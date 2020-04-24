離島特輯：不一樣的海、監獄與潛水勝地 沒追會流淚的藍眼淚

圖／時報出版提供

A Sea Like No Other

lanyu

Sits off the southeast coast of Taiwan, Lanyu covers an area of 48 square kilometers. Administratively, the island belongs to Lanyu Township, Taitung County and can be reached by a 2.5-hour ferry ride from Taitung's Fugang Fishing Harbor. Lanyu is known for the unique culture of Tao people, who call their home "Pongso no Tao." As "Tao" means "people," "Pongso no Tao" means "Island of People." Among Taiwan's indigenous tribes, only the Tao have traditionally made their livings off the ocean and developed the culture around flying fish. Breathing with the ebbs and flows of the tides, Lanyu boasts its own rhythm of life.

Circling the island by scooter only takes two hours, while scenic beauty can be found everywhere on the road, highlighted by the blue ocean. Splendid under the sunshine and mysterious in the dark, the ocean expresses its changing mood through vigorous roars or gentle whispers. The trip to Lanyu would be worthwhile even just admiring the sea around the island. Also, welcoming the dawn at Tungching Bay, snorkeling or soaking in the water at Tungching Secret Spot, strolling and gazing at the sea at Green Green Grassland, or watching the sunset at Tiger Head Slope, are all worth a visit.

And of course, the island also offers delicious seafood. Lanyu Driftwood Restaurant in Yuren Village is especially recommended, from flying fish roe risotto to Yu-xian-yu-si (taro smoothie) , are all mouth-watering delicacies that would make you want to visit Lanyu over and over again.

※ As the Tao people lead a life following traditional customs with certain taboos, visitors should look it up online and follow the rules. (by Wen Liu)

位於台灣東南方外海上的蘭嶼，全島面積約 48 平方公里，行政區劃分在台東縣蘭嶼鄉，從台東富岡漁港搭船約2.5小時可以到達，因其獨特的原住民達悟族文化而著名。在達悟族語中，蘭嶼稱作「Pongso no Tao」，達悟族的「Tao」，在族語中是「人」的意思，「Pongso no Tao」就是「人的島」。達悟族是全台灣原住民中，唯一以漁業為生的族群，以飛魚為核心開展的文化，離不開海的蘭嶼，有著屬於自己的生活節奏。

騎機車環繞蘭嶼一圈，只需要兩個小時，路上每一處風景都有大海——白日是燦爛奪目、大聲喧嘩的海，夜晚是深沉靜謐、碎碎細語的海，可以說光是能看到蘭嶼的海，這趟旅行就值得也不為過。而除了大片的海之外，像是可以看日出的「東清灣」、可以浮潛、泡水的「東清祕境」，適合散步、看海的「青青大草原」，或是觀賞日落的「虎頭 坡」等，也都是值得造訪的景點。

蘭嶼島上連食物也離不開海，特別推薦漁人部落「蘭嶼漂流木餐廳」，無論是奶油飛魚卵燉飯，還是芋仙芋死 ( 芋頭冰沙 ) 都是美味到半夜想起會餓到哭的美食，啊，我真的可以去一百次蘭嶼!

※ 達悟族仍依循傳統生活，有許多禁忌與注意事項，想體驗蘭嶼的海的朋友請務必於造訪前上網查詢並盡力遵守喔!(文/劉玟苓)

圖／時報出版提供

綠島特輯

從政治犯監獄到潛水勝地

From A Place of Exile To Diving Hotspot

Green Island, the fourth-largest offshore island of Taiwan, was a place where political opponents of the regime were confined during the martial law period. The former prison camp, also known as Oasis Villa, has been transformed into the National Human Rights Museum—Green Island White Terror Memorial Park in 2002 and open to the public as an important portal to an understanding of Taiwan's history.

Moving beyond the somber past, Green Island now draws numerous tourists with diving and snorkeling, its natural beauty, and local delicacies. The gray peanut tofu is one of the most representative foods of the island. Simply dip it with soy sauce, one can truly taste its gritty texture and a slightly burnt fragrance. Fish rice dumpling is another delicious choice one shouldn't miss. Different from the pork rice dumpling wrapped in bamboo leaves of the island of Taiwan, Green Island's rice dumplings are stuffed with tuna fish and wrapped in shell ginger leaves. If you'd like to have a bite, visit Chunxia Eatery to taste these dishes.

Green Island is also one of the six diving hotspots in Taiwan. In the crystal clear blue ocean, divers can admire tropical fish and spectacular coral reefs. And if you're lucky, you may even dive with sea turtles and giant oceanic manta rays. In summer nights, one can also join the eco-friendly nighttime or intertidal zone tour organized by Caring for Green Island by Cutting Carbon Emissions (facebook.com/journeyvillage). Green Island even has one of the planet's only three underwater volcanic hot springs. At Zhaori Hot Springs, you may greet the sunrise in the morning, as well as enjoy soaking in hot pools while listening to the sound of waves and gazing into the starry sky at night. However, on Green Island surrounded by the sea, one can have a perfectly relaxing day by just sitting in a pavilion and reading a book over some coffee. (by Jolin Lin)

綠島，台灣的第四大離島，在戒嚴時期為羈 押政治犯的囚禁地，曾為監獄的「綠洲山莊」 在 2002 年轉型成「國家人權博物館─白色恐 怖綠島紀念園區」對外開放，是認識台灣歷 史非常重要的入口。

走過傷痛，綠島現在以潛水活動、自然生態 與在地美食吸引許多遊客造訪。綠島的特色 飲食，以「花生豆腐」最具代表性，灰色的 花生豆腐擁有粗獷的顆粒感，吃來多了一股 獨有的醇厚焦香，直接沾少許醬油膏食用， 最能品嚐出火山岩地形孕育出的花生滋味。 另外，「魚粽」也是不能錯過的選擇，有別 於本島的肉粽以竹葉製作，魚粽以月桃葉製 作，內餡也從豬肉換成鮪魚，月桃的清香搭 配鮪魚的鮮美，意外的清爽美味，若想品嚐 可到「春霞小吃部」試試。

綠島的海域是台灣六大潛點之一，寶石般 透明的藍色海水中，可以觀賞熱帶魚與壯 觀的珊瑚礁，幸運的話還能遇見海龜與鬼蝠 魟。此外，島上還有許多特有種生物，夏夜 可以預約「減碳愛綠島」 (facebook.com/ journeyvillage) 提供的生態友善夜遊與潮間 帶導覽;綠島更擁有全世界唯三的海底火山 溫泉，清晨可在「朝日溫泉」迎接日出，夜 晚也能聽著陣陣海浪聲，邊賞星空邊泡湯， 相當享受。不過在 360 度都看得到海的綠 島，不用特地做什麼，只要帶一杯咖啡、選 一個視野順眼的涼亭、配一本想看許久的書， 就能度過完美的一天。 ( 文 / 林苡秀 )

馬祖特輯

沒追到會流眼淚的藍眼淚

The dreamlike blue color that glows on the surface of the seas around Matsu in spring and summer is rarely seen anywhere in the world. It has a beautiful name: the Blue Tears. People who visit Matsu especially for the experience of the Blue Tears are called "tear chasers." Blue Tears is actually bioluminescence emitted by Noctiluca scintillans, a kind of marine plankton. While observing Blue Tears first-hand requires an element of luck, for many years, a large number of tear-chasing forerunners and specialists have accumulated a wealth of in-the- field experience which I will now share with everyone.

Tear chasing times:

The approximate time period when the Matsu Blue Tears phenomenon occurs begins in March and continues until September each year. Many people agree that the best time to view the phenomenon is from May to June, while some locals maintain that the Blue Tears are in full bloom during July and August. It is worth noting, though, that heavy fog around the time of the Dragon Boat Festival causes frequent groundings of commercial flight, and summer holidays are the peak travel season. As such, September may well be the most comfortable choice for a tear-chasing flight.

每年春夏之際在馬祖海面上閃爍的夢幻藍光，是世界少有的風景，它有個美麗的名字「藍眼淚」，而專程為藍眼淚而來的人們，則被稱為「追淚」團。藍眼淚其實是夜光蟲所發出的生物光，雖然要看到藍眼淚需要一點緣分與運氣，不過多年來已有許多追淚前輩與在地專家們累積了許多實戰經驗，在此與大家分享。

追淚時間:

馬祖藍眼淚的淚期，大約從3月開始延續到9月，有人說最佳觀賞時機是5、6月，但也有當地人認為7、8月才是藍眼淚爆發期，不過由於端午節前後容易碰到濃霧停飛，暑假又正值旅遊旺季，能舒服搭飛機前往的9月也是不錯的選擇。

Regarding accommodations:

During tear-chasing peak season, it is advisable to seek accommodations in a hostel. You can exchange information with the people you meet around because eight or nine out of ten camera- toting travelers will be there to chase the Blue Tears. Furthermore, various accommodations owners purportedly have a chat group on the LINE app exclusively for sharing information about the status of Blue Tears around each of the various islands, making it convenient for travelers, upon checking in, to discern exactly which island (s) currently have the greatest Blue Tears blooms. I strongly suggest that you check with the owner/operator of your guesthouse for the most up-to-date Blue Tears information.

Photography tips:

1. Camera equipment must have manual shutter settings which allow shutter to be held open at length

2. A sufficiently stable camera stand is required

3. Wide angle or telephoto lense is recommended, with the largest aperture possible (recommended settings, to be adjusted according to circumstances: ISO value 1600 to 6400, aperture focal ratio 2.8 to 4, shutter exposure 15 to 30 seconds, color temperature approximately 2500 to 3500K)

Recommended observation and photography spots:

For first-time tear chasers, it is recommended to go to the Beihai Tunnel as the odds are very good that Blue Tears will be visible from this vantage point. If you choose an outdoor observation spot such as along the coast or at a military stronghold, street lamps are rare to non-existent, making them ideal for photography. Also, remember to avoid the moonlight, especially during a full moon. Good luck, tear chasers!

Beaches:

# Tanghoudao Beach on Beigan island # Fuzheng Beach on Dongju island

# Kunqiu Beach on Xiju island

Harbors:

# Fuao Harbor on Nangan island

# Meng'ao Harbor on Dingju island

High points along the coasts:

# Dahan Stronghold on Nangan island

# Caipuao on Xiju island

# Mysterious Little Bay on Dongju island

關於住宿:

追淚的高峰時間可選擇入住背包客棧，看到其他帶攝影機來的旅客，十之八九是來追淚的旅人，可以互相交換資訊。另外據說民宿業者有個LINE群，在追淚期間像是情報中心一樣交換各島淚況，方便知道當天「藍眼淚 大爆發」的島，提供給入住旅客，建議大家多與民宿老闆詢問最新淚況。

關於攝影:

1. 相機需能調整手動快門，可長時間曝光

2. 穩定度夠高的腳架

3. 鏡頭建議使用廣角或是望遠鏡頭，光圈越大越好(建議數值，ISO:1600-6400，光圈: 2.8-4，曝光時間15-30 秒，適情況調整，色溫約2500-3500K)

建議觀賞與拍攝點:

初次追淚的人，建議到賞淚機率極高的「北 海坑道」。若到戶外景點如海岸邊、軍事據點等，幾乎都沒有路燈，相當適合拍攝。另外記得避開月光，尤其滿月時間。祝大家追淚成功!

沙灘:

# 北竿塘后道沙灘 # 東莒福正沙灘

# 西莒坤坵沙灘

港邊:

# 南竿福澳港

# 東莒猛澳碼頭

海岸高處:

# 南竿大漢據點

# 西莒菜埔澳

# 東莒神祕小海灣

【本文出自時報出版《Good_Eye台灣挑剔指南》，作者／郭佩怜等，未經同意禁止轉載。】