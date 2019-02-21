親愛的網友：
為確保您享有最佳的瀏覽體驗，建議您提升您的 IE 瀏覽器至最新版本，感謝您的配合。
生活新聞
星座運勢
家庭兩性
動物星球
職場觀測
流行消費
時尚美妝
豬年掃除賞年菜
春遊送禮好運來

檢疫犬坐身邊…一個麥當勞紙袋 讓他以為20萬要飛了

孟加拉惡火！達卡古城區大火，至少70死

新美食評鑑首榜榜單出爐 亞洲只有2佳餐廳入選

2019-02-21 14:36聯合報 記者魏妤庭╱即時報導

與「米其林指南」、「世界50最佳餐廳」等評鑑互別苗頭，首版「The World Restaurant Awards」公布名單，18個獎項中，亞洲餐廳有東京lnua、曼谷Bo.lan分別得到年度新餐廳、廚房不用鑷子獎。不過，該榜單也遭台灣美食家批評，獎項大量集中歐洲，喪失其所標榜的多元性。

「The World Restaurant Awards」為一群名廚、記者、美食家在去（2018）年5月於巴黎宣布成立的新美食評鑑獎項，除了強調評委履歷透明化，並設立多元性的獎項，包含大餐盤（Big Plates）、小餐盤（Small Plates）等分類，而大餐盤主要為年度餐廳、年度新餐廳等，小餐盤則較為有趣，將時下的Instagram納入獎項，成立最佳Instagram帳號獎，期待帶給全球美食界不一樣的評鑑視角。

首屆「The World Restaurant Awards」頒獎典禮於2月18日在巴黎盛大舉辦，由位於南非小漁村「帕特諾斯特」（Paternoster）的餐廳「Wolfgat」同時囊括「年度餐廳」與「世外桃源」（Off-Map Destination）等2獎項，可說是此次最大贏家。此外，名單中有2間亞洲餐廳入榜，包含東京的Inua獲得「年度新餐廳」，曼谷的「Bo.lan」得到「廚房不用鑷子獎」。

然而，美食家Liz高琹雯認為，「The World Restaurant Awards」聲稱突破米其林指南或亞洲50最佳餐廳的侷限，標榜多元化、不再獨尊男性、評審名單不夠透明以至於有黑箱作業等質疑，但榜單結果，在大小餐盤加起來18個獎項中，大量集中在歐洲地區，其他地區如北美、南美、非洲、亞洲等僅1到2間餐廳入榜，與其所強調的多元性落差甚大。

此外，針對亞洲地區的評審名單，100位評委裡面只有10位亞洲評委，其中台灣、香港、泰國、新加坡各1位，其他7位都是日本人，而且有趣的是，真正日本人只有2位，也可了解為何榜單仍較偏向歐美觀點來評鑑。

不過，Liz也提到，目前這份榜單仍以業界人士討論居多，一般大眾知道得較少，但她認為若榜單要繼續發展，入圍者應該更豐富多元，如此才能符合此榜單創立的初衷。

The World Restaurant Awards 2019年得獎名單：

大餐盤（Big Plates）

Restaurant of the Year – Wolfgat, Paternoster, South Africa

Arrival of the Year – Inua, Tokyo, Japan

Original Thinking – Le Clarence, Paris, France

Off-Map Destination – Wolfgat, Paternoster, South Africa

No Reservations Required – Mocoto, Sao Paolo, Brazil

House Special –Lido 84’s Cacio e Pepe ‘En Vessie’, Lombardy, Italy

Forward Drinking – Mugaritz, San Sebastian, Spain

Event of the Year – Refugee Food Festival, worldwide, France

Ethical Thinking – Refettorio (Food For Soul), various locations, Italy

Enduring Classic – La Mère Brazier, Lyon, France

Collaboration of the Year – Paradiso x Gortnanain Farm, Cork, Ireland

Atmosphere – Vespertine, Los Angeles, United States

小餐盤（Small Plates）

Tweezer-Free Kitchen of the Year – Bo.Lan, Bangkok,Thailand

Trolley of the Year – Ballymaloe House, Cork, Ireland

Long-Form Journalism – Lisa Abend, Fool Magazine ‘The Food Circus’

Red-Wine Serving Restaurant – Noble Rot, London, United Kingdom

Tattoo-Free Chef of the Year – Alain Ducasse, Paris, France

Instagram Account of the Year – @alain_passard

The World Restaurant Awards榜單公布，亞洲僅2間餐廳上...
The World Restaurant Awards榜單公布，亞洲僅2間餐廳上榜。圖／摘自The World Restaurant Awards官網
分享

Instagram米其林
金豬年，迎好運！開運紅包先來領一波→

相關新聞

台灣首度引進有血統證明的澳洲和牛 最快2年後吃得到

2019-02-21 12:10

便宜又超好買！ 赴日必去的「唐吉訶德」要來台灣了

2019-02-21 10:55

電動腳踏車夯 登生活市集去年最熱銷運動器材

2019-02-21 14:15

蔡依林Jolin出征米蘭時尚周 機場穿搭先小露性感

2019-02-21 13:39

影／中油：油價調漲周五收盤「亞鄰最低價」

2019-02-21 13:35

老佛爺殞落 momo購物網推紀念商品專區

2019-02-21 12:34

國內業者出國買牛為哪樁？ 專家解釋原因

2019-02-21 12:18

Hedi將CELINE改頭換面旗艦店 在紐約登場了

2019-02-21 12:12

年紀愈大省愈多！日本旅遊樂齡補助 最高省7千

2019-02-21 12:08

星巴克與12星座 你是哪一杯？

2019-02-21 12:06

Chaumet巴黎骨董珠寶展 續寫百年歷史風華

2019-02-21 11:49

和牛配魚子醬、47種炊飯！全台最高燒肉一餐3500

2019-02-21 11:35

「敏感肌」換季乾癢好煩！6招解決困擾，不要挑太香、成分複雜保養品

2019-02-21 11:11

影／台鐵29輛觀光列車 砸7900萬換新裝

2019-02-21 10:01

松果購物搶「甩油」商機 相關商品五折起

2019-02-21 09:59

米蘭時裝周／Gucci派出面具大軍 蕭敬騰直誇很震撼！

2019-02-21 02:21

傳奇卡爾拉格斐 工作像呼吸

2019-02-21 00:38

Panasonic空調 節能健康再進化

2019-02-21 00:33

日式老宅變身甜點店！ 「金錦町」旗艦店今開幕

2019-02-20 23:22

台北文學季推街巷說書 回顧地方記憶

2019-02-20 22:39

一秒到荷蘭！5大鬱金香花園 花牆、風車夢幻登場

2019-02-20 22:26

像雪酪又像雲霧！OLAY「空氣霜」神奇質地 3月全台開賣

2019-02-20 19:47

萌翻！幫「麗莎和卡斯柏」慶生 粉絲一起睡囉～

2019-02-20 19:37

朝聖神隱少女湯屋！長榮航空推直飛愛媛松山7月中首航

2019-02-20 19:24

阿部寬來台嘆「年過50已老」！帥氣大叔居家最重視這兩項

2019-02-20 18:29

高雄全面起飛！酷航6月起增班飛新加坡、大阪

2019-02-20 18:19

IKEA絕版品出清最低百元有找！千項商品5折起「必買清單」看這裡

2019-02-20 17:50

今晚不用睡！Gucci秋冬秀十點登場

2019-02-20 17:43

昆凌隨手拍都是時尚大片 炫銀手袋許路兒也有

2019-02-20 17:37

鑽石out？除了凱蒂派瑞 她們也用彩色寶石定情

2019-02-20 17:20

把握年後瘦身黃金期 udn買東西五撇步讓您身輕如燕

2019-02-20 15:45

經典法文音樂劇《鐘樓怪人》20周年世界巡演首站在台灣！

2019-02-20 15:44

吃得到富士蘋果丁！「杜老爺蘋果牛奶甜筒」只有這間超商獨賣

2019-02-20 15:16

捲入ZARA辱華風波的雀斑名模 卻是老佛爺伸展台愛將

2019-02-20 15:13

潮店報到／Nike Kicks Lounge新店型 環保又科技

2019-02-20 14:35

潮店報到／台北徠卡之家 老屋庭園伴光影

2019-02-20 14:35

潮店報到／Georg Jensen旅行概念店 簡約北歐風

2019-02-20 14:35

3大發卡組織 日本血拚祭出優惠

2019-02-20 14:28

出國旅遊 活用3招省一筆

2019-02-20 14:28
看更多

熱門文章

華航總機師飛行中打瞌睡 遭懲處後傳惡意報復

2019-02-21 11:33

檢疫犬坐身邊他嚇20萬要飛了？結果誤會一場

2019-02-21 09:57

便宜又超好買！ 赴日必去的「唐吉訶德」要來台灣了

2019-02-21 10:55

老公過世婆婆逼她嫁小叔「繼婚」人妻怒轟

2019-02-20 15:32

月薪45K包吃住+42天假 他猶豫：該外派東莞嗎？

2019-02-21 10:24

篤信生酮飲食名醫 謝旺穎肝膿瘍進加護病房4天後驟世

2019-02-21 11:08

大嬸沒卡要求一同進好市多 網：當繳費會員白痴嗎

2019-02-21 11:46

戒菸治療管理中心案 最快一、兩個月內解約創首例

2019-02-20 19:21

吳德榮：大陸冷氣團明南下 冷到下周一

2019-02-21 07:55

IKEA絕版品出清最低百元有找！千項商品5折起「必買清單」看這裡

2019-02-20 17:50

國二生癢到不洗澡 一年住院十次都是這病惹禍

2019-02-20 20:38

吃得到富士蘋果丁！「杜老爺蘋果牛奶甜筒」只有這間超商獨賣

2019-02-20 15:16

日式老宅變身甜點店！ 「金錦町」旗艦店今開幕

2019-02-20 23:22

我不是怪咖！亞斯伯格症三大特質 請這樣與他相處

2019-02-21 08:52

舒適溫暖剩明天 鋒面明晚帶雨來周六下探12度

2019-02-20 22:22

壯男反復手麻腳麻一陣子就恢復 沒想到是中風前兆

2019-02-20 18:51

行李不再推拖拉！台鐵到機捷連通道 啟用電動步道

2019-02-20 15:05

日本將蝴蝶升為中颱 氣象局：不排除增為強颱

2019-02-21 10:48

今日星座運勢／雙子動態工作較突出 宜暗中理財務

2019-02-21 00:00

3月水逆！12星座如何防止＆影響重災TOP3出爐

2019-02-21 08:00

捲入ZARA辱華風波的雀斑名模 卻是老佛爺伸展台愛將

2019-02-20 15:13

下周油價恐飆升！ 汽油每公升估調漲1.5元

2019-02-21 10:16

【龍鳳胎底家啦】王蘭芬／因為小孩而來的緣分

2019-02-21 06:00

【家人關係】梁純綉／燈亮就是幸福

2019-02-21 06:00

提早救五股塞車！行政院推「平行作業」7年變5年

2019-02-20 16:20

星巴克與12星座 你是哪一杯？

2019-02-21 12:06

米蘭時裝周／Gucci派出面具大軍 蕭敬騰直誇很震撼！

2019-02-21 02:21

【心情點滴】貓言／秋蟹

2019-02-21 06:00

麻疹爆就醫群聚事件 護理師及陪診家屬中鏢

2019-02-20 15:16

池上農民成功裁種晚香玉筍 台東縣府要推廣成餐桌新寵

2019-02-20 14:52

暖冬亂農產 蟲多、開花不結果

2019-02-21 00:38

五股交流道 改善時程可望縮至五年

2019-02-21 00:38

肝癌指數飆高 竟是胃神經內分泌腫瘤作祟

2019-02-20 16:14

國內業者出國買牛為哪樁？ 專家解釋原因

2019-02-21 12:18

因應急單不死心！14製造業擬再申請鬆綁7休1

2019-02-20 18:24

國內今年首例境外移入茲卡病例 台中學生越南探親染病

2019-02-20 16:07

治C肝比高血壓容易 政府編大筆預算找病人

2019-02-20 20:50

國道拖救超跑加錢 最快年中上路

2019-02-21 00:38

AI判讀骨齡0.1秒搞定 化身醫師良友

2019-02-20 18:22

「愛的抱抱」後婦人雙臂骨折 醫：元兇可能是它

2019-02-20 16:29
看更多

商品推薦

贊助廣告

商品推薦

留言

Top