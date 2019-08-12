親愛的網友：
網友聲援中彈少女…防示威癱瘓運作 香港機場實施進出管制

邱顯智宣布辭時代力量黨主席：為二原因負起政治責任

聲明「支持中國的主權」 Coach回應T恤風波

2019-08-12 12:46聯合報 記者吳曉涵╱即時報導

時尚品牌Coach也被大陸網友起底曾推出過疑似支持港獨、台獨的T恤，在代言人超模...
時尚品牌Coach也被大陸網友起底曾推出過疑似支持港獨、台獨的T恤，在代言人超模劉雯火速發表中止合約聲明後，Coach稍早也在IG做出正式回應。圖／摘自IG
延續Versace風波，時尚品牌Coach也被大陸網友起底曾推出過疑似支持港獨台獨的T恤，在代言人超模劉雯火速發表中止合約聲明後，Coach稍早也在IG做出正式回應。

Coach貼出一張品牌黑底的LOGO照寫道：「我們尊重並且支持中國的主權和領土完整性，在2018年5月的時候我們發現有嚴重的偏差、不精確的設計出現在一些T恤上，我們立即在全球通路下架了這些產品，並全面審核品牌產品系列、加強開發流程，避免再度發生類似問題。我們充分意識到這件事情的嚴重性，並對此深感遺憾。我們也立刻巡視了品牌全球相關網站並更正內容，Coach尊重中國人民的情感，並致力於在中國長期發展，今後將繼續為中國提供顧客提供良好的產品和服務。」

隨後Coach於官方微博也發表了同樣的聲明，不過網友反應非常激烈，有人對用字使用了"regret"而沒使用"apologize"很有意見，也有不少人表示不是倒完歉就了事，並要品牌「滾出中國」。

目前除了Coach、Givenchy接連被起底之外，大陸網友也開始巡邏各大時尚品牌官網，不少人在微博表示，只要不是將台灣、香港等地列為中國的品牌都應該被抵制。看來這波「被道歉運動」還不會結束。

Coach respects and supports China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. In May 2018, we found a serious inaccuracy in the design of a few T-shirts. We immediately pulled those products from all channels globally. We also reviewed our entire assortment to ensure compliance, and have strengthened our internal product development process to avoid the occurrence of a similar issue in the future. We are fully aware of the severity of this error and deeply regret it. We have also taken immediate action to review and correct relevant website content. Coach is dedicated to long-term development in China, and we respect the feelings of the Chinese people. We will continue to strive to provide exceptional products and service to Chinese customers.

Coach香港台獨港獨

