是狗還狐狸？老鷹從空拋下「幼犬」 驗完DNA竟超厲害

2019-11-05 11:01聯合新聞網 綜合報導

女子分不清萬迪是狗還是狐狸。圖／取自每日郵報
女子分不清萬迪是狗還是狐狸。圖／取自每日郵報
分享

一名住在澳洲墨爾本的女子，今年8月在自家後院，聽到動物微弱的哭聲，她循聲找到一隻「小狗」，女子上網詢問網友小狗品種，眾多網友都認為這可能是一隻狐狸，事後女子帶著小狗進行DNA檢驗後，才發現牠是受國家保護的「維多利亞高地野犬」，研究員將收養該隻小狗，並進行保護與育種計劃，依小狗身上傷痕，推測牠是被老鷹抓走後落下。

根據《每日郵報》報導，一名居住在澳洲墨爾本布萊特的女子在臉書表示，「我今早醒來後，聽到後院灌木叢發出動物叫聲，但我無法分辨是狐狸還是狗」，女子決定先收養這隻「小狗」，將其取名為「萬迪」（Wandi），並貼出牠的照片求助，詢問小狗究竟品種為何。

文章曝光後，不少網友都認為這不是一隻小狗，而是一直狐狸。考慮到萬迪負傷，女子因此帶牠至動物醫院治療，同時進行DNA檢驗，並暫時將萬迪送至澳洲的野狗基金會避難所。

近日DNA報告出爐，結果顯示萬迪不是狐狸，而是百分百純種的「維多利亞高地野犬」（Victoria highlands dingo）」，該種狗還受到國家保護。新南威爾斯遺傳學實驗室研究員表示，萬迪將被實驗室人員保護，並成為育種計劃之一，已留下純種澳洲野犬的基因

研究員推測，萬迪當時可能被老鷹抓走，之後又不小心落下，才會掉入民宅後院，且牠的背部有受傷、指甲磨損，可能走了很遠才被發現。

Dingo Discovery Sanctuary（@dingodiscovery）分享的貼文

