影／愛愛有助身體健康？ 中醫師肯定：至少4天1次

聯合新聞網／ 綜合報導
鄭妮娜建議20幾歲的人至少4天行房一次。示意圖，非當事人。圖片來源／ingimage
想預防疾病、身強體壯？國外一名中醫師近期表示，規律的性行為可能就是身體健康的關鍵。

據《紐約郵報》（New York Post）報導，中醫師鄭妮娜（Nina Cheng）在TikTok上有28萬粉絲，她經常在TikTok上分享各種醫學知識。近期她上傳一部影片，認為性生活不美滿是造成疾病的原因之一。

鄭妮娜在影片中提到，雖然中醫常提到過度性行為會對人體造成影響，但是大部分人不知道的是，性行為不足也會讓人生病。她在影片中引用有2000年歷史的《素女經》，表示20幾歲的年輕人應該要至少4天愛愛一次。

30幾歲的人應該至少每8天發生一次性行為，40幾歲的人則應該至少每16天滾一次床單。鄭妮娜說，雖然人年紀越大，行房次數可能會越少，但就算是50幾歲也應該至少每21天發生一次性行為。

While traditional Chinese medicine often stresses the potential long-term effects of excessive sexual activity, many do not realize that insufficient sex is also considered a cause of disease in Chinese medicine 👀 As noted by the late TCM doctor, Giovanni Maciocia, “Insufficient sex is often a cause of disease akin to emotional stress, especially in Western women.” Ancient Chinese physicians believed that women were more likely to experience greater sexual frustration since they were subject to different societal norms and may not have felt as permitted to express themselves sexually compared to men. Special care was thus provided to ease the additional social and emotional challenges of women, which sometimes even included what we would now call psychotherapy—referred to in classical Chinese medicine as talking cures. The 2,000 year-old sexology text, Su Nu Jing, provided recommendations on frequency of orgasm according to age: 20 year-old: Every 4 days 30 year-old: Every 8 days 40 year-old: Every 16 days 50 year-old: Every 21 days 60 year-old: Every 30 days Chinese medicine links strong libido to abundant Minister Fire, with orgasm releasing beneficial Yang energy, enhancing Qi flow. This activity affects the mind and particularly impacts the Heart and Pericardium. These herbal remedies we carry can aid in supporting better reproductive health, ease genital discomfort, boost libido, and improve sexual performance: • Fu Yin Tai: an all-herbal soak to relieve genital itching and dry dampness • Baifeng Wan / Bak Foong: a top women’s health formula which can help balance hormones, regulate periods, relieve cramps, and address ‘cold uterus’ often linked to infertility • Suifan’s “China Brush”: a hundred year-old bestselling all-herbal formula to address premature ejaculation • Vitality Plus: Combines Cordyceps with Tongkat Ali, Horny Goat Weed, and Maca to support men’s vitality and increase testosterone • American Ginseng Tea: Enhances libido and sexual function, leveraging ginseng‘s effects on erectile dysfunction and overall sexual health . . #holistichealth #chinesemedicine #herbalmedicine #womenshealth #sexualhealth #valentines #learnontiktok

2017年一項哈佛大學的研究也指出，活躍的性生活是身體健康的指標之一。該研究針對32000男性受試者進行調查，發現射精頻率提高，能降低罹患攝護腺癌的風險。研究更指出，愛愛水準提升，能讓罹患攝護腺癌的風險降低33%。

