網 綜合報導

米格魯犬「沃夫岡」經過半年，瘦下了十三公斤。圖／Instagram
米格魯犬「沃夫岡」經過半年，瘦下了十三公斤。圖／Instagram
分享

根據Inside Edition報導，美國亞利桑那州鳳凰城的動物保護設施「亞利桑那米格魯救援隊」今年五月底，安置了一隻雄性米格魯「沃夫岡」。安置時，沃夫岡的體重超過40公斤，連行走都有困難。

幸好，在救援隊的陪伴之下，沃夫岡開始了節食計畫。經過半年，沃夫岡已經成功地減去了13公斤的體重，瘦到28公斤。雄性米格魯的標準體重一般而言是11公斤，沃夫岡還有很長的一段路要走。

飼養員艾琳・麥美納斯表示，「牠的飲食是由我準備的，基本上是由火雞的瘦肉和大量的蔬菜構成。」除了節食之外，沃夫岡也積極配合運動，除了每週都會進行水中漫步以外，牠也會健走和游泳，「牠目前一個禮拜大概會瘦0.5公斤」

在 Instagram 查看這則貼文

🦄 🎥 Weight Loss and TODAY Show Update 🎥🦄 . Guys, I now weigh 62 pounds down from a starting weight of 90 pounds 🦄🦄. I can’t believe it! I was worried because I indulged a little over Thanksgiving, but with the cooler temperatures in Phoenix I’m able to workout even more, so I guess it all evens out ! I’m so happy for your support! . Also, Mom got a text yesterday from the TODAY show and they are going to air my segment tomorrow (Wednesday) during the @3rdhourtoday !-🦄🦄 I’m so nervous but I’m trying to play it cool because I think Mom is nervous too ! I’m excited to show everyone that with perseverance, support, a positive attitude, and a little bit of luck, that anything is possible when you don’t give up on yourself ! I’ll post the link to my segment as soon as I can ! . . . . . . . . . . . . . #beagle #beaglesofinstagram #weight #weightlosstransformation #obesetobeast #shelterdog #dogsofinstagram #fitness #homemadedogfood #diet #instafit #arizonabeaglerescue #today #fitness #weightloss #goals #thirdhourtoday #wolfgangthebeagle #chonk #weightlossmotivation #cleaneating #adoptdontshop #cbd #cbdforpets #love #dog #mealprep #fitnessinspiration #goals #nsv #inspiration #christmas

Wolfgang（@obese_beagle）分享的貼文 於 張貼

除了節食之外，沃夫岡也因為甲狀腺的問題，目前正在服藥當中。根據艾琳所稱，沃夫岡今年約在六歲上下，剛來到保護設施時，胖到連門都進不來，走沒幾下就不行了。但現在牠已經可以連續散步二十分鐘左右。沃夫岡有一個很喜歡的玩具獨角獸，牠運動時一定會將它帶在身邊，作為牠的同伴。

艾琳也為沃夫岡開了一個Instagram帳號，來分享牠的減重歷程，「我本來想說大概只有我媽會看，但大概是牠的個性本來就比較受歡迎吧。」目前的追蹤人數已經達到四萬人以上，「大家都被牠激勵了。」

在 Instagram 查看這則貼文

I’m still so excited from my birthday weekend! 🦄🦄 I had so much fun making new friends! Here are some more pictures, and I put the link to my TV interview in my bio! Although I fell a little short of my mile goal, my @fitbark went crazy!! In hindsight, I probably could have walked the entire mile if I walked without my toy, because I could have breathed through my mouth better. However, that is never going to happen because I love exercising with my toys so much !! . . Also, Dad said we’d hang my finisher medal on our Christmas tree 🎄 this year next to some of the race medals my brothers have earned (and brother Fred was a champion athlete back in the day). That made me feel really proud ! . . Finally, one of the best parts of the day (besides brunch) was doing a small part to help my rescue @arizonabeaglerescue raise some money and bring awareness. We were able to mention them in my TV interview and the rescue was one of the groups that @fourleggedrunning benefited— Mom estimates the rescue will receive over $600 dollars; it is only through the generosity of others that the rescue can continue to help save dogs looking for their forever homes. . . . . . . . . . . #beagle #beaglesofinstagram #weight. #weighhtlosstransformation #obesetobeast #shelterdog #dogsofinstagram #fitness #rescueismyfavoritebreed #diet #instafit #arizonabeaglerescue #bodypositivity #fitness #weightloss #goals #fitbark #wolfgangthebeagle #chonk #chonker #cleaneating #adoptdontshop #cbd #cbdforpets #love #dog #mealprep #todayshow #3rdhourtoday #fitbark #nsv #inspiration

Wolfgang（@obese_beagle）分享的貼文 於 張貼

健走減重汪星人

延伸閱讀

農夫出奇招「畫」愛犬為老虎 防潑猴破壞田中作...

狗臉有如人臉長眉毛 以為是蠟筆小新惡作劇

英國狗媽媽一次產下21隻寶寶 直逼金氏世界紀...

奶貓吸吮大拇指熟睡 超可愛模樣萌翻眾人

相關新聞

奶貓吸吮大拇指熟睡 超可愛模樣萌翻眾人

2019-12-10 17:30

影／雲林又有新生小白猴現蹤 全身雪白萌樣吸睛

2019-12-10 12:55

寒冬見小黑狗蜷縮路邊 他買罐頭餵食…真相曝光萬人笑瘋：自己吃囉

2019-12-10 12:00

風流鴨每日交配多達10次 生殖器感染含膿閹割保命

2019-12-10 10:37

英國狗媽媽一次產下21隻寶寶 直逼金氏世界紀錄

2019-12-09 16:26

2女金剛來了 動物園辦「猩」婚

2019-12-09 00:05

台北雁鴨季 7場濕地導覽

2019-12-07 23:50

獨留寵物狗在家超過一個月活活餓死 華男被捕

2019-12-07 18:16

象爸爸 救了23頭野生亞洲象

2019-12-06 23:56

欖蠵龜遭鉤傷 暫送海大收容

2019-12-06 23:13

新竹市立動物園重新開放！7大可愛焦點搶先看 還送免費紀念小物

2019-12-06 16:06

絨鼠的超級紅娘是他 動物園喜添7鼠

2019-12-06 15:33

罕見保育類欖蠵龜「小石」遭鉤傷 暫送海洋大學收容

2019-12-06 15:04

花蓮欖蠵龜嘴卡魚鉤 台大獸醫系接續治療

2019-12-06 14:30

台韓鳥友心所繫！ 黑琵「H74」再返茄萣濕地度冬

2019-12-05 23:11

氣溫增高鳥變小 研究：不利遷徙

2019-12-05 21:09

北美研究：暖化讓鳥類體型縮小了

2019-12-05 14:20

送屠場遭電擊 澳洲退役純種馬被做成寵物飼料　

2019-12-05 11:32

農夫出奇招「畫」愛犬為老虎 防潑猴破壞田中作物

2019-12-04 13:12

動物尾巴大不同 功能如同警報器、消暑工具

2019-12-04 12:55

最狂「撿屍人」！15萬筆動物屍體大數據成台灣寶藏

2019-12-04 11:42

從獵捕到共存 加拿大卑詩省人熊關係演進史

2019-12-04 11:12

貪吃保育欖蠵龜被捕獲 岸巡隊即刻救援

2019-12-03 17:26

你知道世界上有幾種熊嗎？保育的成功與失敗

2019-12-03 15:16

金門小水獺健檢模樣曝光 超萌讓人直呼「要融化了」

2019-12-03 07:32

吐舌網紅貓Lil Bub走了 謝謝你這8年帶來的美好

2019-12-03 06:43

金門小水獺通過健檢 超萌模樣曝光

2019-12-02 23:10

無尾熊媽媽緊抱親兒以身擋火 康復快將重返自然

2019-12-01 21:19

保育有成 台南水雉大調查數量創新高

2019-12-01 17:05

逃過馬戲團人生 多隻老虎赴西班牙展開新生活

2019-12-01 13:02

影／短短10天 苗栗海岸接連發現3隻死亡海豚

2019-11-30 15:05

影／訓練有素！2柴犬守衛警戒中 最後一幕網友拍案叫絕

2019-11-30 10:10

浪浪零下3度發抖不願走 全身蓋白雪用體溫為5幼貓取暖

2019-11-29 17:56

一下雪就從茶色變純白 北海道雪兔為何冒險出沒路肩？

2019-11-29 14:32

影／德國首度誕生貓熊雙胞胎 打嗝萌樣曝光

2019-11-29 11:51

動物園全台唯一大食蟻獸 日吞螞蟻3萬隻

2019-11-29 11:21

一滴水的最佳旅程！「可口可樂水資源展」限期4天快閃華山文創園區

2019-11-29 11:13

防石虎路殺 苗栗2路段夜間降低速限

2019-11-28 23:03

花兩百萬買下絕美巨蜥被捕 走私名單赫見有藝人

2019-11-27 15:36
看更多

熱門文章

生日有「1」或「2」 百元入住台南趣淘漫旅

2019-12-10 10:59

2019年「35間熄燈名餐廳」！ 名單滿滿都是回憶

2019-12-10 18:40

走進台灣診所 日本作家驚嘆：古早味彷彿讓人回到兒時

2019-12-10 15:52

想上山遊客注意！司馬庫斯道路即日起開放通行

2019-12-10 10:46

台鐵花東實名制 17日起每天六班常態實施

2019-12-10 18:26

國家機器告白正夯！他上合歡山示愛「雅婷看到了嗎」

2019-12-10 15:29

影／遊2020台灣燈會搭客運 有安全密碼「12345」

2019-12-10 10:46

新人求婚車卡太平山 遇「霸王拖吊」要1萬4700元怒投訴

2019-12-10 15:21

好市多烤雞吃不完怎辦？ 她自創超狂料理法網狂讚

2019-12-10 18:30

設施無限暢玩！ 兒童新樂園「一日票」優惠至12月31日

2019-12-10 12:41

周日起熱得像夏天！ 吳德榮：高溫上看30度

2019-12-11 07:12

牛肉麵界的兄弟之爭 建宏和富宏誰才是網友最愛

2019-12-10 16:05

奶貓吸吮大拇指熟睡 超可愛模樣萌翻眾人

2019-12-10 17:30

這些你買了嗎？全家便利商店「2019熱銷商品風雲榜」出爐

2019-12-10 21:00

攝影師巧手！透過一片放大鏡 拍出沒見過的東京迪士尼

2019-12-10 14:42

正露丸的味道消不掉？官方神回「解臭法」引討論

2019-12-10 20:59

來台旅客再創新高 旅遊業者吐露真實感受

2019-12-10 11:46

吃素預防大腸癌？ 定期篩檢最重要

2019-12-10 15:19

台中「麗寶Outlet」二期12月25日見客 獨家星巴克鐘樓曝光

2019-12-10 17:29

全台最大 麗寶Outlet Mall二期25日試營運

2019-12-10 15:23

化學元素週期表 黑色星期五登上台北101和捷運車廂

2019-12-10 10:36

寒冬必備！星巴克「耶誕雪人巧克力那堤」12月11日新上市

2019-12-10 12:04

公路緊急電話淪醉漢續攤專用…每次響起 都讓人傻眼

2019-12-10 11:00

機車族爭取南迴改開放機車 林佳龍允研究案納代表參與

2019-12-10 18:36

出院準備銜接長照2.0一條龍 家屬感恩醫院無縫接軌

2019-12-10 12:56

有情人必看！年底戀情超旺VS戀情受阻的生肖TOP3

2019-12-10 14:39

她雨夜回家突遇怪男搭訕 網曝：對方已經等很久了

2019-12-10 21:47

來台旅客人次又將破紀錄 業者：不代表觀光總產值增加

2019-12-10 11:38

邊境查驗連兩周不合格 IKEA隨行杯塑化劑濃度超標

2019-12-10 11:59

今天留意氣溫變化 明天午後起迎好天氣

2019-12-11 07:29

「當妳衝鋒陷陣，我就是妳的後盾」《冰雪奇緣 2》安娜教我們的事 ： 有一種夢想是陪在某人身旁

2019-12-10 15:38

觀光局國旅組長懸缺兩個月 莊靜真不畏壓力回鍋

2019-12-10 11:08

他滿月禮盒收到生米和雞蛋 內行網友解析：長輩回禮

2019-12-10 20:10

好心疼！弱勢童耶誕願望寫「肚子餓 想要乾糧、罐頭」

2019-12-10 11:56

每日星座運勢／摩羯愛情可開花結果　創意易獲稱讚

2019-12-11 00:00

飛去看極光！加航歲末優惠　台北－溫哥華來回15100

2019-12-11 00:19

台鐵便當可望飛上天 空廚業者有興趣加盟

2019-12-10 12:14

影／雲林又有新生小白猴現蹤 全身雪白萌樣吸睛

2019-12-10 12:55

歷年最高！太平山遊客破50萬 校長休假親子遊成幸運兒

2019-12-10 10:07

台鐵發拳擊球讓員工紓壓？ 產工：先核定生活津貼吧

2019-12-10 12:55
看更多

商品推薦

贊助廣告

商品推薦

留言

Top