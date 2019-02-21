新美食評鑑首榜榜單出爐 亞洲只有2佳餐廳入選

2019-02-21 14:36 聯合報 記者魏妤庭╱即時報導



與「米其林指南」、「世界50最佳餐廳」等評鑑互別苗頭，首版「The World Restaurant Awards」公布名單，18個獎項中，亞洲餐廳有東京lnua、曼谷Bo.lan分別得到年度新餐廳、廚房不用鑷子獎。不過，該榜單也遭台灣美食家批評，獎項大量集中歐洲，喪失其所標榜的多元性。

「The World Restaurant Awards」為一群名廚、記者、美食家在去（2018）年5月於巴黎宣布成立的新美食評鑑獎項，除了強調評委履歷透明化，並設立多元性的獎項，包含大餐盤（Big Plates）、小餐盤（Small Plates）等分類，而大餐盤主要為年度餐廳、年度新餐廳等，小餐盤則較為有趣，將時下的Instagram納入獎項，成立最佳Instagram帳號獎，期待帶給全球美食界不一樣的評鑑視角。

首屆「The World Restaurant Awards」頒獎典禮於2月18日在巴黎盛大舉辦，由位於南非小漁村「帕特諾斯特」（Paternoster）的餐廳「Wolfgat」同時囊括「年度餐廳」與「世外桃源」（Off-Map Destination）等2獎項，可說是此次最大贏家。此外，名單中有2間亞洲餐廳入榜，包含東京的Inua獲得「年度新餐廳」，曼谷的「Bo.lan」得到「廚房不用鑷子獎」。

然而，美食家Liz高琹雯認為，「The World Restaurant Awards」聲稱突破米其林指南或亞洲50最佳餐廳的侷限，標榜多元化、不再獨尊男性、評審名單不夠透明以至於有黑箱作業等質疑，但榜單結果，在大小餐盤加起來18個獎項中，大量集中在歐洲地區，其他地區如北美、南美、非洲、亞洲等僅1到2間餐廳入榜，與其所強調的多元性落差甚大。

此外，針對亞洲地區的評審名單，100位評委裡面只有10位亞洲評委，其中台灣、香港、泰國、新加坡各1位，其他7位都是日本人，而且有趣的是，真正日本人只有2位，也可了解為何榜單仍較偏向歐美觀點來評鑑。

不過，Liz也提到，目前這份榜單仍以業界人士討論居多，一般大眾知道得較少，但她認為若榜單要繼續發展，入圍者應該更豐富多元，如此才能符合此榜單創立的初衷。

The World Restaurant Awards 2019年得獎名單：

大餐盤（Big Plates）

Restaurant of the Year – Wolfgat, Paternoster, South Africa

Arrival of the Year – Inua, Tokyo, Japan

Original Thinking – Le Clarence, Paris, France

Off-Map Destination – Wolfgat, Paternoster, South Africa

No Reservations Required – Mocoto, Sao Paolo, Brazil

House Special –Lido 84’s Cacio e Pepe ‘En Vessie’, Lombardy, Italy

Forward Drinking – Mugaritz, San Sebastian, Spain

Event of the Year – Refugee Food Festival, worldwide, France

Ethical Thinking – Refettorio (Food For Soul), various locations, Italy

Enduring Classic – La Mère Brazier, Lyon, France

Collaboration of the Year – Paradiso x Gortnanain Farm, Cork, Ireland

Atmosphere – Vespertine, Los Angeles, United States

小餐盤（Small Plates）

Tweezer-Free Kitchen of the Year – Bo.Lan, Bangkok,Thailand

Trolley of the Year – Ballymaloe House, Cork, Ireland

Long-Form Journalism – Lisa Abend, Fool Magazine ‘The Food Circus’

Red-Wine Serving Restaurant – Noble Rot, London, United Kingdom

Tattoo-Free Chef of the Year – Alain Ducasse, Paris, France