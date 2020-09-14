快訊

移民署今宣布 第三次自動延長外國人在台停留時間

聯合報 / 記者廖炳棋/台北即時報導

移民署今天指出，由於疫情影響，決定外國人合法停留超過180日，停留期限第3次自動延長30日。

移民署說，考量國際疫情仍屬嚴峻，針對今年3月21日(含)以前入境且目前尚未逾期停留的外國人，全面第3次自動延長其在台停留期限。

移民署強調，為避免國際人流移動所造成的防疫破口及降低社區防疫負荷，針對合法停留超過180日的外國人，今年7月17日及8月14日已2度宣布自動延長30日停留期限措施，這次為第3次。

移民署進一步說明，這項措施仍將配合中央流行疫情指揮中心對疫情發展狀況的評估，適時檢討調整。相關延期要件及注意事項，詳情請參考以下「問答集」。

以下為移民署英文版說明：

3rd Automatic 30-Day Visa Extensions Announced for Foreigners who have Legally Stayed for 180 Days or More

Considering the current state of the global pandemic is still grim, NIA has decided to provide the 3rd automatic extension to foreigners who entered Taiwan before or on March 21, 2020, and have not overstayed their allowed duration of stay (including their initial visa and all previous extensions).

NIA stresses that, in order to prevent international movement of population leading to further outbreaks, as well as to reduce the burden of epidemic prevention on local neighborhoods, foreigners who have been allowed to stay for 180 days or more were granted two automatic 30-day extensions, which were announced on JUL 17 and AUG 14 respectively. The third extension is now in effect.

NIA further explains that upcoming extension policies will be reviewed and timely adjusted, in accordance with the CECC’s assessment on the COVID-19 outbreak. For detailed requirements and information about this extension policy, please refer to the following “Q&A”.

【問答集】“Q&A”

https://www.immigration.gov.tw/5385/7445/211420/229781/211422/232811/

移民署今天宣布，延長外國人在台停留時間。圖/記者廖炳棋翻攝
移民署今天宣布，延長外國人在台停留時間。圖/記者廖炳棋翻攝

