是狗還狐狸？老鷹從空拋下「幼犬」 驗完DNA竟超厲害
一名住在澳洲墨爾本的女子，今年8月在自家後院，聽到動物微弱的哭聲，她循聲找到一隻「小狗」，女子上網詢問網友小狗品種，眾多網友都認為這可能是一隻狐狸，事後女子帶著小狗進行DNA檢驗後，才發現牠是受國家保護的「維多利亞高地野犬」，研究員將收養該隻小狗，並進行保護與育種計劃，依小狗身上傷痕，推測牠是被老鷹抓走後落下。
根據《每日郵報》報導，一名居住在澳洲墨爾本布萊特的女子在臉書表示，「我今早醒來後，聽到後院灌木叢發出動物叫聲，但我無法分辨是狐狸還是狗」，女子決定先收養這隻「小狗」，將其取名為「萬迪」（Wandi），並貼出牠的照片求助，詢問小狗究竟品種為何。
文章曝光後，不少網友都認為這不是一隻小狗，而是一直狐狸。考慮到萬迪負傷，女子因此帶牠至動物醫院治療，同時進行DNA檢驗，並暫時將萬迪送至澳洲的野狗基金會避難所。
近日DNA報告出爐，結果顯示萬迪不是狐狸，而是百分百純種的「維多利亞高地野犬」（Victoria highlands dingo）」，該種狗還受到國家保護。新南威爾斯遺傳學實驗室研究員表示，萬迪將被實驗室人員保護，並成為育種計劃之一，已留下純種澳洲野犬的基因。
研究員推測，萬迪當時可能被老鷹抓走，之後又不小心落下，才會掉入民宅後院，且牠的背部有受傷、指甲磨損，可能走了很遠才被發現。
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
Meet Wandi. He is our newest addition to our DDC family and what a story he has. Wandi was found alone as a 4-5 week old cub on a private property in Victoria's eastern highlands. He was brought to DDC by WIRES, where we have taken him under our care pending DNA results for dingo purity. After weeks of anxious waiting, results from UNSW's genetics lab revealed Wandi is a 100% PURE VICTORIAN HIGHLANDS DINGO. He is living proof that the dingo is still prevailing in its purest form in Victoria. Wandi will become part of our breeding program, adding new genes to increase strength and diversity of our captive insurance population of pure dingoes we have at our sanctuary. We believe Wandi was stolen by an eagle and dropped - he had sustained wounds on his back, and his nails were worn down suggesting he had travelled far on foot before being found. You can follow Wandi @wandi_dingo to watch him grow ❤️ #dingo #dingoesofinstagram #canisdingo #savethedingo #alpinedingo #conservation #rewilding #coexistence #creatingawareness #savingspecies #protectingnature #threatenedspecies #wildlifeconservation #australiannative #australianwildlife #natureinspires #naturelovers #melbswest #dyobmelbourne #melbournenotes #visitmelbourne #meltoncitymuchmore #wandervictoria #animalencounter #puppylove #notforprofit
留言